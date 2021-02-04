As New Covid-19 Variants Continue to Mutate, Here's What We Know So Far in Pics

David Pastrnak had a hat trick and assisted on Patrice Bergeron’s goal 31 seconds into overtime as the Bruins completed a comeback win over the Flyers.
Just two years ago, Tom Brady sought out Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship Game to console the youngster and provide encouragement.
The Chiefs really dodged one here.
The NWHL has suspended the Isobel Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.
Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.
The Lightning stretched their home win streak against the Red Wings to 15, dating to December 2013.
The MLBPA reportedly skipped the meeting.
Conor McGregor said a third fight with Dustin Poirier would be "for all the marbles."
Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.
The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.
It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.
Leonard Fournette predicted this day would come. He surely had no idea this is how he'd get here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back doesn't remember writing the prophetic Twitter post seven years ago, but someone unearthed it last week and sent social media buzzing. “Can’t wait til I play in that Super Bowl,” Fournette wrote on Feb. 2, 2014 — punctuating it with a grin emoji. Fournette is smiling plenty now. “This tweet from my senior year in high school nothing but Gods plan....... Playoff Lenny,” Fournette wrote last Friday in a quote tweet. A lot has happened since that day — an outstanding three-year career at LSU, being the No. 4 overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2017 NFL draft, two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and eventually a falling out with the Jaguars, who cut him after training camp in August. “It’s crazy how you manifest on things and speak it into existence,” Fournette said. “I’m just blessed with the opportunity I have now to play in this big game with a lot of other great players on this team and the other team. "I feel good, man.” As well he should, especially considering where he's at: with the NFC champion Buccaneers, who'll square off Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. And consider where he could've been: with the 1-15 Jaguars and as far from the Super Bowl as you can get. Buccaneers teammate Steve McLendon knows the feeling, having been traded by the New York Jets in the middle of a 2-14 season. Same for Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell, who was released by the then 0-5 Jets. “It’s been an interesting season, to say the least for me — one of my more intriguing seasons,” Bell said. “When I first started the season, I was with New York and I was kind of fighting an uphill battle with everything that was going on over there. It didn’t work out for whatever reason. I ended up coming over here and the first day here, I loved it right away.” And what's not to like? It's not often a player goes from losers to winners — and maybe winning it all — in the same season. The hope in Jacksonville just a few years ago was that Fournette would lead the Jaguars to this moment. Instead, he fell out of favour during a stint that included an arrest for driving with a suspended license and speeding, and a suspension for fighting in a game. There were also health concerns and doubts as to whether he could be the consistent playmaker he was expected to be. The Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Fournette’s contract, a sign he was no longer a part of their future. He became a part of their past when they waived him after unsuccessfully trying to trade him. “It was a terrible feeling,” Fournette said. “I took a week off and had to get my mind right and also try to to understand why this was going on.” He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, who didn't need Fournette to be the star. Instead, he has complemented Ronald Jones in the backfield. “Once he accepted that, he's been just a trooper, man," Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair said. "He's been a soldier.” Fournette rushed for just 367 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but has 211 yards and two TDs in three post-season games. “I just told him: ‘This team is special and you’re a huge part of it. Embrace your role. You never know when your role is going to change,’” coach Bruce Arians said. "I’m really, really proud of Leonard and the way he’s handled it.” Fournette acknowledged he's not used to sitting on the sideline for chunks at a time, and wants to feel as though he's participating in helping the Bucs win. And that's exactly what he's doing the last month. “Everything wound up working out in my favour in the end,” Fournette said. Bell is also a complementary piece for the Chiefs, backing up rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and splitting carries with Darrel Williams. He had a career-low 328 yards rushing and two TDs in 11 games, nine with Kansas City. “I really like him — I like him as a kid, I like him as a player,” coach Andy Reid said. “He brings that veteran experience. He's been the best in the business at what he's done. He's handled this role well.” After playing just two games for the Jets and being released when they couldn't deal him, Bell had a difficult choice. Miami wanted him, but so did Kansas City. “I made the decision to come here, to play with a lot of great players and coach Andy Reid,” he said. "It probably was tougher than my free-agency decision, for real." Once one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL with Pittsburgh, Bell sat out a season in a contract dispute before signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019. That stint didn't even last two full seasons, a disappointing end to what was supposed to be a massive comeback. But that could come Sunday. "It means everything in the world," Bell said. "Ever since I’ve been playing this game since the age of 4 1/2, this has been the reason why you play it. I’ve watched every Super Bowl since I was little kid, as long as I remember, always envisioning that I would be in the game. “So now that I'm eight years into the league now and I finally got here, you know, it was like a dream come true. And obviously I just want to finish the job.