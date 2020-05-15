Country Living's Great Outdoors Awards 2020

Country Living

Take it outside with our top 25 picks for the must-have products of the summer.

From Country Living

<p>Feeling cooped up? Take it outside! Here, we're presenting <em>Country Living</em>’s second annual ode to the gear, games, grills, and assorted go-tos that’ll help you achieve backyard bliss. From the world’s most stylish Ping-Pong table to the perfect pop-up tent, here are the alfresco finds that earned our discerning editors’ seal of approval. </p><p>This time of year (and especially this year!), you will likely be spending a lot of time in your own backyard, so you'll want to make your space a true oasis, outfitted with everything from an <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g1435/outdoor-kitchens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor kitchen</a> or <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g31962028/outdoor-bar-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor bar</a> to family-friendly <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g2477/outdoor-games-to-make-this-summer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor games</a> and maybe even one of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g27887124/best-inflatable-pools/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best inflatable pools" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best inflatable pools</a>. We found all of the best new products you'll need to set the table, sip a cocktail, entertain the kids, and, yes, even do the yard work this year. Click "add to cart," and you'll be living your best outdoor life in no time.</p><p>Sit down. Grab a beer. Settle in with <em>Country Living. </em>That's how we tested, and vetted, these picks. Read on to find our 2020 must-haves!</p>
Country Living's Great Outdoors Awards 2020

Feeling cooped up? Take it outside! Here, we're presenting Country Living’s second annual ode to the gear, games, grills, and assorted go-tos that’ll help you achieve backyard bliss. From the world’s most stylish Ping-Pong table to the perfect pop-up tent, here are the alfresco finds that earned our discerning editors’ seal of approval.

This time of year (and especially this year!), you will likely be spending a lot of time in your own backyard, so you'll want to make your space a true oasis, outfitted with everything from an outdoor kitchen or outdoor bar to family-friendly outdoor games and maybe even one of the best inflatable pools. We found all of the best new products you'll need to set the table, sip a cocktail, entertain the kids, and, yes, even do the yard work this year. Click "add to cart," and you'll be living your best outdoor life in no time.

Sit down. Grab a beer. Settle in with Country Living. That's how we tested, and vetted, these picks. Read on to find our 2020 must-haves!

<p>moma.org</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.moma.org/for-the-home/home/lighting/outdoor-lighting/uri-portable-table-lamp/10542.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As attractive as they are utilitarian, these LED table lamps come with a dimmer and cute, colorful handles for easy transport or hanging from a branch. They’re also USB-chargeable for up to seven hours of ambience.</p>
Best Lantern

moma.org

$50.00

Shop Now

As attractive as they are utilitarian, these LED table lamps come with a dimmer and cute, colorful handles for easy transport or hanging from a branch. They’re also USB-chargeable for up to seven hours of ambience.

<p><strong>Hearth & Hand with Magnolia</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/ladder-toss-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia/-/A-77606732" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most ladder-toss sets don’t quite lend an aesthetic upgrade to your yard, but this sleek, neutral pick by Hearth & Hand is as easy on the eyes as new hardscaping.</p>
Winningest Lawn Game

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

target.com

$69.99

Shop Now

Most ladder-toss sets don’t quite lend an aesthetic upgrade to your yard, but this sleek, neutral pick by Hearth & Hand is as easy on the eyes as new hardscaping.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>mainlybaskets.com</p><p><strong>$623.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mainlybaskets.com/categories/0/search-results/products/mb5216a/french-country-farmer_singlequotes_s-cart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you fill it with flowers, produce, or beverages, the “French Country Farmer’s Cart” is as pretty as it is practical. Made by hand with sustainably harvested rattan, it’s best kept on a covered porch.</p>
Finest Front Door Flanker

mainlybaskets.com

$623.00

Shop Now

Whether you fill it with flowers, produce, or beverages, the “French Country Farmer’s Cart” is as pretty as it is practical. Made by hand with sustainably harvested rattan, it’s best kept on a covered porch.

