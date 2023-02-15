Christian Siriano Hosts Pop-Up Wedding Ceremonies in N.Y.C., Plus Lizzo, Eugene Levy and More

  • <p>Christian Siriano pulls up to N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day by hosting pop-up wedding ceremonies with Minted Weddings.</p>
    Christian Siriano pulls up to N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day by hosting pop-up wedding ceremonies with Minted Weddings.

  • <p>Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright make for a stylish duo as they stroll hand-in-hand through the London streets on Valentine's Day.</p>
    Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright make for a stylish duo as they stroll hand-in-hand through the London streets on Valentine's Day.

  • <p>Eugene Levy smiles while attending the London premiere of his Apple TV+ series <i>The Reluctant Traveler </i>on Feb. 14.</p>
    Eugene Levy smiles while attending the London premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler on Feb. 14.

  • <p>Julianne Hough struts into the Feb. 14 Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week.</p>
    Julianne Hough struts into the Feb. 14 Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katy Perry" class="link ">Katy Perry</a> lounges on the beach in Honolulu while filming <em>American Idol</em> on Feb. 12.</p>
    Katy Perry lounges on the beach in Honolulu while filming American Idol on Feb. 12.

  • <p>Champion quarterback <a href="https://people.com/parents/patrick-mahomes-baby-son-bronze-disney-super-bowl-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patrick Mahomes" class="link ">Patrick Mahomes</a> waves alongside Minnie Mouse as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade float passes through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 13.</p>
    Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves alongside Minnie Mouse as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade float passes through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 13.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-ratajkowski/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Ratajkowski" class="link ">Emily Ratajkowski</a> and Eric Andre cuddle up courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the night before Valentine's Day. </p>
    Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre cuddle up courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the night before Valentine's Day.

  • <p>In a statement striped suit and matching ascot, <a href="https://people.com/parents/angela-bassett-kids-following-acting-footsteps-whatever-they-want-to-do/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela Bassett" class="link ">Angela Bassett</a> glows at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills. </p>
    In a statement striped suit and matching ascot, Angela Bassett glows at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>New York Fashion Week is graced by <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-nas-x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Nas X" class="link ">Lil Nas X</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/teyana-taylor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teyana Taylor" class="link ">Teyana Taylor</a>, who sit front row at the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 ready to wear show at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room on Feb. 13.</p>
    New York Fashion Week is graced by Lil Nas X and Teyana Taylor, who sit front row at the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 ready to wear show at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room on Feb. 13.

  • <p>The evening's honoree, <a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-crudup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Crudup" class="link ">Billy Crudup</a>, brings <a href="https://people.com/tag/naomi-watts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Watts" class="link ">Naomi Watts</a> as his date to The Edison Ballroom for The Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 13.</p>
    The evening's honoree, Billy Crudup, brings Naomi Watts as his date to The Edison Ballroom for The Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 13.

  • <p>On the set of his new movie <i>Wolves</i>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> braves the snow in the Old Howard Beach neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Feb. 13. </p>
    On the set of his new movie Wolves, Brad Pitt braves the snow in the Old Howard Beach neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Feb. 13.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cate-blanchett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett" class="link ">Cate Blanchett</a> looks sunny as ever in a pastel yellow blouse and cool black shades outside of <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. </p>
    Cate Blanchett looks sunny as ever in a pastel yellow blouse and cool black shades outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

  • <p>Broadcasting from the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, <a href="https://people.com/tag/colin-farrell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Farrell" class="link ">Colin Farrell</a> and Brendan Gleeson take the mics on SiriusXM's <i>The Jess Cage Show</i> on Feb. 13.</p>
    Broadcasting from the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson take the mics on SiriusXM's The Jess Cage Show on Feb. 13.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/claire-foy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Claire Foy" class="link ">Claire Foy</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/suki-waterhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Suki Waterhouse" class="link ">Suki Waterhouse</a>, Claudia Sulewski, <a href="https://people.com/tag/maddie-ziegler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maddie Ziegler" class="link ">Maddie Ziegler</a> and Lana Condor sit front row at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 show on Feb. 13 during New York Fashion Week. </p>
    Claire Foy, Suki Waterhouse, Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler and Lana Condor sit front row at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 show on Feb. 13 during New York Fashion Week.

