These Cooler Bags Keep Your Drinks Cold for Hours—and They're Super Cute

  • <p>Weekend adventures are almost never complete without a cold drink in hand, whether it's brewskis at the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g21095894/tailgate-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tailgate" class="link ">tailgate</a>, kid's juice boxes at the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g36982163/top-beach-towels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach" class="link ">beach</a>, or ice-cold water while <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g38872204/top-camping-gear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camping" class="link ">camping</a>. With the best cooler bag in tow, you can easily transport those <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1659/summer-drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice-cold drinks" class="link ">ice-cold drinks</a> so they'll always be ready to hit the spot when thirst strikes. </p><p>When looking for a cooler bag, you'll want to keep your adventures in mind. For instance, you wouldn't want to take your super-chic cooler tote along on a camping trip… or bring your 40-can, heavy-duty cooler to the beach for a couple of hours. Here are a few features to evaluate before getting started with your shopping:</p><ol><li>How many hours will ice need to stay frozen?</li><li>How many cans/bottles can a cooler hold?</li><li>How lightweight/transportable is the cooler?</li></ol><p>Once you've answered all of these, you're ready to get to work! Luckily, we've made it pretty darn easy for you, if we do say so ourselves. We've picked the best of the best for every need you might have for your cooler. Each of these insulated soft cooler bags is super effective at staying ice-cold for hours, but each has different key features that will help you decide. And while you can splurge on that cooler bag you'll keep forever, there are high-performing options for every budget. So go ahead and start packing up for all those weekend adventures—you're just one click away from bringing your ice-cold drinks along!</p>
    Weekend adventures are almost never complete without a cold drink in hand, whether it's brewskis at the tailgate, kid's juice boxes at the beach, or ice-cold water while camping. With the best cooler bag in tow, you can easily transport those ice-cold drinks so they'll always be ready to hit the spot when thirst strikes.

    When looking for a cooler bag, you'll want to keep your adventures in mind. For instance, you wouldn't want to take your super-chic cooler tote along on a camping trip… or bring your 40-can, heavy-duty cooler to the beach for a couple of hours. Here are a few features to evaluate before getting started with your shopping:

    1. How many hours will ice need to stay frozen?
    2. How many cans/bottles can a cooler hold?
    3. How lightweight/transportable is the cooler?

    Once you've answered all of these, you're ready to get to work! Luckily, we've made it pretty darn easy for you, if we do say so ourselves. We've picked the best of the best for every need you might have for your cooler. Each of these insulated soft cooler bags is super effective at staying ice-cold for hours, but each has different key features that will help you decide. And while you can splurge on that cooler bag you'll keep forever, there are high-performing options for every budget. So go ahead and start packing up for all those weekend adventures—you're just one click away from bringing your ice-cold drinks along!

  • <p><strong>RTIC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07577QY51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39539760%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This RTIC cooler is a bit of an investment, but it will last you for years and keep drinks cold up to 24 hours. It comes in a variety of cute color options as well as an array of sizes, from 8 cans all the way up to 40 cans (the largest size is featured here). Thanks to 2-inches of soft insulated lining, it's lightweight without sacrificing effectiveness. Oh, and did we mention it even floats?</p>
    RTIC Soft Cooler Insulated Bag

    This RTIC cooler is a bit of an investment, but it will last you for years and keep drinks cold up to 24 hours. It comes in a variety of cute color options as well as an array of sizes, from 8 cans all the way up to 40 cans (the largest size is featured here). Thanks to 2-inches of soft insulated lining, it's lightweight without sacrificing effectiveness. Oh, and did we mention it even floats?

  • <p><strong>Columbia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W9FHKXS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39539760%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At just under $30, this cooler won't break the bank, but according to many 5-star reviews, it'll keep ice frozen for a while, with many customers saying up to 24 hours. It holds 20 cans, perfect for a small outing with the family, but if it's just a couple of you, you can roll down the top of the cooler so it's easier to carry. The lining uses Microban technology to protect against odors and a radiant barrier to deflect heat. Worried about the white exterior? Don't be—it's got Slime-Tech power, aka resistance to mildew and general grossness. </p>
    Columbia PFG Convertible Roll-Top Thermal Tote

    At just under $30, this cooler won't break the bank, but according to many 5-star reviews, it'll keep ice frozen for a while, with many customers saying up to 24 hours. It holds 20 cans, perfect for a small outing with the family, but if it's just a couple of you, you can roll down the top of the cooler so it's easier to carry. The lining uses Microban technology to protect against odors and a radiant barrier to deflect heat. Worried about the white exterior? Don't be—it's got Slime-Tech power, aka resistance to mildew and general grossness.