<p><strong>kids</strong></p><p>thebeachpeople.co</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://thebeachpeople.co/products/kids-beach-toy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from unbleached, compostable bamboo and bioplastic and a hemp rope handle, this eco-friendly set comes in a range of pastels. (It also makes a pretty ice bucket.) </p>
Chicest Sand Pail

kids

thebeachpeople.co

$59.00

Shop Now

Made from unbleached, compostable bamboo and bioplastic and a hemp rope handle, this eco-friendly set comes in a range of pastels. (It also makes a pretty ice bucket.)

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ballarddesigns.com%2Fdel-ray-ping-pong-table%2F559984&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Is it a splurge? You bet! But think of all the family heart-to-hearts (and, okay, smack talk) that’ll take place over this weatherproof Ping-Pong table. It’s a tad smaller than regulation size, making it kid- and adult-friendly. Choose from three net colors.</p>
Coolest Investment

SHOP NOW

Is it a splurge? You bet! But think of all the family heart-to-hearts (and, okay, smack talk) that’ll take place over this weatherproof Ping-Pong table. It’s a tad smaller than regulation size, making it kid- and adult-friendly. Choose from three net colors.

<p>boggbag.com</p><p><strong>$74.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://boggbag.com/collections/bogg-bag-products/products/houston-we-have-a-purple-bogg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you haven’t met a devotee of the Bogg Bag, chances are you will. At a roomy 19 inches long, this cult-following carryall comes with plastic inserts for valuables, and you can hose it down at the day’s end. </p>
Indestructible Tote

boggbag.com

$74.95

Shop Now

If you haven’t met a devotee of the Bogg Bag, chances are you will. At a roomy 19 inches long, this cult-following carryall comes with plastic inserts for valuables, and you can hose it down at the day’s end.

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.sparkgrills.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Meet the first charcoal grill that allows you to set and hold your desired temperature. It connects to an app that alerts you when your grill is up to temp. The enameled steel beauty is also quite easy on the eyes. <em>(Available for preorder.)</em></p>
Must-Have Grill

SHOP NOW

Meet the first charcoal grill that allows you to set and hold your desired temperature. It connects to an app that alerts you when your grill is up to temp. The enameled steel beauty is also quite easy on the eyes. (Available for preorder.)

<p><strong>Sun Squad</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/6pk-round-paper-plate-holder-summer-colors-sun-squad-8482/-/A-77586209" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remember those wicker paper plateholders of days gone by? Consider this lightweight, machine-washable, stackable pack the 2.0 version.</p>
Colorful Comeback

Sun Squad

target.com

$8.00

Shop Now

Remember those wicker paper plateholders of days gone by? Consider this lightweight, machine-washable, stackable pack the 2.0 version.

<p>pendleton-usa.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.pendleton-usa.com/product/harding-jacquard-spa-towel-77018.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with a classic Pendleton pattern (here, 1923’s “Harding”), particularly when it graces a 70"-long towel made of thick cotton velour. (Other patterns also available.)</p>
Country Classic

pendleton-usa.com

$49.50

Shop Now

You can’t go wrong with a classic Pendleton pattern (here, 1923’s “Harding”), particularly when it graces a 70"-long towel made of thick cotton velour. (Other patterns also available.)

<p>weezietowels.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fweezietowels.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeach-towel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made in Portugal, this cushion-y 70" towel comes with a convenient hook for hanging.</p>
Plushest Pick

weezietowels.com

$68.00

Shop Now

Made in Portugal, this cushion-y 70" towel comes with a convenient hook for hanging.

<p>bando.com</p><p><strong>$48.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bando.com/products/giant-novelty-key-towel-staycation" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 68"-long terry-cloth towel takes inspiration from old-school motel key fobs.</p>
Niftiest Novelty

bando.com

$48.95

Shop Now

This 68"-long terry-cloth towel takes inspiration from old-school motel key fobs.

