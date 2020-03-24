Comfy Wool Socks for Your Next Hike

Keep your feet sweat-free and prevent blisters on the trails.

<p>Hiking socks are the first step in your outdoor adventure. Whether you want some fresh air or to break a sweat, hiking is an excellent way to experience nature’s beauty and get some peace, quiet, and solitude. But without the right hiking socks, it likely won’t be a fun hike since you’ll be more prone to blisters – ouch! Hiking socks all have added cushioning on the bottom, so they will feel different than traditional socks inside hiking boots. They're designed to help ease repeated impact from trekking over rough, uneven terrain. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab evaluates socks for fabric strength, moisture-wicking capabilities, washability, and more. We also test athletic apparel such as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g4042/best-workout-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">workout leggings</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g26960479/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:walking shoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">walking shoes</a>, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g27395588/best-sports-bras-for-support/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sports bras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sports bras</a>, so we know what makes a product great for exercise. The following picks are from brands with previous top performance, new pairs with useful features, or styles that have rave online reviews. Alongside the right <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28265040/hiking-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking outfit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hiking outfit</a>, shop the best hiking socks of 2020 before you hit the trails:</p><p><strong>Best Overall Hiking Socks</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0096MG9OE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Full Cushion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Full Cushion</a><strong><br>Best Value Hiking Socks</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015J9Y5L6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dickies Dritech Advanced Moisture Wicking Crew Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dickies Dritech Advanced Moisture Wicking Crew Socks</a><strong><br>Best Wool Hiking Socks</strong>: <a href="https://bombas.com/products/womens-performance-merino-hiking-socks?variant=grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bombas Performance Merino Hiking Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bombas Performance Merino Hiking Socks</a><strong><br>Best Hiking Socks for Summe</strong><strong>r</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCEXCWO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smartwool Hiking Crew Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smartwool Hiking Crew Socks</a><strong><br>Best Hiking Socks for Winter</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0788C74D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Icebreaker Heavy Cushion Merino Wool Crew Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Icebreaker Heavy Cushion Merino Wool Crew Socks</a><strong><br>Best Hiking Socks for Fall</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074RLSFKX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kirkland Signature Merino Wool Trail Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kirkland Signature Merino Wool Trail Socks</a><strong><br>Best Ankle Hiking Socks</strong>: <a href="https://www.merrell.com/US/en/cushioned-zone-hiker-low-cut-sock/42871W.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Merrell Cushioned Zone Hiker Low Cut Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Merrell Cushioned Zone Hiker Low Cut Socks</a><strong><br>Best Knee-High Hiking Socks</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072X5P6Y7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carhartt Knee High with Outdoor Scene Socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carhartt Knee High with Outdoor Scene Socks</a><br></p><h2>How to find the best hiking socks for you</h2><p>Before starting your search for the right hiking socks, you should buy <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/a25012850/best-hiking-boots-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking shoes or boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hiking shoes or boots</a> first, as this will determine which hiking socks are best. Then, you should determine what <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/g4313/most-epic-hikes-in-the-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:climate or environment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">climate or environment</a> you are planning to hike in. If you only hike in the winter, you'll need thicker, heavy duty socks versus lightweight styles for the summer. </p><p><strong>Thickness:</strong> Hiking socks offer different levels of overall thickness and bottom cushioning for different uses. Below are the typical differences between thickness levels and which are best for certain conditions. </p><ul><li><strong>Heavy-weight</strong> are the warmest socks with the thickest cushioning. They do not wick moisture as well as lighter styles, so tread carefully if you have sweaty feet. These are best for cold weather or longer treks.</li></ul><ul><li><strong>Medium-weight</strong> socks offer mid-level cushioning with less breathability and moderate moisture-wicking. They're best for fall or spring weather.</li></ul><ul><li><strong>Lightweight</strong> feature a bit less cushioning but are more breathable and moisture wicking. You can wear them in most weather conditions.</li></ul><ul><li><strong>Ultralight socks</strong> have very minimal padding for easy movement. These are best for warm or hot weather in the summer, or to afford you more flexibility within your shoe.</li></ul><p><strong>Material:</strong> Hiking socks are typically available in the following materials:<strong><br></strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28397074/best-wool-socks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wool" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wool</a> </strong>is the most popular material for hiking socks as it's moisture wicking while providing insulation in cooler climates. Merino wool is softer than traditional wool so it is considered the absolute best choice for hiking socks, but it’s more expensive.</li></ul><ul><li><strong>Cotton:</strong> Although not moisture wicking, cotton is sometimes found in hiking socks as it has a very soft feel that's loved by many. We recommend avoiding 100% cotton hiking socks, as they'll feel very sweaty after a long hike. </li></ul><ul><li><strong>Polyester/Nylon/Spandex: </strong>These synthetic fibers are usually found in hiking socks as part of a fiber blend. They are included to provide more breathability and stretch than just wool. </li></ul><p><strong>Height: </strong>Hiking socks are available in multiple heights based on your preferences and which shoes you are wearing. The common hiking sock lengths are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g27243937/no-show-socks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no show</a>, ankle, quarter, crew, and knee height. If you are wearing hiking boots, stick with quarter or higher socks, as you don’t want the top of the boot to touch your skin or you'll suffer painful blisters around your calf and ankle. <br></p><p><strong>Proper fit: </strong>Making sure your sock fits properly is the best way to avoid blisters or any discomfort mid-hike. Before heading on your first hike, put your boots on and test the socks out by walking around the house and up the stairs. You want the sock to be snug on your whole foot, but not too tight that it cuts off circulation. There should be no bunching inside the boot, especially by the ankle, and no seams that rub or create uncomfortable pressure points. </p><p><strong>Care: </strong>After sweating on a long hike, you want to make sure your hiking socks are machine washable. Most brands recommend washing the socks inside out, keeping them in pristine condition longer. </p>
