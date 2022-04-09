Your Complete Guide to the Bridgerton Family

  • <p>The eldest Bridgerton sibling played a key role in season 1, which saw him assuming his late father's role of Viscount. As the firstborn, Anthony is weighed down by enormous family responsibility, and dutifully does his best to live up to his father. During season 1, he assists his younger sister Daphne in finding the perfect match, while also struggling to hide his own secret love affair with opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett). </p><p>Anthony becomes the focal point of season 2. Based on Quinn's second novel,<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39211195/bridgerton-season-2-biggest-differences-to-book/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Viscount Who Loved Me" class="link "> <em>The Viscount Who Loved Me</em></a>, the season follows Anthony's quest to find a wife. He's not looking for love–instead, he's seeking an agreeable viscountess who will bear him children and take care of his household. When he meets Edwina (<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39531958/bridgerton-season-2-edwina-sharma-charithra-chandran-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charithra Chandran" class="link ">Charithra Chandran</a>), he believes he's found his match–but her sister, Kate (Simone Ashley) has other ideas. So begins a classic enemies-to-lovers tale. <br></p>
  • <p>The <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39545664/benedict-bridgerton-season-2-luke-thompson-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second eldest Bridgerton" class="link ">second eldest Bridgerton</a> has largely been a source of light relief on the show to date—of all the siblings, he's the one who yearns most for a life outside of his familiar, privileged bubble. But season 2 ended with Benedict at a crossroads, after making the devastating discovery that his place at art school had been purchased for him by Anthony.</p><p>With his artistic life now tainted, Benedict is about to become the focal point of the show's next season. Season 3 will presumably be based on Quinn's third book, <em>An Offer From A Gentleman</em>, which is a Cinderella-inspired story that sees Benedict pursuing his happily ever after. After meeting a mysterious young woman at a masked ball, he sets out to track her down. (Though, it should be noted that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39575778/bridgerton-season-3-colin-penelope-romance-rumors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some fans think season three will delve into Collin's story" class="link ">some fans think season three will delve into Collin's story</a>, saving Benedict's for later.)</p><p>But since many fans have interpreted the on-screen version of Benedict as queer, it's possible the show will take a different approach to his love story. "Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere," actor Luke Thompson told <a href="https://ew.com/tv/bridgerton-brother-luke-thompson-benedict/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entertainment Weekly" class="link "><em>Entertainment Weekly</em></a>. "There’s lots of space for him to explore all sorts of things.” </p>
  • <p>Colin's romantic life has already received plenty of focus in the show. During season 1, he announced his plans to marry Marina Thompson—but once her pregnancy came to light, the marriage was scuppered. Meanwhile, Colin's childhood friend Penelope Featherington has been in love with him from afar for many years, but as of now, he doesn't seem to reciprocate. </p><p>As fans of the books know, though, that's likely to change. The fourth novel, and therefore <em>possibly</em> the fourth season (or the third, see above), sees Colin begin to view Penelope in a new light. </p><p>"What I love about my story is that I get to explore that through all the seasons with the same person," actor Luke Newton told <em><a href="https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/bridgerton-penelope-colin-love-story-rcna20543" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link ">Today</a></em>. "We're waiting for them to finally see what's in front of them." </p>
  • <p>The eldest Bridgerton daughter was the protagonist of season 1, which began with her making her society debut in front of Queen Charlotte. Thanks to the monarch's approval, Daphne became the most eligible bachelorette in town, but the process of searching for a husband soon bored her. After a chance encounter with Simon Basset—who she later realizes is the mysterious Duke of Hastings— Daphne enters into a mutually beneficial faux-courtship with him. But over time, their steamy connection is impossible to deny.</p><p>Despite <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a36014773/why-rege-jean-page-simon-is-not-in-bridgerton-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Regé-Jean Page's absence in season 2" class="link ">Regé-Jean Page's absence in season 2</a>, Daphne remains a core part of the show. After marrying Simon and having a child with him, she's in a more stable position to be a mentor to her siblings. "Daphne’s leading the way in terms of knowing what love is, what it means, and what marriage means, and she’s trying to pass on that knowledge to Anthony," she told <em><a href="https://ew.com/tv/bridgerton-season-2-daphne-simon-future/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entertainment Weekly" class="link ">Entertainment Weekly</a></em>. </p>
  • <p>Eloise is a strong-willed young woman who has no real interest in getting married, and would prefer to focus on her education and professional life. But given the society in which she lives, that's a challenging prospect—and once her elder sister Daphne gets married, she's aware the pressure on her is doubled.</p><p>Eloise's story comes front and center in Quinn's fifth book,<em> To Sir Phillip, With Love</em>. By this point in the narrative, she's still unmarried at 28, making her a spinster by Regency standards. But after her best friend, Penelope, finds love with Colin, she starts to feel less secure in her choice to stay single. In the book, she ultimately finds love with widower Sir Phillip Crane—but since season 2 <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39229597/bridgerton-eloise-romance-storyline-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:introduced a different potential love interest" class="link ">introduced a different potential love interest</a>, there's no telling which way the show will go.</p>
  • <p>After appearing only briefly in the very last episode of season 1, the sixth Bridgerton child was due to have a more prominent role in the second season. But unfortunately, that didn't pan out. Francesca was in the first three episodes of season 2, after which actress Ruby Stokes <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39533785/why-isnt-francesca-in-bridgerton-more-ruby-stokes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had to depart due to scheduling conflicts" class="link ">had to depart due to scheduling conflicts</a>. </p><p>"After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control," showrunner Chris Van Dusen told <em><a href="https://tvline.com/2022/03/23/bridgerton-season-2-ruby-stokes-leaving-francesca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TVLine" class="link ">TVLine</a></em>. "Perhaps season three will be the charm.”</p><p>Francesca's spotlight moment will probably come during season six, if the books are any indication. The sixth book, <em>When He Was Wicked</em>, follows a love triangle between Francesca, Michael Stirling, and Michael's cousin, the Earl of Kilmartin. </p>
  • <p>The two youngest Bridgerton siblings have been, unsurprisingly, kept on the fringes of the drama so far. </p><p>Youngest daughter Hyacinth is the focus of book 7, <em>It's In His Kiss</em>, which sees her falling for Lady Danbury's handsome grandson Gareth St Clair, after he enlists her help translating an old family diary that's written in Italian. Thanks to an ugly family battle over his inheritance, Gareth is on the verge of becoming penniless, and the diary—and by extension Hyacinth—is his only hope. </p><p>Gregory, the youngest Bridgerton of all, takes his turn at finding love in the eighth and final book, <em>On The Way To The Wedding</em>. The story picks up as poor Gregory falls hopelessly in love with not one, but <em>two</em> unavailable women—first Hermione Watson, and then her best friend Lucy, who volunteers to help him win Hermione's heart.</p>
Each novel in Julia Quinn's bestselling series spotlights a different member of the clan. Here, everything to know about the Bridgerton family tree.

