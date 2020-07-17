These Cozy Recipes Are Perfect for a Lazy Sunday

Start your week off the right way — with lasagna.

<p>Sunday dinners are all about spending quality time with family and friends, relaxing at the end of the weekend, and of course, enjoying a delicious, comforting meal with loved ones. These creative, family-favorite dinner ideas instantly make memories with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g748/healthy-soup-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy soups and stews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy soups and stews</a>, cozy <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g978/comfort-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfort food" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">comfort food</a>, and plenty of quick <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g5179/instant-pot-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot recipes</a> so that you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen. Try our best-ever fried chicken for a classic Southern Sunday supper or 20-minute drumsticks for the easiest-ever Sunday dinner idea. </p><p>Looking for a good way to spend a lazy summer Sunday? Cooling and fresh lettuce wraps, a simple shrimp boil, or any of these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g2595/fresh-corn-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fresh corn recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fresh corn recipes</a> are sure to fill you up without breaking a sweat. Or maybe you’re looking for a good meal to cook on a Sunday, no matter the season? You can’t go wrong with a traditional Italian-inspired Sunday dinner: Lasagna, meatballs, carbonara, and risotto all make mouthwatering appearances on this list. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g30270283/sheet-pan-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheet pan dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheet pan dinners</a>, one-pot wonders, and budget-friendly beauties make Sunday dinner with family that much easier, while all of those yummy leftovers make <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28377603/how-to-meal-prep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meal prepping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">meal prepping</a> for the week a total breeze. </p>
<p>This protein-packed stew combines slow-cooked meat with beans and veggies for a satisfying family meal. Did we mention it only uses one pot?</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30297527/chicken-sausage-and-white-bean-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chicken, Sausage and White Bean Stew »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chicken, Sausage and White Bean Stew »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g748/healthy-soup-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 Healthy Soups and Stews That'll Warm You up All Winter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">21 Healthy Soups and Stews That'll Warm You up All Winter</a><br></p>
<p>Loaded with a pork meat sauce, three cheeses, spinach, and herbs, this comforting dinner will have everyone asking for seconds ... and thirds. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a4408/classic-lasagna-meat-sauce-1339/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lasagna With Meat Sauce »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lasagna With Meat Sauce »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g32159252/easy-kids-dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Best Kids' Dinner Ideas for When Your Picky Eater Just Won’t Try Anything" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Best Kids' Dinner Ideas for When Your Picky Eater Just Won’t Try Anything</a><br></p>
<p>Cedar, soy sauce, honey, and sriracha give salmon a complex flavor. Serving one large piece is an elegant presentation that everyone gets to share.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a44681/honey-ginger-cedar-plank-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Honey-Ginger Cedar Plank Salmon »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Honey-Ginger Cedar Plank Salmon »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g448/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30+ Easy Salmon Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30+ Easy Salmon Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight</a><br></p>
<p>Tender braised <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/multi-cooker-reviews/a25653352/best-instant-pot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot</a> short ribs over creamy pecorino cheese polenta is the ultimate comfort food for a family-packed Sunday dinner. Pass the wine!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30284936/short-ribs-with-creamy-polenta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Short Ribs with Creamy Polenta »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Short Ribs with Creamy Polenta »</a></em><br></p>
<p>Ground turkey spiced with smoky chipotle chile powder in a hard shell taco is the most fun way to kick-off a new week. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/party-ideas/a28709164/classic-margarita-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margarita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Margarita</a> optional, but highly recommended.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a29849486/turkey-tacos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Turkey Tacos »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Turkey Tacos »</a></em></p>
<p>All the comfort of tomato soup, plus chickpeas and kale, make this a hearty vegetarian meal. The extra-cheesy topping makes it delicious and decadent.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a29834900/chickpea-and-kale-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chickpea and Kale Soup »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chickpea and Kale Soup »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g605/family-style-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40 Easy, Delicious Family Dinner Ideas For Any Day of the Week" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40 Easy, Delicious Family Dinner Ideas For Any Day of the Week</a><br></p>
<p>An already special dinner (loaded with mushrooms and bacon!) gets a lil extra something with a splash of rosé instead of the typical red wine.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30297086/coq-au-vin-rose-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Coq au Vin Rosé »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Coq au Vin Rosé »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g29073023/easy-christmas-dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:55 Creative Christmas Dinner Ideas That Are Sure to Steal the Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">55 Creative Christmas Dinner Ideas That Are Sure to Steal the Show</a><br></p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g767/butternut-squash-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Butternut squash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Butternut squash</a> and carrots add a subtle sweetness to this deeply savory, comforting stew that comes together quickly in the Instant Pot.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a29833987/instant-pot-beef-and-barley-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Instant Pot Beef and Barley Stew »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Instant Pot Beef and Barley Stew »</a></em><em><br></em></p>
