How to Color Your Hair at Home, Because We Know Your Roots Are Coming Through

Quarantine might be good for your skin — no makeup means fewer clogged pours and a luminous complexion — but it can be pretty tough on your hair, especially if you're used to routine salon appointments that keep your hair looking its best. And the closure of salons means that for the meantime you're on your own. But if you're looking to improve your at home hair color, it's not a lost cause.

Hair colorist Jennifer Covington-Bowers spoke to Woman’s Day about hair dye brands that are best for an at home touch-up session, how to disguise your gray roots, and how to achieve the best at home hair color. And remember, this is just about maintenance and short-term improvement until you can be reunited with your beloved hairstylist again. Don't put the pressure on yourself to find a forever solution to replace a trained professional who knows your hair and your preferences. Instead, try these solutions to improve your hair in the short term until you can be back at the salon. Happy hair retouching.