These Covetable Crossbody Bags Are the Best Investment Pieces Right Now

  • <p>Bottomless <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g39563033/best-leather-totes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tote bags" class="link ">tote bags</a> and incandescent <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40680561/best-evening-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:evening bags" class="link ">evening bags</a> all share a deserved spot in your handbag rotation, but nothing eclipses the versatility of a crossbody. Designed to be hands-free and weight-balanced—no shoulder aches or strap slippage here—crossbody bags are the perfect on-to-go accessory, but their functionality need not beget boredom. Some of the loveliest—and most coveted—luxury bags are crossbody designs, and as new designers enter the market, even those bags below the thousand-dollar price point draw trend-seeker envy. (Just ask Beyoncé.) </p><p>As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best available crossbody bags for women from a variety of luxury and mid-range designers, at a diverse range of price points and crafted from a variety of materials. </p><p><br></p><p>A good crossbody should do exactly as advertised: fit comfortably across the torso and sit at the hip, which means the shoulder strap should measure roughly between 18-22 inches, depending on your height. But beyond that? The possibilities are endless. Consider what you need a crossbody for: a fashion statement? Travel? Hiking around snacks and a water bottle, or just a single tube of lipstick? </p><p>Finally, determine the resale value. If you plan on using your crossbody for decades to come, it won’t matter much if the bag is popular on secondhand sellers. But if you’re looking to make an investment, consider which bags are most sought-after. Says Charles Gorra, CEO & Founder of the popular luxury handbag reseller Rebag, “crossbody bags from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada consistently have great resale value,” but Telfar and Jacquemus are also on the rise. We highlight a few of our favorites ahead. <br></p>
    Bottomless tote bags and incandescent evening bags all share a deserved spot in your handbag rotation, but nothing eclipses the versatility of a crossbody. Designed to be hands-free and weight-balanced—no shoulder aches or strap slippage here—crossbody bags are the perfect on-to-go accessory, but their functionality need not beget boredom. Some of the loveliest—and most coveted—luxury bags are crossbody designs, and as new designers enter the market, even those bags below the thousand-dollar price point draw trend-seeker envy. (Just ask Beyoncé.)

    As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best available crossbody bags for women from a variety of luxury and mid-range designers, at a diverse range of price points and crafted from a variety of materials.


    A good crossbody should do exactly as advertised: fit comfortably across the torso and sit at the hip, which means the shoulder strap should measure roughly between 18-22 inches, depending on your height. But beyond that? The possibilities are endless. Consider what you need a crossbody for: a fashion statement? Travel? Hiking around snacks and a water bottle, or just a single tube of lipstick?

    Finally, determine the resale value. If you plan on using your crossbody for decades to come, it won’t matter much if the bag is popular on secondhand sellers. But if you’re looking to make an investment, consider which bags are most sought-after. Says Charles Gorra, CEO & Founder of the popular luxury handbag reseller Rebag, “crossbody bags from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada consistently have great resale value,” but Telfar and Jacquemus are also on the rise. We highlight a few of our favorites ahead.

  • <p><strong>Telfar</strong></p><p>rebag.com</p><p><strong>$445.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.rebag.com%2Fproducts%2Fhandbags-telfar-shopping-tote-faux-leather-small1973611&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beyoncé said it best herself: “This Telfar bag imported. Birkins? Them shit’s in storage.” The Black-owned handbag brand launched by Telfar Clemons in 2005, occasionally (and affectionately) known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” is one of the buzziest handbag brands in the business, not the least of which is due to its affordable price point and exquisite vegan leather. The Shopping Bag design sells out every time Telfar announces a new drop, so your best bet is to hunt resale sites for a lucky find.</p>
    Telfar Shopping Tote Small

    Telfar

    Beyoncé said it best herself: “This Telfar bag imported. Birkins? Them shit’s in storage.” The Black-owned handbag brand launched by Telfar Clemons in 2005, occasionally (and affectionately) known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” is one of the buzziest handbag brands in the business, not the least of which is due to its affordable price point and exquisite vegan leather. The Shopping Bag design sells out every time Telfar announces a new drop, so your best bet is to hunt resale sites for a lucky find.

