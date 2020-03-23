Cooped-Up Kids Will Love These 20 Exciting Art Project Kits

Get their creativity flowing with an inspiring art challenge.

<p>Sometimes, all kids need is a blank sheet of paper and some art materials to get their creativity flowing. Other times, they need a little inspiration to get started. When you’re in need of your next refrigerator masterpiece, it’s time to break out some cool craft kits for kids — one of our favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/how-to/g1389/diy-kids-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kids' activities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kids' activities</a> to keep them busy for hours.</p><p>These art kits for kids may come in a box, but they don’t stifle their artistic intuitions — this isn’t about coloring within the lines. Boys and girls, toddlers and teens can all find something that will spark their imaginations. The kits will give them the materials to get started, sure, but the rest is up to the artists themselves: Some give you 2D works ready for hanging (or even framing), while others will help them make something that’s meant to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2525/kids-rooms-makeovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorate their rooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorate their rooms</a>, since kids love to personalize their own spaces. Get ready to break out the markers, glue, string, stickers, tissue paper, stamps, and even rocks and get creating. (And, parents, we feel your struggles, so we tried to find kits that weren’t too messy, either.) When all is done, you’ll be able to have your own at-home open studio day and have an art show of new, incredible works.</p>
<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$6.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F157692504&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The genius trick to this art set is that the Mess-Free markers only work on the Baby Shark (or other Mess-Free) coloring sheets. That means if your little artist wanted to add some color to your couch or walls, it wouldn't work. This set comes with 18 Baby Shark-themed coloring pages. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g26025665/baby-shark-toys-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Complete List of Every New Baby Shark Toy and Gift to Get for Little Shark Fans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Complete List of Every New Baby Shark Toy and Gift to Get for Little Shark Fans</a></p>
The genius trick to this art set is that the Mess-Free markers only work on the Baby Shark (or other Mess-Free) coloring sheets. That means if your little artist wanted to add some color to your couch or walls, it wouldn't work. This set comes with 18 Baby Shark-themed coloring pages.

RELATED: A Complete List of Every New Baby Shark Toy and Gift to Get for Little Shark Fans

<p><strong>Christopher Hart</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$7.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblank-comic-book-by-christopher-hart-paperback%2F-%2FA-77921500&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The pages of this book are blank comic panels, so artists can come up with their own superheroes and tell their own stories. There are section divisions, too, in case they want to start multiple sagas at the same time. </p>
The pages of this book are blank comic panels, so artists can come up with their own superheroes and tell their own stories. There are section divisions, too, in case they want to start multiple sagas at the same time.

<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>joann.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.joann.com%2Fcrayola-glitter-dots-keychains%2F16917858.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's something soothing about using Crayola's glitter dots — they come rolled up as glittery balls, and you smush them onto your artwork wherever you please. (Bonus for parents: No mess! The glitter is self-contained in its own sphere of glue.) With this Glitter Dots set, kids can smush the dots onto three different adorable keychains.</p>
There's something soothing about using Crayola's glitter dots — they come rolled up as glittery balls, and you smush them onto your artwork wherever you please. (Bonus for parents: No mess! The glitter is self-contained in its own sphere of glue.) With this Glitter Dots set, kids can smush the dots onto three different adorable keychains.

<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fenchanting-nature-scratch-art-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Head back you your own school-art days with these sheets of scratch art. Kids can use the included wooden tool to scratch and reveal different enchanted nighttime scenes.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/how-to/g1389/diy-kids-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:These 50 Fun DIY Activities for Kids Will Keep Them Entertained for Hours" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">These 50 Fun DIY Activities for Kids Will Keep Them Entertained for Hours</a></p>
Head back you your own school-art days with these sheets of scratch art. Kids can use the included wooden tool to scratch and reveal different enchanted nighttime scenes.

