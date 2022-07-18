These Christmas Gift Baskets Are the Perfect Presents for the Holidays

  • <p>It's never too late to start preparing the perfect gift for the holiday season. Whether you're searching for the ideal present for your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1560/gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mom" class="link ">mom</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23652891/gifts-for-sister/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sister," class="link ">sister,</a> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4683/gifts-for-grandma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grandmother," class="link ">grandmother,</a> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4707/gifts-for-girlfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:girlfriend" class="link ">girlfriend</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teen," class="link ">teen,</a> it may take time brainstorming what they might like, especially if you end up waiting until the last minute (don't worry, we have a roundup of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last-minute ideas" class="link ">last-minute ideas </a>if you do). If you're looking for festive options that can be delivered right to their front door, browse through these <strong>best Christmas gift baskets</strong> that are delicious, unique and full of goodies. </p><p>We've rounded up an array of holiday and everyday assortments that family and friends will find useful for the snow-themed season. Our picks range from chocolate towers and popcorn baskets to Broadway-themed treats and classic sets of meat, wine, crackers and cheese. For those interested in more self-care, the spa gift set and pretty in pink pamper set will be ideal options. Expecting mothers will find joy in the pregnancy spa set, while brew lovers will rave about the beer bucket. When it comes to matching the needs and wants of your gift recipients, we've got you covered! So don't hesitate to choose one (or two) of the gift baskets on our list and check out these adventurous <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4733/gift-experiences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift experiences" class="link ">gift experiences</a> kids and adults will find unforgettable. </p>
    These Christmas Gift Baskets Are the Perfect Presents for the Holidays

    It's never too late to start preparing the perfect gift for the holiday season. Whether you're searching for the ideal present for your mom, sister, grandmother, girlfriend or teen, it may take time brainstorming what they might like, especially if you end up waiting until the last minute (don't worry, we have a roundup of last-minute ideas if you do). If you're looking for festive options that can be delivered right to their front door, browse through these best Christmas gift baskets that are delicious, unique and full of goodies.

    We've rounded up an array of holiday and everyday assortments that family and friends will find useful for the snow-themed season. Our picks range from chocolate towers and popcorn baskets to Broadway-themed treats and classic sets of meat, wine, crackers and cheese. For those interested in more self-care, the spa gift set and pretty in pink pamper set will be ideal options. Expecting mothers will find joy in the pregnancy spa set, while brew lovers will rave about the beer bucket. When it comes to matching the needs and wants of your gift recipients, we've got you covered! So don't hesitate to choose one (or two) of the gift baskets on our list and check out these adventurous gift experiences kids and adults will find unforgettable.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fspecialty-gift-baskets%2F35432&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can sample a bit of everything with this basket of pears, chocolate peanuts, Cheryl's Cookies' buttercream cookies and caramel popcorn from The Popcorn Factory. </p>
    1) Deluxe Holiday Signature Basket

    They can sample a bit of everything with this basket of pears, chocolate peanuts, Cheryl's Cookies' buttercream cookies and caramel popcorn from The Popcorn Factory.

  • <p><strong>UnboxMeGifts</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$55.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1111196942%2Funboxme-coffee-lover-package-for-her-or&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget about the coffee lovers. Avid caffeine drinkers can indulge in their morning or afternoon hot cup of joe with this box of chocolate espresso cookies and Vietnamese pourover coffee packets. It also comes with a white-speckled mug. </p>
    2) Coffee Lover Package

    Don't forget about the coffee lovers. Avid caffeine drinkers can indulge in their morning or afternoon hot cup of joe with this box of chocolate espresso cookies and Vietnamese pourover coffee packets. It also comes with a white-speckled mug.

  • <p><strong>FifthStart </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1016690213%2Fgarden-set-birthday-gifts-for-mom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This garden gift set includes a bag — complete with an adjustable shoulder strap and waist — to store their pots, seeds and planting tools. A foldable knee pad, hand rake, trowel and pruning shears are other additions, making this a unique present for green thumb enthusiasts. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g1285/hard-to-kill-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Gorgeous Indoor Plants That Are Almost Impossible to Kill" class="link ">30 Gorgeous Indoor Plants That Are Almost Impossible to Kill</a></p>
    3) Garden Set Gift Box

    This garden gift set includes a bag — complete with an adjustable shoulder strap and waist — to store their pots, seeds and planting tools. A foldable knee pad, hand rake, trowel and pruning shears are other additions, making this a unique present for green thumb enthusiasts.