  • <p><strong>Parker Clay</strong></p><p>parkerclay.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkerclay.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Fcarryall%3Fvariant%3D34762969414&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We’d be remiss to not include Parker Clay, a small handbag brand that’s won us over with their soft leather, practical design, and ethical mission. The Eden Carryall is a particular favorite; it doubles as both a tote and a crossbody, making it the ideal up-for-anything bag. Plus, that price point is unbeatable! </p><p><strong><em>What people are saying: </em></strong><em>“It works as my daily bag as it literally carries it all. I can fit my laptop, files, wallet, etc. with room to spare and bonus, it’s gorgeous.”</em></p>
    Eden Carryall

    Parker Clay

    We’d be remiss to not include Parker Clay, a small handbag brand that’s won us over with their soft leather, practical design, and ethical mission. The Eden Carryall is a particular favorite; it doubles as both a tote and a crossbody, making it the ideal up-for-anything bag. Plus, that price point is unbeatable!

    What people are saying: “It works as my daily bag as it literally carries it all. I can fit my laptop, files, wallet, etc. with room to spare and bonus, it’s gorgeous.”

  • <p><strong>DeMellier</strong></p><p>demellierlondon.com</p><p><strong>$485.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdemellierlondon.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-vancouver-deep-toffee-smooth%3Fnetwork%3Dlinkshare%26affiliate_id%3DTnL5HPStwNw%26ranMID%3D39618%26ranEAID%3D2116208%26ranSiteID%3DTnL5HPStwNw-dx8tHlmZPACS92OUX17vLA&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DeMellier’s line of city-inspired handbags brilliantly bridges the gap between timeless and trendy, capturing the former with classic color palettes and sleek gold hardware, and the latter with clever twists on expected shapes. The Vancouver design, for instance, is a smart envelope-meets-saddlebag style, perfect for practically any occasion.</p><p><strong><em>What people are saying: “</em></strong><em>It is classically chic and extremely functional.<b>”</b></em></p>
    The Vancouver

    DeMellier

    DeMellier’s line of city-inspired handbags brilliantly bridges the gap between timeless and trendy, capturing the former with classic color palettes and sleek gold hardware, and the latter with clever twists on expected shapes. The Vancouver design, for instance, is a smart envelope-meets-saddlebag style, perfect for practically any occasion.

    What people are saying: “It is classically chic and extremely functional.

  • <p><strong>Jacquemus</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$810.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fjacquemus-le-chiquito-moyen-leather-tote-bag-item-18036598.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You’ve seen it on the hips of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and even the Kardashian sisters. Jacquemus’ viral micro bag, the Le Chiquito, is a stunning but affordable luxury bag with great resale value, a trendy pop of color, and an attractive top handle that easily transitions the bag from a crossbody to a hand-held. </p>
    Le Chiquito Moyen Leather Tote Bag

    Jacquemus

    You’ve seen it on the hips of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and even the Kardashian sisters. Jacquemus’ viral micro bag, the Le Chiquito, is a stunning but affordable luxury bag with great resale value, a trendy pop of color, and an attractive top handle that easily transitions the bag from a crossbody to a hand-held.

  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>Loewe</p><p><strong>$3500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loewe.com%2Fusa%2Fen%2Fwomen%2Fbags%2Fcross-body%2Fsmall-puzzle-edge-bag-in-satin-calfskin%2FA510P60X24-8967.html%3Fcgid%3DW_Cross_Body%26p%3D21&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Introduced just eight years ago, the Puzzle Bag was the first new bag created by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe. Along with its interchangeable straps, the origami-style shaped bag can be worn five different ways; as a crossbody, shoulder bag, held by the top handle, or worn as a clutch once folded flat. Inspired by the monochrome glazes of ancient Chinese ceramics, the cuboid-shaped accessory is the perfect choice if you’re looking for something utterly unique, yet versatile. </p><p><strong>W<em>hat people are saying: </em></strong><em>“Excellent quality and craftsmanship! Loewe’s reputation for quality designer leather pieces shines with this bag.”</em></p>
    Small Puzzle Edge Bag

    Loewe

    Introduced just eight years ago, the Puzzle Bag was the first new bag created by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe. Along with its interchangeable straps, the origami-style shaped bag can be worn five different ways; as a crossbody, shoulder bag, held by the top handle, or worn as a clutch once folded flat. Inspired by the monochrome glazes of ancient Chinese ceramics, the cuboid-shaped accessory is the perfect choice if you’re looking for something utterly unique, yet versatile.

