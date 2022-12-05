We Completely Forgot About These Christmas Movies (but It's Never Too Late to Watch Them)

  • <p>When it comes to holiday movies, the options are endless. There are the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g1315/best-christmas-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best Christmas movies" class="link ">best Christmas movies</a> of all time, like <em>A Christmas Story</em>, the holiday romances and rom-coms, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g23282475/best-animated-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:animated films for kids" class="link ">animated films for kids</a>, old-school cartoons, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g30284494/best-christmas-movies-on-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas movies on Netflix" class="link ">Christmas movies on Netflix</a>, and so much more. But with such an abundance of options to choose from, it's likely a few terrific holiday movies have slid under the radar. Rediscover the 40 amazing forgotten Christmas movies that need a re-watch ASAP.</p>
    1/39

    We Completely Forgot About These Christmas Movies (but It's Never Too Late to Watch Them)

    When it comes to holiday movies, the options are endless. There are the best Christmas movies of all time, like A Christmas Story, the holiday romances and rom-coms, animated films for kids, old-school cartoons, Christmas movies on Netflix, and so much more. But with such an abundance of options to choose from, it's likely a few terrific holiday movies have slid under the radar. Rediscover the 40 amazing forgotten Christmas movies that need a re-watch ASAP.

    Fotos International - Getty Images
  • <p>Nothing upholds the holiday spirit more than a child who stubbornly defends Santa Claus's existence — especially when that child is played by the curly top Shirley Temple. In <em>Bright Eyes</em>, Temple plays a little girl who loses her family but finds another through the good cheer she inspires.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bright-Eyes-David-Butler/dp/B074TX6584/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>RECOMMENDED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23303771/christmas-movies-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 35 Best Christmas Movies for Kids" class="link ">The 35 Best Christmas Movies for Kids</a></p>
    2/39

    1934: Bright Eyes

    Nothing upholds the holiday spirit more than a child who stubbornly defends Santa Claus's existence — especially when that child is played by the curly top Shirley Temple. In Bright Eyes, Temple plays a little girl who loses her family but finds another through the good cheer she inspires.

    Shop Now

    RECOMMENDED: The 35 Best Christmas Movies for Kids

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>A retired detective upends his Christmas holiday to take on one more case, and his adventure-loving wife won't be left behind.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Thin-Man-William-Powell/dp/B004L11LPM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    3/39

    1934: The Thin Man

    A retired detective upends his Christmas holiday to take on one more case, and his adventure-loving wife won't be left behind.

    Shop Now

    John Springer Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>In this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23568017/romantic-christmas-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday-set rom-com" class="link ">holiday-set rom-com</a>, Ginger Rogers plays a lonely department-store salesgirl who finds a baby on a doorstep. But everybody seems to think the baby is hers, and before she knows it, the baby reels in a fiancé and potential father-in-law as well.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Mother-Ginger-Rogers/dp/B075X9L2MR/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    4/39

    1939: Bachelor Mother

    In this holiday-set rom-com, Ginger Rogers plays a lonely department-store salesgirl who finds a baby on a doorstep. But everybody seems to think the baby is hers, and before she knows it, the baby reels in a fiancé and potential father-in-law as well.

    Shop Now

    John Springer Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Providing inspiration for future rom-coms like <em>You've Got Mail</em>, <em>The Shop Around the Corne</em><em>r</em> is about two coworkers who outwardly despise each other but don't realize that the pen pals they each write to and are in love with are … each other. The Christmas scenes in Budapest offer equal parts good cheer and romance.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Shop-Around-Corner-James-Stewart/dp/B004GAKENI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    5/39

    1940: The Shop Around the Corner

    Providing inspiration for future rom-coms like You've Got Mail, The Shop Around the Corner is about two coworkers who outwardly despise each other but don't realize that the pen pals they each write to and are in love with are … each other. The Christmas scenes in Budapest offer equal parts good cheer and romance.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Monty Woolley plays a New York radio personality Sheridan Whiteside, who visits the home of one of his listeners, the Stanleys, for a publicity stunt. But in a real stunt, he slips on the ice and breaks his hip on the steps of their house. He insists on spending Christmas under their care and causes all manner of mayhem.</p>
    6/39

    1942: The Man Who Came to Dinner

    Monty Woolley plays a New York radio personality Sheridan Whiteside, who visits the home of one of his listeners, the Stanleys, for a publicity stunt. But in a real stunt, he slips on the ice and breaks his hip on the steps of their house. He insists on spending Christmas under their care and causes all manner of mayhem.

