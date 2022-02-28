Netflix's March TV Shows Include "Bridgerton," "Queer Eye Germany," and "Top Boy"

    Netflix's March TV Shows Include "Bridgerton," "Queer Eye Germany," and "Top Boy"

    "The Guardians of Justice"

    If you thought DC and Marvel superheroes had a tough time of it, they've got nothing on the damaged heroes of "The Guardians of Justice." The series follows a team of mismatched superheroes - each with their own struggles and troubles - that is sent into a tailspin when their seemingly fearless, strong leader self-destructs. Now without a leader and without a direction, they still must find a way to fight evil and continue their mission. This time, their enemy is not just in the outside world - they must also figure out how to face the evil within themselves without meeting the same fate that their leader tragically did.

    When it's available: March 1

    Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
    "Savage Rhythm"

    In this Colombian drama, opposites attract and clash in the world of dance. Two dancers from two very different worlds find themselves in conflict, both on and off the dance floor. Both are alike in their ambitions to succeed, no matter the cost. As these dancers pursue their dreams and continually come into conflict with each other, they find themselves headed down a potentially dangerous path. Featuring plenty of music and dance alongside the can't-miss drama, it's a story that showcases both the glamorous and definitely not-so-glamorous aspects of this competitive, high-pressure world, and the characters who inhabit it.

    When it's available: March 2

    Netflix / Mauricio Gonzalez
    "Midnight at the Pera Palace"

    Looking for a show that combines a little bit of historical drama, some political intrigue, and a creative time-travel twist? "Midnight at the Pera Palace," one of Netflix's new Turkish dramas, has all of that and more. While staying at a historic hotel in Istanbul, a journalist is suddenly and mysteriously swept back into the past. In this era, the hotel is infamous for being a hub for spies and other people with potentially world-changing secrets. While here, she uncovers a plot that must be stopped - otherwise the entire fate of modern Turkey could be put at risk of changing forever.

    When it's available: March 3

    Netflix
    "The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties" Season 2

    The French real-estate reality series is back for a second season of family drama, real-estate deals, and stunning views of the most beautiful locations in France and around the world. The Kretz family has made their successful property company into a true family business, with all the ups and downs that entails. This season, they're back to help their clients find perfect, extraordinary homes in France and beyond, giving viewers a sneak peek at some of these stunning areas. At the same time, the family allows cameras inside their broader lives, as they work (and play) in their high-powered world.

    When it's available: March 3

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Lies and Deceit"

    This psychological drama is one of the latest offerings from Netflix's Spanish productions, a fast-growing niche on the platform for international audiences. It's a story that will sound all too familiar to many. Spanish actress Ángela Cremonte (pictured) stars as Laura Munar, a literature teacher who wakes up one morning, certain that a surgeon (Xavier Vera) she went out with drugged and date-raped her. She tries to seek out justice for the assault, but at the same time, he vehemently denies her account of their meeting and insists on his own innocence. As the truth about what really happened slowly comes out, everyone involved has some reason to doubt their story, and nothing is what it seems.

    When it's available: March 4

    Getty / Carlos Alvarez
    "Making Fun"

    "Making Fun" is truly the reality TV show for everyone who has ever had a crazy idea, but absolutely no idea how to make it a reality. Jimmy DiResta, a grumpy expert maker with a team of quirky, brilliant workers, is the mad genius behind bringing oddball inventions to life. In each episode, he fields ideas from kids on the wackiest, coolest, most delightfully pointless ideas for inventions they can come up with. When one sparks his fancy, he and his team apply their expertise to actually build these ridiculous inventions, letting everyone involved have a whole lot of fun along the way.

    When it's availble: March 4

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Pieces of Her"

    Toni Collette leads the way in this twisty, suspenseful thriller. Based on a bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter, the story follows a woman who starts to piece together her mother's unexpected (and surprisingly dark) past. Her investigations unfold in the aftermath of a shocking and violent attack that shakes their small town to its core. All her life, she thought she knew everything about her mother, but it turns out that she didn't know anything at all - at least not about the life her mother led before settling down in their sleepy beachside town. When her mother's past threatens to catch up to all of them, she's the only one who can find out the truth.

    When it's available: March 4

    Netflix / MARK ROGERS/NETFLIX
    "An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts" Season 2

    The quirky, big-hearted Italian romantic comedy is back for a second season. In the first season, we were introduced to Alice, a heartbroken young single woman who almost gives up on love before meeting an astrology guru who convinces her that her perfect love just might be written in the stars. The second season picks up as Alice's show, "Stars of Love," begins to find big success and a higher profile for her. Even as her professional life is on the rise, her romantic life takes some surprising turns that, perhaps, even the stars couldn't have seen coming.

    When it's available: March 8

    Netflix / LUCIA IUORIO/NETFLIX
    "Last One Standing"

    This Japanese series just might be one of the quirkiest genre mash-ups we've seen in quite some time! Mystery, comedy, and reality TV all combine in this unusual show that is sure to capture your attention. A group of comedians takes on the challenge of starring in a mystery-thriller drama - something that's very much outside of their comfort zone. But there's a twist on the way. In between scenes of dark and twisty thrills, the comedians must riff and perform stand-up comedy during unscripted segments. If their jokes don't land during these portions, they're off the show for good!

    When it's available: March 8

    Netflix
    "Byron Baes"

    This new Australian reality show sounds pretty typical for an unscripted series in the age of the influencer. In this series, a group of aspiring Australian influencers is thrown together in one location to pursue their dreams and launch plenty of TV-ready drama. However, the show sparked a ton of controversy during filming. A January 2022 report from The Guardian revealed that several of the show's stars apparently flouted COVID restrictions, while local businesses protested the show throughout filming, per SBS News. How much of this drama will make it to air? You'll just have to watch and see!

    When it's available: March 9

    Netflix / PAUL A. BROBEN/NETFLIX
    "Queer Eye Germany"

    Ready for even more life-changing tips in life, love, style, food, and more? "Queer Eye" heads to Germany for a brand-new spinoff of the iconic reality franchise. Just like the flagship show, the series focuses on a group of five creative experts, each with their own special areas of know-how, who work together as a new "Fab Five." With their insights on lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health, and design, they're ready to dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series. Sharing stories of their own lives, along with the stories of the people they help, they're ready to help viewers learn how to transform their lives, too.

    When it's available: March 9

    Netflix
    "The Last Kingdom" Season 5

    The early conflict between the Vikings and the Saxons during the ninth and 10th centuries continues in the fifth season of this historical drama. As the fifth season opens, a rare - but desperately fragile - peace reigns in England. Although things seem settled for now, the peace that has lasted for a few years may not last much longer. Uhtred strongly suspects that trouble is just around the corner for him and for his people, and he is soon proven right. Once again, their people must fight for their land, their cultural identity, and their very survival in the brutal world of medieval Europe.

    When it's available: March 9

    Netflix / Carnival Film & Television Limited
    "Legends of Tomorrow" Season 7

    The Legends have battled supervillains, demons, aliens, and more over the years. In the seventh season of this deliciously quirky superhero series, the Legends take on a new foe: the past. Stranded in the past after their time ship is destroyed, the Legends must figure out how to return to the timestream and resume their adventures. With the help of a brilliant but traumatized scientist who is destined to invent time travel, along with a few familiar friends and foes, the Legends cross paths with iconic figures from history and fight to get their lives back - all with plenty of comedic mishaps along the way.

