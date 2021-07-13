The Craziest Conspiracy Theories That People Actually Believe

  • <p>Conspiracy theories are not a new concept, but they've taken on a whole new life thanks to the internet. In the last year alone, we've seen way more than our fair share of misinformation online—some rooted in historical details, others in fear. Here, we're taking a look at the craziest theories people have believed throughout the history of man, er, <em>woman</em>kind, from an Earth within Earth to Prince Charles living as a closeted vampire. Ya know, normal stuff! Let's go. </p>
    The Craziest Conspiracy Theories That People Actually Believe

    Conspiracy theories are not a new concept, but they've taken on a whole new life thanks to the internet. In the last year alone, we've seen way more than our fair share of misinformation online—some rooted in historical details, others in fear. Here, we're taking a look at the craziest theories people have believed throughout the history of man, er, womankind, from an Earth within Earth to Prince Charles living as a closeted vampire. Ya know, normal stuff! Let's go.

  • <p>The flag moving in the wind, no stars in the sky whatsoever, the misaligned shadows—these are all points made in the conspiracy theory that Neil Armstrong <em>didn't </em>take the first "leap for mankind" on the moon in 1969. For years, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/moon-mars/a28434260/moon-landing-hoax-conspiracists/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conspiracists have argued that NASA staged the landing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">conspiracists have argued that NASA staged the landing</a> and that the secret has been protected by the CIA ever since. </p>
    The moon landing was fake.

    The flag moving in the wind, no stars in the sky whatsoever, the misaligned shadows—these are all points made in the conspiracy theory that Neil Armstrong didn't take the first "leap for mankind" on the moon in 1969. For years, conspiracists have argued that NASA staged the landing and that the secret has been protected by the CIA ever since.

  • <p>There are a number of conspiracy theories about President Kennedy's death, but one of the most popular is that the government was behind the assassination. Many <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a13093037/jfk-assassination-conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Americans don't believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Americans don't believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone</a>, and biographer <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/other/inside-job-cia-suspect-some-jfks-killing-f2D11627219" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philip Shenon claims" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Philip Shenon claims</a> that even Bobby Kennedy thought the CIA was responsible for his brother's death at first. </p>
    The government killed JFK.

    There are a number of conspiracy theories about President Kennedy's death, but one of the most popular is that the government was behind the assassination. Many Americans don't believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, and biographer Philip Shenon claims that even Bobby Kennedy thought the CIA was responsible for his brother's death at first.

  • <p>Some people think that the virus is a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hoax that was engineered by the media" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hoax that was engineered by the media</a> and global elite to control the population. While a die-hard believer likely won't believe us (a.k.a. the media), we're just going to emphasize right here and right now that COVID-19 is very much a real and deadly virus. </p>
    COVID-19 was engineered by the media.

    Some people think that the virus is a hoax that was engineered by the media and global elite to control the population. While a die-hard believer likely won't believe us (a.k.a. the media), we're just going to emphasize right here and right now that COVID-19 is very much a real and deadly virus.

  • <p>The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is at the heart of a lot of crazy conspiracy theories, including the belief that when <a href="https://twitter.com/NickHintonn/status/1154523206692331520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1154523211872133121%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3%2Ccontainerclick_1&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmegaphone.upworthy.com%2Fp%2Fconspiracy-theory-world-ended-in-2012" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CERN discovered the Higgs Boson (aka the God particle) in 2012" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CERN discovered the Higgs Boson (aka the God particle) in 2012</a>, they inadvertently created a black hole and Earth was sucked into it. These believers think that <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the world ended in 2012" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the world ended in 2012</a>, but we haven't realized it yet.</p>
    Earth has been sucked into a black hole.

    The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is at the heart of a lot of crazy conspiracy theories, including the belief that when CERN discovered the Higgs Boson (aka the God particle) in 2012, they inadvertently created a black hole and Earth was sucked into it. These believers think that the world ended in 2012, but we haven't realized it yet.