    What people are saying: “Excellent quality and craftsmanship! Loewe’s reputation for quality designer leather pieces shines with this bag.”

  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$106.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-piazza-mini-crossbody-bag-NH028.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A hobo-crossbody hybrid, this buttery but bright model from Madewell is a fantastic choice for toting the essentials—hand sanitizer, lipstick, sunglasses, wallet, phone—while maintaining a slick aesthetic. </p><p><strong><em>What people are saying: </em></strong><em>“Such a perfect little bag! Soft leather, magnet closure, perfect small handle, and long strap. Got the fuchsia color and it’s gorgeous.”</em></p>
    The Piazza Mini Crossbody Bag

    Madewell

    A hobo-crossbody hybrid, this buttery but bright model from Madewell is a fantastic choice for toting the essentials—hand sanitizer, lipstick, sunglasses, wallet, phone—while maintaining a slick aesthetic.

    What people are saying: “Such a perfect little bag! Soft leather, magnet closure, perfect small handle, and long strap. Got the fuchsia color and it’s gorgeous.”

  • <p><strong>Celine</strong></p><p>celine.com</p><p><strong>$3650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.celine.com/en-us/celine-shop-women/gift-selection/teen-besace-triomphe-in-shiny-calfskin-110413BF4.27CA.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This baby’s been on the rise. According to Gorra, searches on Rebag for the Celine Triomphe are up 319 percent compared to the same period last year, which makes sense—the gleaming calfskin and rich color makes this crossbody feel almost criminal to keep in a dust bag. </p>
    Teen Besace Triomphe

    Celine

    This baby’s been on the rise. According to Gorra, searches on Rebag for the Celine Triomphe are up 319 percent compared to the same period last year, which makes sense—the gleaming calfskin and rich color makes this crossbody feel almost criminal to keep in a dust bag.

  • <p><strong>Milaner</strong></p><p>bymilaner.com</p><p><strong>$445.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bymilaner.com/collections/handbags/products/the-belinda-woven-crossbody-bag?variant=39619289710650" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Woven texture is a rising trend amongst accessories, and Milaner nailed it with their Italian leather Belinda bag, which can be worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. Plus, it’s much roomier than it looks, making it not only minimalist but convenient. </p><p><strong><em>What people are saying: </em></strong><em>“The leather is so soft and it’s just the perfect size.”</em></p>
    The Belinda Woven Crossbody Bag

    Milaner

    Woven texture is a rising trend amongst accessories, and Milaner nailed it with their Italian leather Belinda bag, which can be worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. Plus, it’s much roomier than it looks, making it not only minimalist but convenient.

    What people are saying: “The leather is so soft and it’s just the perfect size.”

  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>prada.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prada.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen%2Fbags%2Fshoulder_bags%2Fproducts.Prada_Re_Edition_2005_Re_Nylon_bag.1BH204_R064_F0002_V_V9L.html%3FranMID%3D47117%26ranEAID%3DTnL5HPStwNw%26ranSiteID%3DTnL5HPStwNw-DbWoArBgwwBvm6hr6WRqQQ&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another celeb favorite—spot it on Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid—the Prada Re-Edition is one of the luxury brand’s reissued early-aughts staples, and it can be worn as a shoulder bag or a (tight) crossbody, depending on your desired look. We’ll throw it in the crossbody category because it’s so highly coveted; Gorra says it was another of Rebag’s most popular designs. </p>
    Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag

    Prada

    Another celeb favorite—spot it on Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid—the Prada Re-Edition is one of the luxury brand’s reissued early-aughts staples, and it can be worn as a shoulder bag or a (tight) crossbody, depending on your desired look. We’ll throw it in the crossbody category because it’s so highly coveted; Gorra says it was another of Rebag’s most popular designs.

