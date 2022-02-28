Netflix's March TV Shows Include "Bridgerton," "Queer Eye Germany," and "Top Boy"
"The Guardians of Justice"Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
"Savage Rhythm"Netflix / Mauricio Gonzalez
"Midnight at the Pera Palace"Netflix
"The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties" Season 2Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Lies and Deceit"Getty / Carlos Alvarez
"Making Fun"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Pieces of Her"Netflix / MARK ROGERS/NETFLIX
"An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts" Season 2Netflix / LUCIA IUORIO/NETFLIX
"Last One Standing"Netflix
"Byron Baes"Netflix / PAUL A. BROBEN/NETFLIX
"Queer Eye Germany"Netflix
"The Last Kingdom" Season 5Netflix / Carnival Film & Television Limited
"Legends of Tomorrow" Season 7Everett Collection / CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Love, Life & Everything in Between"Netflix
"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 4Netflix
"Life After Death With Tyler Henry"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Once Upon a Time ... Happily Never After"Netflix / CONCHA DE LA ROSA/NETFLIX
"Pedal to Metal"Netflix / Ana York / Netflix
"Soil"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question"Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
"Cracow Monsters"Netflix
"Eternally Confused and Eager For Love"Netflix / BhaveshDhanwani/Netflix
"Human Resources"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Is It Cake?"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Light the Night" Part 3Netflix / 李思敬 Ssuching LI ｜ Jimmy Lee
"Standing Up"Netflix / MIKA COTELLON
"Top Boy" Season 2Netflix / Ana Blumenkron/Netflix
"Young, Famous & African"Netflix / Mosa Hlophe/Netflix
"Call the Midwife" Series 10Everett Collection / PBS/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Bridgerton" Season 2Netflix / LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
"Casual" Seasons 1-4Everett Collection / Greg Lewis
"Tomorrow"Netflix / YONGJAEMAN
"Raising Dion" Season 2Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
"Dark Desire" Season 2Netflix
"Murderville"Netflix / DARREN MICHAELS/NETFLIX
"Sweet Magnolias" Season 2Netflix / RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
"Love Is Blind: Japan"Netflix
"Disenchantment" Part 4Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
"Big Shot Game Show"Netflix / 2021 Netflix, Inc.
"Until Life Do Us Part"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Inventing Anna"Netflix / AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX
"Love Is Blind" Season 2Netflix
"Toy Boy" Season 2Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Forecasting Love and Weather"Netflix
"Twenty Five Twenty One"Netflix / MH
"Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire"Netflix / SARA PETRAGLIA/NETFLIX
"Fishbowl Wives"Netflix
"Swap Shop" Season 2Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Space Force" Season 2Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Back to 15Netflix / Laura Campanella/NETFLIX
"Merlí. Sapere Aude"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"Vikings: Valhalla"Netflix / Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
"Business Proposal"Netflix
"Juvenile Justice"Netflix
"The Hook Up Plan" Season 3Netflix
"Rebelde"Netflix / Mayra Ortiz/NETFLIX
"Hype House"Getty / Rosdiana Ciaravolo
"Undercover" Season 3Netflix
"The Journalist"Netflix
"After Life" Season 3Netflix / Photo Credit: Natalie Seery
"Archive 81"Netflix / © 2021 Netflix, Inc.
"The House"Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
"El Marginal" Season 4Netflix / Julieta Horak/Netflix
"Juanpis González - The Series"Netflix / Emanuel Hidalgo
"Too Hot to Handle" Season 3Netflix / Tom Dymond
"Ozark" Season 4 Part 1Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
"Summer Heat"Netflix
"Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery"Netflix / DARIO PALERMO/NETFLIX
"Feria: The Darkest Light"Netflix / SOPHIE KOEHLER/NETFLIX
"Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness"Netflix / Jason DeCrown/NETFLIX
"In From the Cold"Netflix / SAMANTHA LÓPEZ/NETFLIX
"The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window"Netflix / COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX
"All of Us Are Dead"Netflix
"I Am Georgina"Netflix
"Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein"Netflix
"Chosen"Netflix / Tine Harden/ Disney+ © 2021
Newer, shinier streaming services may keep launching, but for a reliable source that has plenty of variety, it still is hard to beat the one, the only, the original: Netflix. The sheer volume of Netflix's library keeps it as one of the biggest players in the streaming game - but at the same time, that enormous amount of content can make it a little intimidating for your average viewer to sift through. After all, how many times have you wanted to watch something new, but you end up becoming so overwhelmed by all the recommendations (even the hilariously specific category suggestions) that you just end up rewatching the same show for the 10th time?
If you are looking to break this cycle and want to commit to watching new series, perhaps Netflix's latest batch of TV shows releasing in 2022 is a good place to start. From brand-new Netflix originals and new seasons of your favorite shows to licensed titles from other networks, there's a whole lot of new content coming your way. This time, though, you won't get overwhelmed - just take a sneak peek at what's coming next with this handy guide. No matter what kind of TV shows you enjoy, there's definitely something coming soon to Netflix that will be just right for you!