    RELATED: 30 Gorgeous Indoor Plants That Are Almost Impossible to Kill

  • <p><strong>Broadway Basketeers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076BV6YHW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's always more fun when you can find a gift that complements your giftee's personality or interests. Broadway fans will consider this basket of assorted snacks a delicious treat before they head to the show. </p>
    4) Broadway Food Gift Basket

    It's always more fun when you can find a gift that complements your giftee's personality or interests. Broadway fans will consider this basket of assorted snacks a delicious treat before they head to the show.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fall-occasion-gift-boxes%2F24445&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The smoked sausage, Garlic Jack cheese, crackers and honey hot mustard makes this set a classic. And you can never go wrong with a traditional cheese, meat and crackers mix — especially if you include a bottle of wine. </p>
    5) Classic Meat and Cheese Gift Set

    The smoked sausage, Garlic Jack cheese, crackers and honey hot mustard makes this set a classic. And you can never go wrong with a traditional cheese, meat and crackers mix — especially if you include a bottle of wine.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fall-occasion-gift-baskets%2F29526&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep their nights indoors warm and cozy with a comforting variety of soup. The fabric and rope basket is stuffed with the classics: chicken noodle soup, chicken chili soup and potato corn chowder, along with olive oil and sea salt water crackers.</p>
    6) Soup Gift Basket

    Keep their nights indoors warm and cozy with a comforting variety of soup. The fabric and rope basket is stuffed with the classics: chicken noodle soup, chicken chili soup and potato corn chowder, along with olive oil and sea salt water crackers.

  • <p><strong>Oh! Nuts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00P6VUY86?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This healthy nut selection is divided into seven compartments of different flavors. They'll go <em>nuts</em> diving into the jumbo cashews, raw walnuts, rich pistachios and honey pecans. </p>
    7) Roasted Salted Nuts Holiday Gift Basket

    This healthy nut selection is divided into seven compartments of different flavors. They'll go nuts diving into the jumbo cashews, raw walnuts, rich pistachios and honey pecans.

  • <p><strong>RozaliaCrafts</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$47.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F827166796%2F10-loose-leaf-tea-sampler-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Purchase this tea sampler set for 10 delicious tea flavors — chamomile tea, rose tea, jasmine tea and green tea included. It also comes with a tea spoon diffuser and a mini wooden spice spoon.</p>
    8) Loose Leaf Tea Sampler Basket

    Purchase this tea sampler set for 10 delicious tea flavors — chamomile tea, rose tea, jasmine tea and green tea included. It also comes with a tea spoon diffuser and a mini wooden spice spoon.

  • <p><strong>ConnoisseurMarket</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1107262746%2Fpretty-in-pink-pamper-gift-set-gift-for&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We think this is the perfect set for tweens and teens. With its self-care collection of eye masks, bath bombs, hair clips, candy and beauty blenders (all in pink), the set is truly the epitome of pretty in pink. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4742/gifts-for-tween-girls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:38 Unique Gift Ideas for Tween Girls Who Have Everything" class="link ">38 Unique Gift Ideas for Tween Girls Who Have Everything</a></p>
    9) Pretty in Pink Pamper Set

    We think this is the perfect set for tweens and teens. With its self-care collection of eye masks, bath bombs, hair clips, candy and beauty blenders (all in pink), the set is truly the epitome of pretty in pink.

    RELATED: 38 Unique Gift Ideas for Tween Girls Who Have Everything

  • <p><strong>LilSunshineDelivery</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1064766827%2Flittle-box-of-sunshine-sunflower-care&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's only right that this set of yellow-packaged snacks and sunflower-themed items is called the Sunflower box. It's filled with items like Lay's potato chips and Lemonheads to golden Oreos and Juicy Fruit gum. The sunflower keychain, tea light candle and artificial sunflower make for extra sunny additions. </p>
    10) Little Box of Sunshine Sunflower Care Package

    It's only right that this set of yellow-packaged snacks and sunflower-themed items is called the Sunflower box. It's filled with items like Lay's potato chips and Lemonheads to golden Oreos and Juicy Fruit gum. The sunflower keychain, tea light candle and artificial sunflower make for extra sunny additions.

  • <p><strong>herbsandtwine</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F713393014%2Flavender-gift-set-relaxation-spa-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have this handmade lavender gift box sent to their home on Christmas day. They'll get everything needed for a relaxing spa day, including bath salt, organic beeswax lip balm, soap and a soy candle — all naturally made with lavender. </p>
    11) Lavender Gift Set

    Have this handmade lavender gift box sent to their home on Christmas day. They'll get everything needed for a relaxing spa day, including bath salt, organic beeswax lip balm, soap and a soy candle — all naturally made with lavender.