    Donaldson Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Though not a holiday movie in and of itself, <em>Meet Me in St. Louis</em> has one claim to Christmas fame:<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g28307872/rare-photos-of-judy-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Judy Garland" class="link "> Judy Garland</a> debuted the classic tune "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in her renowned warble.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Meet-St-Louis-Judy-Garland/dp/B002M87W2W/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    7/39

    1944: Meet Me in St. Louis

    Though not a holiday movie in and of itself, Meet Me in St. Louis has one claim to Christmas fame: Judy Garland debuted the classic tune "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in her renowned warble.

    Shop Now

    John Springer Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Barbara Stanwyck is Elizabeth Lane, a woman who has made a living writing about cooking on her farm with her family in Connecticut — but she can't cook a lick, doesn't have a family of her own, and doesn't live in Connecticut! It becomes a problem when her boss invites himself to her abode for the Christmas season and she has to pull off a massive lie with the help of friends.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Connecticut-Barbara-Stanwyck/dp/B00316WYGI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    8/39

    1945: Christmas in Connecticut

    Barbara Stanwyck is Elizabeth Lane, a woman who has made a living writing about cooking on her farm with her family in Connecticut — but she can't cook a lick, doesn't have a family of her own, and doesn't live in Connecticut! It becomes a problem when her boss invites himself to her abode for the Christmas season and she has to pull off a massive lie with the help of friends.

    Shop Now

    John Springer Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Christmas is what made this film a classic. Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh star in a romantic comedy that all starts with a train set bought for a little boy at Christmas.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Holiday-Affair-Robert-Mitchum/dp/B0042R4OOK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    9/39

    1949: Holiday Affair

    Christmas is what made this film a classic. Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh star in a romantic comedy that all starts with a train set bought for a little boy at Christmas.

    Shop Now

    John Springer Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>There have been a couple of versions of <em>Little Women</em> throughout the years, but this 1949 version with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g2632/rare-photos-elizabeth-taylor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Taylor" class="link ">Elizabeth Taylor</a> as Amy is particularly filled with cozy Christmas settings.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Women-June-Allyson/dp/B003Y5WW18/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    10/39

    1949: Little Women

    There have been a couple of versions of Little Women throughout the years, but this 1949 version with Elizabeth Taylor as Amy is particularly filled with cozy Christmas settings.

    Shop Now

    Sunset Boulevard - Getty Images
  • <p>Bob Hope stars as a New York City scammer who gets himself in trouble with the wrong people and saves himself by hiding in plain sight in a Santa Claus suit.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bob-Hope-Lemon-Drop-Kid/dp/B0047SDB98?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    11/39

    1951: The Lemon Drop Kid

    Bob Hope stars as a New York City scammer who gets himself in trouble with the wrong people and saves himself by hiding in plain sight in a Santa Claus suit.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Three convicts, including Humphrey Bogart, escape prison and end up hiding in a shop run by a small family. The criminals plan to rob the store — until the family invites them to Christmas dinner and they decide to help the nice family with their financial struggles instead.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Were-No-Angels-Humphrey-Bogart/dp/B0020R57SQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    12/39

    1955: We're No Angels

    Three convicts, including Humphrey Bogart, escape prison and end up hiding in a shop run by a small family. The criminals plan to rob the store — until the family invites them to Christmas dinner and they decide to help the nice family with their financial struggles instead.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Vocal powerhouses Doris Day and Frank Sinatra star in this Christmas romance filled with twists and turns. In the end, Sinatra's gloomy character learns a powerful lesson: that family is one thing worth living for.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Young-At-Heart-Doris-Day/dp/B07P89TDYP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    13/39

    1955: Young at Heart

    Vocal powerhouses Doris Day and Frank Sinatra star in this Christmas romance filled with twists and turns. In the end, Sinatra's gloomy character learns a powerful lesson: that family is one thing worth living for.