  • <p>People have long discussed the conspiracy that Walt Disney used cryogenics technology to freeze himself when he died—even though the <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/walt-disney-frozen-after-death-myth" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disney family refutes the claims" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Disney family refutes the claims</a>. However, a new theory is that The Walt Disney Company created <em>Frozen </em>as a way <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to hack Google's search algorithm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to hack Google's search algorithm</a> and distract consumers from information about the late Walt Disney's possible frozen procedure. </p>
    Disney created Frozen as a distraction.

    People have long discussed the conspiracy that Walt Disney used cryogenics technology to freeze himself when he died—even though the Disney family refutes the claims. However, a new theory is that The Walt Disney Company created Frozen as a way to hack Google's search algorithm and distract consumers from information about the late Walt Disney's possible frozen procedure.

  • <p>The Illuminati leads to a conspiracy rabbit hole that we're not going to delve too far into—except when it comes to the Denver International Airport. Many Illuminati believers are convinced it's the secret group's headquarters. The airport has <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/a32597000/denver-airport-conspiracies-illuminati/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:embraced the rumors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">embraced the rumors</a> by poking fun at it, but that hasn't stopped people from <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:believing secret tunnels and lizard lairs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">believing secret tunnels and lizard lairs</a> lurk beneath the building. </p>
    The Denver International Airport is Illuminati's headquarters.

    The Illuminati leads to a conspiracy rabbit hole that we're not going to delve too far into—except when it comes to the Denver International Airport. Many Illuminati believers are convinced it's the secret group's headquarters. The airport has embraced the rumors by poking fun at it, but that hasn't stopped people from believing secret tunnels and lizard lairs lurk beneath the building.

  • <p>In 2014, <a href="https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn25723-massive-ocean-discovered-towards-earths-core/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scientists released new unknown findings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">scientists released new unknown findings</a> about the Earth's core, and let's just say conspiracy theorists took it and ran with it. After learning that we don't know much at all about the surface of the Earth, or what lies beneath its layers, the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hollow Earth theory" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hollow Earth theory</a> gained traction—some believers even think <a href="https://youtu.be/M7vt5paORIc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there's an Earth inside of Earth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">there's an Earth inside of Earth</a>. </p>
    The Earth is hollow.

    In 2014, scientists released new unknown findings about the Earth's core, and let's just say conspiracy theorists took it and ran with it. After learning that we don't know much at all about the surface of the Earth, or what lies beneath its layers, the hollow Earth theory gained traction—some believers even think there's an Earth inside of Earth.

  • <p>The Flat Earth Society has spread across the globe in recent years, with more and more people believing that the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/16/us/flat-earth-conference-conspiracy-theories-scli-intl/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:world is flat and stationary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">world is flat and stationary</a>, rather than a rotating orb as science would lead them to believe. </p>
    The world is flat.

    The Flat Earth Society has spread across the globe in recent years, with more and more people believing that the world is flat and stationary, rather than a rotating orb as science would lead them to believe.

  • <p>Why? Well, the Prince of Wales is <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29995871/mythical-creatures/?slide=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:related to Vlad the Impaler" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">related to Vlad the Impaler</a>, the inspiration for Bram Stoker's <em>Dracula, </em>and many royals in Charles's bloodline were known to have the disease Porphyria<em>, </em>which is an iron deficiency that causes <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/g21551924/royal-conspiracy-theories/?slide=10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:people to be sensitive to sunlight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">people to be sensitive to sunlight</a>. </p>
    Prince Charles is a vampire.

    Why? Well, the Prince of Wales is related to Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula, and many royals in Charles's bloodline were known to have the disease Porphyria, which is an iron deficiency that causes people to be sensitive to sunlight.

  • <p>Bigfoot, Sasquatch, call it what you will, but many people are convinced the elusive creature exists. For years people have <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoors/a23622082/bigfoot-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tried to track it down" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tried to track it down</a>, resulting in videos and images often emerging of a tall, hairy animal walking upright. </p>
    Bigfoot is real.

