How to Color Your Hair at Home, Because We Know Your Roots Are Coming Through

How to Color Your Hair at Home, Because We Know Your Roots Are Coming ThroughWoman's DayApril 13, 2020, 5:45 p.m. UTCHere's how to keep your hair looking fresh while salons remain closed due to COVID-19.From Woman's DayHow to Color Your Hair at Home, Because We Know Your Roots Are Coming ThroughQuarantine might be good for your skin — no makeup means fewer clogged pours and a luminous complexion — but it can be pretty tough on your hair, especially if you're used to routine salon appointments that keep your hair looking its best. And the closure of salons means that for the meantime you're on your own. But if you're looking to improve your at home hair color, it's not a lost cause. Hair colorist Jennifer Covington-Bowers spoke to Woman's Day about hair dye brands that are best for an at home touch-up session, how to disguise your gray roots, and how to achieve the best at home hair color. And remember, this is just about maintenance and short-term improvement until you can be reunited with your beloved hairstylist again. Don't put the pressure on yourself to find a forever solution to replace a trained professional who knows your hair and your preferences. Instead, try these solutions to improve your hair in the short term until you can be back at the salon. Happy hair retouching. Steer clear of boxed dyes.What you probably notice most after a hair dying appointment is the fabulous color and luscious shine of your new hair, but what goes on during the appointment is some pretty complicated chemistry. To make sure that you're not introducing new chemicals to your hair that could mess up future coloring sessions with your usual colorist, avoid box dyes, hair colorist Covington-Bowers tells Woman's Day. Rogue residue from colors you've tried at home could mess up the results of your next dye appointment at a salon. Give red hair and blonde hair shades some extra love.If your colorist has transformed you into a blonde or a redhead, you'll want to give your hair a little extra TLC before salons open again, Covington-Bowers says. She advises using warm — not hot — water for washing and using cool water for rinsing. And for an added benefit, make sure you're staying hydrated because parched hair is more porous and prone to fading.Keep the color you've got.It's very important to take proper care of the hair color you've achieved at the salon. Semi-permanent hair color can last for up to 12 washes if you take care of it correctly, Covington-Bowers says. Proper color maintenance means using sulphate-free shampoo like New Wash, which is a color-safe option. Spray roots away.Unfortunately for aesthetics, nothing can stop hair from simply growing — keep in mind this is a good thing, since it means you're healthy. So when your true colors start showing, there are a few ways to blend in your roots. Consider using makeup you already have in your kit, such as mascara or eyeshadow. Or try a root touch-up kit, says Covington-Bowers. Her favorite, L'Oréal Magic Root Cover Up is available in several shades, and, "it's fool proof because it washes out."Play a different part.One trick that can work wonders if your gray hair grows in unevenly around your scalp, is to try parting your hair someplace new where you might have fewer grays. An added bonus: This can also help create volume since hair grows in a spiral outward from the crown and downward, which creates a suede-like grain, Covington-Bowers says. Try the volume trick.Speaking of volume, creating more of it when you're styling your hair helps fill in spaces at the roots and draws the eye away from them. "This is a great time to play with curl and fabulously full looks," Covington-Bowers, who also suggests trying a halo braid to cover your hairline, says. Use a volumizing root spray with your blow-dry such as Hairstory's Lift or add some dry shampoo to really puff things up. You can also try Hairstory Powder, which can help soak up any oiliness.Wrap it up.Afraid of reaching for a product you're not sure about? Another solution is right there in your closet. Tying a silk scarf around your hairline can both disguise your roots and adding a dash of glamor in a dour time. Have some fun with those accessories you never quite get around to wearing, even if there's nowhere to wear them but your next Zoom meeting.