    Shop Now

    Silver Screen Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Set at Christmas and New Year's, <em>The Apartment</em> is a movie that covers all the feelings of the holiday season: loneliness as well as hope and joy. CC Baxter (Jack Lemmon) and Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine) are two beaten-down characters who find solace in each other.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Apartment-Jack-Lemmon/dp/B0097HBPPQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    14/39

    1960: The Apartment

    Set at Christmas and New Year's, The Apartment is a movie that covers all the feelings of the holiday season: loneliness as well as hope and joy. CC Baxter (Jack Lemmon) and Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine) are two beaten-down characters who find solace in each other.

    Shop Now

    Mondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
  • <p>The titular character seeks to look past materialism and discover what the Christmas spirit is really all about.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlie-Brown-Christmas-Ann-Altieri/dp/B001K2JE9K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    15/39

    1965: A Charlie Brown Christmas

    The titular character seeks to look past materialism and discover what the Christmas spirit is really all about.

    Shop Now

    ABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
  • <p>The first Grinch to leap from the pages of Dr. Seuss to steal Christmas (and then our hearts) onscreen debuted as a cartoon special in 1966.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07HSW2HGT/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    16/39

    1966: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

    The first Grinch to leap from the pages of Dr. Seuss to steal Christmas (and then our hearts) onscreen debuted as a cartoon special in 1966.

    Shop Now

    ABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
  • <p>Frosty the Snowman, a magical snowman brought to life around the holiday season, makes his first TV appearance in a Christmas special. Despite being in an age of animation that far exceeds <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23581996/animated-christmas-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:old-school cartoons" class="link ">old-school cartoons</a>, this original flick can still bring the Christmas spirit like no other.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Frosty-Snowman-Jimmy-Durante/dp/B018T0J5WQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    17/39

    1969: Frosty the Snowman

    Frosty the Snowman, a magical snowman brought to life around the holiday season, makes his first TV appearance in a Christmas special. Despite being in an age of animation that far exceeds old-school cartoons, this original flick can still bring the Christmas spirit like no other.

    Shop Now

    CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Eddie Murphy as hustler low on luck and Dan Aykroyd as an important executive are conned by two bored finance bros who frame Aykroyd for a crime and then replace him in his executive role with Murphy. But when Aykroyd and Murphy realize what's happened, they seek to turn the tables.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Trading-Places-Denholm-Elliott/dp/B00119XQHI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    18/39

    1983: Trading Places

    Eddie Murphy as hustler low on luck and Dan Aykroyd as an important executive are conned by two bored finance bros who frame Aykroyd for a crime and then replace him in his executive role with Murphy. But when Aykroyd and Murphy realize what's happened, they seek to turn the tables.

    Shop Now

    Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>This Christmas story gone awry starts out with a father who just wants to buy a neat present for his son. Instead he purchases a strange creature from a Chinatown shop that magically multiplies and leads to more holiday bedlam than the father bargained for.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Gremlins-Zach-Galligan/dp/B00KQ9ZW4O?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    19/39

    1984: Gremlins

    This Christmas story gone awry starts out with a father who just wants to buy a neat present for his son. Instead he purchases a strange creature from a Chinatown shop that magically multiplies and leads to more holiday bedlam than the father bargained for.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>When Santa's righthand man — er, elf — Patch leaves the North Pole for New York City and accidentally starts working for an evil toy tycoon, Christmas might be ruined. Santa goes in search of his talented toy-making elf to redirect his skills at the deserving children of the world.</p>
    20/39

    1985: Santa Claus

    When Santa's righthand man — er, elf — Patch leaves the North Pole for New York City and accidentally starts working for an evil toy tycoon, Christmas might be ruined. Santa goes in search of his talented toy-making elf to redirect his skills at the deserving children of the world.

    Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Drew Barrymore plays an 11-year-old in Cincinnati, Ohio, who takes herself a bit too seriously — until she finds herself in Toyland, where only her belief in the magic of toys can save the alternate universe from the Scrooge-like Barnaby.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Babes-Toyland-Drew-Barrymore/dp/B07K1KQMYM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    21/39

    1986: Babes in Toyland

    Drew Barrymore plays an 11-year-old in Cincinnati, Ohio, who takes herself a bit too seriously — until she finds herself in Toyland, where only her belief in the magic of toys can save the alternate universe from the Scrooge-like Barnaby.