RELATED: These 50 Fun DIY Activities for Kids Will Keep Them Entertained for Hours

<p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F764862106&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit is part-craft and part art project, since kids have to assemble the wooden train and monster truck before they get to paint them. And if the kids really enjoy painting on wood, there are <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Melissa-Doug-Decorate-Your-Own-Wooden-Butterfly-Magnets-Craft-Kit/50389659" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY butterfly magnets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY butterfly magnets</a>, too. </p>
This kit is part-craft and part art project, since kids have to assemble the wooden train and monster truck before they get to paint them. And if the kids really enjoy painting on wood, there are DIY butterfly magnets, too.

<p><strong>Alex Toys</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$10.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F24678538&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't need to color or glue these mosaics — instead, everything is done with peel-and-stick stickers. The stickers are even little pictures, so the mosaic cereal bowl, for example, really looks like there are cereal pieces in it. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g31445865/indoor-activities-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Amazing Indoor Activities for Kids' Rainy-Day Fun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 Amazing Indoor Activities for Kids' Rainy-Day Fun</a></p>
You don't need to color or glue these mosaics — instead, everything is done with peel-and-stick stickers. The stickers are even little pictures, so the mosaic cereal bowl, for example, really looks like there are cereal pieces in it.

RELATED: 20 Amazing Indoor Activities for Kids' Rainy-Day Fun

<p><strong>Kid Made Modern</strong></p><p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Frock-painting-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You go for your nature walk and collect some treasures — then what? This kit helps kids turn interesting rocks they've found into ladybugs, butterflies, bees, and other fun shapes. And if you don't find good specimens near you, it also comes with nine rocks you can use.</p>
You go for your nature walk and collect some treasures — then what? This kit helps kids turn interesting rocks they've found into ladybugs, butterflies, bees, and other fun shapes. And if you don't find good specimens near you, it also comes with nine rocks you can use.

<p><strong>Alex Toys</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F24678520&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tiny artists will be impressed with their own abilities after tackling these art projects. They don't even need to master a glue stick — the cardboard shapes are already sticky, and kids just need to ball up the tissue paper and put them in the right sections. This one set makes six crafts.</p>
Tiny artists will be impressed with their own abilities after tackling these art projects. They don't even need to master a glue stick — the cardboard shapes are already sticky, and kids just need to ball up the tissue paper and put them in the right sections. This one set makes six crafts.

<p><strong>Bright Stripes</strong></p><p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fstring-art-pictures-jungle-friends&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's like connect-the-dots, only with acrylic yarn instead of pencil. After they're done lacing the animal shapes, kids can add foam stickers and glitter to finish off their creatures. </p>
It's like connect-the-dots, only with acrylic yarn instead of pencil. After they're done lacing the animal shapes, kids can add foam stickers and glitter to finish off their creatures.

<p><strong>Kid Made Modern</strong></p><p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$13.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fpaper-mache-kit-t-rex&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What kid wouldn't want this dino looking down at them from a shelf? This kit comes with the T-Rex, and all the paint, glitter, pipe cleaners, and sequins needed to make it one-of-a-kind. </p>
What kid wouldn't want this dino looking down at them from a shelf? This kit comes with the T-Rex, and all the paint, glitter, pipe cleaners, and sequins needed to make it one-of-a-kind.

<p><strong>Kid Made Modern</strong></p><p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$13.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fpaper-mache-kit-unicorn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Or, if your kids aren't into dinosaurs, there's also a unicorn kit that'll add a dose of enchantment to any bedroom. (You can also choose to paint a <a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/paint-your-own-wooden-unicorn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wooden unicorn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wooden unicorn</a> instead of a paper mâché one.)</p>
Or, if your kids aren't into dinosaurs, there's also a unicorn kit that'll add a dose of enchantment to any bedroom. (You can also choose to paint a wooden unicorn instead of a paper mâché one.)

<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$15.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F809697602&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Named one of <em>Good Housekeeping</em>'s <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g26443909/best-new-toys-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hot Toys of 2019" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hot Toys of 2019</a>, this Crayola set allows kids to make art with glitter and sparkles — without making a mess. The loose glitter gets collected into tubes so that it can be used again. </p>
Named one of Good Housekeeping's Hot Toys of 2019, this Crayola set allows kids to make art with glitter and sparkles — without making a mess. The loose glitter gets collected into tubes so that it can be used again.