  • <p>Standing outside of the CBS Studios building, <a href="https://people.com/tag/karlie-kloss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karlie Kloss" class="link ">Karlie Kloss</a> lights up New York City in a bright pink pantsuit on Feb. 14, a great day to don the color of love.</p>
    Standing outside of the CBS Studios building, Karlie Kloss lights up New York City in a bright pink pantsuit on Feb. 14, a great day to don the color of love.

  • <p>Looking smart in a suit and tie, <a href="https://people.com/tag/dave-franco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dave Franco" class="link ">Dave Franco</a> greets onlookers outside of <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> in L.A. on Feb. 13. </p>
    Looking smart in a suit and tie, Dave Franco greets onlookers outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 13.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a> smiles at the Feb. 13 premiere of his film <i>Creed III, </i>which he directed and stars in, at Cinema Grand Rex in Paris.</p>
    Michael B. Jordan smiles at the Feb. 13 premiere of his film Creed III, which he directed and stars in, at Cinema Grand Rex in Paris.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> heads out in New York City, where he has been filming his upcoming film <em>Wolves</em>, wearing a cozy-looking ensemble on Feb. 13. </p>
    Brad Pitt heads out in New York City, where he has been filming his upcoming film Wolves, wearing a cozy-looking ensemble on Feb. 13.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/austin-butler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austin Butler" class="link ">Austin Butler</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Cruise" class="link ">Tom Cruise</a> pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13. </p>
    Austin Butler and Tom Cruise pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13.

  • <p>Also at Monday's luncheon, Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/brendan-fraser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brendan Fraser" class="link ">Brendan Fraser</a> arrives at the Beverly Hilton.</p>
    Also at Monday's luncheon, Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the Beverly Hilton.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emma-thompson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Thompson" class="link ">Emma Thompson</a> appears to be in good spirits dressed in a lilac pantsuit at the U.K. premiere <em>What's Love Got To Do With It?</em> at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square in London on Feb. 12. </p>
    Emma Thompson appears to be in good spirits dressed in a lilac pantsuit at the U.K. premiere What's Love Got To Do With It? at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square in London on Feb. 12.

  • <p>Roy Choi and <a href="https://people.com/tag/robert-downey-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Downey Jr." class="link ">Robert Downey Jr.</a> pose with honoree <a href="https://people.com/tag/jon-favreau/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon Favreau" class="link ">Jon Favreau</a> at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 13. </p>
    Roy Choi and Robert Downey Jr. pose with honoree Jon Favreau at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 13.

  • <p>Dressed in a leopard print coat, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicky-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicky Hilton" class="link ">Nicky Hilton</a> steps out for a walk in New York City on Feb. 13. </p>
    Dressed in a leopard print coat, Nicky Hilton steps out for a walk in New York City on Feb. 13.

  • <p>Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, <a href="https://people.com/tag/mariah-carey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariah Carey" class="link ">Mariah Carey</a>, Adrianna Hicks and Scott Wittman hang backstage at <em>Some Like It Hot</em> on Broadway on Feb. 10. Carey is one of the show's producers. </p>
    Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and Scott Wittman hang backstage at Some Like It Hot on Broadway on Feb. 10. Carey is one of the show's producers.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessie J" class="link ">Jessie J</a> shows off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red look at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 11 in London. </p>
    Jessie J shows off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red look at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 11 in London.

