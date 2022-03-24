The Coolest (Literally) Hotels With Private Pools In Greece

  • <p>The Mediterranean country is the unofficial patent owner of the private plunge pool – and these are some of the best hotels with private pools in Greece for easy-access temperature-regulating this summer. </p><p>The forecast in Greece tops 40 degrees in high summer, so a sea breeze and poolside proximity are a must – and at these hotels you can book a suite with its own swimming pool - how's that for a luxury holiday?</p><p>Whether you've set your sights on checking into one of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/g38365276/best-hotels-mykonos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hotels in Mykonos" class="link ">best hotels in Mykonos</a> or a romantic break at the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/g38662121/best-hotels-santorini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hotels in Santorini" class="link ">best hotels in Santorini</a>, our pick of Greek hotels where you can enjoy a dip in your own pool is a must-browse right now.</p><p>For a Crete hotel with a private pool, recent arrival <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/acro-wellness-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Acro Suites" class="link ">Acro Suites</a> has literal Cave Suites, where there’s a pool in a grotto – the wellbeing destination is on hand to make you feel good in other ways, too, from smoothies and spa treatments, to wholesome food on the terrace of a restaurant billed as 'the Nurture House'.</p><p>On the mainland, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/meraviglia-slow-living.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meraviglia Slow Living" class="link ">Meraviglia Slow Living</a> in Epirus encourages guests to dial down the pace, and with your own pool to while away the days in, it would be rude not to. </p><p>If you’re hoping for a Santorini sunset with your private pool, try <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/canaves-oia-epitome.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canaves Oia Epitome" class="link ">Canaves Oia Epitome</a> or <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/andronis-arcadia.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andronis Arcadia" class="link ">Andronis Arcadia</a>. Or follow in Jackie O’s stylish footsteps and head to <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/elivi-hotels.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elivi" class="link ">Elivi</a> on Skiathos in the Sporades. </p><p>These are the best hotels with private pools in Greece:</p>
    1/11

    The Coolest (Literally) Hotels With Private Pools In Greece

    The Mediterranean country is the unofficial patent owner of the private plunge pool – and these are some of the best hotels with private pools in Greece for easy-access temperature-regulating this summer.

    The forecast in Greece tops 40 degrees in high summer, so a sea breeze and poolside proximity are a must – and at these hotels you can book a suite with its own swimming pool - how's that for a luxury holiday?

    Whether you've set your sights on checking into one of the best hotels in Mykonos or a romantic break at the best hotels in Santorini, our pick of Greek hotels where you can enjoy a dip in your own pool is a must-browse right now.

    For a Crete hotel with a private pool, recent arrival Acro Suites has literal Cave Suites, where there’s a pool in a grotto – the wellbeing destination is on hand to make you feel good in other ways, too, from smoothies and spa treatments, to wholesome food on the terrace of a restaurant billed as 'the Nurture House'.

    On the mainland, Meraviglia Slow Living in Epirus encourages guests to dial down the pace, and with your own pool to while away the days in, it would be rude not to.

    If you’re hoping for a Santorini sunset with your private pool, try Canaves Oia Epitome or Andronis Arcadia. Or follow in Jackie O’s stylish footsteps and head to Elivi on Skiathos in the Sporades.

    These are the best hotels with private pools in Greece:

    © Giorgos Sfakianakis/Acro Suites
  • <p>‘Acro’ means ‘edge’ in Greek and, this close to the cliffs of Crete, it won’t take you long to see why. The hotelier family behind this set of luxury suites, which opened last year, has had plenty of practice in their country’s cherished art of hospitality. The two sisters are running this latest show, starring cave suites with pools inside them, beneath a grotto-worthy arch and leading out to a sunny (practically guaranteed) deck with a set of sun loungers. </p><p>Rooms with plain old plunge pools are also available, but with far less novelty value. Wellbeing experiences at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/acro-wellness-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Acro Suites" class="link ">Acro Suites</a> include hammams, yoga and healthy but delicious food at the sea-facing restaurant, where even the cocktails are made with herbs.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/acro-wellness-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    2/11

    1) Acro Suites, Crete

    ‘Acro’ means ‘edge’ in Greek and, this close to the cliffs of Crete, it won’t take you long to see why. The hotelier family behind this set of luxury suites, which opened last year, has had plenty of practice in their country’s cherished art of hospitality. The two sisters are running this latest show, starring cave suites with pools inside them, beneath a grotto-worthy arch and leading out to a sunny (practically guaranteed) deck with a set of sun loungers.