    Bigfoot, Sasquatch, call it what you will, but many people are convinced the elusive creature exists. For years people have tried to track it down, resulting in videos and images often emerging of a tall, hairy animal walking upright.

  • <p>Rumors began circulating in the 1950s that the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a25672/nazi-antarctica-base-debunked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nazis had a secret base in Antarctica" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nazis had a secret base in Antarctica</a> that housed advanced technology, like UFOs. However, since then no evidence has been discovered to suggest that it's true and Cambridge researcher Colin Summerhayes wrote a <a href="http://www.histarmar.com.ar/Antartida/Base-Hitler/LaBaseAntarticadeHitler.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21-page paper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">21-page paper</a> disputing the theory. </p>
    The Nazis had a secret base in Antarctic.

    Rumors began circulating in the 1950s that the Nazis had a secret base in Antarctica that housed advanced technology, like UFOs. However, since then no evidence has been discovered to suggest that it's true and Cambridge researcher Colin Summerhayes wrote a 21-page paper disputing the theory.

  • <p>No, really. People think we're <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:living in a real-life simulation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">living in a real-life simulation</a>. The theory is supported by <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crazy coincidences and happenings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">crazy coincidences and happenings</a> that occur during a "glitch in the matrix"<em>—</em>this could be anything from recognizing the same "background character" to losing track of time. </p>
    We're all living in the Matrix.

    No, really. People think we're living in a real-life simulation. The theory is supported by crazy coincidences and happenings that occur during a "glitch in the matrix"this could be anything from recognizing the same "background character" to losing track of time.

  • <p>That's right, some people think the moon doesn't exist. This conspiracy theory has gained particular traction with flat-Earthers, and they think <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29365567/conspiracy-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the moon is simply a projection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the moon is simply a projection</a>. </p>
    The moon isn't real.

    That's right, some people think the moon doesn't exist. This conspiracy theory has gained particular traction with flat-Earthers, and they think the moon is simply a projection.

  • <p>This tragic accident has been the topic of many conspiracy theories over the years, including that it was another one of the company's ocean liners<em>—</em>the Olympic<em>—</em>that crashed into the iceberg, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/infrastructure/a26533526/olympic-titanic-conspiracy-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not the Titanic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not the Titanic</a>. But one sad fact remains: A ship did sink and approximately 1,500 passengers were killed. </p>
    The Titanic didn't actually sink.

    This tragic accident has been the topic of many conspiracy theories over the years, including that it was another one of the company's ocean linersthe Olympicthat crashed into the iceberg, not the Titanic. But one sad fact remains: A ship did sink and approximately 1,500 passengers were killed.

  • <p>After the success of Apollo 17 in 1972, America stopped sending astronauts to the moon. NASA claimed they had logged all the research they needed and government funding was reduced. But a movie about a fictional Apollo 18 came out, and now some believe the mission was real and ended tragically when <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/moon-mars/a7166/why-apollo-really-stopped-at-17/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the astronauts had a run-in with aliens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the astronauts had a run-in with aliens</a>. </p>
    Apollo 17 wasn't the last moon mission.

    After the success of Apollo 17 in 1972, America stopped sending astronauts to the moon. NASA claimed they had logged all the research they needed and government funding was reduced. But a movie about a fictional Apollo 18 came out, and now some believe the mission was real and ended tragically when the astronauts had a run-in with aliens.

  • <p>The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29995871/mythical-creatures/?slide=7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:belief in zombies can be traced back to ancient Greece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">belief in zombies can be traced back to ancient Greece</a>, when they buried their dead with stones on top of them so they couldn't return from the grave. Even today, some people <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prepare for the zombie apocalypse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">prepare for the zombie apocalypse</a><em>—</em>just in case. </p>
    Zombies can rise from the dead.

    The belief in zombies can be traced back to ancient Greece, when they buried their dead with stones on top of them so they couldn't return from the grave. Even today, some people prepare for the zombie apocalypsejust in case.