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night. Hield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21. Jayson Tatum had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 21. Boston played without three of its top ballhandlers due to injuries. Fox scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a spectacular driving layup that put the Kings up 102-100. Tatum’s three-point play pulled the Celtics within 112-111 with 1:06 remaining before Fox connected on a step-back 17-footer with 58.8 seconds left. Boston’s Javonte Green missed when he tried to dunk past a pair of defenders and Tatum’s 3-point try with 1 second left missed the mark. BOSTON’S GUARD DOWN The Celtics, still reeling from the loss of Marcus Smart to a left calf injury Saturday, played with an even thinner backcourt. Kemba Walker (left knee) was rested on the second half of a back-to-back after playing a season-high 31 minutes against Golden State on Tuesday. First-round pick Payton Pritchard sat out a sixth consecutive game because of a right MCL sprain. Jeff Teague started at point guard and had seven points and one assists. Tremont Waters (three points, five assists) also saw time at the point. KINGS ROOKIE HONORED Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the draft, made a heads-up play to end the third quarter when he jumped and scored off an offensive rebound as time ran out. Haliburton raced in and jumped to grab the ball, which deflected off the glass following Hield’s desperation heave just inside midcourt. The play was reviewed and upheld. Earlier in the day Haliburton was named the Western Conference rookie of the month for games played in December and January. TIP-INS Celtics: Brown had seven points during a 19-4 run in the third. … Boston missed nine consecutive shots and went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes in the second quarter. … Tatum made a buzzer-beating 10-foot floater to end the first. Kings: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) was held out. UP NEXT Celtics: Visit the Clippers on Friday night. Kings: Host the Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento has won twice against Denver this season, including 125-115 at Golden 1 Center on Dec. 29. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
Paul George has looked like a different player this season.
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson punctuated a 28-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop jam during a decisive fourth-quarter surge, and the New Orleans Pelicans soundly defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101 on Wednesday night. Brandon Ingram scored 23 and Lonzo Ball added 18 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 28 in the fourth quarter en route to ending a two-game slide while also stopping the Suns' winning streak at three. Steven Adams, who returned from a sore left calf that had sidelined him a game-and-a-half, scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Devin Booker scored 25 for the Suns, who never led in the second half. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Paul had 10 points. The Pelicans outscored the Suns by 37 when their lineup included Williamson, who also had seven rebounds and six assists. He made 12 of 14 shots from the field, including the only 3-pointer he attempted. He also had a couple alley-oop dunks, the last of which put the Pelicans up 108-82. After that, Suns coach Monty Williams subbed out his entire lineup with half the fourth quarter still remaining. The Pelicans took their first double-digit lead when Ball's 3 made it 72-61 halfway through the third. It was the 14th game this season in which New Orleans had taken a lead of 10 or more. The Pelicans had blown six of their previous 13 double-digit leads coming in, but not this time. Josh Hart's 3, Williamson's dunk of Nickeil Alexander-Walker's alley-oop lob and JJ Redick's 3 helped the Pelicans finish the third period with an 88-74 lead. New Orleans then opened the fourth with seven straight points on Williamson's driving leaner, Hart's corner 3 that Williamson set up with a pass from the paint and Hart's fast-break layup to make it 95-74 with 10:31 left. The Suns had no response down the stretch. TIP-INS Suns: Ayton's streak of games with at least 13 rebounds ended at eight. ... Paul was called for a technical foul for apparently saying something officials didn't like after a driving layup by Ball. ... Abdel Nader scored 11 points. ... The Suns missed 27 of 35 3-point attempts (22.9%). Pelicans: Redick received 18 minutes of playing time after seeing none the previous two games. He hit two 3s in the second half and finished with 10 points. ... Eric Bledsoe hit three 3s and scored 11 points. Hart