<p>A few ingredient powerhouses— smoked paprika, chorizo, and Manchego cheese — create triple-threat flavor in this fan-favorite pasta recipe.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a46044/chickpea-and-kale-rigatoni-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chickpea and Kale Rigatoni with Smoky Bread Crumbs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chickpea and Kale Rigatoni with Smoky Bread Crumbs »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g31704197/best-pantry-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:35 Tasty Pantry Recipes That Make the Most of Ingredients You Already Have at Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">35 Tasty Pantry Recipes That Make the Most of Ingredients You Already Have at Home</a><br></p>
<p>This easy dinner is made with ingredients you probably have in your pantry right now. Add spaghetti to make it dinner-worthy for the whole family.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28648640/mini-meatballs-garlic-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mini Meatballs With Garlicky Tomatoes »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mini Meatballs With Garlicky Tomatoes »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g4215/meatball-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:51 Delicious Ways to Have Meatballs for Dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">51 Delicious Ways to Have Meatballs for Dinner</a><br></p>
<p>This Indian favorite, spiced with garam masala, coriander, and paprika, re-heats well. Make it on Saturday so you can truly enjoy rest day.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a7386/chicken-curry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Traditional Chicken Curry »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Traditional Chicken Curry »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g4900/easy-make-ahead-meals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:24 Best Make-Ahead Meals to Fill up Your Fridge and Freezer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">24 Best Make-Ahead Meals to Fill up Your Fridge and Freezer</a><br></p>
<p>With juicy beef sirloin, meaty mushrooms, and a creamy sauce, this one-skillet dinner is the definition of classic comfort food.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a24178537/beef-stroganoff-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Beef Stroganoff »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Beef Stroganoff »</a></em></p>
<p>Spicy sweet potatoes and black beans make a delicious vegetarian taco filling. Add an egg to leftovers on Monday morning for the tastiest breakfast tacos.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a44227/sweet-potato-avocado-black-bean-tacos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sweet Potato, Avocado and Black Bean Tacos »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sweet Potato, Avocado and Black Bean Tacos »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g3463/cinco-de-mayo-taco-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 Easy Taco Recipes for Cinco de Mayo (or Any Day)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">21 Easy Taco Recipes for Cinco de Mayo (or Any Day)</a><br></p>
<p>Spicy Spanish chorizo gives this healthy stew a flavorful kick.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a40930/spanish-chorizo-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spanish Chorizo Stew »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spanish Chorizo Stew »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g926/easy-fall-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:60 Tasty, Easy Fall Dinner Recipes for Busy Weeknights" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">60 Tasty, Easy Fall Dinner Recipes for Busy Weeknights</a><br></p>
<p>Hoisin sauce turns average drumsticks into an addicting dinner that takes less than an hour to make.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a38402/sweet-sticky-chicken-with-snow-peas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sweet & Sticky Chicken with Snow Peas »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sweet & Sticky Chicken with Snow Peas »</a></em></p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a29426574/roasted-butternut-squash-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted butternut squash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roasted butternut squash</a> gives these spicy enchiladas an unexpected sweetness. The easy mole sauce makes dinner super simple.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a47527/butternut-mole-enchiladas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Butternut Mole Enchiladas »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Butternut Mole Enchiladas »</a></em></p>
<p>Choose between beef or lamb in this piping hot, melty meatball recipe. The only question now is, who's coming for dinner?</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a42821/doubly-cheesy-meatball-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Doubly Cheesy Meatball Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Doubly Cheesy Meatball Bake »</a></em><br></p>
<p>Spicy, hearty chili — but make it pasta. It's the ultimate vegetarian comfort food.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a41231/vegetarian-chili-macaroni-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili Macaroni »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili Macaroni »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g908/vegetarian-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:46 Hearty Vegetarian Recipes for the Whole Family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">46 Hearty Vegetarian Recipes for the Whole Family</a><br></p>
<p>Chicken breast cooked in a homemade peanut sauce makes these tacos unique— and absolutely unforgettable.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a35261/smoky-peanut-chicken-tacos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Smoky Peanut Chicken Tacos »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Smoky Peanut Chicken Tacos »</a></em></p>
<p>Fresh corn adds sweetness (and some veggies) to this tasty family-friendly pasta.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a28196797/creamy-corn-pasta-with-bacon-and-scallions-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Corn Pasta with Bacon and Scallions »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Creamy Corn Pasta with Bacon and Scallions »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g2595/fresh-corn-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:48 Creative Corn Recipes to Make All Summer Long" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">48 Creative Corn Recipes to Make All Summer Long</a><br></p>
