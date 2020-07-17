These Cozy Recipes Are Perfect for a Lazy Sunday

These Cozy Recipes Are Perfect for a Lazy SundayGood HousekeepingJuly 17, 2020, 5:12 p.m.Start your week off the right way — with lasagna.From Good HousekeepingThese Cozy Recipes Are Perfect for a Lazy SundaySunday dinners are all about spending quality time with family and friends, relaxing at the end of the weekend, and of course, enjoying a delicious, comforting meal with loved ones. These creative, family-favorite dinner ideas instantly make memories with healthy soups and stews, cozy comfort food, and plenty of quick Instant Pot recipes so that you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen. Try our best-ever fried chicken for a classic Southern Sunday supper or 20-minute drumsticks for the easiest-ever Sunday dinner idea. Looking for a good way to spend a lazy summer Sunday? Cooling and fresh lettuce wraps, a simple shrimp boil, or any of these fresh corn recipes are sure to fill you up without breaking a sweat. Or maybe you’re looking for a good meal to cook on a Sunday, no matter the season? You can’t go wrong with a traditional Italian-inspired Sunday dinner: Lasagna, meatballs, carbonara, and risotto all make mouthwatering appearances on this list. Sheet pan dinners, one-pot wonders, and budget-friendly beauties make Sunday dinner with family that much easier, while all of those yummy leftovers make meal prepping for the week a total breeze. Chicken, Sausage and White Bean StewThis protein-packed stew combines slow-cooked meat with beans and veggies for a satisfying family meal. Did we mention it only uses one pot?Get the recipe for Chicken, Sausage and White Bean Stew »Lasagna With Meat SauceLoaded with a pork meat sauce, three cheeses, spinach, and herbs, this comforting dinner will have everyone asking for seconds ... and thirds. Get the recipe for Lasagna With Meat Sauce »Scroll to continue with contentAdHoney-Ginger Cedar Plank SalmonCedar, soy sauce, honey, and sriracha give salmon a complex flavor. Serving one large piece is an elegant presentation that everyone gets to share.Get the recipe for Honey-Ginger Cedar Plank Salmon »Short Ribs With Creamy PolentaTender braised Instant Pot short ribs over creamy pecorino cheese polenta is the ultimate comfort food for a family-packed Sunday dinner. Pass the wine!Get the recipe for Short Ribs with Creamy Polenta »Turkey TacosGround turkey spiced with smoky chipotle chile powder in a hard shell taco is the most fun way to kick-off a new week. Margarita optional, but highly recommended.Get the recipe for Turkey Tacos »Chickpea and Kale SoupAll the comfort of tomato soup, plus chickpeas and kale, make this a hearty vegetarian meal. The extra-cheesy topping makes it delicious and decadent.Get the recipe for Chickpea and Kale Soup »Coq au Vin RoséAn already special dinner (loaded with mushrooms and bacon!) gets a lil extra something with a splash of rosé instead of the typical red wine.Get the recipe for Coq au Vin Rosé »Instant Pot Beef and Barley StewButternut squash and carrots add a subtle sweetness to this deeply savory, comforting stew that comes together quickly in the Instant Pot.Get the recipe for Instant Pot Beef and Barley Stew »Chickpea and Kale Rigatoni With Smoky Bread CrumbsA few ingredient powerhouses— smoked paprika, chorizo, and Manchego cheese — create triple-threat flavor in this fan-favorite pasta recipe.Get the recipe for Chickpea and Kale Rigatoni with Smoky Bread Crumbs »Mini Meatballs With Garlicky TomatoesThis easy dinner is made with ingredients you probably have in your pantry right now. Add spaghetti to make it dinner-worthy for the whole family.Get the recipe for Mini Meatballs With Garlicky Tomatoes »Traditional Chicken CurryThis Indian favorite, spiced with garam masala, coriander, and paprika, re-heats well. Make it on Saturday so you can truly enjoy rest day.Get the recipe