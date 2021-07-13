The Craziest Conspiracy Theories That People Actually Believe
- 1/31
- 2/31
The moon landing was fake.
- 3/31
The government killed JFK.
- 4/31
COVID-19 was engineered by the media.
- 5/31
Earth has been sucked into a black hole.
- 6/31
Disney created Frozen as a distraction.
- 7/31
The Denver International Airport is Illuminati's headquarters.
- 8/31
The Earth is hollow.
- 9/31
The world is flat.
- 10/31
Prince Charles is a vampire.
- 11/31
Bigfoot is real.
- 12/31
The Nazis had a secret base in Antarctic.
- 13/31
We're all living in the Matrix.
- 14/31
The moon isn't real.
- 15/31
The Titanic didn't actually sink.
- 16/31
Apollo 17 wasn't the last moon mission.
- 17/31
Zombies can rise from the dead.
- 18/31
Bill Gates is making fake snow.
- 19/31
The Betz mystery sphere is alien material.
- 20/31
Amelia Earhart was eaten by crabs.
- 21/31
The Loch Ness Monster lives in Scotland.
- 22/31
5G causes cancer and COVID-19.
- 23/31
A solar flare caused the Titanic to sink.
- 24/31
The Black Knight satellite is an alien space craft.
- 25/31
Sirens were responsible for shipwrecks.
- 26/31
Planet X is home to a world called "Nibiru."
- 27/31
Queen Elizabeth I was a man.
- 28/31
Airplane exhaust trails are filled with chemicals.
- 29/31
The Abominable Snowman lives in Asia.
- 30/31
The COVID-19 vaccine has a 5G chip inside of it.
- 31/31
Internet routers can lead to harmful 5G radiation.