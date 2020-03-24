Comfy Wool Socks for Your Next Hike

Hiking socks are the first step in your outdoor adventure. Whether you want some fresh air or to break a sweat, hiking is an excellent way to experience nature’s beauty and get some peace, quiet, and solitude. But without the right hiking socks, it likely won’t be a fun hike since you’ll be more prone to blisters – ouch! Hiking socks all have added cushioning on the bottom, so they will feel different than traditional socks inside hiking boots. They're designed to help ease repeated impact from trekking over rough, uneven terrain.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab evaluates socks for fabric strength, moisture-wicking capabilities, washability, and more. We also test athletic apparel such as workout leggings, walking shoes, and sports bras, so we know what makes a product great for exercise. The following picks are from brands with previous top performance, new pairs with useful features, or styles that have rave online reviews. Alongside the right hiking outfit, shop the best hiking socks of 2020 before you hit the trails:

Best Overall Hiking Socks: Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Full Cushion

Best Value Hiking Socks: Dickies Dritech Advanced Moisture Wicking Crew Socks

Best Wool Hiking Socks: Bombas Performance Merino Hiking Socks

Best Hiking Socks for Summer: Smartwool Hiking Crew Socks

Best Hiking Socks for Winter: Icebreaker Heavy Cushion Merino Wool Crew Socks

Best Hiking Socks for Fall: Kirkland Signature Merino Wool Trail Socks

Best Ankle Hiking Socks: Merrell Cushioned Zone Hiker Low Cut Socks

Best Knee-High Hiking Socks: Carhartt Knee High with Outdoor Scene Socks



How to find the best hiking socks for you

Before starting your search for the right hiking socks, you should buy hiking shoes or boots first, as this will determine which hiking socks are best. Then, you should determine what climate or environment you are planning to hike in. If you only hike in the winter, you'll need thicker, heavy duty socks versus lightweight styles for the summer.

Thickness: Hiking socks offer different levels of overall thickness and bottom cushioning for different uses. Below are the typical differences between thickness levels and which are best for certain conditions.

Heavy-weight are the warmest socks with the thickest cushioning. They do not wick moisture as well as lighter styles, so tread carefully if you have sweaty feet. These are best for cold weather or longer treks.

Medium-weight socks offer mid-level cushioning with less breathability and moderate moisture-wicking. They're best for fall or spring weather.

Lightweight feature a bit less cushioning but are more breathable and moisture wicking. You can wear them in most weather conditions.

Ultralight socks have very minimal padding for easy movement. These are best for warm or hot weather in the summer, or to afford you more flexibility within your shoe.

Material: Hiking socks are typically available in the following materials:



Wool is the most popular material for hiking socks as it's moisture wicking while providing insulation in cooler climates. Merino wool is softer than traditional wool so it is considered the absolute best choice for hiking socks, but it’s more expensive.

Cotton: Although not moisture wicking, cotton is sometimes found in hiking socks as it has a very soft feel that's loved by many. We recommend avoiding 100% cotton hiking socks, as they'll feel very sweaty after a long hike.

Polyester/Nylon/Spandex: These synthetic fibers are usually found in hiking socks as part of a fiber blend. They are included to provide more breathability and stretch than just wool.

Height: Hiking socks are available in multiple heights based on your preferences and which shoes you are wearing. The common hiking sock lengths are no show, ankle, quarter, crew, and knee height. If you are wearing hiking boots, stick with quarter or higher socks, as you don’t want the top of the boot to touch your skin or you'll suffer painful blisters around your calf and ankle.



Proper fit: Making sure your sock fits properly is the best way to avoid blisters or any discomfort mid-hike. Before heading on your first hike, put your boots on and test the socks out by walking around the house and up the stairs. You want the sock to be snug on your whole foot, but not too tight that it cuts off circulation. There should be no bunching inside the boot, especially by the ankle, and no seams that rub or create uncomfortable pressure points.

Care: After sweating on a long hike, you want to make sure your hiking socks are machine washable. Most brands recommend washing the socks inside out, keeping them in pristine condition longer.