    Rooms with plain old plunge pools are also available, but with far less novelty value. Wellbeing experiences at Acro Suites include hammams, yoga and healthy but delicious food at the sea-facing restaurant, where even the cocktails are made with herbs.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    © Giorgos Sfakianakis
  • <p>Days at this shiny retreat on the shores of Kefalonia are likely to feature yoga on a foliage-fringed deck, film nights with new friends at the outdoor cinema, meditation sessions and guided hikes; even working out isn’t a burden, thanks to the view at the outdoor gym. </p><p>If that sounds a little too wholesome for your usual holiday liking, don’t worry: <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/ionian-sun.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:F Zeen" class="link ">F Zeen</a> also offers free-flowing cocktails on the beach, sun loungers ready to sequester right by an Ionian-facing infinity pool and two restaurants that make the most of that coastal setting.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/ionian-sun.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    3/11

    2) F Zeen, Kefalonia

    Days at this shiny retreat on the shores of Kefalonia are likely to feature yoga on a foliage-fringed deck, film nights with new friends at the outdoor cinema, meditation sessions and guided hikes; even working out isn’t a burden, thanks to the view at the outdoor gym.

    If that sounds a little too wholesome for your usual holiday liking, don’t worry: F Zeen also offers free-flowing cocktails on the beach, sun loungers ready to sequester right by an Ionian-facing infinity pool and two restaurants that make the most of that coastal setting.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of F Zeen
  • <p>The sunny Sporades may be most famous for being the backdrop of the first Mamma Mia! film, but those in the know were fans long before then – Jackie O just loved Skiathos and it’s as alluring as ever today. The island's 213-acre hilltop estate <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/elivi-hotels.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elivi" class="link ">Elivi</a> includes an Elemis spa, four restaurants and six bars (covering everything from a classic fish taverna to a steakhouse and a Japanese fusion restaurant). </p><p>There’s a neighbouring national park for virtuous hikes and direct access to four of the island’s most beautiful beaches. The rooms with private pools include options on the beach and some hidden among the pine forests and olive groves.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/elivi-hotels.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    4/11

    3) Elivi, Skiathos

    The sunny Sporades may be most famous for being the backdrop of the first Mamma Mia! film, but those in the know were fans long before then – Jackie O just loved Skiathos and it’s as alluring as ever today. The island's 213-acre hilltop estate Elivi includes an Elemis spa, four restaurants and six bars (covering everything from a classic fish taverna to a steakhouse and a Japanese fusion restaurant).

    There’s a neighbouring national park for virtuous hikes and direct access to four of the island’s most beautiful beaches. The rooms with private pools include options on the beach and some hidden among the pine forests and olive groves.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of Elivi
  • <p>Away from the sunset crush of Oia, but within walking distance for when you do want to go in search of a blue dome, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/canaves-oia-epitome.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canaves Oia Epitome" class="link ">Canaves Oia Epitome</a> up in Ammoudi Bay is the perfect Greek hotel with private pools for those in search of a little more space. </p><p>The rooms are basically mini villas (some are even two storeys), with cool, contemporary interiors – though chances are you’ll be spending most of your time out on your terrace, which includes a pool with a sunbed suspended over it, along with walls formed from volcanic rocks and, handily for this island in particular, a prime position for sunset viewing.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/canaves-oia-epitome.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    5/11

    4) Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini

    Away from the sunset crush of Oia, but within walking distance for when you do want to go in search of a blue dome, Canaves Oia Epitome up in Ammoudi Bay is the perfect Greek hotel with private pools for those in search of a little more space.

