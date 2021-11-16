Clothing Gifts for Men That He'll Actually Wear

  • <p>Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to fashion. Buying clothing for someone else can be a risk but when you get it right, it's a great feeling. We rounded up a few of <em>our</em> favorites that just might become <em>his</em> favorites that he'll wear for years to come.</p>
    1/17

    Clothing Gifts for Men That He'll Actually Wear

    Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to fashion. Buying clothing for someone else can be a risk but when you get it right, it's a great feeling. We rounded up a few of our favorites that just might become his favorites that he'll wear for years to come.

  • <p><strong>Lacoste</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$96.34</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M4LY1F9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34845375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to hoodies, it's all about comfort. You're best going with something soft enough that he'll never want to take it off. He's going to want one in every color.</p>
    2/17

    Jersey Cotton T-Shirt Hoodie

    Lacoste

    amazon.com

    $96.34

    Shop Now

    When it comes to hoodies, it's all about comfort. You're best going with something soft enough that he'll never want to take it off. He's going to want one in every color.

  • <p><strong>The Tie Bar</strong></p><p>thetiebar.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetiebar.com%2Fproduct%2FPOL-5160-0001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sweater polo is a fantastic option for transitional weather. It can be worn on its own or with a blazer over it to really nail that business casual look.</p>
    3/17

    Solid Cotton Sweater Black Polo

    The Tie Bar

    thetiebar.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    A sweater polo is a fantastic option for transitional weather. It can be worn on its own or with a blazer over it to really nail that business casual look.

  • <p><strong>Ben Sherman</strong></p><p>bensherman.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bensherman.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fproducts%2Fbs31lw425-nvy-long-sleeve-herringbone-oversized-shirt-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ben Sherman knows how to do menswear for every situation. This button-down works for a casual look with a pair of jeans or it can be worn under a blazer for a dressier occasion. However he chooses to wear it, he'll be one of the best-dressed boys in the room.</p>
    4/17

    Long-Sleeve Herringbone Oversized Shirt

    Ben Sherman

    bensherman.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    Ben Sherman knows how to do menswear for every situation. This button-down works for a casual look with a pair of jeans or it can be worn under a blazer for a dressier occasion. However he chooses to wear it, he'll be one of the best-dressed boys in the room.

  • <p><strong>The Tie Bar</strong></p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetiebar.com%2Fproduct%2FGFS-5185-0009&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A wool turtleneck is another winter wardrobe staple. This option from The Tie Bar just might be one of the comfiest sweaters he'll ever put on.</p>
    5/17

    Perfect Merino Wool Blue Turtleneck Sweater

    The Tie Bar

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    A wool turtleneck is another winter wardrobe staple. This option from The Tie Bar just might be one of the comfiest sweaters he'll ever put on.

  • <p><strong>Bugatchi</strong></p><p>bugatchi.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bugatchi.com%2Fproducts%2Fcable-knit-quarter-zip-mock-neck-sweater-beige&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift giving during the holiday season should be about getting something for them that they might not normally get on their own. Bugatchi is a brand specializing in luxurious Italian-made clothing that anyone on your shopping list would love to unwrap. This wool sweater is a winter wardrobe staple that will keep him warm until the weather heats up again.</p>
    6/17

    Cable Knit Quarter-Zip Mock Neck Sweater

    Bugatchi

    bugatchi.com

    $225.00

    Shop Now

    Gift giving during the holiday season should be about getting something for them that they might not normally get on their own. Bugatchi is a brand specializing in luxurious Italian-made clothing that anyone on your shopping list would love to unwrap. This wool sweater is a winter wardrobe staple that will keep him warm until the weather heats up again.

  • <p><strong>Scotch & Soda</strong></p><p>scotch-soda.com</p><p><strong>$298.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scotch-soda.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fmen%2Fmen-featured%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fsingle-breasted-blazer%2F163316.html%3Fdwvar_163316_color%3DCombo%2BA%26cgid%3D1091%23position%3D0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He's going to need something to wear to holiday parties now that we can go out and be with people again. Made from wool-blend fabric, this piece will instantly upgrade any man's closet. </p>
    7/17

    Single-Breasted Blazer

    Scotch & Soda

    scotch-soda.com

    $298.00

    Shop Now

    He's going to need something to wear to holiday parties now that we can go out and be with people again. Made from wool-blend fabric, this piece will instantly upgrade any man's closet.

  • <p><strong>Buck Mason</strong></p><p>buckmason.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buckmason.com%2Fproducts%2Fblack-dry-waxed-canvas-highland-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The blanket flannel lining of Buck Mason's waxed canvas jacket make an absolute necessity for outdoorsy types. The wax coating over the woven canvas fabric gives it an added layer of protection from wet weather.</p>
    8/17

    Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket

    Buck Mason

    buckmason.com

    $295.00

    Shop Now

    The blanket flannel lining of Buck Mason's waxed canvas jacket make an absolute necessity for outdoorsy types. The wax coating over the woven canvas fabric gives it an added layer of protection from wet weather.

  • <p><strong>DL1961</strong></p><p>dl1961.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dl1961.com%2Fcollections%2Fmen-slim-straight-jeans%2Fproducts%2Frussell-slim-straight-rattan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>DL1961 not only makes pants that fit your body perfectly, they're also touted to be "the most sustainable jeans on earth." We should all be making an effort to support more eco-conscious brands, so why not start by getting a pair for everyone on your shopping list? </p>
    9/17

    Rattan Russell Straight Jeans

    DL1961

    dl1961.com

    $158.00

    Shop Now

    DL1961 not only makes pants that fit your body perfectly, they're also touted to be "the most sustainable jeans on earth." We should all be making an effort to support more eco-conscious brands, so why not start by getting a pair for everyone on your shopping list?