    When it's available: March 10

    Everett Collection / CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection
    "Love, Life & Everything in Between"

    In this anthology series, viewers are treated to scenes of life and love across various Arab cities. Throughout all the different stories, the show explores various interpretations of love and relationships and what it means to care about each other.

    When it's available: March 10

    Netflix
    "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 4

    The reality series based in the high-stakes world of Formula 1 car racing is back for a fourth season. Once again, the lives of drivers, owners, managers, and more are thrust into the spotlight as competition on and off the track heats up. This season features 20 drivers, some of whom are veteran racers with something to prove, and others who are rookies with big dreams and expectations of what life in the literal fast lane looks like. Together with their teams and the owners who oversee it all, the drivers compete in another drama-filled, adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

    When it's available: March 11

    Netflix
    "Life After Death With Tyler Henry"

    Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family's past in this intimate reality series. You might recognize Henry as the former star of "Hollywood Medium," but this series adds a little bit more about his own life and family. As he gives readings to his clients and tries to help them come to emotional terms with what it means, he also explores how his clairvoyant abilities have personally shaped him. It's not just reading for clients either, as the nine-episode series also follows him along a journey to discover more about his own family history.

    When it's available: March 11

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Once Upon a Time ... Happily Never After"

    Twists on fairytale stories and tropes are always in fashion! This quirky new musical romantic-comedy puts a new spin on the story of "true love" that is a must have in every fairytale. A couple falls madly in love, but that's just the beginning of their story. Thanks to outside forces, they're forced to separate from each other despite their love. Eventually, they must find each other in another life in order to break a spell on their town that prevents others from falling in love. Romance, mystery, magic, and music are abound in this tale about falling in love all over again.

    When it's available: March 11

    Netflix / CONCHA DE LA ROSA/NETFLIX
    "Pedal to Metal"

    The world of street racing is the setting for this Mexican drama about tragic pasts and new beginnings. After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide and rebuild their lives, hoping to leave their tragic past behind them. As you might guess, however, their plan doesn't entirely work out. Pasts have a way of catching up to people, and Kike and Noche are no different. With no other choice available to them, the duo have to find a way to deal with their history while hanging onto the new lives they're trying to build.

    When it's available: March 16

    Netflix / Ana York / Netflix
    "Soil"

    Who knew that literal soil (yes, as in dirt) could be a source of so much drama? That's definitely the case with this new Belgian series, which mixes family drama with some dark comedy. To revamp the family business, a young entrepreneur sets up a bold yet risky plan of importing soil from Morocco to bury his community's deceased.

    When it's available: March 17

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question"

    Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside celeb guests such as Paolo Sorrentino and Roberto Baggio.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
    "Cracow Monsters"

    Based on legends from Slavic mythology, this Polish fantasy-thriller has plenty of spooks and thrills to go around. Haunted by her past, a young woman makes the decision to join a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students. On the surface, they're conducting in-depth scientific research, but it turns out that's mostly just a cover story. In reality, they're a group dedicated to spending their time investigating paranormal activity - and fighting demons. Ancient beings, demons, and even deities are all very real in the world of this show, prompting the group to take dangerous steps to achieve their goals.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix
    "Eternally Confused and Eager For Love"

    Ray is just your average, awkward, lovelorn guy in this Indian comedy series. There's at least one thing about him, though, that's definitely not quite "normal": he has an imaginary wizard friend who gives him (often terrible) advice about how to navigate the dating world. "Wiz," an imaginary representation of Ray's inner voice and thoughts, tries to help us (and Ray) understand what he can't manage to say out loud. As he tries to figure out how to find love, Ray sets out to discover if he just wants casual sex, or if a loving and lasting relationship is truly what he desires.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / BhaveshDhanwani/Netflix
    "Human Resources"

    If you're a fan of "Big Mouth," you'll love its new spinoff, "Human Resources." The adult animated comedy pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the original series' creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect and era of life, from puberty and parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. The series features an all-star voice cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and David Thewlis reprising their "Big Mouth" roles in addition to Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park, among others.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Is It Cake?"

    We've all seen the memes on social media of stunning cakes that look like incredibly realistic (and incredibly non-edible) items. Now the meme becomes a reality TV series! A group of talented and experienced cake artists go up against each other to create realistic and detailed replicas of items like purses, sewing machines, and much more - all made from cake. You'll be completely blown away at the creations these bakers put together, all designed to fool the eye into believing that they're not cake at all. You'll never look at normal objects the same way after giving this show a watch!

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Light the Night" Part 3

    This Taiwanese series is set in the red-light district of 1980s Taipei, where women at a popular Japanese night club navigate jealousy, heartbreak, friendship, and love, all against the backdrop of a mysterious discovery and a potentially deadly secret. Part three picks up in the aftermath of a devastating crash. The women at Light Bar continue their search for answers, even in the face of many challenges, but the truth is more complicated than expected. As the secrets of the past continue to come to light, the women deal with new challenges in the present day, and only have each other to rely on.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / 李思敬 Ssuching LI ｜ Jimmy Lee
    "Standing Up"

    If you love the world of stand-up comedy, then this French dramedy should definitely be on your must-watch list. In Paris, four young friends and comedians chase their dreams of stand-up glory while juggling financial pressures, family tensions, and romantic adventures. They juggle a variety of jobs to make ends meet, weigh the pros and cons of viral fame, and try to keep it all together in the face of a business that's incredibly tough, no matter how much fun it might seem like on the outside. With each other's support, they might finally make it big - or they might just have to support each other when things don't go to plan.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / MIKA COTELLON
    "Top Boy" Season 2

    It's been three years since we last saw the drug dealers and hustlers of "Top Boy," but the second season promises to be worth the wait. The first season followed a pair of established, experienced dealers returning to their old stomping grounds in London. Their return is challenged by the rise of a young hustler who is even more determined to grab ahold of the power and money that comes with the dangerous territory. In the second season, one would-be kingpin is ready to expand his enterprise beyond street deals. With a massive investment and some new partners, however, comes more danger and perhaps an even bigger target on his back.

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / Ana Blumenkron/Netflix
    "Young, Famous & African"

    Head to Johannesburg, South Africa, for this new reality show about a group of high-powered, super-rich stars striving for more professional success in their businesses. Along the way, they're also looking for love, stirring up drama, starting up feuds, and everything else we've come to expect when we follow the luxurious lives of the glamorous elite. If you love reality TV that focuses on high-profile, high-rolling celebrities, you're sure to enjoy the South African-centric story and rich culture that is present in "Young, Famous & African." You definitely don't want to miss the drama, that's for sure!

    When it's available: March 18

    Netflix / Mosa Hlophe/Netflix
    "Call the Midwife" Series 10

    After starting out in 1950s London, the '60s are in full swing by the time season 10 of "Call the Midwife" rolls around. The women's rights movement intensifies, and the midwives find themselves right in the middle of social change. With Trixie's help, Sister Julienne is working hard to get Nonnatus House out of its precarious financial situation. Dr. Turner deals with some challenging cases, including a former soldier who was involved in nuclear tests. Sister Monica Joan experiences a crisis of faith, while Sister Frances realizes she needs to be a little less spiritual and a little more flexible if she wants to truly earn the trust of the local women.

    When it's available: March 21

    Everett Collection / PBS/Courtesy Everett Collection
    "Bridgerton" Season 2

    Season two of "Bridgerton" focuses on Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings. Determined that it's finally time to settle down and ensure the succession of his family line, Anthony sets his eye on Edwina Sharma, the "diamond" of the season. He's uninterested in a love match, which only serves to lower him in the eyes of Edwina's protective and headstrong older sister, Kate. As Anthony courts Edwina, the real connection blooms between him and Kate, turning their initial dislike into something fiery, and even more dangerous for a man who has sworn never to fall in love.

    When it's available: March 25

    Netflix / LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
    "Casual" Seasons 1-4

    Originally airing on Hulu, this family dramedy will land on Netflix with all four seasons arriving at once. Valerie, a successful therapist, finds her life turned completely on its head when she discovers her husband cheating on her with a younger woman. Newly divorced and now a single mom, she decides to move in with her younger brother, a cofounder of a popular dating app. The siblings decide to try their luck on the casual dating scene. Of course, it doesn't quite go as either of them plan, and they both have to figure out what love might really look like for them.

    When it's available: March 31

    Everett Collection / Greg Lewis
    "Tomorrow"

    Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man is employed by a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special missions.

    When it's available: March TBD

    Netflix / YONGJAEMAN
    "Raising Dion" Season 2

    The superhero series returns for a second season with new and old challenges on the horizon. At the end of the first season, Dion and Nicole finally uncover the true identity of the Crooked Man and deal with the immense betrayal that discovery uncovers. Although it seems like they've won the day (and gotten closure on Mark's death at long last), the end of the season reveals that everything isn't as wrapped up as they think.

    In the second season, Nicole continues to work on raising and protecting her son, all while Dion tries to learn more about his mysterious superpowers. As Dion grows more powerful, though, so do the looming threats against them.

    Watch "Raising Dion" on Netflix.

    Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
    "Dark Desire" Season 2

    In the first season, unhappily married Alma embarked on a passionate affair that ended in tragedy and a complete unraveling of her life. As the second season begins, Alma is trying to rebuild her life after nearly destroying it, hoping to move past everything that has happened. She's hopeful for a brighter future, but there's more on the horizon that will revive her past. A reunion with Darío sparks their doomed affair once again, but it's not all romance and passion. Instead, their rekindled affair brings his more sinister side to the surface and puts everything in Alma's life at risk once again.

    Watch "Dark Desire" on Netflix.

    Netflix
    "Murderville"

    If you're tired of gloom-and-doom true crime, this series is for you! Combining improv comedy with murder mystery, the series centers on an eccentric detective who's on the case for a whole list of crimes. Instead of a real partner, though, every episode introduces a new celebrity guest star (as themselves) to "partner" in the investigation. They'll work together to assemble clues and figure out whodunnit - but in the end, it will be up to the celebrity guest partner to actually solve the case. Celebrities slated for the six-episode first season include Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

    Watch "Murderville" on Netflix.

    Netflix / DARREN MICHAELS/NETFLIX
    "Sweet Magnolias" Season 2

    It feels like it's been forever since the last time we spent time with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue! Nearly two years after the first season of this small-town drama left us on a major cliffhanger, the Magnolias are back for another season full of more big dreams, heartaches, and laughter. Together, the three women work through the ups and downs of new relationships, old wounds being reopened, family complications, exes and children, and small-town politics. They've got a lot on their plates, but when they stick together and support each other, they can face down any challenges that life throws at them.

    Watch "Sweet Magnolias" on Netflix.

    Netflix / RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
    "Love Is Blind: Japan"

    The hit reality series heads across the ocean for a new country and a new set of singles all looking for love in a very unconventional way. Just like in the previous versions of the series, a group of singles agree to a "social experiment" dating process. Isolated in their own pods, they can't see each other and only communicate using technology. Perhaps the timing has never been better for a show about "virtual" dating! Once they're finally allowed to come face to face, they must decide whether to propose and make it to the altar or let their relationships end.

    Watch "Love Is Blind: Japan" on Netflix.

    Netflix
    "Disenchantment" Part 4

    All your favorites are back for the fourth installment of this irreverent animated comedy. The mystery of Dreamland's origins (and what will become of its future) become ever clearer as the characters' personal journeys are revealed to tie closely to the kingdom's fate. After being separated, our heroes race to reunite, setting out on a new series of adventures. They'll find themselves everywhere from the depths of hell to the clouds of heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape, and more. Along the way, puzzle pieces - both canonical and personal - will finally start to fall into place.

    Watch "Disenchantment" on Netflix.

    Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
    "Big Shot Game Show"

    Titled Ideias à Venda in Portuguese, this Brazilian reality series puts a new spin on "big idea" shows and business-oriented reality TV. In the vein of popular shows in this genre, like Shark Tank, entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of celebrity experts and judges in Big Shot Game Show. But there's much more to this process than just impressing a panel! In order to win R$200,000, these would-be business mavens will also have to impress everyday audiences who are judging their pitches. Along the way, they'll also have to conquer a series of challenges designed to test them in new and exciting ways.

    Watch "Big Shot Game Show" on Netflix.

    Netflix / 2021 Netflix, Inc.
    "Until Life Do Us Part"

    In this Portuguese drama, family time gets a little too intense and leads to some major tensions boiling over. Three generations of a family live together in an idyllic villa, which is stressful enough just because of the proximity. On top of that, they run a demanding wedding-planning business that never fails to raise challenges. Due to these headaches, the family tries to find various ways to balance all the demands of their lives. From keeping the business afloat to handling the pressures that come with working with family, everyone in this show has their work cut out for them!

    Watch "Until Life Do Us Part" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Inventing Anna"

    Remember the case of Anna Delvey, the "SoHo Grifter" and "Fake Heiress"? As was probably inevitable with the glamorous and stranger-than-fiction nature of the case, we've now got a semifictionalized series depicting all the ups and downs of this modern-day con artist. In this telling, a curious journalist starts digging to find out the truth about how this clever, breezy scammer managed to convince some of New York's most elite that she was actually a super-rich German heiress - all the while living the high life on their dime. It's a true-crime story without blood and murder but still just as equally enthralling.

    Watch "Inventing Anna" on Netflix.

    Netflix / AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX
    "Love Is Blind" Season 2

    After a couple of years, the hit reality series is back with another set of singles looking for love without actually looking at each other. Once again, these singles are isolated from their potential matches and are only allowed to communicate through technology without visuals. During this process, the singles mix and match "dates" and try to find their perfect matches among their fellow love-seekers. Once they're finally allowed to meet in person, they have to decide if the connections they formed can stand the test of real life and whether their trips to the altar will end in marriage or heartbreak.

    Watch "Love Is Blind" on Netflix.

    Netflix
    "Toy Boy" Season 2

    The first season of this Spanish series certainly didn't skimp on the drama and scandal! After spending seven years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, Hugo, a male stripper, is released. As his retrial looms, he doesn't plan on going back to prison this time. Instead, he sets out to prove that his lover framed him for her husband's murder. The second season follows up on the devastating events from the end of season one. This time, a bombing investigation and a new set of antagonists are obstacles Hugo must overcome. It's up to him and his friends to figure out the truth, all without putting their own lives in danger.

    Watch "Toy Boy" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
    "Forecasting Love and Weather"

    If you're looking for a charming new workplace romantic comedy to fall in love with, this Korean series is definitely one to check out! At the offices of a national weather service, a hard-working forecaster and her more free-spirited coworker try to meet the challenges of their jobs, all while searching for love. They quickly learn that love can't be predicted by computer models and weather patterns - it's much more fickle than that! This new series arrives just in time for Valentine's Day and is certainly filled with all of the ups and downs of romance.

    Watch "Forecasting Love and Weather" on Netflix.

    Netflix
    "Twenty Five Twenty One"

    In this romantic Korean drama, a teen fencer in 1998 pursues big ambitions, even when her dreams seem to be completely out of reach. Along the way, she meets a hardworking young man who is trying to rebuild his life. Many years in the future, her daughter Min-chae decides to quit her ballet lessons and flees home to stay with her grandmother for a little while. While she's there, she comes across her mother's diary from 1998, revealing more about her life before she was a mom. As Min-chae reads her mother's old diary and learns more about her past, everything she thinks she knows about her mother and her life changes.

    Watch "Twenty Five Twenty One" on Netflix.

    Netflix / MH
    "Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire"

    Based on a novel by Marco Missiroli, this Italian series takes a close look at a crumbling marriage and how a grand romance devolves into a series of lies and deceit. At first, a couple seem to have a very happy marriage and be content with their lives together. Everything gets thrown into upheaval when the husband's faithfulness is suddenly called into question, and both spouses begin to doubt each other. As they start to grow apart and lose trust in each other, they also find themselves tempted to act on other desires that would doom their relationship once and for all.

    Watch "Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire" on Netflix.

    Netflix / SARA PETRAGLIA/NETFLIX
    "Fishbowl Wives"

    A manga series by Kurosawa R gets turned into a steamy, high-stakes Japanese drama series. Six different women (the "fishbowl wives") all have a couple of things in common: they all live in a luxury high-rise apartment building, and they all feel trapped in marriages that have become (or always were) unhappy. Each of them have their own backstories and their own reasons for where they've ended up. As their relationships reach breaking points, they wind up crossing the line from just being unhappy in their marriages to committing outright infidelity. This is a scandalous series you surely don't want to miss!

    Watch "Fishbowl Wives" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>This spinoff from the "Swap Shop" radio show follows collectors, flippers, and bargain hunters around the country as they pursue great deals on quirky merchandise. In the second season, our favorite junk hunters are back for another round of turning other people's trash into undiscovered treasures. Across Tennessee, these experienced collectors travel around and seek out rare, unusual, or just plain interesting items. They're not just looking to add to their own personal collections either! These collectors are in search of amazing deals and hidden gems that they can snap up and turn a profit on.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81208067" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Swap Shop&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Swap Shop" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Swap Shop" Season 2

    This spinoff from the "Swap Shop" radio show follows collectors, flippers, and bargain hunters around the country as they pursue great deals on quirky merchandise. In the second season, our favorite junk hunters are back for another round of turning other people's trash into undiscovered treasures. Across Tennessee, these experienced collectors travel around and seek out rare, unusual, or just plain interesting items. They're not just looking to add to their own personal collections either! These collectors are in search of amazing deals and hidden gems that they can snap up and turn a profit on.

    Watch "Swap Shop" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
  • <p>In the first season of this crime thriller, we were introduced to Kurt Wallander, a rookie cop who witnesses a bizarre murder and gets sucked into the increasingly twisty investigation. This origin story for the iconic Swedish crime fiction detective takes another step forward in the new season. This time around, Wallander is assigned to investigate yet another gruesome and mysterious case. As he looks into the circumstances of the murder, he realizes that the death seems to be connected to an incendiary national news story - a story that just so happened to have been one of Rask's first cases in Malmö.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81011098" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow"

    In the first season of this crime thriller, we were introduced to Kurt Wallander, a rookie cop who witnesses a bizarre murder and gets sucked into the increasingly twisty investigation. This origin story for the iconic Swedish crime fiction detective takes another step forward in the new season. This time around, Wallander is assigned to investigate yet another gruesome and mysterious case. As he looks into the circumstances of the murder, he realizes that the death seems to be connected to an incendiary national news story - a story that just so happened to have been one of Rask's first cases in Malmö.

    Watch "Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
  • <p>Yes, there's a real "Space Force" as a new branch of the US military, but it (probably) isn't nearly as wacky as Netflix's imagination of what it looks like. The first season saw an odd-couple pairing of a four-star general and a quirky scientist as they tried to make the new branch come together and turn into a real force worth reckoning with. In the latest season, there's a new administration, and that means big changes for the Space Force crew. They're given their most high-stakes mission yet: prove that the Space Force is worthwhile in just four months or risk the entire branch being shut down.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81021929" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Space Force&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Space Force" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Space Force" Season 2

    Yes, there's a real "Space Force" as a new branch of the US military, but it (probably) isn't nearly as wacky as Netflix's imagination of what it looks like. The first season saw an odd-couple pairing of a four-star general and a quirky scientist as they tried to make the new branch come together and turn into a real force worth reckoning with. In the latest season, there's a new administration, and that means big changes for the Space Force crew. They're given their most high-stakes mission yet: prove that the Space Force is worthwhile in just four months or risk the entire branch being shut down.

    Watch "Space Force" on Netflix.

    Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • <p>What if "<a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ozzy-addicted-again-30" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:13 Going On 30">13 Going On 30</a>" went in the opposite direction? That's basically the premise behind this new Brazilian series! At the age of 30, Anita accidentally winds up discovering a way to go back to her 15-year-old self. At first, she decides to use her newfound knowledge of the "future" to meddle in everyone's lives and try to nudge them towards more satisfying futures. As time goes on, however, she starts to realize that her own life might have some mistakes that need fixing, too. It's up to her to figure out how she can remedy these missteps without causing a new set of problems.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81295007" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Back to 15&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Back to 15" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    Back to 15

    What if "13 Going On 30" went in the opposite direction? That's basically the premise behind this new Brazilian series! At the age of 30, Anita accidentally winds up discovering a way to go back to her 15-year-old self. At first, she decides to use her newfound knowledge of the "future" to meddle in everyone's lives and try to nudge them towards more satisfying futures. As time goes on, however, she starts to realize that her own life might have some mistakes that need fixing, too. It's up to her to figure out how she can remedy these missteps without causing a new set of problems.

    Watch "Back to 15" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Laura Campanella/NETFLIX
  • <p>This Spanish series is a sequel and spinoff of the "Merlí" series in which a philosophy teacher takes an unorthodox approach to education, encouraging his students to think freely and expand their horizons with the help of philosophy. In this spinoff, Pol Rubio, a former student of Merlí, decides to follow in the footsteps of the teacher who changed his life. In hopes of learning more and challenging his mind, he enrolls in college to earn his degree in philosophy. Along the way, he is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends, all while working hard to live up to the expectations he has for himself.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80134797" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Merlí. Sapere Aude&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Merlí. Sapere Aude" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Merlí. Sapere Aude"

    This Spanish series is a sequel and spinoff of the "Merlí" series in which a philosophy teacher takes an unorthodox approach to education, encouraging his students to think freely and expand their horizons with the help of philosophy. In this spinoff, Pol Rubio, a former student of Merlí, decides to follow in the footsteps of the teacher who changed his life. In hopes of learning more and challenging his mind, he enrolls in college to earn his degree in philosophy. Along the way, he is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends, all while working hard to live up to the expectations he has for himself.

    Watch "Merlí. Sapere Aude" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
  • <p>The historical drama "Vikings" came to an end years ago, but the story of Viking warriors and their sprawling conquests has only just begun. When this sequel series begins, a century has passed since we last saw the Vikings from the original drama. Now, instead of being the conquerors, they're facing the threat of conquest themselves as European powers mobilize. Legendary figures like Leif Erikson, Erik the Red, Emma of Normandy, and Freydís Eiríksdóttir, among others, rise and fall as they battle for dominance over their lands. In time, their exploits and struggles will retreat into history and become the stuff of legends.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81149450" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Vikings: Valhalla&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Vikings: Valhalla" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Vikings: Valhalla"

    The historical drama "Vikings" came to an end years ago, but the story of Viking warriors and their sprawling conquests has only just begun. When this sequel series begins, a century has passed since we last saw the Vikings from the original drama. Now, instead of being the conquerors, they're facing the threat of conquest themselves as European powers mobilize. Legendary figures like Leif Erikson, Erik the Red, Emma of Normandy, and Freydís Eiríksdóttir, among others, rise and fall as they battle for dominance over their lands. In time, their exploits and struggles will retreat into history and become the stuff of legends.

    Watch "Vikings: Valhalla" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
  • <p>This romantic-comedy series is filled with some of your favorite tropes, all put together in a quirky whirlwind. When her friend decides to back out of a blind date at the last moment, a young woman agrees to pretend to be her friend and go on the date in hopes of scaring the man off so badly he won't ever contact her again. As you might guess, things don't quite pan out that easily. When she arrives at the date, she discovers that the man her friend was supposed to meet is actually her CEO, and he surprises her further with an intriguing proposal.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81509440" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Business Proposal&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Business Proposal" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Business Proposal"

    This romantic-comedy series is filled with some of your favorite tropes, all put together in a quirky whirlwind. When her friend decides to back out of a blind date at the last moment, a young woman agrees to pretend to be her friend and go on the date in hopes of scaring the man off so badly he won't ever contact her again. As you might guess, things don't quite pan out that easily. When she arrives at the date, she discovers that the man her friend was supposed to meet is actually her CEO, and he surprises her further with an intriguing proposal.

    Watch "Business Proposal" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>This courtroom drama focuses on a judge with a very particular point of view working in the juvenile system. When she starts out in the system, she's known for having a cold reputation and a general dislike for juveniles. Newly appointed to a juvenile court, she's got a tough reputation, but she also has a strong desire to avoid harsh punishments on minor offenders. As she navigates the system, her career, and the fates of the young people who appear in front of her, she does her best to mete out justice fairly, even in the most complex of cases. All of this is ultimately done in an effort to understand the underlying reasons for these juvenile offenses.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81312802" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Juvenile Justice&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Juvenile Justice" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Juvenile Justice"

    This courtroom drama focuses on a judge with a very particular point of view working in the juvenile system. When she starts out in the system, she's known for having a cold reputation and a general dislike for juveniles. Newly appointed to a juvenile court, she's got a tough reputation, but she also has a strong desire to avoid harsh punishments on minor offenders. As she navigates the system, her career, and the fates of the young people who appear in front of her, she does her best to mete out justice fairly, even in the most complex of cases. All of this is ultimately done in an effort to understand the underlying reasons for these juvenile offenses.

    Watch "Juvenile Justice" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>This French comedy kicked off two seasons ago with a hilarious premise. Elsa, a young woman in Paris, has trouble getting over her ex. To give her a little push in the right direction, her best friends, Charlotte and Milou, secretly hire a male escort on her behalf. Of course, none of it goes according to plan, and unexpected feelings and comic hijinks ensue. </p> <p>Season three starts with the gang's once-solid friendship being shaken up by the revelation of a secret romance. Elsa, Charlotte, and Milou each have to face some major challenges and big life decisions, all while trying to navigate a new chapter in their friendship.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/80190086" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;The Hook Up Plan&quot; on Netflix">Watch "The Hook Up Plan" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "The Hook Up Plan" Season 3

    This French comedy kicked off two seasons ago with a hilarious premise. Elsa, a young woman in Paris, has trouble getting over her ex. To give her a little push in the right direction, her best friends, Charlotte and Milou, secretly hire a male escort on her behalf. Of course, none of it goes according to plan, and unexpected feelings and comic hijinks ensue.

    Season three starts with the gang's once-solid friendship being shaken up by the revelation of a secret romance. Elsa, Charlotte, and Milou each have to face some major challenges and big life decisions, all while trying to navigate a new chapter in their friendship.

    Watch "The Hook Up Plan" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>At the Elite Way School, the staff are getting ready to welcome a new generation of students with amazing talent and high hopes for a career in music. Romances, friendships, and alliances develop in this Mexican teen drama, but all is not well within the walls of this apparent artistic paradise. A mysterious secret society, called the Lodge, threatens to crash the musical dreams of the hopeful new students.</p> <p>The series is actually a reboot of a beloved telenovela of the same name from the early 2000s. The earlier version of the show followed a similar formula, depicting a group of students forming a band at the elite private academy. The in-universe band actually gave rise to a real band, RBD, who were one of the most popular Mexican pop groups in the mid-2000s.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81033243" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Rebelde&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Rebelde" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Rebelde"

    At the Elite Way School, the staff are getting ready to welcome a new generation of students with amazing talent and high hopes for a career in music. Romances, friendships, and alliances develop in this Mexican teen drama, but all is not well within the walls of this apparent artistic paradise. A mysterious secret society, called the Lodge, threatens to crash the musical dreams of the hopeful new students.

    The series is actually a reboot of a beloved telenovela of the same name from the early 2000s. The earlier version of the show followed a similar formula, depicting a group of students forming a band at the elite private academy. The in-universe band actually gave rise to a real band, RBD, who were one of the most popular Mexican pop groups in the mid-2000s.

    Watch "Rebelde" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Mayra Ortiz/NETFLIX
  • <p>If you've ever been curious to look behind the scenes of the influencer world, this new series is for you! The reality/documentary series traces the unbelievable lives of some of the world's biggest social-media stars. It all comes back to the "Hype House," the famed home where influencers live, work, compete, and collaborate. One group of content creators are now opening the doors to the Hype House, revealing what their lives really look like.</p> <p>The show follows these popular social-media personalities from their average beginnings to their sudden ascendancy to mega-influencers. In the middle of all this, these influencers fall in love and struggle to figure out their next career steps.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81341222" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Hype House&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Hype House" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Hype House"

    If you've ever been curious to look behind the scenes of the influencer world, this new series is for you! The reality/documentary series traces the unbelievable lives of some of the world's biggest social-media stars. It all comes back to the "Hype House," the famed home where influencers live, work, compete, and collaborate. One group of content creators are now opening the doors to the Hype House, revealing what their lives really look like.

    The show follows these popular social-media personalities from their average beginnings to their sudden ascendancy to mega-influencers. In the middle of all this, these influencers fall in love and struggle to figure out their next career steps.

