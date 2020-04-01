Cooling Dog Beds Exist to Keep Your Pup Comfortable All Summer

<p>When dogs get hot, <a href="https://m.petmd.com/dog/behavior/evr_dg_why_do_dogs_pant" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they'll pant to cool cool off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">they'll pant to cool cool off</a>, sort of like the way humans sweat through their skin. But if you're worried your dog gets too hot, especially in the warm summer months, a cooling dog bed or pad gives extra airflow to give your pet some relief on super hot days.<br></p><p>Our furry friends come in different shapes and sizes, so you'll want to find the right cooling dog bed for your pet. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> evaluates pet accessories from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/pets/g27309977/best-dog-leashes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top-performing leashes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">top-performing leashes</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/pets/g28198571/best-dog-harnesses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dog harnesses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dog harnesses</a> to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/pets/a19685529/best-dog-food-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best dog food brands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best dog food brands</a> for your pup. To help you find quality cooling dog beds, we used our categorical expertise to parse though highly rated products to find the best. Here are a few things to consider when purchasing your cooling dog bed:</p><ul><li><strong>Size:</strong> Most cooling dog beds come in at least three standard sizes — small, medium, and large. Just make sure to double check dimensions and weight capacity, especially for elevated dog beds.</li><li><strong>Fabric:</strong> If your dog likes to chew, look for beds that claim to have a chew-resistant cover. Mesh and polyethylene fabric are popular picks for the outdoors. Cotton beds can work well for indoors, but according to our Lab experts, cotton holds onto moisture and takes a while to dry, which isn't ideal for dogs who like to swim during the summer. </li><li><strong>Electric use: </strong>Most cooling dog beds don't operate electrically, but electric cooling dog beds do exist. They often run on batteries or an adapter and make a great option for longer car rides.</li></ul><p>See below for best cooling dog beds according to reviewers, including luxury cooling orthopedic dog beds like the Stella bed, and affordable cooling dog beds on Amazon and PetSmart. Whether you have a large husky, golden retriever, or tiny corgi, there's a cooling dog bed for your pup.</p>
<p><strong>Sealy</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$109.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fsealy-lux-premium-orthopedic-bolster%2Fdp%2F196245&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fpets%2Fg31982806%2Fbest-cooling-dog-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cooling dog bed delivers quality and premium comfort, as it shares the same technology used in Sealy's best-selling mattresses for people. <strong>Four layers of foam make up this bed: a memory foam and cooling gel combo to keep him cool, and orthopedic foam to support his joints.</strong> It even comes with a removable cover for easy washing. One reviewer uses the bed for her two dogs and says, "They have a better bed than I have!"<br></p>
<p><strong>Coolaroo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001HX426W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31982806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even at $20, your dog gets everything she needs for a low price. This Coolaroo dog bed<strong> elevates your dog more than seven inches off the ground, which according to the brand, increases air flow on all sides of the bed.</strong> The polyethylene fabric is breathable, helps prevent hot spots from forming, and is mildew- and flea-resistant. One Amazon reviewer says she's been using the bed for over six years in rain and heat before she purchased a new one.<br></p>
<p><strong>Furhaven</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074F2XJL4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31982806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Boasting nearly 17,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.4 star rating, this cooling dog bed from Furhaven is a popular pick. Faux fur and suede provide a cozy feel, and a three-bolster design gives her support. <strong>The gel-infused memory foam conforms to your dog's body and is easy on the joints,</strong> which is backed by reviewers. "It's great for my dog who has bad hips," writes one. And for easy cleaning, the bed comes with a removable cover that's machine washable.</p>
<p><strong>AmazonBasics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.61</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076VXVB2L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31982806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many reviewers say <strong>this AmazonBasics cooling dog bed is "plenty big," and the XL version can support larger dogs over 100 pounds.</strong> One reviewer says it's "half the size of a twin bed." Setup is easy and once assembled, it elevates your dog seven inches off the ground. The brand says round curving corners and stable feet help with safer use, and the lightweight portable design comes in handy for travel.</p>
<p><strong>Gen7Pets</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fgen7pets-cool-air-cot-elevated-dog%2Fdp%2F132493&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fpets%2Fg31982806%2Fbest-cooling-dog-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just as you prefer a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27257593/best-outdoor-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:patio seat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">patio seat</a> or picnic blanket for outdoor festivities, your dog could use a seat to keep off the ground too.<strong> This elevated portable travel bed features Smart Air-Flow mesh that keeps your dog's seat breezy and prevents water from pooling.</strong> One reviewer says that the mesh is comfortable and air circulates well for her older dog. </p>
<p><strong>K&H</strong></p><p>petsmart.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.petsmart.com%2Fdog%2Fbeds-and-furniture%2Fcooling-and-heating-beds%2Fkandh-cool-bed-iii-pet-bed-5928.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fpets%2Fg31982806%2Fbest-cooling-dog-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a more portable option, you can opt for a cooling dog pad or mat, like this one that's highly rated at PetSmart. You don't need electricity to cool it down; instead, fill it up with the recommended amount of water into the fill cap and adjust the comfort with the easy air valve. It <strong>comes in three sizes, which comes in handy if you're looking to put the pad in a crate.</strong> One reviewer says she uses it for her older dog, who gets hot easily from her medications. "This cooling mat allows her to be comfortable and remain in her favorite spot ... the sofa," her owner says.<br></p>
<p><strong>Stella Beds</strong></p><p>stellabeds.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.stellabeds.com/orthopedic-pet-bed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Stella dog bed is a top-searched item online for cooling dog beds, and we can see why. It comes with a <strong>waterproof-backed layer to keep spills out, and it stays in place with a no-slip bottom.</strong> The top layer of the bed uses hybrid gel-memory foam to keep your dog cool, and a built-in pillow at the top of the bed provides extra support for your dog's neck and spine. It even comes with two washable covers that unzip and peel off. </p>
<p><strong>Hound Cooler </strong></p><p>cozywinters.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcozywinters.com%2Fshop%2Fhound-cooler.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fpets%2Fg31982806%2Fbest-cooling-dog-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This electric cooling dog bed operates on four D batteries or a <a href="https://cozywinters.com/shop/12v-usb-adapter.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:12V USB adapter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">12V USB adapter</a> (sold separately). The fabric and tubing cover is chew-resistant and wipes clean easily. It comes with a handy cooler with a built-in battery pack, and makes a great option if you're traveling in the car for longer periods of time. How it works: <strong>the cooler system pumps cold water through tubing in the pad, providing hours of cool, constant water flow. </strong></p>
