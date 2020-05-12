PHOTOS: How cities are re-opening around the world after COVID-19 forced closures

This week, countries around the world are lifting restrictions to allow some businesses to re-open under certain conditions after COVID-19 closures.
India, China, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia and parts of the United States and Canada all saw some businesses re-open, depending on the recommendations of local public health officials. Hair dressers, train services, food markets, golf courses and even amusement parks were visited for the first time nearly two months.
At a
briefing in Geneva on Monday, Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, stressed the importance of caution as schools and businesses begin to re-open.
“We need to get our priorities right as we enter the next phase of this fight,” Ryan said.
“We have a second chance now as a society to put in place the necessary public health interventions, to put in place the necessary community supports.”
Follow this
live blog for the latest updates on COVID-19 around the world. Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures A man spits water on rail tracks as passengers line up their bags on the railway station platform to reserve their spots in boarding queue in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. India is reopening some of its colossal rail network as the country looks at easing its nearly seven-week strict lockdown amid an increase in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures An elderly woman wears a face mask as she shops in an indoor food market, in Paris, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Food markets reopened in Paris on Tuesday as France is cautiously easing the two-month lockdown across the country. Specific measures, such as more widely spaced stalls, have been implemented to enforce physical distancing. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures People play golf at the Imperatrice golf course in Biarritz, southwestern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. As part of France's gradual re-opening process, the government is allowing the resumption this week of a few select sports that don't involve close physical contact, including golf, tennis and horse racing. Up until this week only individual sports such as jogging were allowed, and indoor sports facilities remain closed to prevent spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures French Junior Minister for Cities and Housing Julien Denormandie has his temperature checked as he visit a construction site, following the return of economic activity and the organization of security measures in Montevrain, near Paris, Tuesday, May 12 2020. Clothing stores, coiffures and other businesses large and small were reopening on Monday with strict precautions to keep the coronavirus at bay. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures A man wearing a face mask receives a plastic bag with traditional Chinese medicinal products being sold at a Chinese medical hall in Singapore’s Chinatown district on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Singapore has allowed selected businesses such as traditional Chinese medicine medical halls, home-based establishments, food manufacturing, selected food retail outlets, laundry services, traditional barbers and pet supplies to reopen May 12 in a cautious rollback of a two-month partial lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the city-state. (AP Photo/YK Chan) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures Visitors, wearing face masks, wait to enter the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai as it reopened, Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and must be booked in advance, and the company said it will increase cleaning and require social distancing in lines for the various attractions. With warmer weather and new coronavirus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been reopening tourist sites such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures Desks marked with signs to enforce social distancing measures are pictured at the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school, which will begin to receive students on a voluntary basis, in Marseille, southern France, Monday, May 11, 2020. France is beginning to reopen Monday after two months of virus confinement measures. Shops, hair salons and some other businesses are reopening Monday and French citizens no longer need a special permission form to leave the house. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures Antoinette van Zalinge, principal of the public elementary school De Notenkraker, who dressed up to show the need of social distancing, welcomes pupils in Amsterdam, Monday, May 11, 2020, as primary schools, barber shops and libraries reopened after a partial lockdown because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures Anna Barnard, left, wears a protective mask as she talks to Greg and Judy Robinson at Dugan's Pub in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, May 11,2020. Restaurants in Arkansas were allowed to resume offering dine-in service on Monday after they had been limited to delivery or carryout because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures George Sharoubim, owner of Giorgio's of Palm Beach on Worth Ave. stands outside of his shop as he prepares to open during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. Palm Beach County was authorized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to initiate Phase 1 reopening regulations Monday, which includes limited reopening of retail establishments. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures People wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 11, 2020. Shopping malls, barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons have reopened for business across Turkey for the first time in seven weeks as the country gradually eases restrictions aimed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures A young hairdresser and a customer wearing face masks and gloves to protect against the coronavirus in a salon in Bressanone, known in German as Brixen, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. The northern Italian province of South Tyrol is moving ahead of policies by the central government, reopening restaurants and shops closed during the coronavirus crisis earlier than planned by Rome. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures People walk in a shopping mall Monday, May 11, 2020 in Paris. The French began leaving their homes and apartments for the first time in two months without permission slips as the country cautiously lifted its lockdown. Clothing stores, coiffures and other businesses large and small were reopening on Monday _ with strict precautions to keep the coronavirus at bay. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Businesses, services re-open after COVID-19 closures A cashier tends to a customer in an automotive parts store amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the coronavirus lockdown still in effect with the curfew from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and borders closed, car repair shops, small stores and service businesses have started reopening in Chechnya. (Photo by Yelena Afonina\TASS via Getty Images)