<p>Liven up staples like chicken and linguine with a creamy tangy sauce of cream cheese and lemon.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47534/creamy-lemon-chicken-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g836/myplate-pasta-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Healthy Pasta Recipes That Will Keep You Full All Night" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Healthy Pasta Recipes That Will Keep You Full All Night</a><br></p>
<p>A DIY chili bar, complete with tortilla bowls, sliced jalapeños, grated cheese, and sour cream, make this easy chili a fun family dinner.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a47668/smoky-maple-turkey-chili-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Smoky Maple Turkey Chili »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Smoky Maple Turkey Chili »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g920/chili-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40 Super Easy Chili Recipes That Are Perfect for Cold Winter Days" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40 Super Easy Chili Recipes That Are Perfect for Cold Winter Days</a><br></p>
<p>The secret to this 20-minute dinner? <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a45728/homemade-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pesto" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pesto</a>! The 1-ingredient marinade makes a meal in a flash.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a45730/bbq-herbed-drumsticks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for BBQ Herbed Drumsticks »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for BBQ Herbed Drumsticks »</a></em></p>
<p>Sneak some veggies into dinnertime by topping an easy cheesy pizza with thinly sliced cauliflower. Better yet, learn <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a32714182/how-to-make-pizza-at-home-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to make pizza at home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">how to make pizza at home</a>!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a25657281/roasted-cauliflower-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Pizza »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Pizza »</a></em></p>
<p>With just five ingredients and 30 minutes, you can have a hearty dinner on the table that's faster than a trip to the <em>trattoria</em>.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a23694487/linguine-carbonara-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Linguine Carbonara »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Linguine Carbonara »</a></em></p>
<p>Cozy chicken noodle soup gets a flavor-packed makeover with bulgar wheat and herby chicken meatballs.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a42187/lemon-dill-chicken-meatball-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon-Dill Chicken Meatball Soup »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lemon-Dill Chicken Meatball Soup »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g27927452/fall-soups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:34 Best Fall Soups for Chilly Autumn Nights" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">34 Best Fall Soups for Chilly Autumn Nights</a><br></p>
<p>This easiest-ever, no-stir risotto is like a blank canvas for all kinds of toppings and add-ins. Just don't skimp on the Parm.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a30224354/instant-pot-risotto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Instant Pot Risotto With Parmesan »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Instant Pot Risotto With Parmesan »</a></em></p>
<p>This creamy, grilled corn casserole is pure comfort food. Try it with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28612815/barbecued-chicken-with-roasted-corn-pudding-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbecued Chicken" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barbecued Chicken</a> for the best-ever flavor combo.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28198623/roasted-corn-pudding-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Corn Pudding »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Roasted Corn Pudding »</a></em></p>
<p>Hello, one-pot meal. This filling Southern staple combines potatoes, protein, and veggies for an all-in-one dinner.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a22735786/shrimp-boil-with-sausage-and-spinach-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Shrimp Boil with Sausage and Spinach »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Shrimp Boil with Sausage and Spinach »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g572/healthy-shrimp-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:28 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Eat All the Shrimp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">28 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Eat All the Shrimp</a><br></p>
<p>Bacon and pasta make this easy dinner kid-friendly, and sweet potato makes it parent-approved.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a45685/shortcut-mac-n-cheese-bacon-sweet-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Shortcut Mac 'n' Cheese with Crispy Bacon and Sweet Potatoes »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Shortcut Mac 'n' Cheese with Crispy Bacon and Sweet Potatoes »</a></em></p>
<p>Melty braised apples and cabbage make a slam-dunk side to juicy pork chops. In fact, they just might steal the show.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47532/pork-chops-with-balsamic-braised-cabbage-and-apples-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pork Chops with Balsamic-Braised Cabbage and Apples »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Pork Chops with Balsamic-Braised Cabbage and Apples »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g3658/best-apple-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 80 Tastiest Apple Recipes to Try for Fall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 80 Tastiest Apple Recipes to Try for Fall</a><br></p>
<p>Healthy turkey Thai-inspired lettuce wraps get kicked-up with fresh mint, cilantro, and lime juice. Pass the Sriracha!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a42833/thai-turkey-lettuce-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Savory Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for </em>Savory Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps »</a></em></p>
<p>Chicken pot pie — ahem, we mean turkey pot pie — is a classic at any family gathering. Serve with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g1436/easy-kale-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:side of greens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">side of greens</a> to make the meal complete.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46645/skillet-turkey-pot-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Skillet Turkey Pot Pie »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Skillet Turkey Pot Pie »</a></em></p>
<p>Here's a tip: Prep this rich layered pasta the night before and store it in the fridge for tomorrow's Sunday dinner.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a5357/vegetarian-lasagna-1888/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Easy Vegetarian Lasagna With Spinach and Broccoli »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Easy Vegetarian Lasagna With Spinach and Broccoli »</a></em></p>
