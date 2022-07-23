Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Raise a Glass in The Hamptons, Plus the <em>Nope</em> Cast and More

<p>Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his <em>Haute Living</em> cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York. </p>
<p>The stars of <em>Nope — </em>Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on <em>Late Night</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22. </p>
<p>Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at <em>The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power</em> panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22. </p>
<p>Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21. </p>
<p>Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on <em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A. </p>
<p>Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of <em>The Kite Runner</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21. </p>
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21. </p>
<p>Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20. </p>
<p>Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21. </p>
<p>Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of <em>Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves</em> at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. </p>
<p>Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the <em>Masters of the Universe: 40 Years</em> panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.</p>
<p>Keke Palmer leaves NBC's <em>Today</em> after stopping by to promote her new film <em>Nope</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21.</p>
<p>William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. </p>
<p>Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.</p>
<p>Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Sienna Miller soaks up the sun on July 20 in the South of France.</p>
<p>Ryan Gosling waves to the cameras outside of <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell presents director Ava DuVernay with a key to the city on July 20, declaring it <em>Queen Sugar </em>Day as well, in honor of the OWN series' contributions to the city. </p>
<p>Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears his mantra on his tank while arriving to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on July 20.</p>
<p>Following his ESPYS hosting gig in L.A. on July 20, Stephen Curry kicks back with wife Ayesha during their intimate afterparty at Lavo Ristorante, with Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports.</p>
<p>Issa Rae leads a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class LIVE event for small businesses on July 20 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Sofia Richie enjoys some fun in the sun in the South of France on July 20. </p>
<p>Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman do some shopping in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20. </p>
<p>James McAvoy runs some errands in London on July 21. </p>
<p>Minnie Driver gets dolled up at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village to celebrate Joico's YouthLock Haircare Collection.</p>
<p>Emanuel Lamar Harrold, Gregory Porter, Tivon Scott Pennicott and Ondrej Pivec perform on July 20 during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival in Regensburg, Germany.</p>
<p>Christopher Meloni hits the set of <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime</em> in N.Y.C. on July 20.</p>
<p>Gigi Hadid gets all dressed up for the British <em>Vogue</em> x Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 20.</p>
<p>Joey King is effortlessly cool at the <em>Bullet Train</em> London premiere on July 20.</p>
<p>Lindsey Vonn heads to <em>Today </em>in N.Y.C. on July 19.</p>
<p>Yara Shahidi arrives with a smile at <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on July 20. </p>
<p>Justin Verlander and Kate Upton bring daughter Genevieve to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in L.A. on July 19, ahead of the big game. </p>
<p>Denzel Washington hits the field for a Jackie Robinson tribute ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 19.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton carries her three pups through Malibu on July 19.</p>
<p>Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry help Brad Pitt fly high on July 20 at a <em>Bullet Train</em> photo call in London. </p>
<p>Lupita Nyong'o and Ariana DeBose get all dressed up as Audi brings acclaimed Denmark restaurant Noma to Los Angeles on July 19. </p>
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Gaten Matarazzo makes his debut as Jared in <em>Dear Evan Hansen </em>on July 19 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Kendall Jenner sports a crop top and white slacks for a visit to the salon on July 19 in L.A. </p>
<p>Avril Lavigne joins Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) for his concert at Oakland Arena in California on July 19.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes makes a statement in her head-to-toe recycled cashmere Chloé ensemble in N.Y.C. on July 19. </p>
<p>Jack Harlow commands the stage at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 20.</p>
<p>Elizabeth Olsen keeps it moving in Los Angeles on July 19.</p>
<p> Brad Pitt has some fun with fashion on July 19 at the Berlin premiere of <em>Bullet Train</em>.</p>
<p>Gigi Hadid takes a walk through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 19.</p>
<p>Jaden Smith steps out with friends in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>New loves Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze get cozy following dinner in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy a beach day in Miami on July 18.</p>
<p>Lupita Nyong'o shows off her dramatic look at the Hollywood premiere of <em>Nope</em> at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.</p>
<p>Savannah Guthrie joins Gwyneth Paltrow for a goop pajama party, in partnership with Cartier, celebrating the brand's new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in East Hampton, New York, on July 18.</p>
<p>Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni share a smooch at a FYC screening of <em>Ted Lasso </em>at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.</p>
<p>Hannah Waddingham matches the green carpet at a FYC screening of <em>Ted Lasso </em>at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.</p>
<p>Phil Dunster has some fun behind costars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein at a FYC screening of <em>Ted Lasso </em>at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.</p>
<p>Jordan Peele arrives in style to the Hollywood premiere of his new film <em>Nope </em>at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.</p>
<p>Ana de Armas looks ready for school while arriving to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London on July 19.</p>
<p>Marcia Gay Harden and Melissa Gilbert join Tom Hanks on July 16 at the world premiere of Hanks' play <em>Safe Home</em> at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York. </p>
<p>Cate Blanchett films a scene for <em>Disclaimer</em> in West London on July 19.</p>
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Joe Keery sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on <em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Jon Hamm shows St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols a 'Hamm Slamm' chain during batting practice before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18 in L.A. </p>
<p>Miles Teller and CC Sabathia hang behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 18.</p>
<p>J Balvin performs during the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.</p>
<p>Alyssa Milano gets all dressed up for the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.</p>
<p>Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at <em>The Gray Man </em>premiere in Berlin on July 18.</p>
<p>Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of <em>Bullet Train</em> at Le Grand Rex on July 18.</p>
<p>Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.</p>
<p>Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Vin Diesel happily hits the set of <em>Fast X</em> in Rome on July 18.</p>
<p>Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.</p>
<p>NBA star James Harden celebrates the launch of his J-HARDEN Accolade Wines release with pals Travis Scott and Joel Embiid at CATCH in Los Angeles on July 17.</p>
<p>Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.</p>
<p>Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, <em>POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. </em></p>
<p>New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.</p>
<p>Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.</p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.</p>
<p>Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.</p>
<p>Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of <em>Loki </em>on July 17.</p>
<p>Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film <em>The Ballad of Ruby Salem</em> in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York. </p>
<p>Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.</p>
<p>Jojo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.</p>
<p>Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's <em>Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin</em> at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.</p>
<p>Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