  • <p><strong>YETI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PB4HJLZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39539760%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're not afraid to shell out the big bucks for a cooler that you can take everywhere and will last for years to come, then spend your money and get a YETI. The Hopper series comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 6 cans to 20 (the mid-size option shown here holds 12). YETI coolers can keep ice for not just hours, but <em>days,</em> and the soft-sided durable exterior is resistant to scratches, tears, and dirt. Bonus: The loops along the front allow you to add attachments like bottle openers. </p>
    YETI Hopper

    If you're not afraid to shell out the big bucks for a cooler that you can take everywhere and will last for years to come, then spend your money and get a YETI. The Hopper series comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 6 cans to 20 (the mid-size option shown here holds 12). YETI coolers can keep ice for not just hours, but days, and the soft-sided durable exterior is resistant to scratches, tears, and dirt. Bonus: The loops along the front allow you to add attachments like bottle openers.

  • <p><strong>Business & Pleasure</strong></p><p>Brooke & Lou</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrookeandlou.com%2Fproducts%2Fblue-floral-cooler-tote&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39539760%2Fbest-cooler-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We never thought we'd be in love with the style of a cooler, but here we are. This chinoiserie cooler is the perfect statement piece for your day at the beach or to take on a picnic, but it's not a total splurge. It's cute yet durable thanks to the canvas exterior, vinyl interior, and leather strap holders, and it includes an adjustable and removable strap. Explore all the cute prints <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbusinessandpleasureco.com%2Fcollections%2Fcooler-tote-bags&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39539760%2Fbest-cooler-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here." class="link ">here.</a> </p>
    Chinoiserie Cooler Tote

    We never thought we'd be in love with the style of a cooler, but here we are. This chinoiserie cooler is the perfect statement piece for your day at the beach or to take on a picnic, but it's not a total splurge. It's cute yet durable thanks to the canvas exterior, vinyl interior, and leather strap holders, and it includes an adjustable and removable strap. Explore all the cute prints here.

  • <p>marleylilly.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://marleylilly.com/product/personalized-cooler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want to be sure your cooler doesn't blend into the crowd? This Marley Lilly cooler bag comes in a variety of fun prints and is personalized with your monogram. It's an editor owned and loved bag that can keep ice frozen for over 24 hours and stands up to the test of time. Durable yet cute, it's an absolute bargain. This size fits up to 30 cans, while the smaller version can handle a 6-pack. </p>
    Personalized Cooler

    Want to be sure your cooler doesn't blend into the crowd? This Marley Lilly cooler bag comes in a variety of fun prints and is personalized with your monogram. It's an editor owned and loved bag that can keep ice frozen for over 24 hours and stands up to the test of time. Durable yet cute, it's an absolute bargain. This size fits up to 30 cans, while the smaller version can handle a 6-pack.

  • <p>Corkcicle</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcorkcicle.com%2Fproducts%2Fvirginia-tote&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39539760%2Fbest-cooler-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Be honest—would you even know this is a cooler if it wasn't on this list? If hauling around a nylon or canvas bag with adjustable strap just isn't your style, then get ready to fool everyone with this tote. No one will ever know that you can fit 24 cans inside, and with Corkcicle's reputation, you know it'll keep those drinks cold for hours on end. Vegan leather also means it's leak-proof and durable. </p>
    Handbag-Style Tote Cooler

    Be honest—would you even know this is a cooler if it wasn't on this list? If hauling around a nylon or canvas bag with adjustable strap just isn't your style, then get ready to fool everyone with this tote. No one will ever know that you can fit 24 cans inside, and with Corkcicle's reputation, you know it'll keep those drinks cold for hours on end. Vegan leather also means it's leak-proof and durable.

  • <p>igloocoolers.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fproducts%2Ffundamentals-cube-cooler-bag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39539760%2Fbest-cooler-bags%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We've named this cooler the best mini bag, but it can hold up to 16 cans, more than many others on the market. For just 20 bucks, this cooler comes with an adjustable strap with comfort siding, a hand-carrying strap, zippered pocket, and advanced insulation. It's available in four different colors and is great for the environment since it's made out recycled post-consumer plastics. </p>
    FUNdamentals™ Cube Cooler Bag

    We've named this cooler the best mini bag, but it can hold up to 16 cans, more than many others on the market. For just 20 bucks, this cooler comes with an adjustable strap with comfort siding, a hand-carrying strap, zippered pocket, and advanced insulation. It's available in four different colors and is great for the environment since it's made out recycled post-consumer plastics.

