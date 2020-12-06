Coronation Street spoiler pictures offer first look at New Year week

    Monday, December 28: Peter is in a bad way in Victoria Gardens

    Monday, December 28: Daniel sees that Peter is struggling badly

    Monday, December 28: Toyah and Imran fuss over baby Mason on the Street

    Monday, December 28: Leanne watches on from the flat

    Monday, December 28: Leanne is grief-stricken over Oliver's death

    Monday, December 28: Todd spends time with Ajay at Speed Daal

    Monday, December 28: Paul and Billy cross paths with Todd and Ajay

    Monday, December 28: The conversation takes an awkward turn for Paul

    Monday, December 28: Shona pays a visit to Roy's Rolls

    Monday, December 28: Shona makes the suggestion to Roy

    Monday, December 28: Roy agrees to Shona's idea

    Wednesday, December 30: Ken pays a visit to Peter

    Wednesday, December 30: Peter's words devastate Ken

    Wednesday, December 30: Imran shares some big news with Toyah

    Wednesday, December 30: Toyah is not happy

    Wednesday, December 30: Arthur returns

    Wednesday, December 30: Evelyn gives Arthur a frosty reception

    Thursday, December 31: Daniel heads to the hospital to see Peter

    Thursday, December 31: Daniel finds that Peter has discharged himself

    Thursday, December 31: Ray changes tactics again

    Thursday, December 31: Nick is tempted by the offer

    Friday, January 1: Gary is hauled back in for police questioning

    Friday, January 1: The police question Gary again

    Friday, January 1: Dev faces a backlash

    Friday, January 1: Abi and Tyrone lead a boycott of Dev's shop

    Friday, January 1: Roy shares some good news

    Friday, January 1: Carla confronts Peter

    Friday, January 1: Peter reveals he has been in hospital with liver failure

It's a sad time for the Barlows.

