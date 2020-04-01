Cooling Dog Beds Exist to Keep Your Pup Comfortable All Summer

When dogs get hot, they'll pant to cool cool off, sort of like the way humans sweat through their skin. But if you're worried your dog gets too hot, especially in the warm summer months, a cooling dog bed or pad gives extra airflow to give your pet some relief on super hot days.



Our furry friends come in different shapes and sizes, so you'll want to find the right cooling dog bed for your pet. The Good Housekeeping Institute evaluates pet accessories from top-performing leashes and dog harnesses to the best dog food brands for your pup. To help you find quality cooling dog beds, we used our categorical expertise to parse though highly rated products to find the best. Here are a few things to consider when purchasing your cooling dog bed:

Size: Most cooling dog beds come in at least three standard sizes — small, medium, and large. Just make sure to double check dimensions and weight capacity, especially for elevated dog beds.

Most cooling dog beds come in at least three standard sizes — small, medium, and large. Just make sure to double check dimensions and weight capacity, especially for elevated dog beds. Fabric: If your dog likes to chew, look for beds that claim to have a chew-resistant cover. Mesh and polyethylene fabric are popular picks for the outdoors. Cotton beds can work well for indoors, but according to our Lab experts, cotton holds onto moisture and takes a while to dry, which isn't ideal for dogs who like to swim during the summer.

If your dog likes to chew, look for beds that claim to have a chew-resistant cover. Mesh and polyethylene fabric are popular picks for the outdoors. Cotton beds can work well for indoors, but according to our Lab experts, cotton holds onto moisture and takes a while to dry, which isn't ideal for dogs who like to swim during the summer. Electric use: Most cooling dog beds don't operate electrically, but electric cooling dog beds do exist. They often run on batteries or an adapter and make a great option for longer car rides.

See below for best cooling dog beds according to reviewers, including luxury cooling orthopedic dog beds like the Stella bed, and affordable cooling dog beds on Amazon and PetSmart. Whether you have a large husky, golden retriever, or tiny corgi, there's a cooling dog bed for your pup.