for Traditional Chicken Curry »Beef StroganoffWith juicy beef sirloin, meaty mushrooms, and a creamy sauce, this one-skillet dinner is the definition of classic comfort food.Get the recipe for Beef Stroganoff »Sweet Potato, Avocado, and Black Bean TacosSpicy sweet potatoes and black beans make a delicious vegetarian taco filling. Add an egg to leftovers on Monday morning for the tastiest breakfast tacos.Get the recipe for Sweet Potato, Avocado and Black Bean Tacos »Spanish Chorizo StewSpicy Spanish chorizo gives this healthy stew a flavorful kick.Get the recipe for Spanish Chorizo Stew »Sweet & Sticky Chicken With Snow PeasHoisin sauce turns average drumsticks into an addicting dinner that takes less than an hour to make.Get the recipe for Sweet & Sticky Chicken with Snow Peas »Butternut Mole EnchiladasRoasted butternut squash gives these spicy enchiladas an unexpected sweetness. The easy mole sauce makes dinner super simple.Get the recipe for Butternut Mole Enchiladas »Doubly Cheesy Meatball BakeChoose between beef or lamb in this piping hot, melty meatball recipe. The only question now is, who's coming for dinner?Get the recipe for Doubly Cheesy Meatball Bake »Vegetarian Chili MacaroniSpicy, hearty chili — but make it pasta. It's the ultimate vegetarian comfort food.Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili Macaroni »Smoky Peanut Chicken TacosChicken breast cooked in a homemade peanut sauce makes these tacos unique— and absolutely unforgettable.Get the recipe for Smoky Peanut Chicken Tacos »Creamy Corn Pasta With Bacon and ScallionsFresh corn adds sweetness (and some veggies) to this tasty family-friendly pasta.Get the recipe for Creamy Corn Pasta with Bacon and Scallions »Creamy Lemon Chicken PastaLiven up staples like chicken and linguine with a creamy tangy sauce of cream cheese and lemon.Get the recipe for Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta »Smoky Maple Turkey ChiliA DIY chili bar, complete with tortilla bowls, sliced jalapeños, grated cheese, and sour cream, make this easy chili a fun family dinner.Get the recipe for Smoky Maple Turkey Chili »BBQ Herbed DrumsticksThe secret to this 20-minute dinner? Pesto! The 1-ingredient marinade makes a meal in a flash.Get the recipe for BBQ Herbed Drumsticks »Roasted Cauliflower PizzaSneak some veggies into dinnertime by topping an easy cheesy pizza with thinly sliced cauliflower. Better yet, learn how to make pizza at home!Get the recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Pizza »Linguine CarbonaraWith just five ingredients and 30 minutes, you can have a hearty dinner on the table that's faster than a trip to the trattoria.Get the recipe for Linguine Carbonara »Lemon-Dill Chicken Meatball SoupCozy chicken noodle soup gets a flavor-packed makeover with bulgar wheat and herby chicken meatballs.Get the recipe for Lemon-Dill Chicken Meatball Soup »Instant Pot Risotto With ParmesanThis easiest-ever, no-stir risotto is like a blank canvas for all kinds of toppings and add-ins. Just don't skimp on the Parm.Get the recipe for Instant Pot Risotto With Parmesan »Roasted Corn PuddingThis creamy, grilled corn casserole is pure comfort food. Try it with Barbecued Chicken for the best-ever flavor combo.Get the recipe for Roasted Corn Pudding »Shrimp Boil With Sausage and SpinachHello, one-pot meal. This filling Southern staple combines potatoes, protein, and veggies for an all-in-one dinner.Get the recipe for Shrimp Boil with Sausage and Spinach »Shortcut Mac 'n' Cheese With Crispy Bacon and Sweet PotatoesBacon and pasta make this easy dinner kid-friendly, and sweet potato makes it parent-approved.Get the recipe for Shortcut Mac 'n' Cheese with Crispy Bacon and Sweet Potatoes »Pork Chops With Balsamic-Braised Cabbage and ApplesMelty braised apples and cabbage make a slam-dunk side to juicy pork chops. In fact, they just might steal the show.Get the recipe for Pork Chops with Balsamic-Braised Cabbage and Apples »Savory Thai Turkey Lettuce WrapsHealthy