<p>serenaandlily.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fcampania-round-beach-towel%2Fm12917.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inspired by a vintage botanical print, this Turkish cotton pick is almost five feet all-around. A fringed edge adds decorative flair.</p>
Roomiest Rounded

serenaandlily.com

$78.00

Shop Now

Inspired by a vintage botanical print, this Turkish cotton pick is almost five feet all-around. A fringed edge adds decorative flair.

<p><strong>Boston Loft Furnishings</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$295.42</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FBoston-Loft-Furnishings-Dark-Brown-Outdoor-Shower%2F1000720568&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No need to call the plumber. Crafted of sustainable Indonesian eucalyptus hardwood, this weather-resistant wonder hooks right up to your garden hose for foolproof plug-and-play.</p>
Easiest-Ever Outdoor Shower

Boston Loft Furnishings

lowes.com

$295.42

Shop Now

No need to call the plumber. Crafted of sustainable Indonesian eucalyptus hardwood, this weather-resistant wonder hooks right up to your garden hose for foolproof plug-and-play.

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://enchantedhome.com/index.php?route=product%2Fproduct&product_id=3395" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>All things wicker are having a moment, and this five-piece basketweave set will lend pretty texture to a tablescape. </p>
Finest Alfresco Flatware

SHOP NOW

All things wicker are having a moment, and this five-piece basketweave set will lend pretty texture to a tablescape.

<p>pier1.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pier1.com%2Fsantorini-melamine-dinnerware%2FPS172465.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Featuring mix-and-match motifs and complementary serving pieces, Pier One’s new Santorini collection pulls at our blue-and-white-loving heartstrings. (We’re using it indoors, too.) </p>
Coulda-Fooled-Us Melamine

pier1.com

$7.99

Shop Now

Featuring mix-and-match motifs and complementary serving pieces, Pier One’s new Santorini collection pulls at our blue-and-white-loving heartstrings. (We’re using it indoors, too.)

<p>serenaandlily.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fteak-beach-chair%2Fm12987.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>That pretty teak frame! The comfy canvas seat! That rickrack-esque detailing! This high-style seating will transport you to a high-end resort. (Waiter, I’ll have the mai tai.)</p>
Best Luxe Lounger

serenaandlily.com

$27.00

Shop Now

That pretty teak frame! The comfy canvas seat! That rickrack-esque detailing! This high-style seating will transport you to a high-end resort. (Waiter, I’ll have the mai tai.)

<p>oldhickory.com</p><p><strong>$1000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.oldhickory.com/product-page/coming-soon-lolo-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Enjoy fast-and-easy foldability and a classically country sling silhouette from an Indiana company that has been handcrafting furniture since 1899.</p>
Best Backyarder

oldhickory.com

$1000.00

Shop Now

Enjoy fast-and-easy foldability and a classically country sling silhouette from an Indiana company that has been handcrafting furniture since 1899.

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tractorsupply.com%2Ftsc%2Fproduct%2Fred-shed-retro-metal-double-glider-s10185&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Rock back and forth and take in the neighborhood from this 42-inch-long two-person glider. The retro design evokes simpler days when “screen” referred to doors.</p>
Best Porch-Sitter

SHOP NOW

Rock back and forth and take in the neighborhood from this 42-inch-long two-person glider. The retro design evokes simpler days when “screen” referred to doors.

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F168772%2Frei-co-op-outward-low-lawn-chair&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Made of heavy-duty ripstop nylon, this highly haulable pick even comes with backpack straps and a carry handle for easy transport to campsites or outdoor concerts.</p>
Best Take-It-Anywhere

SHOP NOW

Made of heavy-duty ripstop nylon, this highly haulable pick even comes with backpack straps and a carry handle for easy transport to campsites or outdoor concerts.