    The rooms are basically mini villas (some are even two storeys), with cool, contemporary interiors – though chances are you’ll be spending most of your time out on your terrace, which includes a pool with a sunbed suspended over it, along with walls formed from volcanic rocks and, handily for this island in particular, a prime position for sunset viewing.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of Canaves
  • <p>The communal pool at sister property Bill & Coo Suites and Lounge, one of the original sought-after stays in Mykonos, may be doing its best to compete (it has LED lights, for a start), but it doesn’t stand a chance in the face of the rooms at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-amp-coo-coast-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bill & Coo Coast Suites" class="link ">Bill & Coo Coast Suites</a> that have their own plunge pool with a day-bed helpfully suspended above it. </p><p>This 15-suite hotel is also where you’ll find the island’s Beefbar outpost on its private beach, which can be accessed directly from the rooms – it’s the perfect spot for midday ceviche and shade. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-amp-coo-coast-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    6/11

    5) Bill & Coo Coast Suites, Mykonos

    The communal pool at sister property Bill & Coo Suites and Lounge, one of the original sought-after stays in Mykonos, may be doing its best to compete (it has LED lights, for a start), but it doesn’t stand a chance in the face of the rooms at Bill & Coo Coast Suites that have their own plunge pool with a day-bed helpfully suspended above it.

    This 15-suite hotel is also where you’ll find the island’s Beefbar outpost on its private beach, which can be accessed directly from the rooms – it’s the perfect spot for midday ceviche and shade.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of Bill & Coo
  • <p>At this resort on the mainland in Halkidiki, guests have six restaurants to work their way through, including a taverna on the beach and an eatery with a menu designed by a chef with two Michelin stars. </p><p>For families and groups, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/eagles-villas.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eagles Villas" class="link ">Eagles Villas</a> has villas with up to three bedrooms, along with their own pool and gardens. When you’re ready to venture out (it may be a while), staff can arrange for yacht charters so you can tour the coast, which includes islands and more golden-sand beaches.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/eagles-villas.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    7/11

    6) Eagles Villas, Halkidiki

    At this resort on the mainland in Halkidiki, guests have six restaurants to work their way through, including a taverna on the beach and an eatery with a menu designed by a chef with two Michelin stars.

    For families and groups, Eagles Villas has villas with up to three bedrooms, along with their own pool and gardens. When you’re ready to venture out (it may be a while), staff can arrange for yacht charters so you can tour the coast, which includes islands and more golden-sand beaches.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of Eagles Villas
  • <p>The islands may get much of the attention, but the Greek mainland is also worth a visit, especially the rugged undiscovered region of Epirus in the north-west. Near the charming old town of Preveza, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/meraviglia-slow-living.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meraviglia Slow Living" class="link ">Meraviglia Slow Living</a> wants you to relax and enjoy its good life – breakfasts are delivered direct to your pool-enhanced paradise at whatever time you wake up and the rest of the day unfolds in a similarly unhurried way. </p><p>Head to town to eat at one of its many seafood restaurants or stay put and enjoy the architecture around you. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and garden, as well as views out to sea.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/meraviglia-slow-living.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    8/11

    7) Meraviglia Slow Living, Epirus

    The islands may get much of the attention, but the Greek mainland is also worth a visit, especially the rugged undiscovered region of Epirus in the north-west. Near the charming old town of Preveza, Meraviglia Slow Living wants you to relax and enjoy its good life – breakfasts are delivered direct to your pool-enhanced paradise at whatever time you wake up and the rest of the day unfolds in a similarly unhurried way.

    Head to town to eat at one of its many seafood restaurants or stay put and enjoy the architecture around you. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and garden, as well as views out to sea.

