Country Living's Great Outdoors Awards 2020

Country Living's Great Outdoors Awards 2020Country LivingMay 15, 2020, 8:05 p.m. UTCTake it outside with our top 25 picks for the must-have products of the summer.From Country LivingCountry Living's Great Outdoors Awards 2020Feeling cooped up? Take it outside! Here, we're presenting Country Living’s second annual ode to the gear, games, grills, and assorted go-tos that’ll help you achieve backyard bliss. From the world’s most stylish Ping-Pong table to the perfect pop-up tent, here are the alfresco finds that earned our discerning editors’ seal of approval. This time of year (and especially this year!), you will likely be spending a lot of time in your own backyard, so you'll want to make your space a true oasis, outfitted with everything from an outdoor kitchen or outdoor bar to family-friendly outdoor games and maybe even one of the best inflatable pools. We found all of the best new products you'll need to set the table, sip a cocktail, entertain the kids, and, yes, even do the yard work this year. Click "add to cart," and you'll be living your best outdoor life in no time.Sit down. Grab a beer. Settle in with Country Living. That's how we tested, and vetted, these picks. Read on to find our 2020 must-haves!Best Lanternmoma.org$50.00Shop NowAs attractive as they are utilitarian, these LED table lamps come with a dimmer and cute, colorful handles for easy transport or hanging from a branch. They’re also USB-chargeable for up to seven hours of ambience.Winningest Lawn GameHearth & Hand with Magnoliatarget.com$69.99Shop NowMost ladder-toss sets don’t quite lend an aesthetic upgrade to your yard, but this sleek, neutral pick by Hearth & Hand is as easy on the eyes as new hardscaping.Scroll to continue with contentAdFinest Front Door Flankermainlybaskets.com$623.00Shop NowWhether you fill it with flowers, produce, or beverages, the “French Country Farmer’s Cart” is as pretty as it is practical. Made by hand with sustainably harvested rattan, it’s best kept on a covered porch.Chicest Sand Pailkidsthebeachpeople.co$59.00Shop NowMade from unbleached, compostable bamboo and bioplastic and a hemp rope handle, this eco-friendly set comes in a range of pastels. (It also makes a pretty ice bucket.) Coolest InvestmentSHOP NOWIs it a splurge? You bet! But think of all the family heart-to-hearts (and, okay, smack talk) that’ll take place over this weatherproof Ping-Pong table. It’s a tad smaller than regulation size, making it kid- and adult-friendly. Choose from three net colors.Indestructible Toteboggbag.com$74.95Shop NowIf you haven’t met a devotee of the Bogg Bag, chances are you will. At a roomy 19 inches long, this cult-following carryall comes with plastic inserts for valuables, and you can hose it down at the day’s end. Must-Have GrillSHOP NOWMeet the first charcoal grill that allows you to set and hold your desired temperature. It connects to an app that alerts you when your grill is up to temp. The enameled steel beauty is also quite easy on the eyes. (Available for preorder.)Colorful ComebackSun Squadtarget.com$8.00Shop NowRemember those wicker paper plateholders of days gone by? Consider this lightweight, machine-washable, stackable pack the 2.0 version.Country Classicpendleton-usa.com$49.50Shop NowYou can’t go wrong with a classic Pendleton pattern (here, 1923’s “Harding”), particularly when it graces a 70"-long towel made of thick cotton velour. (Other patterns also available.)Plushest Pickweezietowels.com$68.00Shop NowMade in Portugal, this cushion-y 70" towel comes with a convenient hook for hanging.Niftiest Noveltybando.com$48.95Shop NowThis 68"-long terry-cloth towel takes inspiration from old-school motel key fobs.Roomiest Roundedserenaandlily.com$78.00Shop NowInspired by a vintage botanical print, this Turkish cotton pick is almost five feet all-around. A fringed edge adds decorative flair.Easiest-Ever Outdoor ShowerBoston Loft Furnishingslowes.com$295.42Shop NowNo need to call the plumber. Crafted of sustainable Indonesian eucalyptus hardwood, this weather-resistant wonder hooks right up to your garden hose for foolproof plug-and-play.Finest Alfresco FlatwareSHOP NOWAll things wicker are having a moment, and this five-piece basketweave set will lend pretty texture to a tablescape. Coulda-Fooled-Us Melaminepier1.com$7.99Shop NowFeaturing mix-and-match motifs and complementary serving pieces, Pier One’s new Santorini collection pulls at our blue-and-white-loving heartstrings. (We’re using it indoors, too.) Best Luxe Loungerserenaandlily.com$27.00Shop NowThat pretty teak frame! The comfy canvas seat! That rickrack-esque detailing! This high-style seating will transport you to a high-end resort. (Waiter, I’ll have the mai tai.)Best Backyarderoldhickory.com$1000.00Shop NowEnjoy fast-and-easy foldability and a classically country sling silhouette from an Indiana company that has been handcrafting furniture since 1899.Best Porch-SitterSHOP NOWRock back and forth and take in the neighborhood from this 42-inch-long two-person glider. The retro design evokes simpler days when “screen” referred to doors.Best Take-It-AnywhereSHOP NOWMade of heavy-duty ripstop nylon, this highly haulable pick even comes with backpack straps and a carry handle for easy transport to campsites or outdoor concerts.Shadiest Spot to Landllbean.com$129.00Shop NowSomeday, when you’re trying to set up your beach tent with your family in front of strangers while the wind’s blowing, you’ll be thankful for this portable sun shelter that pops up and down in seconds thanks to important-sounding “Lightspeed folding hub technology.” Until then, it’s the perfect backyard campsite. UV-resistant ripstop polyester fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection and features a stylish understated stripe. Best BandagesWrite a Reviewgetwelly.com$5.59Shop NowOkay, the fun nautical patterns were what first caught our attention, but the ultrathin, waterproof, stay-put-ness of these self-dubbed “bravery badges” are what got us to stick around. Can't Go Wrong CoolerColemanamazon.com$99.78Shop NowThere are a lot of models on the market, but this one offers retro charm (that icy blue!), roomy digs (54-quart capacity accommodates up to 85 cans), and ample chill factor (we’re talkin’ four-day ice retention in temps as high as 90°F).Smartest Mower for Wide-OpenE120deere.com$1899.00Shop NowIf you don’t have a yard quite big enough to justify the purchase of this smooth-running, superior-cutting John Deere mower, then maybe, just maybe, it’s time to consider moving? Hardiest Wine GlassSHOP NOWIf you want the heft—but not the shatter potential—of a real glass, get a hold of these silicone-sleeved 17-ouncers. They’re dishwasher-safe, and, no, you don’t have to remove the sleeve, because who has time for that?! Sleekest Kids' Picnic/Play TableSHOP NOWFeaturing cabana-stripe cushions and a coordinating umbrella, this KidKraft combo is so sophisticated, you’ll find yourself double-checking the dimensions (42"L x 19"H). The benches also serve as storage for sidewalk chalk and other all-weather games.