    Shop Now

    Pierre Perrin - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Die Hard</em> is an action film that is securely set into the Christmas movie list — and if <em>Die Hard</em> counts as a Christmas movie, then <em>Lethal Weapon</em> certainly does. While this movie is packed with violence and action, as its core it is a story of a lonely suicidal man who finds a true friend in his police partner.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Lethal-Weapon-Mel-Gibson/dp/B0091X2T9M/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    22/39

    1987: Lethal Weapon

    Die Hard is an action film that is securely set into the Christmas movie list — and if Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie, then Lethal Weapon certainly does. While this movie is packed with violence and action, as its core it is a story of a lonely suicidal man who finds a true friend in his police partner.

    Shop Now

    Sunset Boulevard - Getty Images
  • <p>Although Christmas is woven into violent action scenes in this very atypical holiday movie, the Christmas influence is indisputable: <em>Die Hard</em> features holiday tunes like "Let It Snow" and, despite the violence, ends on a peaceful note as the Bruce Willis drives off to enjoy his holiday with his loved one.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Die-Hard-Bruce-Willis/dp/B009EEQO08?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    23/39

    1988: Die Hard

    Although Christmas is woven into violent action scenes in this very atypical holiday movie, the Christmas influence is indisputable: Die Hard features holiday tunes like "Let It Snow" and, despite the violence, ends on a peaceful note as the Bruce Willis drives off to enjoy his holiday with his loved one.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Bruce Willis narrates a baby's perspective as he watches his mother (Kirstie Alley) debate the love and devotion of a kind taxi driver (John Travolta) at Christmastime.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Look-Whos-Talking-John-Travolta/dp/B008Y73SJQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    24/39

    1989: Look Who's Talking

    Bruce Willis narrates a baby's perspective as he watches his mother (Kirstie Alley) debate the love and devotion of a kind taxi driver (John Travolta) at Christmastime.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>A little girl discovers a hurt reindeer in the woods and, believing him to be one of Santa's reindeer, hides him and takes care of him. In doing so, she heals the hurting hearts of those around her. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Prancer-Sam-Elliott/dp/B00Q5HHKKA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    25/39

    1989: Prancer

    A little girl discovers a hurt reindeer in the woods and, believing him to be one of Santa's reindeer, hides him and takes care of him. In doing so, she heals the hurting hearts of those around her.

    Shop Now

    Orion Pictures - Getty Images
  • <p>This hilarious comedy movie series about a the trials and tribulations of a family on vacation produced a holiday version that involves a Christmas-tree cutting gone awry and an uninvited extended family that just won't stay away.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/National-Lampoons-Christmas-Vacation-Chevy/dp/B000GOU4M4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    26/39

    1989: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

    This hilarious comedy movie series about a the trials and tribulations of a family on vacation produced a holiday version that involves a Christmas-tree cutting gone awry and an uninvited extended family that just won't stay away.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a30212550/what-happened-to-michelle-tanner-fuller-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen" class="link ">Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen</a> churned out a ton of movies as kids, including this Christmas-set comedy in which two troublesome twins decide to run away to their grandma's house for the holiday, sending their mother in frantic pursuit.</p>
    27/39

    1992: To Grandmother's House We Go

    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen churned out a ton of movies as kids, including this Christmas-set comedy in which two troublesome twins decide to run away to their grandma's house for the holiday, sending their mother in frantic pursuit.

    ABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Batman Returns</em> isn't exactly a typical Christmas movie, but it is set during the holiday, providing the puuurfect backdrop for Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton to fall in love as Catwoman and Batman. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Batman-Returns-Michael-Keaton/dp/B001X0ZKM4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    28/39

    1992: Batman Returns

    Batman Returns isn't exactly a typical Christmas movie, but it is set during the holiday, providing the puuurfect backdrop for Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton to fall in love as Catwoman and Batman.

    Shop Now

    Sunset Boulevard - Getty Images
  • <p>Halloweentown's pumpkin king stumbles on Christmastown and endeavors to take control of Santa Claus's domain — except it doesn't go quite as he planned.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Tim-Burtons-Nightmare-Before-Christmas/dp/B003SI05PG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    29/39

    1993: The Nightmare Before Christmas

    Halloweentown's pumpkin king stumbles on Christmastown and endeavors to take control of Santa Claus's domain — except it doesn't go quite as he planned.

