Cream Eyeshadows That Won't Ever Budge or Crease

Lately, lipstick has fallen by the wayside. Now that masks are an everyday necessity, there's a lot less room to play with makeup from the nose down. Trust me, no one is more sad about this than I am: My collection of glosses, creams, and bullets has remained mostly untouched, the typical pops of color I gravitate towards rendered invisible. But it's left room for more experimentation on the rest of my face: razor-sharp liner, draped blush, and most of all, vibrant eyeshadow.

While powder shadow is a classic, I find that cream shadows are the formulas I've been clinging to in these trying times. And by trying times, I mean 95 degree days when the rest of my face is melting Raiders of the Last Ark-style. They've become my go-to for more than one reason: they blend like warm butter when I'm in the mood to mix and match different shades, lay comfortably on my lids like I've got nothing on, and stay put when I know I've got a long night devoid of touch-ups ahead of me. And every month, there are brand new innovations that make each formula more exciting than the last. But since I've racked up quite the collection, I've gotten the chance to narrow down the absolute best of the best when it comes to cream formulas. From slick metallics to finely-ground glitters to translucent tints, here are the absolute best cream shadows to add to your cart.