Chronicles of Pain

Fresh off his first semester at Stanford, Tiger Woods had surgery in December 1994 to remove scar tissue and two tumors from his left knee.

Short-term damage: The surgery was mostly a preventative measure and it happened in the off-season, so not much.

Long-term damage: Also not much. Woods rebounded by finishing T-41 in his first Masters, defended his U.S. Amateur title, and we didn't hear about the left knee again until 2002.