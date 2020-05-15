Country Living's Great Outdoors Awards 2020

Feeling cooped up? Take it outside! Here, we're presenting Country Living’s second annual ode to the gear, games, grills, and assorted go-tos that’ll help you achieve backyard bliss. From the world’s most stylish Ping-Pong table to the perfect pop-up tent, here are the alfresco finds that earned our discerning editors’ seal of approval.

This time of year (and especially this year!), you will likely be spending a lot of time in your own backyard, so you'll want to make your space a true oasis, outfitted with everything from an outdoor kitchen or outdoor bar to family-friendly outdoor games and maybe even one of the best inflatable pools. We found all of the best new products you'll need to set the table, sip a cocktail, entertain the kids, and, yes, even do the yard work this year. Click "add to cart," and you'll be living your best outdoor life in no time.

Sit down. Grab a beer. Settle in with Country Living. That's how we tested, and vetted, these picks. Read on to find our 2020 must-haves!