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of Booking.com
  • <p>Part of a series of hotels on the island of Santorini – including one cascading down the cliffs in Oia and another with one of the best sunset views on the road to Imerovigli – <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/andronis-arcadia.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andronis Arcadia" class="link ">Andronis Arcadia</a> is built basically right by where the coaches gather at the end of every day (exclusive doesn’t cover it). </p><p>Instead of jostling for a spot outside, you’ll have your own secluded outdoor space (with a private pool, obviously) from where to watch the sun go down, with a choice afterwards of superb sushi by the main pool or fine dining at Opson, which has its very own culinary archaeologist (this is Greece, after all).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/andronis-arcadia.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    9/11

    8) Andronis Arcadia, Santorini

    Part of a series of hotels on the island of Santorini – including one cascading down the cliffs in Oia and another with one of the best sunset views on the road to Imerovigli – Andronis Arcadia is built basically right by where the coaches gather at the end of every day (exclusive doesn’t cover it).

    Instead of jostling for a spot outside, you’ll have your own secluded outdoor space (with a private pool, obviously) from where to watch the sun go down, with a choice afterwards of superb sushi by the main pool or fine dining at Opson, which has its very own culinary archaeologist (this is Greece, after all).

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of Andronis
  • <p>This hotel on Messonghi Beach to the south-east of Corfu was once an olive mill and the grounds are still covered with ancient olive trees, with bougainvillea brightening things up. The standalone suites are spread out like a village and blend in seamlessly with their surroundings, thanks to their earthy tones. </p><p>They’re also an art form of indoor-outdoor living, especially if you book one with a private pool and garden. Down at the beach, guests at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olivar-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Olivar Suites" class="link ">The Olivar Suites</a> can hide out under a gazebo; and at the spa, treatments make the most of this land’s particular bounty (olive oil).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olivar-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    10/11

    9) The Olivar Suites, Corfu

    This hotel on Messonghi Beach to the south-east of Corfu was once an olive mill and the grounds are still covered with ancient olive trees, with bougainvillea brightening things up. The standalone suites are spread out like a village and blend in seamlessly with their surroundings, thanks to their earthy tones.

    They’re also an art form of indoor-outdoor living, especially if you book one with a private pool and garden. Down at the beach, guests at The Olivar Suites can hide out under a gazebo; and at the spa, treatments make the most of this land’s particular bounty (olive oil).

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    Courtesy of the Olivar Suites
  • <p>An all-suite hotel on a hillside in Zakynthos, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olea-all-suite.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olea" class="link ">Olea</a> is on the Ionian island’s north-eastern edge, 10 minutes out of town but with enough olive groves and a vast cascading pool to make you feel miles away. The split-level pool has rooms lining it with swim-up sunbeds, so you can get to know your neighbours – or book a room with a sea-facing private pool all to yourself instead. The menus at the three restaurants span Greek classics such as saganaki and souvlaki to sushi. </p><p>The aptly named Royal Spa is indeed fit for royalty, with treatments by German brand Babor and an outdoor pool for yet more sunny serenity (even the gym equipment has a view around here).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olea-all-suite.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    11/11

    10) Olea All Suite Hotel, Zakynthos

    An all-suite hotel on a hillside in Zakynthos, Olea is on the Ionian island’s north-eastern edge, 10 minutes out of town but with enough olive groves and a vast cascading pool to make you feel miles away. The split-level pool has rooms lining it with swim-up sunbeds, so you can get to know your neighbours – or book a room with a sea-facing private pool all to yourself instead. The menus at the three restaurants span Greek classics such as saganaki and souvlaki to sushi.

    The aptly named Royal Spa is indeed fit for royalty, with treatments by German brand Babor and an outdoor pool for yet more sunny serenity (even the gym equipment has a view around here).

