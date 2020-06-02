Kaepernick's protest and influence

Nearly four years ago
Colin Kaepernick began sitting and later kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,”
Kaepernick said in 2016. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Kaepernick’s protest rocked the league. The country too. Kneeling became a regular issue for
then-candidate Donald Trump to use on the presidential campaign trail. He found plenty of support, since the anthem and the flag remain cherished by many. He relentlessly blasted the players (“ son of a bitch!”) and the NFL itself (“total disrespect for our great country!”) to thunderous applause among supporters.
Dan Wetzel Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 16, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the 49ers 45-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) Megan Rapinoe Megan Rapinoe #15 kneels during the National Anthem prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at Georgia Dome on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Bruce Maxwell Bruce Maxwell #13 (R) of the Oakland Athletics kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 23, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Rangers 1-0. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images) San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: A San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush cheerleader kneels during the national anthem prior to the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Michael Thomas Miami Dolphins Safety Michael Thomas kneels during National Anthem at the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Eli Harold and Colin Kaepernick CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 4: Eli Harold #58 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the 49ers 26-6. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel in protest during the national anthem before the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo by Simon Cooper/PA Images via Getty Images) Nick Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios of Team World joined NFL stars from Wembley by dropping his knee before his Laver Cup match with Roger Federer today during his mens singles match against Roger Federer of Team Europe on the final day of the Laver cup on September 24, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup) Indiana Fever The Indiana Fever kneel during the National Anthem before the game against the Phoenix Mercury during Round One of the 2016 WNBA Playoffs on September 21, 2016 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images) Hertha BSC vs FC Schalke 04 Hertha's players kneeling with linked arms in collective protest against discrimination during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and FC Schalke 04 in Berlin, Germany, 14 October 2017. (Photo by Annegret Hilse/picture alliance via Getty Images) Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7, and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Denver Broncos Denver Broncos team take a knee during the national anthem during their game against the Buffalo Bills on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Antonio Cromartie Antonio Cromartie #31 of the Indianapolis Colts kneels and raises his fist during the National Anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Wisconsin Badger band A Wisconsin Badger band member kneels during the playing of the National Anthem. Ohio State beat Wisconsin by a final score of 30-23 in overtime at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Photo by Patrick S Blood/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Phoenix Mercury The Phoenix Mercury stand and kneel for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Liberty during Round Two of the 2016 WNBA Playoffs on September 24, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins Safety Michael Thomas (31) and Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Kenny Stills (10) kneel in protest during signing of the National Anthem during the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on November 6, 2016, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Cleveland Browns A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Philadelphia Eagles Stadium view of Philadelphia Eagles taking a knee during a NFL preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Eagles won 38-31.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Eric Reid Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels during the anthem as teammates gather around him in support prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 27, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the 49ers 32-31. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Sindey Jordan, Qalea Ismail and Kenya Holland Sydney Jordan #20, Qalea Ismail #23 and Kenya Holland #24 of the Princeton Tigers kneel during the national anthem before the game at The Palestra on March 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Princeton defeated Penn 63-34 for the Women's Ivy League Tournament Championship title. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images) Brandon Marshall Denver Broncos' Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem before a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (Mark Reis/Colorado Springs Gazette/TNS) Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens players kneel for the American National anthem during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: A teacher from the Extra Yard for Teachers charity kneels during the National Anthem prior to the Clemson v LSU game in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Indianapolis Colts Members of the Indianapolis Colts stand and kneel for the national anthem prior to the start of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) New England Patriots Members of the New England Patriots kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Detroit Lions Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Members of the Oakland Unified School District honor band kneel while playing the national anthem before the start of the Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group) Members of the Oakland Unified School District honor band kneel while playing the national anthem before the start of the Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group) Atlanta Falcons Members of the Atlanta Falcons football team Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills takes a knee during the national anthem before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills players kneel during the American National anthem before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Justin Houston Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen taking a knee during the National Anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on September 24, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Washington Redskins Washington Redskins players during the the national anthem before the game against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) San Francisco 49ers The San Francisco 49ers kneel and stand in solidarity on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 18-15. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)