  • <p>With extreme weather conditions occurring across the United States in 2021, TikTokers stoked the fires on a Bill Gates conspiracy theory that he was creating <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35590304/conspiracy-theorists-burning-snow-viral-tiktok-videos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fake snow that burns instead of melts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fake snow that burns instead of melts</a>. Spoiler alert: He wasn't.</p>
    Bill Gates is making fake snow.

    With extreme weather conditions occurring across the United States in 2021, TikTokers stoked the fires on a Bill Gates conspiracy theory that he was creating fake snow that burns instead of melts. Spoiler alert: He wasn't.

  • <p>The Betz mystery sphere has baffled the public since it was <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35092347/betz-mystery-sphere-conspiracy-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:found by a couple in Florida in 1974" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">found by a couple in Florida in 1974</a>. Conspiracy theorists are convinced it's <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35092347/betz-mystery-sphere-conspiracy-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:alien material" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">alien material</a>, while others, such as the military, say it's a manmade object. </p>
    The Betz mystery sphere is alien material.

    The Betz mystery sphere has baffled the public since it was found by a couple in Florida in 1974. Conspiracy theorists are convinced it's alien material, while others, such as the military, say it's a manmade object.

  • <p>Amelia Earhart has been shrouded in mystery ever since her aircraft disappeared in 1937. While it's widely believed she ran out of fuel and crashed into the ocean, some think she landed by mistake on a deserted island and was eventually <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/flight/a28819047/amelia-earhart-disappearance-crab-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eaten by the three-foot-long coconut crabs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eaten by the three-foot-long coconut crabs</a> that inhabited the shores. </p>
    Amelia Earhart was eaten by crabs.

    Amelia Earhart has been shrouded in mystery ever since her aircraft disappeared in 1937. While it's widely believed she ran out of fuel and crashed into the ocean, some think she landed by mistake on a deserted island and was eventually eaten by the three-foot-long coconut crabs that inhabited the shores.

  • <p>Elusive in its nature, the Loch Ness Monster reportedly continues to live in the Scottish Loch Ness Lake and has <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g29995871/mythical-creatures/?slide=4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captivated the public for thousands of years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captivated the public for thousands of years</a>. </p>
    The Loch Ness Monster lives in Scotland.

    Elusive in its nature, the Loch Ness Monster reportedly continues to live in the Scottish Loch Ness Lake and has captivated the public for thousands of years.

  • <p>Ready for another by-product of the global pandemic? The internet swarmed with misinformation that the wireless service was <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/infrastructure/a34025852/are-5g-towers-safe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:responsible for diseases like cancer and even COVID-19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">responsible for diseases like cancer and even COVID-19</a>. The spread of this theory even led to the destruction of some 5G towers, as people believed the powerful connection would kill them. </p>
    5G causes cancer and COVID-19.

    Ready for another by-product of the global pandemic? The internet swarmed with misinformation that the wireless service was responsible for diseases like cancer and even COVID-19. The spread of this theory even led to the destruction of some 5G towers, as people believed the powerful connection would kill them.

  • <p>A <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a34078024/did-solar-flare-sink-titanic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study recently discovered" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study recently discovered</a> that the northern hemisphere was experiencing a "moderate to severe" magnetic storm on the night of the ship's collision. Similar solar flares are known to cause power outages on Earth and could have affected the ship's radar and radio rescue signals. </p>
    A solar flare caused the Titanic to sink.

    A study recently discovered that the northern hemisphere was experiencing a "moderate to severe" magnetic storm on the night of the ship's collision. Similar solar flares are known to cause power outages on Earth and could have affected the ship's radar and radio rescue signals.

  • <p>Many conspiracy theorists are wary of a space object that has become known as <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/satellites/a34981277/black-knight-satellite-conspiracy-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Black Knight satellite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Black Knight satellite</a>. While experts at NASA insist it's just space junk, some believe it's an ancient alien space ship. </p>
    The Black Knight satellite is an alien space craft.

    Many conspiracy theorists are wary of a space object that has become known as the Black Knight satellite. While experts at NASA insist it's just space junk, some believe it's an ancient alien space ship.