<p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F121281&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg32462744%2F2020-outdoors-awards%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Someday, when you’re trying to set up your beach tent with your family in front of strangers while the wind’s blowing, you’ll be thankful for this portable sun shelter that pops up and down in seconds thanks to important-sounding “Lightspeed folding hub technology.” Until then, it’s the perfect backyard campsite. UV-resistant ripstop polyester fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection and features a stylish understated stripe. </p>
Shadiest Spot to Land

llbean.com

$129.00

Shop Now

Someday, when you’re trying to set up your beach tent with your family in front of strangers while the wind’s blowing, you’ll be thankful for this portable sun shelter that pops up and down in seconds thanks to important-sounding “Lightspeed folding hub technology.” Until then, it’s the perfect backyard campsite. UV-resistant ripstop polyester fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection and features a stylish understated stripe.

<p><strong>Write a Review</strong></p><p>getwelly.com</p><p><strong>$5.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.getwelly.com/products/assorted-waterproof-bandages" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, the fun nautical patterns were what first caught our attention, but the ultrathin, waterproof, stay-put-ness of these self-dubbed “bravery badges” are what got us to stick around. </p>
Best Bandages

Write a Review

getwelly.com

$5.59

Shop Now

Okay, the fun nautical patterns were what first caught our attention, but the ultrathin, waterproof, stay-put-ness of these self-dubbed “bravery badges” are what got us to stick around.

<p><strong>Coleman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0009PURKO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32462744%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are a lot of models on the market, but this one offers retro charm (that icy blue!), roomy digs (54-quart capacity accommodates up to 85 cans), and ample chill factor (we’re talkin’ four-day ice retention in temps as high as 90°F).</p>
Can't Go Wrong Cooler

Coleman

amazon.com

$99.78

Shop Now

There are a lot of models on the market, but this one offers retro charm (that icy blue!), roomy digs (54-quart capacity accommodates up to 85 cans), and ample chill factor (we’re talkin’ four-day ice retention in temps as high as 90°F).

<p><strong>E120</strong></p><p>deere.com</p><p><strong>$1899.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deere.com/en/mowers/lawn-tractors/100-series/e120-lawn-tractor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don’t have a yard quite big enough to justify the purchase of this smooth-running, superior-cutting John Deere mower, then maybe, just maybe, it’s time to consider moving? </p>
Smartest Mower for Wide-Open

E120

deere.com

$1899.00

Shop Now

If you don’t have a yard quite big enough to justify the purchase of this smooth-running, superior-cutting John Deere mower, then maybe, just maybe, it’s time to consider moving?

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ello-Stemless-Silicone-Sleeves-Paloma/dp/B079Y7Y3QX/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32462744%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you want the heft—but not the shatter potential—of a real glass, get a hold of these silicone-sleeved 17-ouncers. They’re dishwasher-safe, and, no, you don’t have to remove the sleeve, because who has time for that?! </p>
Hardiest Wine Glass

SHOP NOW

If you want the heft—but not the shatter potential—of a real glass, get a hold of these silicone-sleeved 17-ouncers. They’re dishwasher-safe, and, no, you don’t have to remove the sleeve, because who has time for that?!

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/KidKraft-Outdoor-Cushions-Umbrella-Espresso/dp/B00RGBFHYU/ref=sr_1_20?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32462744%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Featuring cabana-stripe cushions and a coordinating umbrella, this KidKraft combo is so sophisticated, you’ll find yourself double-checking the dimensions (42"L x 19"H). The benches also serve as storage for sidewalk chalk and other all-weather games.</p>
Sleekest Kids' Picnic/Play Table

SHOP NOW

Featuring cabana-stripe cushions and a coordinating umbrella, this KidKraft combo is so sophisticated, you’ll find yourself double-checking the dimensions (42"L x 19"H). The benches also serve as storage for sidewalk chalk and other all-weather games.

What to Read Next