  • <p>Showing off his tattooed physique, <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> performs "As It Was" at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 11 dressed in a sequined red jacket paired with black trousers.</p>
    Showing off his tattooed physique, Harry Styles performs "As It Was" at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 11 dressed in a sequined red jacket paired with black trousers.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-antonoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Antonoff" class="link ">Jack Antonoff</a> and fiancée <a href="https://people.com/tag/margaret-qualley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margaret Qualley" class="link ">Margaret Qualley</a> share a box of popcorn sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on Feb 11. at Madison Square Garden in New York City. </p>
    Jack Antonoff and fiancée Margaret Qualley share a box of popcorn sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on Feb 11. at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lizzo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzo" class="link ">Lizzo</a> throws up a peace-sign while leaving KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb. 13. </p>
    Lizzo throws up a peace-sign while leaving KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb. 13.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-gosling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Gosling" class="link ">Ryan Gosling</a> hits the Sydney set of his upcoming film <em>The Fall Guy </em>on Feb. 12. </p>
    Ryan Gosling hits the Sydney set of his upcoming film The Fall Guy on Feb. 12.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/pedro-pascal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pedro Pascal" class="link ">Pedro Pascal</a> steps out in New York City with his sister, Lux Pascal, on Feb. 12 to catch a performance of <em>The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window,</em> which is currently running at BAM in Brooklyn and starring <a href="https://people.com/tag/oscar-isaac/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar Isaac" class="link ">Oscar Isaac</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/rachel-brosnahan-was-told-she-was-not-funny-for-years-before-marvelous-mrs-maisel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Brosnahan" class="link ">Rachel Brosnahan</a>. </p>
    Pedro Pascal steps out in New York City with his sister, Lux Pascal, on Feb. 12 to catch a performance of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is currently running at BAM in Brooklyn and starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

  • <p>Dressed in a green trench coat, <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes" class="link ">Katie Holmes</a> poses outside of the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12. </p>
    Dressed in a green trench coat, Katie Holmes poses outside of the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ken-jeong/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ken Jeong" class="link ">Ken Jeong</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-on-inspiring-younger-generations-of-asian-actors-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/henry-golding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Henry Golding" class="link ">Henry Golding</a> pose together at a dinner for Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud at Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12. </p>
    Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding pose together at a dinner for Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud at Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/olivia-munn-john-mulaney-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Mulaney" class="link ">John Mulaney </a>smiles ahead of his flight at Sydney Airport in Australia on Feb. 12.</p>
    John Mulaney smiles ahead of his flight at Sydney Airport in Australia on Feb. 12.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/alexa-chung/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexa Chung" class="link ">Alexa Chung</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/tom-sturridge-shares-what-terrified-and-made-him-vulnerable-about-sandman-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Sturridge" class="link ">Tom Sturridge</a> take a stroll in New York City on Feb. 11. </p>
    Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge take a stroll in New York City on Feb. 11.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kevin-hart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Hart" class="link ">Kevin Hart</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Haddish" class="link ">Tiffany Haddish</a> get together at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11 in Phoenix.</p>
    Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish get together at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11 in Phoenix.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cate-blanchett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett" class="link ">Cate Blanchett</a> attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at the Hotel Casa del Mar on Feb. 11 in Santa Monica, California.</p>
    Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at the Hotel Casa del Mar on Feb. 11 in Santa Monica, California.

  • <p>Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of <a href="https://people.com/tag/imagine-dragons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Imagine Dragons" class="link ">Imagine Dragons</a> perform onstage at the fourth edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location at the Footprint Center on Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona.</p>
    Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform onstage at the fourth edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location at the Footprint Center on Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cardi B" class="link ">Cardi B</a> is pretty in purple at W Hotel's Super Bowl Party Show in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 10.</p>
    Cardi B is pretty in purple at W Hotel's Super Bowl Party Show in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 10.

  • <p>Julia Fox is seen out and about in New York City in one of <a href="https://people.com/style/julia-fox-providing-visual-service-to-the-public-with-daring-fashion-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her avant-garde ensembles" class="link ">her avant-garde ensembles</a> on Feb. 10.</p>
    Julia Fox is seen out and about in New York City in one of her avant-garde ensembles on Feb. 10.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton" class="link ">Paris Hilton</a> performs at The One Party by Uber: Super Bowl on Feb. 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.</p>
    Paris Hilton performs at The One Party by Uber: Super Bowl on Feb. 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meryl-streep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep" class="link ">Meryl Streep</a> lends at hand to <a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-eichner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Eichner" class="link ">Billy Eichner</a> during a 92nd Street Y event paying homage to playwright John Guare in New York City on Feb. 6.</p>
    Meryl Streep lends at hand to Billy Eichner during a 92nd Street Y event paying homage to playwright John Guare in New York City on Feb. 6.

  • <p>Singer <a href="https://people.com/music/becky-g-talks-family-financial-struggles-support/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Becky G" class="link ">Becky G</a> displays a sweet smile while stepping out in New York City on Feb. 10. </p>
    Singer Becky G displays a sweet smile while stepping out in New York City on Feb. 10.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/lana-condor-on-finding-perfect-wedding-dress-interview-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lana Condor" class="link ">Lana Condor</a>,<a href="https://people.com/tag/emma-roberts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Roberts" class="link "> Emma Roberts</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/ziwe-advice-for-black-women-in-entertainment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ziwe Fumudoh" class="link ">Ziwe Fumudoh</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/quinta-brunson-best-moments-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quinta Brunson" class="link ">Quinta Brunson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/white-lotus-star-haley-lu-richardson-collects-celebrity-cardboard-cutouts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haley Lu Richardson" class="link ">Haley Lu Richardson</a> attend the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney on Feb. 10. </p>
    Lana Condor, Emma Roberts, Ziwe Fumudoh, Quinta Brunson and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney on Feb. 10.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/emily-ratajkowski-eric-andre-all-smiles-step-out-together-again-new-york-city/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eric Andre" class="link ">Eric Andre</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-ratajkowski/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Ratajkowski" class="link ">Emily Ratajkowski</a> take a stroll in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.</p>
    Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski take a stroll in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/meagan-good-halle-berry-support-and-love-during-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meagan Good" class="link ">Meagan Good</a> attends the <em>Harlem</em> screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on Feb. 10 in Atlanta.</p>
    Meagan Good attends the Harlem screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on Feb. 10 in Atlanta.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/julia-stiles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Stiles" class="link ">Julia Stiles</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/golden-globes-2023-abbott-elementary-best-musical-comedy-series-quinta-brunson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quinta Brunson" class="link ">Quinta Brunson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/lindsay-lohan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindsay Lohan" class="link ">Lindsay Lohan</a> slay the front row at Christian Siriano's fall/winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9.</p>
    Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan slay the front row at Christian Siriano's fall/winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/meryl-streep-joins-only-murders-in-the-building-season-3-filming-begins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Only Murders in the Building" class="link "><em>Only Murders in the Building</em></a> costars <a href="https://people.com/tag/martin-short/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martin Short" class="link ">Martin Short</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meryl-streep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep" class="link ">Meryl Streep</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/steve-martin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve Martin" class="link ">Steve Martin</a> pose at the opening night afterparty for the new play <em>Pictures From Home</em> on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9. </p>
    Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin pose at the opening night afterparty for the new play Pictures From Home on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/patrick-stewart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patrick Stewart" class="link ">Patrick Stewart</a> and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the <a href="https://people.com/tv/star-trek-picard-drops-intense-trailer-packed-with-familiar-faces-final-season-paramount-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Star Trek: Picard" class="link "><em>Star Trek: Picard</em></a> final season premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.</p>
    Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard final season premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/sarah-jessica-parker-and-john-corbett-reunite-and-just-like-that-set-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Corbett" class="link ">John Corbett</a> share a deep kiss while filming scenes of <span><em>And Just Like That...</em></span> season 2 in the West Village of New York City on Feb. 9. </p>
    Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett share a deep kiss while filming scenes of And Just Like That... season 2 in the West Village of New York City on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a>, actor and director of <em>Creed III,</em> attends the film's premier at Cinepolis Plaza Universidad in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 9.</p>
    Michael B. Jordan, actor and director of Creed III, attends the film's premier at Cinepolis Plaza Universidad in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elizabeth-olsen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Olsen" class="link ">Elizabeth Olsen</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/alicia-keys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alicia Keys" class="link ">Alicia Keys</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gabrielle-union/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gabrielle Union" class="link ">Gabrielle Union</a> attend the Hennessy Paradis(e) Is On Earth event in Joshua Tree, California, on Feb. 7. </p>
    Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union attend the Hennessy Paradis(e) Is On Earth event in Joshua Tree, California, on Feb. 7.

