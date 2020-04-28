Coronation Street spoiler pictures show Yasmeen Metcalfe in trouble with the police

Coronation Street spoiler pictures show Yasmeen Metcalfe in trouble with the policeDigital SpyApril 28, 2020, 6:00 a.m. UTCWill Yasmeen be charged?From Digital SpyMonday, May 4: Tim worries about GeoffPolice and paramedics are on the Street after Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff with a wine bottle.Monday, May 4: Yasmeen is taken to the police station for questioningHer actions could have big consequences.Monday, May 4: Imran is Yasmeen's solicitorRyan has brought Imran on board to help.Scroll to continue with contentAdMonday, May 4: Yasmeen is interviewed by the policeHow much will she reveal about Geoff's evil behaviour?Wednesday, May 6: Asha heads to the community centre with AmyBut she's targeted again when a couple of lads start pointing and laughing.Wednesday, May 6: Nina takes control of the situationShe decides to confront the troublemakers.Wednesday, May 6: Nina loses her temperShe decides it's time to teach the lads a lesson.Wednesday, May 6: Nina punches one of Asha's tormentors on the noseThe boy is taken aback.Wednesday, May 6: Mary rushes in to interveneTissues on standby!Wednesday, May 6: Asha is annoyed by all of the attentionWill her ordeal ever be over?Wednesday, May 6: The drama continuesDev blames Kelly for Asha's troubles.Wednesday, May 6: Dev faces unexpected oppositionGary stands up for Kelly.Wednesday, May 6: Gary and Dev's argument continuesDev can't understand why Gary is defending Kelly.Wednesday, May 6: Kelly is grateful for Gary's supportBut Adam is watching on...Wednesday, May 6: Adam is curious over Gary and Kelly's connectionCould Adam get too close to the truth?Friday, May 8: Alya is back to fight for YasmeenShe wants the truth about Geoff exposed.Friday, May 8: Alya speaks to the policeShe's terrified that her gran could end up in prison.Friday, May 8: Sally watches on with interestLater, Alya tells Sally that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months.Friday, May 8: David lets Max downHe fails to make it to his speech at the Outreach Awards.Friday, May 8: David feels guiltyWill Max forgive him?