turkey Thai-inspired lettuce wraps get kicked-up with fresh mint, cilantro, and lime juice. Pass the Sriracha!Get the recipe for Savory Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps »Skillet Turkey Pot PieChicken pot pie — ahem, we mean turkey pot pie — is a classic at any family gathering. Serve with a side of greens to make the meal complete.Get the recipe for Skillet Turkey Pot Pie »Easy Vegetarian Lasagna With Spinach and BroccoliHere's a tip: Prep this rich layered pasta the night before and store it in the fridge for tomorrow's Sunday dinner.Get the recipe for Easy Vegetarian Lasagna With Spinach and Broccoli »Best Ever Fried ChickenLearn to make this Southern-food staple and it'll be your new go-to Sunday dinner. We promise, your family won't mind!Get the recipe for Best Ever Fried Chicken »Slow Cooker Cider-Braised Pot RoastFresh apple cider, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce give tons of aromatic flavor to this juicy, tender roast. Get ready for your house to smell amazing all day.Get the recipe for Slow Cooker Cider-Braised Pot Roast »Creamy Broccolini Pasta With Chile BreadcrumbsSpicy breadcrumbs make this easy dinner truly something to talk about. Make extra to top off leftovers all week!Get the recipe for Creamy Broccolini Pasta With Chile Breadcrumbs » Cuban-Style Pulled Pork With OlivesTonight: You can have crazy-delicious pulled pork to share with company. Tomorrow: You'll have enough leftovers to make empanadas for yourself. Win-win.Get the recipe for Cuban-Style Pulled Pork With Olives »Creamy Corn ChowderThis creamy, comforting soup is great any time of year. Use fresh corn in the summer, or frozen corn during the colder months.Get the recipe for Creamy Corn Chowder »Mushroom Chicken Skillet With Herbed Cream SauceChicken dinners are typically fail-proof but that doesn't mean they're boring — this creamy, mushroom dish is anything but.Get the recipe for Mushroom Chicken Skillet with Herbed Cream Sauce »Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey MeatballsMelty mozzarella makes these turkey meatballs over-the-top. It's the best kind of surprise inside.Get the recipe for Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Meatballs » White Bean Cassoulet With Pork and LentilsThis hearty meal comes together entirely in the slow cooker. Wake up, set it, and forget it 'til dinnertime!Get the recipe for White Bean Cassoulet with Pork and Lentils »Queso Mac and CheeseCome for the two-cheese gooey goodness, stay for the crispy corn chip topping.Get the recipe for Queso Mac and Cheese »"BBQ" Salmon & Brussels BakeRoasted Brussels sprouts and salmon already sound great, but the fact that they're roasted on just one sheet pan sounds even better.Get the recipe for "BBQ" Salmon & Brussels Bake »Mustard-Crusted Mini Meatloaves With Roasted ApplesClassic meatballs get a makeover with spicy mustard and fragrant, sweet-spicy apples on the side.Get the recipe for Mustard-Crusted Mini Meatloaves with Roasted Apples »Winter Squash and Spinach LasagnaLasagna is a family-favorite no matter how you slice it, and this cold-weather version is no exception.Get the recipe for Winter Squash and Spinach Lasagna »Sausage and White Bean BakeThis 7-ingredient star is a real winner. Just throw everything in a skillet, set the table, and enjoy!Get the recipe for Sausage and White Bean Bake »Parmesan and Sausage BologneseDon't get us wrong — we love Grandma's version. But this shortcut recipe is great for when you're low on time and still craving big flavor.Get the recipe for Parmesan and Sausage Bolognese »CioppinoThis Italian-American fish stew is classic for a reason: It's full of flavor but super easy, just dump everything into a pot and call it a day!Get the recipe for Cioppino »Moroccan Olive and Orange ChickenBoring ol' chicken? No more. Cook the cutlets with navel oranges, red onions, and olives for an update that everyone will adore.Get the recipe for Moroccan Olive and Orange Chicken »