    Watch "Hype House" on Netflix.

    Getty / Rosdiana Ciaravolo
  • <p>Already hooked on this gritty Belgian crime drama? Season three is finally here! The show's original premise featured a pair of undercover law enforcement agents who try to infiltrate a drug kingpin's empire by posing as a totally normal married couple who move in next door. Throughout the series, the couple get the inside scoop on all sorts of nefarious plots happening in the underbelly of the crime world.</p> <p>In the third season, frustrated agent Bob tries to get his life back on track and agrees to take on another undercover op - this time to find a mole among the police. However, his past keeps catching up with him.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/80225312" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Undercover&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Undercover" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Undercover" Season 3

    Already hooked on this gritty Belgian crime drama? Season three is finally here! The show's original premise featured a pair of undercover law enforcement agents who try to infiltrate a drug kingpin's empire by posing as a totally normal married couple who move in next door. Throughout the series, the couple get the inside scoop on all sorts of nefarious plots happening in the underbelly of the crime world.

    In the third season, frustrated agent Bob tries to get his life back on track and agrees to take on another undercover op - this time to find a mole among the police. However, his past keeps catching up with him.

    Watch "Undercover" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>Based on an acclaimed 2019 movie of the same name, "The Journalist" centers on a dedicated reporter who is willing to pursue the truth about government corruption. Her own father, who seemingly died by suicide, was surrounded by a news-fabricating scandal that she never quite shook off. However, when more apparent suicides start to occur, she begins to suspect that there's more going on behind the scenes. As powerful enemies seek to minimize her reporting or keep her silent, she works to ensure that the truth gets out there, no matter what the cost ends up being.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81317111" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;The Journalist&quot; on Netflix">Watch "The Journalist" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "The Journalist"

    Based on an acclaimed 2019 movie of the same name, "The Journalist" centers on a dedicated reporter who is willing to pursue the truth about government corruption. Her own father, who seemingly died by suicide, was surrounded by a news-fabricating scandal that she never quite shook off. However, when more apparent suicides start to occur, she begins to suspect that there's more going on behind the scenes. As powerful enemies seek to minimize her reporting or keep her silent, she works to ensure that the truth gets out there, no matter what the cost ends up being.

    Watch "The Journalist" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>After his wife's death, Tony, a newspaper writer, struggles to come to terms with the tragedy and his new life. To try to cope, he adopts a gruff, grouchy new personality in an effort to push away those trying to help. However, there are a few people who are willing to push past his prickliness and help him figure out what comes next.</p> <p>Season three sees Tony starting to come out of his grumpy shell, but he's a long way from being the life of the party. Even with a slightly more positive outlook, he still simply has no idea how to fill the hole in his life.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/80998491" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;After Life&quot; on Netflix">Watch "After Life" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "After Life" Season 3

    After his wife's death, Tony, a newspaper writer, struggles to come to terms with the tragedy and his new life. To try to cope, he adopts a gruff, grouchy new personality in an effort to push away those trying to help. However, there are a few people who are willing to push past his prickliness and help him figure out what comes next.

    Season three sees Tony starting to come out of his grumpy shell, but he's a long way from being the life of the party. Even with a slightly more positive outlook, he still simply has no idea how to fill the hole in his life.

    Watch "After Life" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Photo Credit: Natalie Seery
  • <p>An archivist lands a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes, but he soon discovers that this is no ordinary job - and these are no ordinary tapes. He finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult back in 1994. As he learns more about her investigation and her subsequent disappearance under strange circumstances, he becomes convinced that he can still save her from whatever happened over 25 years ago. "Archive 81" offers an intriguing twist on the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/best-found-footage-horror-movies-48529836" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:found-footage genre">found-footage genre</a> since the main character not only discovers these tapes, but he also gets involved in the aftermath.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/80222802" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Archive 81&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Archive 81" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Archive 81"

    An archivist lands a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes, but he soon discovers that this is no ordinary job - and these are no ordinary tapes. He finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult back in 1994. As he learns more about her investigation and her subsequent disappearance under strange circumstances, he becomes convinced that he can still save her from whatever happened over 25 years ago. "Archive 81" offers an intriguing twist on the found-footage genre since the main character not only discovers these tapes, but he also gets involved in the aftermath.

    Watch "Archive 81" on Netflix.

    Netflix / © 2021 Netflix, Inc.
  • <p>If you find yourself drawn to the quirky and creative, might we recommend this oddball animated anthology series? Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer, and a frustrated landlady all have connections to the same house, with very different outcomes. The dark comedy anthology series features stop-motion animation from Nexus Studios, an acclaimed and BAFTA-winning studio, with four directors sharing their unique styles across the three-part series.</p> <p>Part one focuses on a family fallen on hard times. However, things seemingly take a better turn when the family's patriarch meets a mysterious benefactor who promises to restore their fortunes. Part two, set in the present day, follows a property developer trying to make a quick sale, only to be impeded by some supernatural "guests." The final part takes place in the future, where a determined landlady insists on maintaining her house but remains blind to what's happening around her.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81178338" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;The House&quot; on Netflix">Watch "The House" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "The House"

    If you find yourself drawn to the quirky and creative, might we recommend this oddball animated anthology series? Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer, and a frustrated landlady all have connections to the same house, with very different outcomes. The dark comedy anthology series features stop-motion animation from Nexus Studios, an acclaimed and BAFTA-winning studio, with four directors sharing their unique styles across the three-part series.

    Part one focuses on a family fallen on hard times. However, things seemingly take a better turn when the family's patriarch meets a mysterious benefactor who promises to restore their fortunes. Part two, set in the present day, follows a property developer trying to make a quick sale, only to be impeded by some supernatural "guests." The final part takes place in the future, where a determined landlady insists on maintaining her house but remains blind to what's happening around her.

    Watch "The House" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix
  • <p>This gritty drama from Argentina has never avoided tough topics and intense storylines. After all, its first season revolves around a former cop who investigates a kidnapping by infiltrating a prison full of dangerous convicted felons. Since then, it's focused on the conspiracies surrounding the prison, human-trafficking rings, murders, and more - all orchestrated by those who want power for themselves at any cost. Flashbacks have revealed the extent of the enmity between rival gangs and other factions, and the upcoming fourth season is sure to continue the edge-of-your-seat story of gangs, cops, and everyone caught up in this dangerous world.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80115297" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch El Marginal&quot; on Netflix">Watch El Marginal" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "El Marginal" Season 4

    This gritty drama from Argentina has never avoided tough topics and intense storylines. After all, its first season revolves around a former cop who investigates a kidnapping by infiltrating a prison full of dangerous convicted felons. Since then, it's focused on the conspiracies surrounding the prison, human-trafficking rings, murders, and more - all orchestrated by those who want power for themselves at any cost. Flashbacks have revealed the extent of the enmity between rival gangs and other factions, and the upcoming fourth season is sure to continue the edge-of-your-seat story of gangs, cops, and everyone caught up in this dangerous world.

    Watch El Marginal" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Julieta Horak/Netflix
  • <p>Colombian comedian and the creator of the headline-grabbing character of "Juanpis González," Alejandro Riaño, is turning his comedy character into a TV show. The comedy series will focus on Juanpis, a wealthy and spoiled Colombian man who never really grew up - and, honestly, never really felt like he had to. He's spent his life enjoying all the perks that wealth, power, and privilege have to offer, so he's completely unprepared when his grandfather imposes a test on him before he can inherit the family fortune. During this test, Juanpis is forced to learn some tough life lessons and figure out how to do the right thing, even when it's not the fun thing.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81334760" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Juanpis González - The Series&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Juanpis González - The Series" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Juanpis González - The Series"

    Colombian comedian and the creator of the headline-grabbing character of "Juanpis González," Alejandro Riaño, is turning his comedy character into a TV show. The comedy series will focus on Juanpis, a wealthy and spoiled Colombian man who never really grew up - and, honestly, never really felt like he had to. He's spent his life enjoying all the perks that wealth, power, and privilege have to offer, so he's completely unprepared when his grandfather imposes a test on him before he can inherit the family fortune. During this test, Juanpis is forced to learn some tough life lessons and figure out how to do the right thing, even when it's not the fun thing.

    Watch "Juanpis González - The Series" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Emanuel Hidalgo
  • <p>The dating reality show with a surprising twist is back for another season of steamy (or not) competition. Once again, a group of stunning singles are sent to a tropical beach paradise to look for a love connection and earn a hefty cash prize. If they want the chance to walk away with both true love and $100,000, however, they have to build their relationship without making any kind of physical contact. Each time these couples touch, the amount of prize money goes down! The third season will have more of everything you love about this dating reality series.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/80241027" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Too Hot to Handle&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Too Hot to Handle" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Too Hot to Handle" Season 3

    The dating reality show with a surprising twist is back for another season of steamy (or not) competition. Once again, a group of stunning singles are sent to a tropical beach paradise to look for a love connection and earn a hefty cash prize. If they want the chance to walk away with both true love and $100,000, however, they have to build their relationship without making any kind of physical contact. Each time these couples touch, the amount of prize money goes down! The third season will have more of everything you love about this dating reality series.

    Watch "Too Hot to Handle" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Tom Dymond
  • <p>"Ozark" started out with an ordinary family having their lives uprooted in order to pay off an enormous debt to a drug cartel. Now, as we enter season four, the Byrdes might finally have their freedom in sight as they move toward a future far from the cartel and all the dangers that go along with it. To get there, however, they'll have to trust each other, and that's easier said than done after everything they've been through. Their damaged family bonds and mistrust could wind up being their undoing, even with their ultimate goal so nearly in sight.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/80117552" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Ozark&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Ozark" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Ozark" Season 4 Part 1

    "Ozark" started out with an ordinary family having their lives uprooted in order to pay off an enormous debt to a drug cartel. Now, as we enter season four, the Byrdes might finally have their freedom in sight as they move toward a future far from the cartel and all the dangers that go along with it. To get there, however, they'll have to trust each other, and that's easier said than done after everything they've been through. Their damaged family bonds and mistrust could wind up being their undoing, even with their ultimate goal so nearly in sight.

    Watch "Ozark" on Netflix.

    Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • <p>At a summer resort in a tropical paradise, a group of young adults work summer jobs and search for a fresh start for reasons of their own. Peak tourist season is almost here, and the newbies are about to be thrown in the deep end to take care of demanding guests, many with their own secrets. On the very first night of their jobs, a party gone wrong results in secret affairs and a shocking arrest, and that's just the beginning. Along the way, they fall in love, form loyal friendships, and uncover some devastating secrets about their own families and pasts.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81054857" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Summer Heat&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Summer Heat" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Summer Heat"

    At a summer resort in a tropical paradise, a group of young adults work summer jobs and search for a fresh start for reasons of their own. Peak tourist season is almost here, and the newbies are about to be thrown in the deep end to take care of demanding guests, many with their own secrets. On the very first night of their jobs, a party gone wrong results in secret affairs and a shocking arrest, and that's just the beginning. Along the way, they fall in love, form loyal friendships, and uncover some devastating secrets about their own families and pasts.

    Watch "Summer Heat" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>In this murder-mystery dark comedy, a pair of clueless and very unlucky TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene. What starts out as a regular repair call accidentally lands them in trouble when a murderer enters the apartment and kills the owner just before they arrive, leaving them to find the body. At first, they try to use their "knowledge" from true-crime shows to "clean" the scene before the authorities arrive, but they only make things worse. As they resort to increasingly ridiculous tactics to avoid becoming suspects, they just manage to land themselves in deeper trouble every single step of the way.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81348951" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery"

    In this murder-mystery dark comedy, a pair of clueless and very unlucky TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene. What starts out as a regular repair call accidentally lands them in trouble when a murderer enters the apartment and kills the owner just before they arrive, leaving them to find the body. At first, they try to use their "knowledge" from true-crime shows to "clean" the scene before the authorities arrive, but they only make things worse. As they resort to increasingly ridiculous tactics to avoid becoming suspects, they just manage to land themselves in deeper trouble every single step of the way.

    Watch "Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery" on Netflix.

    Netflix / DARIO PALERMO/NETFLIX
  • <p>Set during the mid-1990s in the Andalusia region of Spain, this horror thriller centers on two sisters who make a horrifying discovery that upends their lives. At first, their focus is finding out what happened to their parents who have mysteriously disappeared without any sort of explanation. However, a secret comes out that casts everything in a new and haunting light. It turns out that their missing parents are apparently responsible for the murder of 23 people during a cult ritual. As the sisters search for the truth and try to rebuild their lives, they encounter unexpected supernatural elements, too.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81059720" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Feria: The Darkest Light&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Feria: The Darkest Light" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Feria: The Darkest Light"

    Set during the mid-1990s in the Andalusia region of Spain, this horror thriller centers on two sisters who make a horrifying discovery that upends their lives. At first, their focus is finding out what happened to their parents who have mysteriously disappeared without any sort of explanation. However, a secret comes out that casts everything in a new and haunting light. It turns out that their missing parents are apparently responsible for the murder of 23 people during a cult ritual. As the sisters search for the truth and try to rebuild their lives, they encounter unexpected supernatural elements, too.

    Watch "Feria: The Darkest Light" on Netflix.

    Netflix / SOPHIE KOEHLER/NETFLIX
  • <p>The new series from "<a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Queer-Eye" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queer Eye">Queer Eye</a>" breakout star Jonathan Van Ness is a smart, fun, and quirky exploration into topics and questions that, just like the title of the show says, make Van Ness curious. From skyscrapers and bugs to gender identity and snacks, each episode follows Van Ness as they meet with experts in all sorts of different fields. During his encounters, he digs a little deeper into each topic and learns something fresh, new, and totally exciting. Van Ness is known for her charm and charisma, which is definitely sure to make for some entertaining TV.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81206559" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness"

    The new series from "Queer Eye" breakout star Jonathan Van Ness is a smart, fun, and quirky exploration into topics and questions that, just like the title of the show says, make Van Ness curious. From skyscrapers and bugs to gender identity and snacks, each episode follows Van Ness as they meet with experts in all sorts of different fields. During his encounters, he digs a little deeper into each topic and learns something fresh, new, and totally exciting. Van Ness is known for her charm and charisma, which is definitely sure to make for some entertaining TV.

