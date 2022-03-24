The Coolest (Literally) Hotels With Private Pools In Greece

The Mediterranean country is the unofficial patent owner of the private plunge pool – and these are some of the best hotels with private pools in Greece for easy-access temperature-regulating this summer.
The forecast in Greece tops 40 degrees in high summer, so a sea breeze and poolside proximity are a must – and at these hotels you can book a suite with its own swimming pool - how's that for a luxury holiday?
Whether you've set your sights on checking into one of the best hotels in Mykonos or a romantic break at the best hotels in Santorini, our pick of Greek hotels where you can enjoy a dip in your own pool is a must-browse right now.
For a Crete hotel with a private pool, recent arrival Acro Suites has literal Cave Suites, where there’s a pool in a grotto – the wellbeing destination is on hand to make you feel good in other ways, too, from smoothies and spa treatments, to wholesome food on the terrace of a restaurant billed as 'the Nurture House'.
On the mainland, Meraviglia Slow Living in Epirus encourages guests to dial down the pace, and with your own pool to while away the days in, it would be rude not to.
If you’re hoping for a Santorini sunset with your private pool, try Canaves Oia Epitome or Andronis Arcadia. Or follow in Jackie O’s stylish footsteps and head to Elivi on Skiathos in the Sporades.
These are the best hotels with private pools in Greece: