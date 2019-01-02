Gallery: How college football evolved toward offensive domination

2003 — Midway through his redshirt freshman season at Texas, Vince Young becomes the starting quarterback, ushering in the era of the mega-athlete QB who can both pass and run. By 2005, Young is the first player in FBS history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000, while leading the Longhorns to the national championship. Young is followed by a succession of mega-athlete QB Heisman winners: Tim Tebow (2007), Cam Newton (2010), Robert Griffin III (2011), Johnny Manziel (2012), Marcus Mariota (2014), Lamar Jackson (2016) and Kyler Murray (2018). (Photo credit: AP)