had 10 points. ... Redick made both of his free throws to improve to 27 for 27 this season. ... New Orleans outrebounded Phoenix 44-39. ... The Pelicans hit 14 3s, with Ball making four. UP NEXT Suns: Host Detroit on Friday in the first of seven straight scheduled home games. Pelicans: Visit Indiana on Friday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk. Local groups have long argued that the team's chop tradition and even its name itself are derogatory to American Indians, yet the national attention focused for years on the Washington football team's use of the name Redskins and the cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo, long the emblem for the Cleveland Indians baseball team. But in the past year, those teams have decided to ditch their Native American-themed monikers, and the defending champion Chiefs are generating more attention due to a second consecutive appearance on the sport's biggest stage. A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in the Kansas City area to protest the tomahawk chop and Chiefs' name. A protest is planned outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, site of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the coalition has hired a plane to fly around the area. A few thousand people have signed onto two online petitions, one of them started by a fourth-grader. The Chiefs made some changes in the fall, barring headdresses and war paint and making a subtle alteration to the chop, with cheerleaders using a closed first instead of an open palm to signal the beating of a drum. But Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center, found the tweak to be laughable. “They think that that somehow helps, and they are still playing that ridiculous Hollywood Indian song, which is such a stereotypical Indian song from like old Cowboy movies or something. I don’t know how they feel that that made any difference at all," she said. “And its not like their fans are doing it any different either." Chiefs president Mark Donovan said barring face paint and headdresses from its stadium was a “big step.” “You are going to have opinions on all sides on what we should and shouldn’t do,” he added. “We’re going to continue to have those discussion. We’re going to continue to make changes going forward, and hopefully changes that do what we hope, which is respect and honour Native American heritage while celebrating the fan experience.” But the changes aren't nearly enough for the St. Petersburg-based Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality, which plans to protest near the stadium Sunday ahead of the kickoff, singing and holding signs. Group co-founder Alicia Norris described the chop as “extremely disrespectful," saying it “conjures up images of Native Americans, indigenous people as savages." “Now the team wants to backtrack and say we are being culturally appropriate and we are being respectful of indigenous people by saying no headdresses," she said. “And that is a good start, but the fans are still operating as if it is an indigenous-type atmosphere because you are still called the Chiefs. And you can still do this movement that looks like a tomahawk chop, but we are going to call it a drum beat instead. It is kind of silly. Just change it." Fans of the Chiefs long ago adopted the chanting and arm movement symbolizing the brandishing of a tomahawk that began at Florida State University in the 1980s. “When we are down it is a rally cry,” said Kile Chaney, a 42-year-old stone mason from Harrisonville, Missouri. “Just to hear all the fans doing the tomahawk chop and hear it echo through the corridors, it is a beautiful noise that we make here.” Aaron Bien, a 61-year-old automotive repair and body shop owner from Hillsdale, Kansas, described it as no different than any cheer. “It is the soul. It is the lifeblood," said Bien, who had been a Chiefs season ticket holder for 15 years before the pandemic limited seating capacity in the stadium this season. He said the chop has “nothing to do with Native Americans," noting that the origin of the Chiefs nickname may have more to do with the mayor who helped lure the franchise from Dallas in 1963. Mayor H. Roe Bartle was a large man known as “The Chief” for his many years of leadership in the Boy Scouts. Team owner Lamar Hunt reportedly named the team the Chiefs in honour of Bartle. Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today, said that doesn't make it any better. He noted that, though Bartle was white, he started a Scouting society called the “Mic-O-Say Tribe,” which remains active and continues to use Native American attire and language. Young participants are “braves,” and the top leader is the “chief.” “He was called Chief because he played Indian and falsely taught Boy Scouts how to dress up as Native Americans," said Schilling, a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. “Everyone dressed up like Indians going to those games, perpetuating a horrible cultural stereotype for decades." He called the changes the team has made to the chop “insulting" and “a preposterous gesture with a lack of cultural responsibility." ___ AP Pro Football Writer Dave Skretta contributed. Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press
When Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady meet in Super Bowl LV, it will be the largest age difference between QBs ever.
The Lakers veteran said the team feared it wouldn't make it home after the fateful tweet.
Nelson Cruz re-signs with the Twins, plus Kolten Wong agrees to a deal with the Brewers on this edition of FastCast