Cooped-Up Kids Will Love These 20 Exciting Art Project Kits

Cooped-Up Kids Will Love These 20 Exciting Art Project KitsGood HousekeepingMarch 23, 2020, 9:38 p.m. UTCGet their creativity flowing with an inspiring art challenge.From Good HousekeepingCooped-Up Kids Will Love These 20 Exciting Art Project KitsSometimes, all kids need is a blank sheet of paper and some art materials to get their creativity flowing. Other times, they need a little inspiration to get started. When you’re in need of your next refrigerator masterpiece, it’s time to break out some cool craft kits for kids — one of our favorite kids' activities to keep them busy for hours.These art kits for kids may come in a box, but they don’t stifle their artistic intuitions — this isn’t about coloring within the lines. Boys and girls, toddlers and teens can all find something that will spark their imaginations. The kits will give them the materials to get started, sure, but the rest is up to the artists themselves: Some give you 2D works ready for hanging (or even framing), while others will help them make something that’s meant to decorate their rooms, since kids love to personalize their own spaces. Get ready to break out the markers, glue, string, stickers, tissue paper, stamps, and even rocks and get creating. (And, parents, we feel your struggles, so we tried to find kits that weren’t too messy, either.) When all is done, you’ll be able to have your own at-home open studio day and have an art show of new, incredible works.Mess-Free Baby Shark Coloring SetCrayolawalmart.com$6.93Shop NowThe genius trick to this art set is that the Mess-Free markers only work on the Baby Shark (or other Mess-Free) coloring sheets. That means if your little artist wanted to add some color to your couch or walls, it wouldn't work. This set comes with 18 Baby Shark-themed coloring pages. RELATED: A Complete List of Every New Baby Shark Toy and Gift to Get for Little Shark FansDraw Your Own Comic BookChristopher Harttarget.com$7.59Shop NowThe pages of this book are blank comic panels, so artists can come up with their own superheroes and tell their own stories. There are section divisions, too, in case they want to start multiple sagas at the same time. Scroll to continue with contentAdGlitter Dots KeychainsCrayolajoann.com$8.99Shop NowThere's something soothing about using Crayola's glitter dots — they come rolled up as glittery balls, and you smush them onto your artwork wherever you please. (Bonus for parents: No mess! The glitter is self-contained in its own sphere of glue.) With this Glitter Dots set, kids can smush the dots onto three different adorable keychains.Enchanting Nature Scratch Art KitUncommon Goodsuncommongoods.com$10.00Shop NowHead back you your own school-art days with these sheets of scratch art. Kids can use the included wooden tool to scratch and reveal different enchanted nighttime scenes.RELATED: These 50 Fun DIY Activities for Kids Will Keep Them Entertained for HoursPaint & Decorate Wooden VehiclesMelissa & Dougwalmart.com$9.99Shop NowThis kit is part-craft and part art project, since kids have to assemble the wooden train and monster truck before they get to paint them. And if the kids really enjoy painting on wood, there are DIY butterfly magnets, too. Picture MosaicAlex Toyswalmart.com$10.93Shop NowYou don't need to color or glue these mosaics — instead, everything is done with peel-and-stick stickers. The stickers are even little pictures, so the mosaic cereal bowl, for example, really looks like there are cereal pieces in it. RELATED: 20 Amazing Indoor Activities for Kids' Rainy-Day FunRock Painting KitKid Made Modernmaisonette.com$12.00Shop NowYou go for your nature walk and collect some treasures — then what? This kit helps kids turn interesting rocks they've found into ladybugs, butterflies, bees, and other fun shapes. And if you don't find good specimens near you, it also comes with nine rocks you can use.My Tissue ArtAlex Toyswalmart.com$12.00Shop NowTiny artists will be impressed with their own abilities after tackling these art projects. They don't even need to master a glue stick — the cardboard shapes are already sticky, and kids just need to ball up the tissue paper and put them in the right sections. This one set makes six crafts.String Art PicturesBright Stripesmaisonette.com$13.00Shop NowIt's like connect-the-dots, only with acrylic yarn instead of pencil. After they're done lacing the animal shapes, kids can add foam stickers and glitter to finish off their creatures. Paper Mâché T-RexKid Made Modernmaisonette.com$13.50Shop NowWhat kid wouldn't want this dino looking down at them from a shelf? This kit comes with the T-Rex, and all the paint, glitter, pipe cleaners, and sequins needed to make it one-of-a-kind. Paper Mâché UnicornKid Made Modernmaisonette.com$13.50Shop NowOr, if your kids aren't into dinosaurs, there's also a unicorn kit that'll add a dose of enchantment to any bedroom. (You can also choose to paint a wooden unicorn instead of a paper mâché one.)Crayola Sprinkle Art ShakerCrayolawalmart.com$15.87Shop NowNamed one of Good Housekeeping's Hot Toys of 2019, this Crayola set allows kids to make art with glitter and sparkles — without making a mess. The loose glitter gets collected into tubes so that it can be used again. Emoji Window ArtCreativity for Kidswalmart.com$16.00Shop NowKids can make a work of art that also doubles as room décor. The set comes with markers and a color-by-number explanation if they need a little guidance about how to get the emojis just right. Stamp-a-Scene Farm Stamp SetMelissa & Dougwalmart.com$16.42Shop NowIt's easy to capture a day on the farm with this 20-piece stamp set, which comes with its own ink. It also comes with five colored pencils so kids can add any other details they need.Stained Glass Made EasyMelissa & Dougwalmart.com$16.97Shop NowShhh — it's not actually stained glass, just translucent stickers! Still, when you hang it up in a window (the suction cup is included), you won't be able to tell the difference.Inspiration Art CaseCrayolawalmart.com$19.97Shop NowIf you just want to load them up with supplies and let their imaginations run wild, Crayola's Inspiration Art Case is all they need. It comes with 140 pieces, including markers, crayons, and colored pencils.Create Your Own StorybooksCreativity for Kidswalmart.com$19.99Shop NowThis project turns kids into authors and illustrators. The hardcover book comes with blank and lined pages, so your kids can map out their stories. Stickers, colored pencils, and alphabet and number sheets provide the perfect finishing touches to the pictures.Tots Collage By ColorAlex Toyswalmart.com$30.12Shop NowIf you have a toddler on your hands, this is a very easy collage project for kids 18 months and up. It comes with three sticky boards in primary colors, along with buttons, feathers, shapes, stickers, and other doo-dads to match. All your tot has to do is press 'em where she wants 'em.Arts and Crafts Supply LibraryKid Made Modernmaisonette.com$32.00Shop NowSometimes, it's best to just hand them craft supplies and let them do ... whatever, and this case comes with enough to keep you going for a while, including pipe cleaners, sticks, felt, beads, googly eyes, sequins, and jewels, among others. For younger ones, there's also the My First Arts and Crafts Supply Library.Light-Up Wire ArtKiwi Co.kiwico.com$34.95Shop NowFor older ones, this project uses EL wire to create an illuminating piece of room art. They can use the five included templates, or come up with their own designs. It's from Kiwi Co, which also offers subscription boxes of art and DIY projects.