    CHECK AVAILABILITY

    © Nick Kontostavlakis
<p>The Mediterranean country is the unofficial patent owner of the private plunge pool – and these are some of the best hotels with private pools in Greece for easy-access temperature-regulating this summer. </p><p>The forecast in Greece tops 40 degrees in high summer, so a sea breeze and poolside proximity are a must – and at these hotels you can book a suite with its own swimming pool - how's that for a luxury holiday?</p><p>Whether you've set your sights on checking into one of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/g38365276/best-hotels-mykonos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hotels in Mykonos" class="link ">best hotels in Mykonos</a> or a romantic break at the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/g38662121/best-hotels-santorini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hotels in Santorini" class="link ">best hotels in Santorini</a>, our pick of Greek hotels where you can enjoy a dip in your own pool is a must-browse right now.</p><p>For a Crete hotel with a private pool, recent arrival <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/acro-wellness-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Acro Suites" class="link ">Acro Suites</a> has literal Cave Suites, where there’s a pool in a grotto – the wellbeing destination is on hand to make you feel good in other ways, too, from smoothies and spa treatments, to wholesome food on the terrace of a restaurant billed as 'the Nurture House'.</p><p>On the mainland, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/meraviglia-slow-living.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meraviglia Slow Living" class="link ">Meraviglia Slow Living</a> in Epirus encourages guests to dial down the pace, and with your own pool to while away the days in, it would be rude not to. </p><p>If you’re hoping for a Santorini sunset with your private pool, try <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/canaves-oia-epitome.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canaves Oia Epitome" class="link ">Canaves Oia Epitome</a> or <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/andronis-arcadia.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andronis Arcadia" class="link ">Andronis Arcadia</a>. Or follow in Jackie O’s stylish footsteps and head to <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/elivi-hotels.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elivi" class="link ">Elivi</a> on Skiathos in the Sporades. </p><p>These are the best hotels with private pools in Greece:</p>
<p>‘Acro’ means ‘edge’ in Greek and, this close to the cliffs of Crete, it won’t take you long to see why. The hotelier family behind this set of luxury suites, which opened last year, has had plenty of practice in their country’s cherished art of hospitality. The two sisters are running this latest show, starring cave suites with pools inside them, beneath a grotto-worthy arch and leading out to a sunny (practically guaranteed) deck with a set of sun loungers. </p><p>Rooms with plain old plunge pools are also available, but with far less novelty value. Wellbeing experiences at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/acro-wellness-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Acro Suites" class="link ">Acro Suites</a> include hammams, yoga and healthy but delicious food at the sea-facing restaurant, where even the cocktails are made with herbs.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/acro-wellness-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Days at this shiny retreat on the shores of Kefalonia are likely to feature yoga on a foliage-fringed deck, film nights with new friends at the outdoor cinema, meditation sessions and guided hikes; even working out isn’t a burden, thanks to the view at the outdoor gym. </p><p>If that sounds a little too wholesome for your usual holiday liking, don’t worry: <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/ionian-sun.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:F Zeen" class="link ">F Zeen</a> also offers free-flowing cocktails on the beach, sun loungers ready to sequester right by an Ionian-facing infinity pool and two restaurants that make the most of that coastal setting.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/ionian-sun.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>The sunny Sporades may be most famous for being the backdrop of the first Mamma Mia! film, but those in the know were fans long before then – Jackie O just loved Skiathos and it’s as alluring as ever today. The island's 213-acre hilltop estate <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/elivi-hotels.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elivi" class="link ">Elivi</a> includes an Elemis spa, four restaurants and six bars (covering everything from a classic fish taverna to a steakhouse and a Japanese fusion restaurant). </p><p>There’s a neighbouring national park for virtuous hikes and direct access to four of the island’s most beautiful beaches. The rooms with private pools include options on the beach and some hidden among the pine forests and olive groves.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/elivi-hotels.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Away from the sunset crush of Oia, but within walking distance for when you do want to go in search of a blue dome, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/canaves-oia-epitome.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canaves Oia Epitome" class="link ">Canaves Oia Epitome</a> up in Ammoudi Bay is the perfect Greek hotel with private pools for those in search of a little more space. </p><p>The rooms are basically mini villas (some are even two storeys), with cool, contemporary interiors – though chances are you’ll be spending most of your time out on your terrace, which includes a pool with a sunbed suspended over it, along with walls formed from volcanic rocks and, handily for this island in particular, a prime position for sunset viewing.