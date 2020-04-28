Coronation Street spoiler pictures show Yasmeen Metcalfe in trouble with the police

Will Yasmeen be charged?

<p>Police and paramedics are on the Street after Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff with a wine bottle.</p>
Police and paramedics are on the Street after Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff with a wine bottle.

<p>Her actions could have big consequences.</p>
Her actions could have big consequences.

<p>Ryan has brought Imran on board to help.</p>
Ryan has brought Imran on board to help.

<p>How much will she reveal about Geoff's evil behaviour?</p>
How much will she reveal about Geoff's evil behaviour?

<p>But she's targeted again when a couple of lads start pointing and laughing.</p>
But she's targeted again when a couple of lads start pointing and laughing.

<p>She decides to confront the troublemakers.</p>
She decides to confront the troublemakers.

<p>She decides it's time to teach the lads a lesson.</p>
She decides it's time to teach the lads a lesson.

<p>The boy is taken aback.</p>
The boy is taken aback.

<p>Tissues on standby!</p>
Tissues on standby!

<p>Will her ordeal ever be over?</p>
Will her ordeal ever be over?

<p>Dev blames Kelly for Asha's troubles.</p>
Dev blames Kelly for Asha's troubles.

<p>Gary stands up for Kelly.</p>
Gary stands up for Kelly.

<p>Dev can't understand why Gary is defending Kelly.</p>
Dev can't understand why Gary is defending Kelly.

<p>But Adam is watching on...</p>
But Adam is watching on...

<p>Could Adam get too close to the truth?</p>
Could Adam get too close to the truth?

<p>She wants the truth about Geoff exposed.</p>
She wants the truth about Geoff exposed.

<p>She's terrified that her gran could end up in prison.</p>
She's terrified that her gran could end up in prison.

<p>Later, Alya tells Sally that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months.</p>
Later, Alya tells Sally that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months.

<p>He fails to make it to his speech at the Outreach Awards.</p>
He fails to make it to his speech at the Outreach Awards.

<p>Will Max forgive him? </p>
Will Max forgive him?

