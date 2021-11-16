Clothing Gifts for Men That He'll Actually Wear

The Canadian Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After self-scouting his team and doing a little preparation on the upcoming game against Tom Brady and the Bucs, New York Giants coach Joe Judge gave himself a little time to relax during the bye week. Judge went to his son's high school playoff game and then went to a little league football game where a second son plays and a daughter is a cheerleader. Both won. The 39-year-old also got a chance to channel surf NFL games on Sunday before returning to work on Monday.