    Shop Now

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • <p>Eight-year-old Buddy leaves his mother and aunt in the countryside and goes to New Orleans to spend Christmas with his father, who unbeknownst to him is a con man. At first Buddy's father doesn't seem to have any interest in him, but the spirit of Christmas quickly changes that.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/One-Christmas-Katherine-Hepburn/dp/B00KS5A4KI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    30/39

    1994: One Christmas

    Eight-year-old Buddy leaves his mother and aunt in the countryside and goes to New Orleans to spend Christmas with his father, who unbeknownst to him is a con man. At first Buddy's father doesn't seem to have any interest in him, but the spirit of Christmas quickly changes that.

    Shop Now

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>Steve Martin as Phillip runs a suicide-prevention hotline, but his landlord kick the small organization out of their office around Christmas. Combining a series of colorful characters and Martin's well-known humor in chaos, Mixed Nuts is a Christmas comedy with a heartwarming message to boot.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Mixed-Nuts-Caroline-Aaron/dp/B0094LSSZU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    31/39

    1994: Mixed Nuts

    Steve Martin as Phillip runs a suicide-prevention hotline, but his landlord kick the small organization out of their office around Christmas. Combining a series of colorful characters and Martin's well-known humor in chaos, Mixed Nuts is a Christmas comedy with a heartwarming message to boot.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Sandra Bullock plays Lucy, a lonely transit worker who doesn't have any plans for Christmas — until she saves a handsome stranger when he fell on subway tracks. Things get complicated when the family of the comatose man assumes she is his fiancée … and she plays along.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/While-Were-Sleeping-Bill-Pullman/dp/B003QS64XU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    32/39

    1995: While You Were Sleeping

    Sandra Bullock plays Lucy, a lonely transit worker who doesn't have any plans for Christmas — until she saves a handsome stranger when he fell on subway tracks. Things get complicated when the family of the comatose man assumes she is his fiancée … and she plays along.

    Shop Now

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>In this remake of <em>The Bishop's Wife</em>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/a47717/denzel-washington-wife-pauletta-marriage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Denzel Washington" class="link ">Denzel Washington</a> plays the angel who falls to Earth to answer the prayers of the preacher in need — but is distracted by his lovely wife, played by Whitney Houston.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Preachers-Wife-Denzel-Washington/dp/B004L3DUFY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    33/39

    1996: The Preacher's Wife

    In this remake of The Bishop's Wife, Denzel Washington plays the angel who falls to Earth to answer the prayers of the preacher in need — but is distracted by his lovely wife, played by Whitney Houston.

    Shop Now

    Hulton Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Arnold Schwarzenegger is a workaholic father who has neglected his family and procrastinated on buying his son the most popular action figure of the season. He races around trying to find the toy and in the end finds that family is what is most important.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jingle-All-Way-Arnold-Schwarzenegger/dp/B000SW4DQM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    34/39

    1996: Jingle All the Way

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a workaholic father who has neglected his family and procrastinated on buying his son the most popular action figure of the season. He races around trying to find the toy and in the end finds that family is what is most important.

    Shop Now

    Murray Close - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Stepmom</em>, starring treasures Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, has everything you could want in a Christmas movie: complex relationships, snowy Christmas settings, and heartwarming scenes between characters.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Stepmom-Julia-Roberts/dp/B003NVMWBS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    35/39

    1998: Stepmom

    Stepmom, starring treasures Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, has everything you could want in a Christmas movie: complex relationships, snowy Christmas settings, and heartwarming scenes between characters.

    Shop Now

    Ron Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images
  • <p>Michael Keaton plays a touring musician who's rarely home to spend time with his wife and son. After his fatal car accident, his son blows the harmonica his father gave him, and it brings his father back … as a snowman.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Frost-Michael-Keaton/dp/B008Y7W91O/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    36/39

    1998: Jack Frost

    Michael Keaton plays a touring musician who's rarely home to spend time with his wife and son. After his fatal car accident, his son blows the harmonica his father gave him, and it brings his father back … as a snowman.

    Shop Now

    Warner Bros. - Getty Images
  • <p>Once upon a time, Jack Campbell made a choice to follow his career rather than his heart. Years later on Christmas, he gets a chance to visit an alternate universe and see the life he would have had if he had married the love of his life.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Family-Man-Nicolas-Cage/dp/B002YH3WQQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    37/39

    2000: The Family Man

    Once upon a time, Jack Campbell made a choice to follow his career rather than his heart. Years later on Christmas, he gets a chance to visit an alternate universe and see the life he would have had if he had married the love of his life.