<p><strong>Darn Tough</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0096MG9OE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Darn-Tough-Merino-Hiker-Cushion/dp/B01A9HTQLC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S </a></p><p> Darn Tough socks have a cult following for a reason. These socks are made from mostly Merino wool with added nylon and spandex for stretch. <strong>Entirely seamless, these socks stay secure on your ankle without bunching or creating blisters</strong>, according to reviewers. The wool material wicks away moisture while also keeping your toes warm in colder climates. These socks are medium thickness, ideal for 365 days of hiking. </p>
<p><strong>Dickies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015J9Y5L6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dickies-Multi-Pack-Dri-Tech-Moisture-Control/dp/B008M5S09S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p> Available in either a six or twelve pack, <strong>these socks start at just $2.00 a pair!</strong> These lightweight hiking socks are made from mostly polyester with spandex for stretch. There's added cushioning throughout the entire footbed and compression on the arches for support. Reviewers love that these helped keep their feet dry, but some noted that are tight on the ankles. </p>
<p><strong>Bombas</strong></p><p>bombas.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bombas.com/products/womens-performance-merino-hiking-socks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://bombas.com/products/mens-performance-merino-hiking-socks?variant=grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p>Wool is the ultimate hiking sock material for being moisture-wicking and insulating. Bombas hiking socks are made from Merino wool with a bit of added nylon and spandex for stretch. As featured on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27257626/best-shark-tank-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shark Tank" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shark Tank</a>, <strong>Bombas socks provide thick cushioning with a seamless toe</strong>. This pair also features open venting on top for increased airflow and compression on the arches. We love that Bombas donates a pair of socks to a homeless shelter for every pair purchased. </p>
<p><strong>Smartwool</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCEXCWO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Smartwool-Outdoor-Ultra-Light-Medium/dp/B07FJN1VG4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p>Avoid sweaty feet on summer hikes with ultralight hiking socks. Smartwool hiking socks are made from mostly Merino Wool with a bit of added nylon, polyester, and elastane for stretch. They have <strong>mesh ventilation zones throughout to allow air in</strong>. Because they're lightweight with less cushioning, they're ideal for other athletic activities like trail running, biking, or skiing too. </p>
<p><strong>Icebreaker Merino</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0788C74D1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Icebreaker-Merino-Socks-Twister-Medium/dp/B00DJA7SI0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p>For colder hikes, you need a thicker, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28421974/best-warm-socks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:warmer sock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">warmer sock</a> that'll provide insulation while cushioning your feet when walking over tougher terrain like snow and ice. These hiking socks from Icebreaker are <strong>thick throughout with added cushioning on the bottom</strong>. They're made from Merino wool for insulation and moisture wicking capabilities. There's a bit of added nylon and elastane for stretch. One reviewer loves that they're "incredibly warm but not too bulky." </p>
<p><strong>Kirkland Signature</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074RLSFKX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Kirkland-Signature-Outdoor-Trail-Merino/dp/B074RMFYGT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p>Available in a pack of four in a variety of shades and patterns, the Kirkland Signature hiking socks are medium thickness, ideal for fall hikes. They're made from Merino wool with added polyester and spandex for stretch. There's <strong>extra padding by the toes and heels to avoid blisters</strong>. Reviewers love the soft feel, but some note that the color of the socks is a bit different in person compared to the online images. </p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>merrell.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcushioned-zone-hiker-low-cut-sock%2F42871W.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg31748299%2Fbest-hiking-socks-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcushioned-zoned-hiker-low-cut-sock%2F42859M.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg31748299%2Fbest-hiking-socks-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p>Staying hidden in hiking shoes, Merrell's no show hiking socks are a great option. Made with Merino wool, nylon, polyester, and spandex, there's added cushioning on the ball of your foot and heel. This pair has an arch band for added support and breathable mesh zones on the sides. Note that <strong>these socks are best for hiking shoes</strong> <strong>and not boots that cover the ankle. </strong></p>
<p><strong>Carhartt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072X5P6Y7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WOMEN'S" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP WOMEN'S</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Carhartt-Cushion-Steel-Toe-Synthetic-Socks/dp/B00JEAQ4VG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.31748299%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MEN'S">SHOP MEN'S</a></p><p>These knee high socks from Carhartt are perfect to keep your whole calf extra warm and protected when hiking through brush. These socks have an acrylic, polyester, nylon, and spandex outer shell with wool lining. <strong>The wool lining helps wick away moisture</strong> and keeps your feet well insulated. There's extra reinforcement at the toe and heel to prevent blisters too. </p>
