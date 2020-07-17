These Cozy Recipes Are Perfect for a Lazy Sunday

Sunday dinners are all about spending quality time with family and friends, relaxing at the end of the weekend, and of course, enjoying a delicious, comforting meal with loved ones. These creative, family-favorite dinner ideas instantly make memories with healthy soups and stews, cozy comfort food, and plenty of quick Instant Pot recipes so that you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen. Try our best-ever fried chicken for a classic Southern Sunday supper or 20-minute drumsticks for the easiest-ever Sunday dinner idea.

Looking for a good way to spend a lazy summer Sunday? Cooling and fresh lettuce wraps, a simple shrimp boil, or any of these fresh corn recipes are sure to fill you up without breaking a sweat. Or maybe you’re looking for a good meal to cook on a Sunday, no matter the season? You can’t go wrong with a traditional Italian-inspired Sunday dinner: Lasagna, meatballs, carbonara, and risotto all make mouthwatering appearances on this list. Sheet pan dinners, one-pot wonders, and budget-friendly beauties make Sunday dinner with family that much easier, while all of those yummy leftovers make meal prepping for the week a total breeze.