  • <p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FE1590&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jeans aren't always the right choice. J. Crew's chino options provide the ideal alternative when he just needs to do something more than denim.</p>
    10/17

    770™ Straight-Fit Stretch Chino Pant

    J.Crew

    jcrew.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Jeans aren't always the right choice. J. Crew's chino options provide the ideal alternative when he just needs to do something more than denim.

  • <p><strong>DEVIL-DOG Dungarees</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdevil-dog-dungarees-athletic-fit-performance-stretch-jeans-gates%2F5436919&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he's just hanging around the house or running some errands around town, DEVIL-DOG Dungarees are the durable denim he'll want several pairs of in his closet. The brand has been around since 1948, so you can be sure they know how to manufacture a durable pair of pants.</p>
    11/17

    Athletic Fit Performance Stretch Jeans

    DEVIL-DOG Dungarees

    nordstrom.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    Whether he's just hanging around the house or running some errands around town, DEVIL-DOG Dungarees are the durable denim he'll want several pairs of in his closet. The brand has been around since 1948, so you can be sure they know how to manufacture a durable pair of pants.

  • <p><strong>RicherPoorer</strong></p><p>richer-poorer.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fricher-poorer.com%2Fcollections%2Fmens-sweats%2Fproducts%2Fmens-recycled-sweatpant%3Fvariant%3D32621376208992&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These are quite possibly the most comfortable sweatpants available on the market. A blend of cotton and recycled polyester, he's going to live in them and want a pair in every color.</p>
    12/17

    Recycled Fleece Sweatpant

    RicherPoorer

    richer-poorer.com

    $72.00

    Shop Now

    These are quite possibly the most comfortable sweatpants available on the market. A blend of cotton and recycled polyester, he's going to live in them and want a pair in every color.

  • <p><strong>Dandy Del Mar</strong></p><p>dandydelmar.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://dandydelmar.com/collections/mens-leisure-wear/products/the-tropez-terry-cloth-robe-vintage-navy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It doesn't get more relaxing than a soft robe. Dandy Del Mar's vintage inspired collection lets him go retro even when he's just lounging around. </p>
    13/17

    The Tropez Terry Cloth Robe

    Dandy Del Mar

    dandydelmar.com

    $119.00

    Shop Now

    It doesn't get more relaxing than a soft robe. Dandy Del Mar's vintage inspired collection lets him go retro even when he's just lounging around.

  • <p><strong>The Great Fantastic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092DTC4SN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34845375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's never fun buying someone a gift they already own. That mistake is very tough to make when you opt for something as unique as swoveralls. They're sweats. They're overalls. They're just glorious!</p>
    14/17

    Swovie Unisex Sweatpant Overall Shorts

    The Great Fantastic

    amazon.com

    $88.00

    Shop Now

    It's never fun buying someone a gift they already own. That mistake is very tough to make when you opt for something as unique as swoveralls. They're sweats. They're overalls. They're just glorious!

  • <p><strong>LilySilk</strong></p><p>lilysilk.com</p><p><strong>$179.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilysilk.com%2Fus%2Fcasual-lapel-collar-silk-pajamas-set-for-men.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do we really need to say more than silk pajamas? LilySilk garments are designed to drape that doesn't wrinkle easily as you might experience with other silk clothing. He'll sleep like a baby.</p>
    15/17

    Casual Lapel Collar Silk Pajamas Set for Men

    LilySilk

    lilysilk.com

    $179.99

    Shop Now

    Do we really need to say more than silk pajamas? LilySilk garments are designed to drape that doesn't wrinkle easily as you might experience with other silk clothing. He'll sleep like a baby.

  • <p><strong>M. Gemi</strong></p><p><strong>$228.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmgemi.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-pastoso-uomo%3Fproduct%3D6684373483579&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't gift a pair of M. Gemi shoes to just anyone. Someone truly special deserves these gorgeous moccasins handmade in Tuscany, Italy. And to address what you're probably thinking...yes, they feel as good as they look.</p>
    16/17

    The Pastoso Uomo

    M. Gemi

    $228.00

    Shop Now

    You don't gift a pair of M. Gemi shoes to just anyone. Someone truly special deserves these gorgeous moccasins handmade in Tuscany, Italy. And to address what you're probably thinking...yes, they feel as good as they look.

  • <p><strong>Maui Jim</strong></p><p>mauijim.com</p><p><strong>$249.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mauijim.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Fshop%2Fsunglasses%2Fclassic%2Fkoko-head%3FvariantCode%3DH737-10M&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34845375%2Fclothing-gifts-for-men%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Did you really think we would forget to accessorize? Maui Jim shades don't just look good, they're specially designed with rounded lenses and a keyhole ridge to offer maximum comfort. Every pair also comes with the brand's signature SuperThin Glass lenses that offer crisper optics than other sunglasses.</p>
    17/17

    KOKO HEAD Polarized Classic Sunglasses

    Maui Jim

    mauijim.com

    $249.99

    Shop Now

    Did you really think we would forget to accessorize? Maui Jim shades don't just look good, they're specially designed with rounded lenses and a keyhole ridge to offer maximum comfort. Every pair also comes with the brand's signature SuperThin Glass lenses that offer crisper optics than other sunglasses.

He doesn't need another ugly Christmas sweater.

