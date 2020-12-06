Coronation Street spoiler pictures offer first look at New Year week
Monday, December 28: Peter is in a bad way in Victoria Gardens
Monday, December 28: Daniel sees that Peter is struggling badly
Monday, December 28: Toyah and Imran fuss over baby Mason on the Street
Monday, December 28: Leanne watches on from the flat
Monday, December 28: Leanne is grief-stricken over Oliver's death
Monday, December 28: Todd spends time with Ajay at Speed Daal
Monday, December 28: Paul and Billy cross paths with Todd and Ajay
Monday, December 28: The conversation takes an awkward turn for Paul
Monday, December 28: Shona pays a visit to Roy's Rolls
Monday, December 28: Shona makes the suggestion to Roy
Monday, December 28: Roy agrees to Shona's idea
Wednesday, December 30: Ken pays a visit to Peter
Wednesday, December 30: Peter's words devastate Ken
Wednesday, December 30: Imran shares some big news with Toyah
Wednesday, December 30: Toyah is not happy
Wednesday, December 30: Arthur returns
Wednesday, December 30: Evelyn gives Arthur a frosty reception
Thursday, December 31: Daniel heads to the hospital to see Peter
Thursday, December 31: Daniel finds that Peter has discharged himself
Thursday, December 31: Ray changes tactics again
Thursday, December 31: Nick is tempted by the offer
Friday, January 1: Gary is hauled back in for police questioning
Friday, January 1: The police question Gary again
Friday, January 1: Dev faces a backlash
Friday, January 1: Abi and Tyrone lead a boycott of Dev's shop
Friday, January 1: Roy shares some good news
Friday, January 1: Carla confronts Peter
Friday, January 1: Peter reveals he has been in hospital with liver failure