<p>Learn to make this Southern-food staple and it'll be your new go-to Sunday dinner. We promise, your family won't mind!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a27569690/best-ever-fried-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Best Ever Fried Chicken »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Best Ever Fried Chicken »</a></em></p>
<p>Fresh apple cider, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce give tons of aromatic flavor to this juicy, tender roast. Get ready for your house to smell <em>amazing</em> all day.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16381/slow-cooker-cider-braised-pot-roast-recipe-wdy0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Slow Cooker Cider-Braised Pot Roast »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Slow Cooker Cider-Braised Pot Roast »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g1364/myplate-inspired-slow-cooker-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes That Basically Make Themselves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes That Basically Make Themselves</a><br></p>
<p>Spicy breadcrumbs make this easy dinner truly something to talk about. Make extra to top off leftovers all week!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30381355/creamy-broccolini-pasta-with-chile-breadcrumbs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Broccolini Pasta With Chile Breadcrumbs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Creamy Broccolini Pasta With Chile Breadcrumbs »</a></em> </p>
<p>Tonight: You can have crazy-delicious pulled pork to share with company. Tomorrow: You'll have enough leftovers to make <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37308/quick-n-easy-empanadas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:empanadas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">empanadas</a> for yourself. Win-win.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37307/cuban-style-pulled-pork-with-olives-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cuban-Style Pulled Pork With Olives »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Cuban-Style Pulled Pork With Olives »</a></em></p>
<p>This creamy, comforting soup is great any time of year. Use fresh corn in the summer, or frozen corn during the colder months.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a25654355/creamy-corn-chowder-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Corn Chowder »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Creamy Corn Chowder »</a></em></p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4056/healthy-chicken-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chicken dinners</a> are typically fail-proof but that doesn't mean they're boring — this creamy, mushroom dish is anything but.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a46042/mushroom-chicken-skillet-with-herbed-cream-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mushroom Chicken Skillet with Herbed Cream Sauce »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mushroom Chicken Skillet with Herbed Cream Sauce »</a></em></p>
<p>Melty mozzarella makes these turkey meatballs over-the-top. It's the best kind of surprise inside.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a36631/mozzarella-stuffed-turkey-meatballs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Meatballs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Meatballs »</a></em> </p>
<p>This hearty meal comes together entirely in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/slow-cooker-reviews/g1996/top-rated-slow-cookers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slow cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slow cooker</a>. Wake up, set it, and forget it 'til dinnertime!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a22749804/white-bean-cassoulet-with-pork-and-lentils-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for White Bean Cassoulet with Pork and Lentils »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for White Bean Cassoulet with Pork and Lentils »</a></em></p>
<p>Come for the two-cheese gooey goodness, stay for the crispy corn chip topping.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16496/queso-mac-cheese-recipe-clx0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Queso Mac and Cheese »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Queso Mac and Cheese »</a></em></p>
<p>Roasted Brussels sprouts and salmon already sound great, but the fact that they're roasted on just one sheet pan sounds even better.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37311/bbq-salmon-brussels-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for &quot;BBQ&quot; Salmon & Brussels Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for "BBQ" Salmon & Brussels Bake »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g817/healthy-salmon-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:16 Healthy Salmon Recipes That Are Beyond Tasty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">16 Healthy Salmon Recipes That Are Beyond Tasty</a></p>
<p>Classic meatballs get a makeover with spicy mustard and fragrant, sweet-spicy apples on the side.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a41235/mustard-crusted-mini-meatloaves-with-roasted-apples-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mustard-Crusted Mini Meatloaves with Roasted Apples »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mustard-Crusted Mini Meatloaves with Roasted Apples »</a></em></p>
<p>Lasagna is a family-favorite no matter how you slice it, and this cold-weather version is no exception.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46935/winter-squash-and-spinach-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Winter Squash and Spinach Lasagna »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Winter Squash and Spinach Lasagna »</a></em></p>
<p>This 7-ingredient star is a real winner. Just throw everything in a skillet, set the table, and enjoy!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46936/sausage-and-white-bean-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sausage and White Bean Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sausage and White Bean Bake »</a></em></p>
<p>Don't get us wrong — we love Grandma's version. But this shortcut recipe is great for when you're low on time and still craving big flavor.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16083/parmesan-sausage-bolognese-recipe-ghk1214/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Parmesan and Sausage Bolognese »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Parmesan and Sausage Bolognese »</a></em></p>
<p>This Italian-American fish stew is classic for a reason: It's full of flavor but super easy, just dump everything into a pot and call it a day!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a35776/cioppino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cioppino »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Cioppino »</a></em></p>
<p>Boring ol' chicken? No more. Cook the cutlets with navel oranges, red onions, and olives for an update that everyone will adore.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a32683/moroccan-olive-and-orange-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Moroccan Olive and Orange Chicken »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Moroccan Olive and Orange Chicken »</a></em></p>