  • <p><strong>Popcornopolis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017BURFCW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All of the popular popcorn flavors are in this bunch. From caramel corn and cheddar cheese to white cheddar, jalapeño and kettle corn, we bet their movie nights have never been so mouth-watering. <br></p>
    12) Popcorn Gift Basket

    All of the popular popcorn flavors are in this bunch. From caramel corn and cheddar cheese to white cheddar, jalapeño and kettle corn, we bet their movie nights have never been so mouth-watering.

  • <p><strong>A Gift Inside</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004D9XYWU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The whole family can pick and choose their preferred treats from this large gourmet arrangement. Caramel popcorn, chocolate-covered sea salt cashews and caramel drizzled pretzels are only a few delicacies. </p>
    13) Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

    The whole family can pick and choose their preferred treats from this large gourmet arrangement. Caramel popcorn, chocolate-covered sea salt cashews and caramel drizzled pretzels are only a few delicacies.

  • <p><strong>Lizush</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$62.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F671521176%2Fspa-gift-set-spa-gift-set-for-women-spa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone deserves a day at the spa. If they're unable to take time out for a visit, a self-care day in the comfort of their home will suffice. Everything comes in an elegant and personalized box, from natural lip balm and a scented candle to a shower steamer mist and lavender body oil.<br></p>
    14) Spa Gift set

    Everyone deserves a day at the spa. If they're unable to take time out for a visit, a self-care day in the comfort of their home will suffice. Everything comes in an elegant and personalized box, from natural lip balm and a scented candle to a shower steamer mist and lavender body oil.

  • <p><strong>Harry & David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fall-occasion-gift-boxes%2F28162&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>After opening this hinged chest, they'll find a mix of sweet and savory goodies. The dried fruit, roasted almonds, Baklava and Chocolate Decadence Cake make the assortment, as one customer called it, a "chocolate bonanza." </p>
    15) Sweet & Savory Chest

    After opening this hinged chest, they'll find a mix of sweet and savory goodies. The dried fruit, roasted almonds, Baklava and Chocolate Decadence Cake make the assortment, as one customer called it, a "chocolate bonanza."

  • <p><strong>Lizush pregnancy gift set </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1059626090%2Fpregnancy-gift-spa-gift-set-new-mom-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Expecting mothers can take a day off to relax with a shower steamer, facial clay mask, eye mask and travel-friendly lavender soap bar. Not to mention it comes with a "Pampering in Service" sign to hang on the door to ensure that there aren't any disruptions.</p>
    16) Pregnancy Gift Spa Set

    Expecting mothers can take a day off to relax with a shower steamer, facial clay mask, eye mask and travel-friendly lavender soap bar. Not to mention it comes with a "Pampering in Service" sign to hang on the door to ensure that there aren't any disruptions.

  • <p><strong>GroovyGuyGifts </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F776250664%2Fgroomsmen-gift-boxes-groomsmen-gift-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Midnight Smoker Gift Set features a wallet for their poker winnings, an engraved Zippo lighter, a personalized travel case and a stainless steel cutter. Bonus: The wallet holds up to 12 credit cards.</p>
    17) Cigar Lovers Gift Box

    This Midnight Smoker Gift Set features a wallet for their poker winnings, an engraved Zippo lighter, a personalized travel case and a stainless steel cutter. Bonus: The wallet holds up to 12 credit cards.

  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fwilliams-sonoma-italian-pantry-gift-crate&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring the taste of Italy to their space with a reusable wooden crate that holds olive oil, semolina pasta, Genovese pesto, Taggiasca olives and Pecorino Romano cheese. </p>
    18) Italian Pantry Gift Crate

    Bring the taste of Italy to their space with a reusable wooden crate that holds olive oil, semolina pasta, Genovese pesto, Taggiasca olives and Pecorino Romano cheese.

  • <p><strong>Wine Country Gift Baskets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$56.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009LHPM2Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cookies-and-crackers collection is perfect for any occasion — holidays included. Don't forget to add a personalized message to make even more of an impression.</p>
    19) Gourmet Gift Basket

    This cookies-and-crackers collection is perfect for any occasion — holidays included. Don't forget to add a personalized message to make even more of an impression.

  • <p><strong>GourmetGiftBaskets.com</strong></p><p>gourmetgiftbaskets.com</p><p><strong>$174.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gourmetgiftbaskets.com%2FTwelve-Beer-Bucket-Gift-Basket.asp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gourmet Gift Baskets gathered this collection from around the globe. The galvanized bucket is filled with 12 different beers and a handcrafted snack assortment to match their picks. Think beef jerky and tasty nuts. </p>
    20) Around The World Beer Bucket

    Gourmet Gift Baskets gathered this collection from around the globe. The galvanized bucket is filled with 12 different beers and a handcrafted snack assortment to match their picks. Think beef jerky and tasty nuts.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fall-occasion-gift-towers%2F26586&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring some chocolate cheer this Christmas with a tower of chocolatey treats. We're talking dark chocolate popcorn, chocolate cherries (made with real fruit) and chocolate truffles. </p>
    21) Tower of Chocolates Classic Gift

    Bring some chocolate cheer this Christmas with a tower of chocolatey treats. We're talking dark chocolate popcorn, chocolate cherries (made with real fruit) and chocolate truffles.