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/canaves-oia-epitome.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>The communal pool at sister property Bill & Coo Suites and Lounge, one of the original sought-after stays in Mykonos, may be doing its best to compete (it has LED lights, for a start), but it doesn’t stand a chance in the face of the rooms at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-amp-coo-coast-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bill & Coo Coast Suites" class="link ">Bill & Coo Coast Suites</a> that have their own plunge pool with a day-bed helpfully suspended above it. </p><p>This 15-suite hotel is also where you’ll find the island’s Beefbar outpost on its private beach, which can be accessed directly from the rooms – it’s the perfect spot for midday ceviche and shade. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-amp-coo-coast-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>At this resort on the mainland in Halkidiki, guests have six restaurants to work their way through, including a taverna on the beach and an eatery with a menu designed by a chef with two Michelin stars. </p><p>For families and groups, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/eagles-villas.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eagles Villas" class="link ">Eagles Villas</a> has villas with up to three bedrooms, along with their own pool and gardens. When you’re ready to venture out (it may be a while), staff can arrange for yacht charters so you can tour the coast, which includes islands and more golden-sand beaches.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/eagles-villas.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>The islands may get much of the attention, but the Greek mainland is also worth a visit, especially the rugged undiscovered region of Epirus in the north-west. Near the charming old town of Preveza, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/meraviglia-slow-living.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meraviglia Slow Living" class="link ">Meraviglia Slow Living</a> wants you to relax and enjoy its good life – breakfasts are delivered direct to your pool-enhanced paradise at whatever time you wake up and the rest of the day unfolds in a similarly unhurried way. </p><p>Head to town to eat at one of its many seafood restaurants or stay put and enjoy the architecture around you. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and garden, as well as views out to sea.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/meraviglia-slow-living.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Part of a series of hotels on the island of Santorini – including one cascading down the cliffs in Oia and another with one of the best sunset views on the road to Imerovigli – <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/andronis-arcadia.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andronis Arcadia" class="link ">Andronis Arcadia</a> is built basically right by where the coaches gather at the end of every day (exclusive doesn’t cover it). </p><p>Instead of jostling for a spot outside, you’ll have your own secluded outdoor space (with a private pool, obviously) from where to watch the sun go down, with a choice afterwards of superb sushi by the main pool or fine dining at Opson, which has its very own culinary archaeologist (this is Greece, after all).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/andronis-arcadia.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>This hotel on Messonghi Beach to the south-east of Corfu was once an olive mill and the grounds are still covered with ancient olive trees, with bougainvillea brightening things up. The standalone suites are spread out like a village and blend in seamlessly with their surroundings, thanks to their earthy tones. </p><p>They’re also an art form of indoor-outdoor living, especially if you book one with a private pool and garden. Down at the beach, guests at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olivar-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Olivar Suites" class="link ">The Olivar Suites</a> can hide out under a gazebo; and at the spa, treatments make the most of this land’s particular bounty (olive oil).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olivar-suites.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>An all-suite hotel on a hillside in Zakynthos, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olea-all-suite.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olea" class="link ">Olea</a> is on the Ionian island’s north-eastern edge, 10 minutes out of town but with enough olive groves and a vast cascading pool to make you feel miles away. The split-level pool has rooms lining it with swim-up sunbeds, so you can get to know your neighbours – or book a room with a sea-facing private pool all to yourself instead. The menus at the three restaurants span Greek classics such as saganaki and souvlaki to sushi. </p><p>The aptly named Royal Spa is indeed fit for royalty, with treatments by German brand Babor and an outdoor pool for yet more sunny serenity (even the gym equipment has a view around here).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/olea-all-suite.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=hotels-private-pools-greece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>

For the sleekest dips this summer, check into these hotels with private pools in Greece - from Crete to Santorini.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.