These Cocktail Dresses for Women Over 50 Are Elegant Yet Sexy

  • <p>Whether you’re headed to a wedding, a party, or simply want to get dressed up for a fancy date (check out some of our <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/g36845440/romantic-fall-date-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall date ideas" class="link ">fall date ideas</a>!), the best cocktail dresses for women over 50 are wardrobe essentials. </p><p>Though we’re firm believers that you can wear whatever you want at any age (every body is beautiful), you might be looking for something specific, or for a party dress that meets certain criteria. If you’re in search of a high-low dress, we’re sharing a few options in a slew of colorways, sizes, and price points that you’re sure to love. Or, if you’re on the hunt for a short-sleeved or long-sleeved cocktail dress, we have you (and your arms) covered with some gorgeous options. And if you have a budget to adhere to (don’t we all?) or are looking to splurge, we’ve found dresses that range from $40 to $400—there’s truly something here for everyone. Some can be worn as <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g39309845/summer-dresses-women-over-50/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer dresses" class="link ">summer dresses</a> while others are best for winter. And we’ve found the perfect little black dress, which works for every season.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How we chose</h2><p>We consulted Andrea Zendejas, senior accessories editor for <em>Cosmopolitan</em>, Danielle Fume, associate fashion editor for <em>Cosmopolitan</em>, and sifted through countless online reviews—choosing dresses with more than 1,000 reviews and nearly five stars—to find the most stylish and cute cocktail dresses for women over 50.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks</h2>
  • <p><strong>MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p>If you’re looking for something a bit luxe, this cocktail dress is a beautiful option. With delicate gold chain embellishments at the halter-style neckline and cascading pleats throughout, this dress can easily go from cocktail to black tie with the right accessories. Both Flume and Zendejas recommend this dress, saying that it’s “perfect for every occasion, whether it’s a casual summer soirée or a black tie wedding. The waist-cinching dress is <strong>flattering on all body shapes</strong>.” Though it’s important to note it’s only available up to a size 10. </p><p><strong>Sizes: 2-10</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Lulus</strong></p><p>lulus.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p>If you want to show off your arms, this dress is a beautiful budget-friendly option. Both Flume and Zendeja love this affordable cocktail dress. <strong>Under $70, it’s available in six colors </strong>(including a siren red hue), the faux-wrap silhouette is super flattering. </p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Ezbelle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p>If you’re looking for a more figure-hugging option (that comes in <strong>30 colors and patterns</strong>!), Ezbelle’s sexy off-the-shoulder short-sleeved ribbed bodycon dress fits the bill. With more than 6,000 reviews and nearly five stars, it’s a customer favorite too. “I absolutely love this dress. The material is soft and stretchy. I bought it in my size and felt like it fit great, it just hugged my curves and my tummy a bit. Although it hugged my body it wasn’t tight.”</p><p><strong>Sizes: 4-22</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>MUADRESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p>Available in <strong>33 colors and a range of sizes</strong>, this vintage-inspired cocktail dress is beloved by Amazon shoppers for a reason. In fact, it has <strong>over 20,000 ratings and nearly five stars.</strong> “This dress is soft to the touch, a little stretchy, and fits wonderfully. I got the dark blue one, and it's the perfect color,” one customer writes.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-4XL</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Sarin Mathews</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p>With <strong>more than 30,000 reviews and a four-star rating</strong>, this cocktail dress comes in 15 colors and patterns. The high-low style shows off legs without being too revealing in the back, while the off-the-shoulder bodice perfectly accentuates your decolletage. “The product looks pretty much how you’d expect, very accurate to the picture presented. It’s slightly longer in the back which I love, and the zipper is an invisible zipper along the side, can't even tell or feel it’s there. It’s very comfy and looks pretty good even on someone on the heavier side. I recommend this product and personally will order more styles/colors of the dress in the future.”</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XXL</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Kiyonna</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$218.00</strong></p><p>If you’re looking for an elevated, year-round dress this makes a great option. A <strong>floral pattern</strong> floats atop a cream-colored slip dress with <strong>elbow-length illusion sleeves</strong>. A pleated hem adds a bit of flounce to the party frock. “I bought this for an evening wedding. It's a beautiful cocktail dress that fits just as it looks on the model,” says one satisfied Nordstrom customer.</p><p><strong>Sizes: 0x-5X</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Knitee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p>With more than <strong>1</strong><strong>0,000 reviews and nearly five stars</strong>, this dress features a flattering A-line silhouette with a ruffle embellishment and ruffled cap sleeves. It comes in 12 colors so you’re sure to find a hue you love. “I wore this for my 50th birthday party and I received many compliments. I am a plus-size gal. I was self-conscious about wearing this dress but it photographs beautifully. Nice stretchy but thick material. I wore the wine-colored dress and it was a beautiful color. I love the ruffle on the leg part,” one satisfied shopper writes.</p><p><strong>Sizes: S-XXL</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>JASAMBAC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>Another highly rated option, this dress has more than 4,000 reviews and four stars on Amazon, and we can see why. With one-shoulder featuring an oversized bow and a flouncy A-line skirt, it’s a figure-flattering dress that hits just above the knees. Plus it’s available in 43 colors, including some sequined options (New Year’s Eve dress anyone?). <strong><br><br>Sizes: S-XXL</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Vineet Bahl</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$360.00</strong></p><p>If you’re looking for a show-stopping dress (that we could totally see Christie Brinkley in, by the way), then this bright pink feathered number is for you. With a <strong>shift silhouette and long sleeves with feather trim</strong>—we can’t decide what part of this luxe dress is our favorite. </p><p><strong>Sizes: XXS-XL</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>JASAMBAC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p>This fit-and-flare cocktail dress offers vintage-inspired glamour at an affordable price point. With more than 9,000 reviews and nearly five stars, it’s <strong>available in 43 colors</strong> so you’re sure to find an option for any season. Pair it with bright-colored heels and you’ll have a beautiful look. “Really love the quality for the price,” one customer writes. “It looks so nice and flattering. I am someone who is a little shy and this dress makes me feel really confident because it’s so pretty. Would recommend!”</p>
  • <p><strong>Berydress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.90</strong></p><p>If you want the appearance of a wrap dress without worrying about a tie coming undone, this green dress is <strong>so affordable and comes in a slew of colors (24 to be exact)</strong>. And shoppers love it too, with 10,000 reviews and a four-star rating. “I bought this dress and an extra large and it was well worth the buy,” one happy shopper writes. “I would definitely buy this dress again over and over in every color very flattering once on.”</p><p><strong>Sizes: S-XL</strong></p>