<p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F587202356&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids can make a work of art that also doubles as room décor. The set comes with markers and a color-by-number explanation if they need a little guidance about how to get the emojis just right. </p>
Kids can make a work of art that also doubles as room décor. The set comes with markers and a color-by-number explanation if they need a little guidance about how to get the emojis just right.

<p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$16.42</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F39535913&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's easy to capture a day on the farm with this 20-piece stamp set, which comes with its own ink. It also comes with five colored pencils so kids can add any other details they need.</p>
It's easy to capture a day on the farm with this 20-piece stamp set, which comes with its own ink. It also comes with five colored pencils so kids can add any other details they need.

<p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F50386911&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shhh — it's not actually stained glass, just translucent stickers! Still, when you hang it up in a window (the suction cup is included), you won't be able to tell the difference.</p>
Shhh — it's not actually stained glass, just translucent stickers! Still, when you hang it up in a window (the suction cup is included), you won't be able to tell the difference.

<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F519838436&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you just want to load them up with supplies and let their imaginations run wild, Crayola's Inspiration Art Case is all they need. It comes with 140 pieces, including markers, crayons, and colored pencils.</p>
If you just want to load them up with supplies and let their imaginations run wild, Crayola's Inspiration Art Case is all they need. It comes with 140 pieces, including markers, crayons, and colored pencils.

<p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F152744915&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This project turns kids into authors <em>and</em> illustrators. The hardcover book comes with blank and lined pages, so your kids can map out their stories. Stickers, colored pencils, and alphabet and number sheets provide the perfect finishing touches to the pictures.</p>
This project turns kids into authors and illustrators. The hardcover book comes with blank and lined pages, so your kids can map out their stories. Stickers, colored pencils, and alphabet and number sheets provide the perfect finishing touches to the pictures.

<p><strong>Alex Toys</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$30.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F120382091&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have a toddler on your hands, this is a very easy collage project for kids 18 months and up. It comes with three sticky boards in primary colors, along with buttons, feathers, shapes, stickers, and other doo-dads to match. All your tot has to do is press 'em where she wants 'em.</p>
If you have a toddler on your hands, this is a very easy collage project for kids 18 months and up. It comes with three sticky boards in primary colors, along with buttons, feathers, shapes, stickers, and other doo-dads to match. All your tot has to do is press 'em where she wants 'em.

<p><strong>Kid Made Modern</strong></p><p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Farts-and-crafts-supply-library&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, it's best to just hand them craft supplies and let them do ... whatever, and this case comes with enough to keep you going for a while, including pipe cleaners, sticks, felt, beads, googly eyes, sequins, and jewels, among others. For younger ones, there's also the <a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/my-first-arts-and-crafts-supply-library" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My First Arts and Crafts Supply Library" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My First Arts and Crafts Supply Library</a>.</p>
Sometimes, it's best to just hand them craft supplies and let them do ... whatever, and this case comes with enough to keep you going for a while, including pipe cleaners, sticks, felt, beads, googly eyes, sequins, and jewels, among others. For younger ones, there's also the My First Arts and Crafts Supply Library.

<p><strong>Kiwi Co.</strong></p><p>kiwico.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kiwico.com%2Flight-up-wire-art-project-kit.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fcraft-ideas%2Fg31897586%2Fart-projects-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For older ones, this project uses EL wire to create an illuminating piece of room art. They can use the five included templates, or come up with their own designs. It's from <a href="https://www.kiwico.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kiwi Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kiwi Co</a>, which also offers <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g5093/subscription-boxes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscription boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">subscription boxes</a> of art and DIY projects. </p>
For older ones, this project uses EL wire to create an illuminating piece of room art. They can use the five included templates, or come up with their own designs. It's from Kiwi Co, which also offers subscription boxes of art and DIY projects.