    Shop Now

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • <p>Whoopi Goldberg is a TV producer searching for the perfect Santa to act her in show. What she doesn't know is that Santa has been searching for his replacement, and he thinks she fits the part perfectly.</p>
    38/39

    2001: Call Me Claus

    Whoopi Goldberg is a TV producer searching for the perfect Santa to act her in show. What she doesn't know is that Santa has been searching for his replacement, and he thinks she fits the part perfectly.

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • <p>Santa Claus' youngest son, Arthur, saves the day when Santa accidentally — due to technological difficulties — fails to deliver presents to one child on Earth.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Arthur-Christmas-James-McAvoy/dp/B009SQQRH2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    39/39

    2011: Arthur Christmas

    Santa Claus' youngest son, Arthur, saves the day when Santa accidentally — due to technological difficulties — fails to deliver presents to one child on Earth.

    Shop Now

    Neilson Barnard - Getty Images
<p>When it comes to holiday movies, the options are endless. There are the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g1315/best-christmas-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best Christmas movies" class="link ">best Christmas movies</a> of all time, like <em>A Christmas Story</em>, the holiday romances and rom-coms, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g23282475/best-animated-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:animated films for kids" class="link ">animated films for kids</a>, old-school cartoons, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g30284494/best-christmas-movies-on-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas movies on Netflix" class="link ">Christmas movies on Netflix</a>, and so much more. But with such an abundance of options to choose from, it's likely a few terrific holiday movies have slid under the radar. Rediscover the 40 amazing forgotten Christmas movies that need a re-watch ASAP.</p>
<p>Nothing upholds the holiday spirit more than a child who stubbornly defends Santa Claus's existence — especially when that child is played by the curly top Shirley Temple. In <em>Bright Eyes</em>, Temple plays a little girl who loses her family but finds another through the good cheer she inspires.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bright-Eyes-David-Butler/dp/B074TX6584/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>RECOMMENDED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23303771/christmas-movies-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 35 Best Christmas Movies for Kids" class="link ">The 35 Best Christmas Movies for Kids</a></p>
<p>A retired detective upends his Christmas holiday to take on one more case, and his adventure-loving wife won't be left behind.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Thin-Man-William-Powell/dp/B004L11LPM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>In this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23568017/romantic-christmas-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday-set rom-com" class="link ">holiday-set rom-com</a>, Ginger Rogers plays a lonely department-store salesgirl who finds a baby on a doorstep. But everybody seems to think the baby is hers, and before she knows it, the baby reels in a fiancé and potential father-in-law as well.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Mother-Ginger-Rogers/dp/B075X9L2MR/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Providing inspiration for future rom-coms like <em>You've Got Mail</em>, <em>The Shop Around the Corne</em><em>r</em> is about two coworkers who outwardly despise each other but don't realize that the pen pals they each write to and are in love with are … each other. The Christmas scenes in Budapest offer equal parts good cheer and romance.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Shop-Around-Corner-James-Stewart/dp/B004GAKENI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Monty Woolley plays a New York radio personality Sheridan Whiteside, who visits the home of one of his listeners, the Stanleys, for a publicity stunt. But in a real stunt, he slips on the ice and breaks his hip on the steps of their house. He insists on spending Christmas under their care and causes all manner of mayhem.</p>
<p>Though not a holiday movie in and of itself, <em>Meet Me in St. Louis</em> has one claim to Christmas fame:<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g28307872/rare-photos-of-judy-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Judy Garland" class="link "> Judy Garland</a> debuted the classic tune "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in her renowned warble.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Meet-St-Louis-Judy-Garland/dp/B002M87W2W/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Barbara Stanwyck is Elizabeth Lane, a woman who has made a living writing about cooking on her farm with her family in Connecticut — but she can't cook a lick, doesn't have a family of her own, and doesn't live in Connecticut! It becomes a problem when her boss invites himself to her abode for the Christmas season and she has to pull off a massive lie with the help of friends.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Connecticut-Barbara-Stanwyck/dp/B00316WYGI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Christmas is what made this film a classic. Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh star in a romantic comedy that all starts with a train set bought for a little boy at Christmas.