  • <p><strong>JW PEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N6LM2TF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40897294%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a high-quality handbag under $100? You’ve seen it on your favorite celebrities and Tik Tok influencers, behold JW PEI’s Mini Flap Crossbody. Coming in various colors, this trending bag offers structure and ample space for your belongings. In addition to being one of the most-desired handbags, you won’t break the bank adding this croc beauty to your collection.</p>
    Mini Flap Crossbody

    JW PEI

    Looking for a high-quality handbag under $100? You’ve seen it on your favorite celebrities and Tik Tok influencers, behold JW PEI’s Mini Flap Crossbody. Coming in various colors, this trending bag offers structure and ample space for your belongings. In addition to being one of the most-desired handbags, you won’t break the bank adding this croc beauty to your collection.

  • <p><strong>Staud</strong></p><p>staud.clothing</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaud.clothing%2Fproducts%2Fmini-shirley-leather-bag-blush%3Fvariant%3D31508371865681&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We’ve seen nearly every bucket and tote bag on the market, but there’s something about Staud’s Mini Shirley Leather Bag that feels uniquely chic. Perhaps it’s the bag’s delicate blush color or the unbranded simplicity. Or maybe it’s the pouch inside making this an insane 2-for-1 deal? Either way, the Mini Shirley will always be a solid investment. </p>
    Mini Shirley Leather Bag

    Staud

    We’ve seen nearly every bucket and tote bag on the market, but there’s something about Staud’s Mini Shirley Leather Bag that feels uniquely chic. Perhaps it’s the bag’s delicate blush color or the unbranded simplicity. Or maybe it’s the pouch inside making this an insane 2-for-1 deal? Either way, the Mini Shirley will always be a solid investment.

  • <p><strong>Noiranca</strong></p><p>noiranca.com</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.noiranca.com/products/gracemini-mayablue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As much as a well-recognized silhouette—a hobo, a saddlebag, or an envelope clutch, for instance—can contribute to a piece’s longevity, there’s something thrilling about a new shape landing on the handbag market. Noiranca’s triangular Grace Mini is one such find, made from vegan leather and designed to be worn cross-body or hand-held (peep the adorable top handle). </p>
    Grace Mini

    Noiranca

    As much as a well-recognized silhouette—a hobo, a saddlebag, or an envelope clutch, for instance—can contribute to a piece’s longevity, there’s something thrilling about a new shape landing on the handbag market. Noiranca’s triangular Grace Mini is one such find, made from vegan leather and designed to be worn cross-body or hand-held (peep the adorable top handle).

  • <p><strong>Cuyana</strong></p><p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$348.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fbags%2Fcrossbody-bags%2Fdouble-loop-bag%2F10010346.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a roomier crossbody that doesn’t quite reach the proportions of a tote? The Cuyana Double Loop Bag is the ideal compromise, well-crafted with plenty of room for more than the necessities, but never, ever sacrificing style. </p>
    Double Loop Bag

    Cuyana

    Looking for a roomier crossbody that doesn’t quite reach the proportions of a tote? The Cuyana Double Loop Bag is the ideal compromise, well-crafted with plenty of room for more than the necessities, but never, ever sacrificing style.

  • <p><strong>Coperni</strong></p><p>fwrd.com</p><p><strong>$550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fwrd.com%2Fproduct-coperni-crossbody-mini-swipe-bag-in-orange%2FCRNF-WY29%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> From Doja Cat to the Kardashians, Coperni’s Crossbody Mini Swipe Bag has been seen carried by some of Hollywood’s finest. Dare we call it a more affordable It bag? Whether you want to wear it as arm-candy or slung across the body, you’re bound to make a statement with this curvaceous bag. </p>
    Crossbody Mini Swipe Bag

    Coperni

    From Doja Cat to the Kardashians, Coperni’s Crossbody Mini Swipe Bag has been seen carried by some of Hollywood’s finest. Dare we call it a more affordable It bag? Whether you want to wear it as arm-candy or slung across the body, you’re bound to make a statement with this curvaceous bag.