  • <p><strong>BONNIE AND POP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CHSN691?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is really three gifts in one: dried fruit, a wooden tray and a wooden trivet that turns into a basket. </p>
    22) Dried Fruit Gift Basket

    This is really three gifts in one: dried fruit, a wooden tray and a wooden trivet that turns into a basket.

  • <p><strong>Under the Seventh Ray</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1047966755%2Fdont-fuck-with-my-energy-care-package&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Put a smile on someone's face with a care package that reads: "Don't Fck With My Energy." Choose the size of your box, along with the candle scent (harmony vanilla, serenity lavender, rose garden and orange goddess). </p>
    23) Don't Fck With My Energy Care Package

    Put a smile on someone's face with a care package that reads: "Don't Fck With My Energy." Choose the size of your box, along with the candle scent (harmony vanilla, serenity lavender, rose garden and orange goddess).

  • <p><strong>HappyHyggeGifts</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F884252458%2Fhygge-gift-box-for-your-loved-one-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Featuring a few of the coziest essentials, including a knit throw blanket and chocolate bar, this Hygge Gift Box is a treat for anyone looking to slow down and reflect on their day. </p>
    24) Cozy Gift Set

    Featuring a few of the coziest essentials, including a knit throw blanket and chocolate bar, this Hygge Gift Box is a treat for anyone looking to slow down and reflect on their day.

  • <p><strong>spa luxetique</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C5MSTFP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll get 10 luxury products for a spa day at home. Everything comes in a tote bag that's versatile and has wooden handles for everyday use (including beach days and grocery store runs).</p>
    25) Spa Luxetique Gift Basket

    They'll get 10 luxury products for a spa day at home. Everything comes in a tote bag that's versatile and has wooden handles for everyday use (including beach days and grocery store runs).

  • <p><strong>Wine Country Gift Baskets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BY78O9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Loved ones will be shocked after opening their present and finding a white ceramic teapot surrounded by some of the best teas and teatime goodies. The milk chocolate truffles and butter cookies are our editor's favorites. <br></p>
    26) The Tea Time Gift Collection

    Loved ones will be shocked after opening their present and finding a white ceramic teapot surrounded by some of the best teas and teatime goodies. The milk chocolate truffles and butter cookies are our editor's favorites.

  • <p><strong>1800 Baskets </strong></p><p>1800baskets.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800baskets.com%2Fplanted-with-love-gift-basket-41296&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The chocolate bar, popcorn, shortbread cookies and caramel vanilla tea aren't the only items that make this basket pop. It also comes with a peach blossom reed diffuser, garden gloves and two seed packets of garden flower mix.</p>
    27) Planted with Love Gift Basket

    The chocolate bar, popcorn, shortbread cookies and caramel vanilla tea aren't the only items that make this basket pop. It also comes with a peach blossom reed diffuser, garden gloves and two seed packets of garden flower mix.

  • <p><strong>1800 Baskets</strong></p><p>1800baskets.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800baskets.com%2Fgirls-night-in-rose-gift-basket-175230&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll host the ultimate girls' night at home with an assortment of chocolate-covered raspberries, white wine flavored popcorn, a dark chocolate strawberry bubbly bar and sparkling rosé cordials.</p>
    28) Girls Night In Rosé Gift Basket

    They'll host the ultimate girls' night at home with an assortment of chocolate-covered raspberries, white wine flavored popcorn, a dark chocolate strawberry bubbly bar and sparkling rosé cordials.

  • <p><strong>LOVERY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GBFT6Z3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40616360%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The sweet smell of vanilla and coconut will give them feelings of calm during any morning or nighttime routine. The beauty products, which include body oil and body scrubs, is 100% paraben- and cruelty-free. </p>
    29) Bath and Body Gift Basket

    The sweet smell of vanilla and coconut will give them feelings of calm during any morning or nighttime routine. The beauty products, which include body oil and body scrubs, is 100% paraben- and cruelty-free.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fbakery%2Fcookies-brownies%2F35113&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40616360%2Fbest-christmas-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gift basket only has one thing: Belgian chocolate-covered cookies, all enriched in dark or milk chocolate.</p>
    30) Belgian Chocolate Cookie Basket

    This gift basket only has one thing: Belgian chocolate-covered cookies, all enriched in dark or milk chocolate.