  • <p>Longtime friends and <em>Fast and Furious</em> co-stars <a href="https://people.com/tag/vin-diesel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vin Diesel" class="link ">Vin Diesel</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tyrese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyrese" class="link ">Tyrese</a> attend the trailer launch of <em>Fast X</em> at Regal L.A. on Feb. 9, </p>
    Longtime friends and Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese attend the trailer launch of Fast X at Regal L.A. on Feb. 9,

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/angela-bassett-courtney-b-vance-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela Bassett" class="link ">Angela Bassett</a> receives the Montecito Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 9 in California. </p>
    Angela Bassett receives the Montecito Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 9 in California.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lin-manuel-miranda/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lin-Manuel Miranda" class="link ">Lin-Manuel Miranda</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rita-moreno/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rita Moreno" class="link ">Rita Moreno</a> arrive to the opening night of <em>West Side Story</em> at Centro de Bellas Artes on Feb. 9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.</p>
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rita Moreno arrive to the opening night of West Side Story at Centro de Bellas Artes on Feb. 9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/hayley-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hayley Williams" class="link ">Hayley Williams</a> of Paramore hits the stage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.</p>
    Hayley Williams of Paramore hits the stage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-antonoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Antonoff" class="link ">Jack Antonoff</a> of Bleachers performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.</p>
    Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Haddish" class="link ">Tiffany Haddish</a> has some fun at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. </p>
    Tiffany Haddish has some fun at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/olivia-culpo-christian-mccaffrey-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian McCaffrey" class="link ">Christian McCaffrey</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-culpo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olivia Culpo" class="link ">Olivia Culpo</a> look happy in love while at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. </p>
    Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo look happy in love while at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/flavor-flav-spent-2600-a-day-drugs-6-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flavor Flav" class="link ">Flavor Flav</a> attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. </p>
    Flavor Flav attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lebron-james/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LeBron James" class="link ">LeBron James</a>, <a href="https://people.com/sports/lebron-james-son-bryce-15-receives-first-college-basketball-scholarship-offer-blessed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bryce James" class="link ">Bryce James</a>, <a href="https://people.com/sports/who-is-lebron-james-savannah-james/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Savannah James" class="link ">Savannah James</a>, <a href="https://people.com/parents/lebron-james-wife-savannah-details-daughter-zhuri-hair-trim-routine-kitchen-beautician/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zhuri James" class="link ">Zhuri James</a>, Gloria Marie James and <a href="https://people.com/parents/lebron-james-wife-savannah-family-outing-celebrating-son-bronny-senior-night/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bronny James" class="link ">Bronny James</a> attend a ceremony honoring the NBA star's historic achievement of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 9 in L.A. </p>
    LeBron James, Bryce James, Savannah James, Zhuri James, Gloria Marie James and Bronny James attend a ceremony honoring the NBA star's historic achievement of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 9 in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gavin-rossdale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gavin Rossdale" class="link ">Gavin Rossdale</a> of Bush performs at HISTORY on Feb. 9 in Toronto, Canada. </p>
    Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at HISTORY on Feb. 9 in Toronto, Canada.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jamie-lee-curtis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Lee Curtis" class="link ">Jamie Lee Curtis</a> co-hosts <em>The Jess Cagle Show</em> at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on Feb. 9.</p>
    Jamie Lee Curtis co-hosts The Jess Cagle Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/frank-turner-talks-childhood-new-album-fthc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frank Turner" class="link ">Frank Turner</a> performs during a concert for War Child as a part of BRITs Week at the O2 Shepherds' Bush Empire on Feb. 9 in London.</p>
    Frank Turner performs during a concert for War Child as a part of BRITs Week at the O2 Shepherds' Bush Empire on Feb. 9 in London.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-graham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Graham" class="link ">Ashley Graham</a> takes in the view of the Manhattan skyline as she ceremoniously lights the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9. </p>
    Ashley Graham takes in the view of the Manhattan skyline as she ceremoniously lights the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.

  • <p>On Feb. 9, Super Bowl LVII Halftime star <a href="https://people.com/tag/rihanna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna" class="link ">Rihanna</a> wows onstage in Phoenix during an Apple Music press conference for her upcoming mid-game performance.</p>
    On Feb. 9, Super Bowl LVII Halftime star Rihanna wows onstage in Phoenix during an Apple Music press conference for her upcoming mid-game performance.

