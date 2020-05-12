PHOTOS: How cities are re-opening around the world after COVID-19 forced closures

This week, countries around the world are lifting restrictions to allow some businesses to re-open under certain conditions after COVID-19 closures.

India, China, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia and parts of the United States and Canada all saw some businesses re-open, depending on the recommendations of local public health officials. Hair dressers, train services, food markets, golf courses and even amusement parks were visited for the first time nearly two months.

At a briefing in Geneva on Monday, Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, stressed the importance of caution as schools and businesses begin to re-open.

“We need to get our priorities right as we enter the next phase of this fight,” Ryan said.

“We have a second chance now as a society to put in place the necessary public health interventions, to put in place the necessary community supports.”