    Watch "Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Jason DeCrown/NETFLIX
  • <p>In this new sci-fi thriller, the seemingly ordinary life of one mother is completely turned upside down when her past catches up to her. When this happens, she's forced to choose between putting her loved ones at risk or returning to her past life, where she was a bioengineered Russian secret agent. On top of all this, she has to keep her family in the dark from all of this intense drama. Combining elements of spy thrillers with science fiction, and just a bit of family chaos, <strong>In From the Cold</strong> is a show that puts a new spin on an old genre.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81123055" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;In From the Cold&quot; on Netflix">Watch "In From the Cold" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "In From the Cold"

    In this new sci-fi thriller, the seemingly ordinary life of one mother is completely turned upside down when her past catches up to her. When this happens, she's forced to choose between putting her loved ones at risk or returning to her past life, where she was a bioengineered Russian secret agent. On top of all this, she has to keep her family in the dark from all of this intense drama. Combining elements of spy thrillers with science fiction, and just a bit of family chaos, In From the Cold is a show that puts a new spin on an old genre.

    Watch "In From the Cold" on Netflix.

    Netflix / SAMANTHA LÓPEZ/NETFLIX
  • <p>Just reading this title alone will probably give you a hint about what to expect from this bizarre, satirical dark comedy starring <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Kristen-Bell" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristen Bell">Kristen Bell</a>. Bell plays Anna, a heartbroken woman who spends her days nursing a bottle of wine, staring out her window, and dwelling on how life passes her by. One day, she perks up at the sight of a handsome new neighbor moving in, and things seem like they might take a turn for the better. Then, she witnesses a gruesome murder - or does she really? It's a deliberately trope-tastic satire of all those suburban-lady-sees-a-crime thrillers, which helps cut a little bit of the dreary tension.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81305952" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window&quot; on Netflix">Watch "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window"

    Just reading this title alone will probably give you a hint about what to expect from this bizarre, satirical dark comedy starring Kristen Bell. Bell plays Anna, a heartbroken woman who spends her days nursing a bottle of wine, staring out her window, and dwelling on how life passes her by. One day, she perks up at the sight of a handsome new neighbor moving in, and things seem like they might take a turn for the better. Then, she witnesses a gruesome murder - or does she really? It's a deliberately trope-tastic satire of all those suburban-lady-sees-a-crime thrillers, which helps cut a little bit of the dreary tension.

    Watch "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" on Netflix.

    Netflix / COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX
  • <p>In this Korean drama, a high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. In a horrifying inversion of what would otherwise sound like a superhero origin story, it all starts when a curious student gets bitten by a strange lab rat. However, the rat doesn't carry a "normal" disease, but rather deadly virus that turns its victim into a bloodthirsty, undead monster compelled to attack others. As the outbreak spreads and help doesn't appear, the students trapped in the infected school are faced with only two options: fight their way out, or be turned into one of the undead.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81237994" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;All of Us Are Dead&quot; on Netflix">Watch "All of Us Are Dead" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "All of Us Are Dead"

    In this Korean drama, a high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. In a horrifying inversion of what would otherwise sound like a superhero origin story, it all starts when a curious student gets bitten by a strange lab rat. However, the rat doesn't carry a "normal" disease, but rather deadly virus that turns its victim into a bloodthirsty, undead monster compelled to attack others. As the outbreak spreads and help doesn't appear, the students trapped in the infected school are faced with only two options: fight their way out, or be turned into one of the undead.

    Watch "All of Us Are Dead" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>Georgina Rodríguez is a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer - and the partner of international soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo. This new series offers a revealing glimpse into Rodríguez's life in the spotlight. Along the way, Georgina allows cameras to follow her through every aspect of her life, both the moments she already shares with the public, and the private moments she's never shown anyone before. From casual shopping trips, glamorous getaways, and fun parties, to stressful moments as a partner and a mother, the show depicts every facet of Georgina's life, making this a truly intimate series.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81423622" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;I Am Georgina&quot; on Netflix">Watch "I Am Georgina" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "I Am Georgina"

    Georgina Rodríguez is a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer - and the partner of international soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo. This new series offers a revealing glimpse into Rodríguez's life in the spotlight. Along the way, Georgina allows cameras to follow her through every aspect of her life, both the moments she already shares with the public, and the private moments she's never shown anyone before. From casual shopping trips, glamorous getaways, and fun parties, to stressful moments as a partner and a mother, the show depicts every facet of Georgina's life, making this a truly intimate series.

    Watch "I Am Georgina" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>In this Indian crime thriller, a man finds himself relentlessly pursued by Pruva, the daughter of a powerful politician. When Vikrant was a child, his father worked for her father, but Vikrant rejects Pruva's demands for friendship. Years later, as an adult after college, Vikrant tries to move away to a new job, but his father insists he also interview with Pruva's father. Giving in, Vikrant faces Pruva once again, only this time, her obsession with him is stronger than ever. Vikrant accidentally witnesses something he shouldn't, causing the duo to become even more entangled. Pruva will do just about anything to make Vikrant "hers," forcing him to go down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81173113" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein"

    In this Indian crime thriller, a man finds himself relentlessly pursued by Pruva, the daughter of a powerful politician. When Vikrant was a child, his father worked for her father, but Vikrant rejects Pruva's demands for friendship. Years later, as an adult after college, Vikrant tries to move away to a new job, but his father insists he also interview with Pruva's father. Giving in, Vikrant faces Pruva once again, only this time, her obsession with him is stronger than ever. Vikrant accidentally witnesses something he shouldn't, causing the duo to become even more entangled. Pruva will do just about anything to make Vikrant "hers," forcing him to go down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.

    Watch "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" on Netflix.

    Netflix
  • <p>From the creators of "The Rain" comes this haunting new sci-fi thriller. A 17-year-old girl finds her world turned upside down when she makes a shocking discovery about her own identity. It turns out that finding herself is only the beginning of her investigation into the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy, mysterious Danish town.</p> <p><a href="http://www.netflix.com/title/81152777" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Chosen&quot; on Netflix">Watch "Chosen" on Netflix</a>.</p>
    "Chosen"

    From the creators of "The Rain" comes this haunting new sci-fi thriller. A 17-year-old girl finds her world turned upside down when she makes a shocking discovery about her own identity. It turns out that finding herself is only the beginning of her investigation into the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy, mysterious Danish town.

    Watch "Chosen" on Netflix.

    Netflix / Tine Harden/ Disney+ © 2021
Amanda Prahl

Newer, shinier streaming services may keep launching, but for a reliable source that has plenty of variety, it still is hard to beat the one, the only, the original: Netflix. The sheer volume of Netflix's library keeps it as one of the biggest players in the streaming game - but at the same time, that enormous amount of content can make it a little intimidating for your average viewer to sift through. After all, how many times have you wanted to watch something new, but you end up becoming so overwhelmed by all the recommendations (even the hilariously specific category suggestions) that you just end up rewatching the same show for the 10th time?

If you are looking to break this cycle and want to commit to watching new series, perhaps Netflix's latest batch of TV shows releasing in 2022 is a good place to start. From brand-new Netflix originals and new seasons of your favorite shows to licensed titles from other networks, there's a whole lot of new content coming your way. This time, though, you won't get overwhelmed - just take a sneak peek at what's coming next with this handy guide. No matter what kind of TV shows you enjoy, there's definitely something coming soon to Netflix that will be just right for you!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