  • <p>New mom <a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton" class="link ">Paris Hilton</a> looks ready for spring in a charming baby blue sundress at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami Beach, which she attended alongside her husband Carter Reum on Feb. 9. </p>
    New mom Paris Hilton looks ready for spring in a charming baby blue sundress at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami Beach, which she attended alongside her husband Carter Reum on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/alexander-skarsgard/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexander Skarsgård" class="link ">Alexander Skarsgård</a> strolls through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Feb. 9.</p>
    Alexander Skarsgård strolls through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Feb. 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rachel-bilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Bilson" class="link ">Rachel Bilson</a> attends a screening of her new crime anthology series <i>Accused</i> at SCAD TVfest on Feb. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.</p>
    Rachel Bilson attends a screening of her new crime anthology series Accused at SCAD TVfest on Feb. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • <p>At the L.A. premiere of his new show <i>Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur</i>, Laurence Fishburne poses with the series' executive producer Steve Loter (far right), executive music producer Raphael Saadiq (far left) and voice actors Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Libe Barer and Gary Anthony Williams. </p>
    At the L.A. premiere of his new show Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Laurence Fishburne poses with the series' executive producer Steve Loter (far right), executive music producer Raphael Saadiq (far left) and voice actors Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Libe Barer and Gary Anthony Williams.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tia-mowry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tia Mowry" class="link ">Tia Mowry</a> celebrates her new curl-friendly hair care brand 4U By Tia with a launch party on Feb. 7 at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.</p>
    Tia Mowry celebrates her new curl-friendly hair care brand 4U By Tia with a launch party on Feb. 7 at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

  • <p>D-Nice poses with Boyz II Men before all four artists take the stage at the Miami Heat's Charitable Fund Gala. </p>
    D-Nice poses with Boyz II Men before all four artists take the stage at the Miami Heat's Charitable Fund Gala.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/alison-brie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alison Brie" class="link ">Alison Brie</a> paints the city purple during an evening out in New York City on Feb. 8.</p>
    Alison Brie paints the city purple during an evening out in New York City on Feb. 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chrissy Teigen" class="link ">Chrissy Teigen</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Legend" class="link ">John Legend</a> step out to pick up their kids from school in West Hollywood on Feb. 8.</p>
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out to pick up their kids from school in West Hollywood on Feb. 8.

  • <p>Princess of Wales <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link ">Kate Middleton</a> tests her strength with a training exercise at Landau Forte College in Derby, England, on Feb. 8, where she celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's record-breaking solo expedition to Antarctica. </p>
    Princess of Wales Kate Middleton tests her strength with a training exercise at Landau Forte College in Derby, England, on Feb. 8, where she celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's record-breaking solo expedition to Antarctica.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Kardashian" class="link ">Kim Kardashian</a> wears bubblegum pink to match her SKIMS Valentine's Shop Pop-Up at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.</p>
    Kim Kardashian wears bubblegum pink to match her SKIMS Valentine's Shop Pop-Up at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

  • <p>Looking fit and fabulous in a navy workout set on Feb. 8, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gisele-bundchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gisele Bündchen" class="link ">Gisele Bündchen</a> takes her dog on a jog in Miami.</p>
    Looking fit and fabulous in a navy workout set on Feb. 8, Gisele Bündchen takes her dog on a jog in Miami.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emma-roberts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Roberts" class="link ">Emma Roberts</a> celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue at a Feb. 8 kickoff party hosted by the department store at The Jazz Club at Aman.</p>
    Emma Roberts celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue at a Feb. 8 kickoff party hosted by the department store at The Jazz Club at Aman.

  • <p>Julia Fox walks the N.Y.C. streets with Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker pie in hand on Feb. 8.</p>
    Julia Fox walks the N.Y.C. streets with Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker pie in hand on Feb. 8.

  • <p>Rocking a matching skirt and jacket set, <a href="https://people.com/tag/charli-xcx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charli XCX" class="link ">Charli XCX</a> stylishly steps into her ride on Feb. 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Rocking a matching skirt and jacket set, Charli XCX stylishly steps into her ride on Feb. 8 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Newlyweds <a href="https://people.com/tag/abigail-breslin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abigail Breslin" class="link ">Abigail Breslin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/abigail-breslin-is-married-to-longtime-love-ira-kunyansky/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ira Kunyansky" class="link ">Ira Kunyansky</a> make a darling duo at the afterparty following the premiere of her new film <i>Miranda's Victim </i>on Feb. 8 in Santa Barbara.</p>
    Newlyweds Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky make a darling duo at the afterparty following the premiere of her new film Miranda's Victim on Feb. 8 in Santa Barbara.