  • <p><strong>Baggallini</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$51.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZWRKG21?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40897294%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While unquestionably the most utilitarian crossbody on this list, Baggallini’s Everyday Crossbody Bag is nothing to stick up your nose at. The compact but über-functional crossbody features multiple pockets to keep all your travel essentials organized, and the casual but clean design makes it a must-have for dressed-down days.</p><p><strong><em>What people are saying: </em></strong><em>“This is a great everyday bag or a travel bag because of the wallet pocket and other handy organization features.”</em></p>
    Original RFID Everyday Crossbody Bag

    Baggallini

    While unquestionably the most utilitarian crossbody on this list, Baggallini’s Everyday Crossbody Bag is nothing to stick up your nose at. The compact but über-functional crossbody features multiple pockets to keep all your travel essentials organized, and the casual but clean design makes it a must-have for dressed-down days.

    What people are saying: “This is a great everyday bag or a travel bag because of the wallet pocket and other handy organization features.”

  • <p><strong>Mansur Gavriel</strong></p><p>mansurgavriel.com</p><p><strong>$545.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mansurgavriel.com%2Fproducts%2Fmini-cloud-clutch-black-flamma&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As a lover of clouds and dumplings, I’m all for the rise of sculptural clutch bags. Mansur Gavriel’s buttery-soft Mini Cloud Clutch is the perfect combination of cute and elegant. Maintaining a luxe feel while being able to hold your keys, phone, wallet, sunglasses, and even water bottle, the cloud clutch may be the next bag of your dreams. </p><p><strong><em>What people are saying: </em></strong><em>“Perfect for venue restrictions on bag sizes.”</em><br></p>
    Mini Cloud Clutch

    Mansur Gavriel

    As a lover of clouds and dumplings, I’m all for the rise of sculptural clutch bags. Mansur Gavriel’s buttery-soft Mini Cloud Clutch is the perfect combination of cute and elegant. Maintaining a luxe feel while being able to hold your keys, phone, wallet, sunglasses, and even water bottle, the cloud clutch may be the next bag of your dreams.

    What people are saying: “Perfect for venue restrictions on bag sizes.”

  • <p><strong>Ganni</strong></p><p>ganni.com</p><p><strong>$285.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ganni.com%2Fen-au%2Fbanner-nano-saddle-bag-A4446.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling all Ganni girls: The Banner Nano Saddle is your new best friend. Trendy, yet functional and simple, the sustainable model is the perfect option for a girl-on-the-go. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the shoulder strap also detaches instantly transforming the bag into a belt. Plus, you can spice up your collection with the several eye-catching colors offered. </p>
    Banner Nano Saddle Bag

    Ganni

    Calling all Ganni girls: The Banner Nano Saddle is your new best friend. Trendy, yet functional and simple, the sustainable model is the perfect option for a girl-on-the-go. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the shoulder strap also detaches instantly transforming the bag into a belt. Plus, you can spice up your collection with the several eye-catching colors offered.

  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$4200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fus%2Ffashion%2Fp%2FA35200Y0405994305%2Fmini-flap-bag-lambskin-gold-tone-metal%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You knew it was coming: Has there ever been as instantly recognizable a handbag as the Chanel Mini Flap? We’d know that quilted texture and gold chain strap anywhere. Thankfully, so would most resellers—Gorra singles out this Chanel buy as one of the best investments to make right now. </p>
    Mini Flap Bag

    Chanel

    You knew it was coming: Has there ever been as instantly recognizable a handbag as the Chanel Mini Flap? We’d know that quilted texture and gold chain strap anywhere. Thankfully, so would most resellers—Gorra singles out this Chanel buy as one of the best investments to make right now.

  • <p><strong>Cuyana</strong></p><p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fbags%2Fcrossbody-bags%2Ftop-handle-crossbody-bag%2F10010236.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Faccessories%2Fg40897294%2Fbest-cross-body-bags-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I love a little round bag. Don’t you love a little round bag? They’re cute and simple and elegant, with an aesthetic that reminds me of my early-aughts CD case-carrying habit. The top handle on this Cuyana pick means you can also wear it as a chic evening bag—no matter the night’s soundtrack. </p>
    Top Handle Crossbody Bag

    Cuyana

    I love a little round bag. Don’t you love a little round bag? They’re cute and simple and elegant, with an aesthetic that reminds me of my early-aughts CD case-carrying habit. The top handle on this Cuyana pick means you can also wear it as a chic evening bag—no matter the night’s soundtrack.