  • <p>Call them the original conspiracy theorists, but sailors have claimed that <a href="http://www.mythencyclopedia.com/Sa-Sp/Sirens.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mystical women dubbed &quot;sirens&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mystical women dubbed "sirens"</a> would lure them to the rocks and cause shipwrecks back in the day.</p>
    Sirens were responsible for shipwrecks.

    Call them the original conspiracy theorists, but sailors have claimed that mystical women dubbed "sirens" would lure them to the rocks and cause shipwrecks back in the day.

  • <p>When news of an undiscovered planet in the solar system was revealed, many were fascinated and excited. However, some thought that <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/solar-system/a19785779/planet-x-apocalypse-conspiracy-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Planet X housed a theoretical world called Nibiru" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Planet X housed a theoretical world called Nibiru</a> that would lead to an apocalypse on April 23, 2018. Looks like we made it, people.</p>
    Planet X is home to a world called "Nibiru."

    When news of an undiscovered planet in the solar system was revealed, many were fascinated and excited. However, some thought that Planet X housed a theoretical world called Nibiru that would lead to an apocalypse on April 23, 2018. Looks like we made it, people.

  • <p>Some believe that Queen Elizabeth I died as a child and, to prevent the end of the royal line, she was replaced with a young boy. This theory is said to explain <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/g21551924/royal-conspiracy-theories/?slide=4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:why the ruler remained chaste" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">why the ruler remained chaste</a> throughout her reign. </p>
    Queen Elizabeth I was a man.

    Some believe that Queen Elizabeth I died as a child and, to prevent the end of the royal line, she was replaced with a young boy. This theory is said to explain why the ruler remained chaste throughout her reign.

  • <p>There's nothing like a government poison conspiracy. Many people have hopped on board with theorists who claim an airplane's exhaust trail, caused by low temperatures in high altitudes, is actually <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a22328/chemtrails-science/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;chemtrails&quot; or chemicals the government" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"chemtrails" or chemicals the government</a> is trying to secretly spray us with. </p>
    Airplane exhaust trails are filled with chemicals.

    There's nothing like a government poison conspiracy. Many people have hopped on board with theorists who claim an airplane's exhaust trail, caused by low temperatures in high altitudes, is actually "chemtrails" or chemicals the government is trying to secretly spray us with.

  • <p>Much like Bigfoot, the Abominable Snowman has long been a mythological creature that the public has tried to find for thousands of years. The lure of the conspiracy? Large foot tracks found in the snow of a two-legged, human-like animal. </p>
    The Abominable Snowman lives in Asia.

    Much like Bigfoot, the Abominable Snowman has long been a mythological creature that the public has tried to find for thousands of years. The lure of the conspiracy? Large foot tracks found in the snow of a two-legged, human-like animal.

  • <p>When the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, there was a plethora of conspiracy theories regarding the medication. The most extreme being that the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/a35122832/5g-conspiracy-chip-covid-19-vaccine-guitar-pedal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vaccine contained a microscopic 5G chip" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vaccine contained a microscopic 5G chip</a>. The theorists even began circulating a supposed diagram of the chip, which ended up being the electric circuit of a guitar pedal. </p>
    The COVID-19 vaccine has a 5G chip inside of it.

    When the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, there was a plethora of conspiracy theories regarding the medication. The most extreme being that the vaccine contained a microscopic 5G chip. The theorists even began circulating a supposed diagram of the chip, which ended up being the electric circuit of a guitar pedal.

  • <p>5G Truthers circulated news that Faraday cages around internet routers help <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/infrastructure/a34874489/faraday-cage-5g-shield-conspiracy-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prevent radiation from 5G" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">prevent radiation from 5G</a>—and online sales soared. The real kicker? These cages block any and all electromagnetic radiation, including WiFi signals.</p>
    Internet routers can lead to harmful 5G radiation.

    5G Truthers circulated news that Faraday cages around internet routers help prevent radiation from 5G—and online sales soared. The real kicker? These cages block any and all electromagnetic radiation, including WiFi signals.