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Holiday-Affair-Robert-Mitchum/dp/B0042R4OOK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>There have been a couple of versions of <em>Little Women</em> throughout the years, but this 1949 version with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g2632/rare-photos-elizabeth-taylor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Taylor" class="link ">Elizabeth Taylor</a> as Amy is particularly filled with cozy Christmas settings.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Women-June-Allyson/dp/B003Y5WW18/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Bob Hope stars as a New York City scammer who gets himself in trouble with the wrong people and saves himself by hiding in plain sight in a Santa Claus suit.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bob-Hope-Lemon-Drop-Kid/dp/B0047SDB98?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Three convicts, including Humphrey Bogart, escape prison and end up hiding in a shop run by a small family. The criminals plan to rob the store — until the family invites them to Christmas dinner and they decide to help the nice family with their financial struggles instead.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Were-No-Angels-Humphrey-Bogart/dp/B0020R57SQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Vocal powerhouses Doris Day and Frank Sinatra star in this Christmas romance filled with twists and turns. In the end, Sinatra's gloomy character learns a powerful lesson: that family is one thing worth living for.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Young-At-Heart-Doris-Day/dp/B07P89TDYP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Set at Christmas and New Year's, <em>The Apartment</em> is a movie that covers all the feelings of the holiday season: loneliness as well as hope and joy. CC Baxter (Jack Lemmon) and Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine) are two beaten-down characters who find solace in each other.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Apartment-Jack-Lemmon/dp/B0097HBPPQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>The titular character seeks to look past materialism and discover what the Christmas spirit is really all about.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlie-Brown-Christmas-Ann-Altieri/dp/B001K2JE9K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>The first Grinch to leap from the pages of Dr. Seuss to steal Christmas (and then our hearts) onscreen debuted as a cartoon special in 1966.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07HSW2HGT/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Frosty the Snowman, a magical snowman brought to life around the holiday season, makes his first TV appearance in a Christmas special. Despite being in an age of animation that far exceeds <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23581996/animated-christmas-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:old-school cartoons" class="link ">old-school cartoons</a>, this original flick can still bring the Christmas spirit like no other.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Frosty-Snowman-Jimmy-Durante/dp/B018T0J5WQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Eddie Murphy as hustler low on luck and Dan Aykroyd as an important executive are conned by two bored finance bros who frame Aykroyd for a crime and then replace him in his executive role with Murphy. But when Aykroyd and Murphy realize what's happened, they seek to turn the tables.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Trading-Places-Denholm-Elliott/dp/B00119XQHI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>This Christmas story gone awry starts out with a father who just wants to buy a neat present for his son. Instead he purchases a strange creature from a Chinatown shop that magically multiplies and leads to more holiday bedlam than the father bargained for.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Gremlins-Zach-Galligan/dp/B00KQ9ZW4O?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>When Santa's righthand man — er, elf — Patch leaves the North Pole for New York City and accidentally starts working for an evil toy tycoon, Christmas might be ruined. Santa goes in search of his talented toy-making elf to redirect his skills at the deserving children of the world.</p>
<p>Drew Barrymore plays an 11-year-old in Cincinnati, Ohio, who takes herself a bit too seriously — until she finds herself in Toyland, where only her belief in the magic of toys can save the alternate universe from the Scrooge-like Barnaby.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Babes-Toyland-Drew-Barrymore/dp/B07K1KQMYM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><em>Die Hard</em> is an action film that is securely set into the Christmas movie list — and if <em>Die Hard</em> counts as a Christmas movie, then <em>Lethal Weapon</em> certainly does. While this movie is packed with violence and action, as its core it is a story of a lonely suicidal man who finds a true friend in his police partner.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Lethal-Weapon-Mel-Gibson/dp/B0091X2T9M/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Although Christmas is woven into violent action scenes in this very atypical holiday movie, the Christmas influence is indisputable: <em>Die Hard</em> features holiday tunes like "Let It Snow" and, despite the violence, ends on a peaceful note as the Bruce Willis drives off to enjoy his holiday with his loved one.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Die-Hard-Bruce-Willis/dp/B009EEQO08?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Bruce Willis narrates a baby's perspective as he watches his mother (Kirstie Alley) debate the love and devotion of a kind taxi driver (John Travolta) at Christmastime.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Look-Whos-Talking-John-Travolta/dp/B008Y73SJQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>A little girl discovers a hurt reindeer in the woods and, believing him to be one of Santa's reindeer, hides him and takes care of him. In doing so, she heals the hurting hearts of those around her. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Prancer-Sam-Elliott/dp/B00Q5HHKKA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>This hilarious comedy movie series about a the trials and tribulations of a family on vacation produced a holiday version that involves a Christmas-tree cutting gone awry and an uninvited extended family that just won't stay away.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/National-Lampoons-Christmas-Vacation-Chevy/dp/B000GOU4M4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a30212550/what-happened-to-michelle-tanner-fuller-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen" class="link ">Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen</a> churned out a ton of movies as kids, including this Christmas-set comedy in which two troublesome twins decide to run away to their grandma's house for the holiday, sending their mother in frantic pursuit.</p>
<p><em>Batman Returns</em> isn't exactly a typical Christmas movie, but it is set during the holiday, providing the puuurfect backdrop for Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton to fall in love as Catwoman and Batman. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Batman-Returns-Michael-Keaton/dp/B001X0ZKM4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Halloweentown's pumpkin king stumbles on Christmastown and endeavors to take control of Santa Claus's domain — except it doesn't go quite as he planned.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Tim-Burtons-Nightmare-Before-Christmas/dp/B003SI05PG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Eight-year-old Buddy leaves his mother and aunt in the countryside and goes to New Orleans to spend Christmas with his father, who unbeknownst to him is a con man. At first Buddy's father doesn't seem to have any interest in him, but the spirit of Christmas quickly changes that.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/One-Christmas-Katherine-Hepburn/dp/B00KS5A4KI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Steve Martin as Phillip runs a suicide-prevention hotline, but his landlord kick the small organization out of their office around Christmas. Combining a series of colorful characters and Martin's well-known humor in chaos, Mixed Nuts is a Christmas comedy with a heartwarming message to boot.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Mixed-Nuts-Caroline-Aaron/dp/B0094LSSZU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Sandra Bullock plays Lucy, a lonely transit worker who doesn't have any plans for Christmas — until she saves a handsome stranger when he fell on subway tracks. Things get complicated when the family of the comatose man assumes she is his fiancée … and she plays along.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/While-Were-Sleeping-Bill-Pullman/dp/B003QS64XU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>In this remake of <em>The Bishop's Wife</em>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/a47717/denzel-washington-wife-pauletta-marriage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Denzel Washington" class="link ">Denzel Washington</a> plays the angel who falls to Earth to answer the prayers of the preacher in need — but is distracted by his lovely wife, played by Whitney Houston.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Preachers-Wife-Denzel-Washington/dp/B004L3DUFY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger is a workaholic father who has neglected his family and procrastinated on buying his son the most popular action figure of the season. He races around trying to find the toy and in the end finds that family is what is most important.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jingle-All-Way-Arnold-Schwarzenegger/dp/B000SW4DQM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><em>Stepmom</em>, starring treasures Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, has everything you could want in a Christmas movie: complex relationships, snowy Christmas settings, and heartwarming scenes between characters.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Stepmom-Julia-Roberts/dp/B003NVMWBS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Michael Keaton plays a touring musician who's rarely home to spend time with his wife and son. After his fatal car accident, his son blows the harmonica his father gave him, and it brings his father back … as a snowman.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Frost-Michael-Keaton/dp/B008Y7W91O/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Once upon a time, Jack Campbell made a choice to follow his career rather than his heart. Years later on Christmas, he gets a chance to visit an alternate universe and see the life he would have had if he had married the love of his life.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Family-Man-Nicolas-Cage/dp/B002YH3WQQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Whoopi Goldberg is a TV producer searching for the perfect Santa to act her in show. What she doesn't know is that Santa has been searching for his replacement, and he thinks she fits the part perfectly.</p>
<p>Santa Claus' youngest son, Arthur, saves the day when Santa accidentally — due to technological difficulties — fails to deliver presents to one child on Earth.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Arthur-Christmas-James-McAvoy/dp/B009SQQRH2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.42145426%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>

Sure, you watch 'Home Alone' every year, but what about these amazing forgotten and unexpected Christmas movies you need to watch again?

Latest Stories

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o