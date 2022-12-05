We Completely Forgot About These Christmas Movies (but It's Never Too Late to Watch Them)
We Completely Forgot About These Christmas Movies (but It's Never Too Late to Watch Them)
1934: Bright EyesBettmann - Getty Images
1934: The Thin ManJohn Springer Collection - Getty Images
1939: Bachelor MotherJohn Springer Collection - Getty Images
1940: The Shop Around the CornerArchive Photos - Getty Images
1942: The Man Who Came to DinnerDonaldson Collection - Getty Images
1944: Meet Me in St. LouisJohn Springer Collection - Getty Images
1945: Christmas in ConnecticutJohn Springer Collection - Getty Images
1949: Holiday AffairJohn Springer Collection - Getty Images
1949: Little WomenSunset Boulevard - Getty Images
1951: The Lemon Drop KidArchive Photos - Getty Images
1955: We're No AngelsArchive Photos - Getty Images
1955: Young at HeartSilver Screen Collection - Getty Images
1960: The ApartmentMondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
1965: A Charlie Brown ChristmasABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
1966: How the Grinch Stole ChristmasABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
1969: Frosty the SnowmanCBS Photo Archive - Getty Images
1983: Trading PlacesStanley Bielecki Movie Collection - Getty Images
1984: GremlinsArchive Photos - Getty Images
1985: Santa ClausStanley Bielecki Movie Collection - Getty Images
1986: Babes in ToylandPierre Perrin - Getty Images
1987: Lethal WeaponSunset Boulevard - Getty Images
1988: Die HardArchive Photos - Getty Images
1989: Look Who's TalkingArchive Photos - Getty Images
1989: PrancerOrion Pictures - Getty Images
1989: National Lampoon's Christmas VacationArchive Photos - Getty Images
1992: To Grandmother's House We GoABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
1992: Batman ReturnsSunset Boulevard - Getty Images
1993: The Nightmare Before ChristmasGetty Images - Getty Images
1994: One ChristmasNBC - Getty Images
1994: Mixed NutsArchive Photos - Getty Images
1995: While You Were SleepingArchive Photos - Getty Images
1996: The Preacher's WifeHulton Archive - Getty Images
1996: Jingle All the WayMurray Close - Getty Images
1998: StepmomRon Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images
1998: Jack FrostWarner Bros. - Getty Images
2000: The Family ManGetty Images - Getty Images
2001: Call Me ClausGetty Images - Getty Images
2011: Arthur ChristmasNeilson Barnard - Getty Images