Chris Evans' hottest movie roles in the MCU and beyond

  • <p>It's been several years since he hung up the shield, but Evans will probably always be known for his turn as Marvel's star-spangled hero. The actor has played Captain America in a whopping 10 films, beginning with 2011's <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/captain-america-the-first-avenger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The First Avenger" class="link "><em>The First Avenger </em></a>and stretching to 2019's <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/avengers-endgame/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avengers: Endgame" class="link "><em>Avengers: Endgame</em></a>. (If you count that Loki impersonation scene in <em>Thor: The Dark World, </em>that brings the total up to 11.) Evans' version of Steve Rogers is kind, charming, and fiercely principled, the kind of guy who will defend you from alien invaders and never, ever be late for your dates. He is and always will be America's ass.</p>
    <em>Captain America: The First Avenger</em> (2011)

    It's been several years since he hung up the shield, but Evans will probably always be known for his turn as Marvel's star-spangled hero. The actor has played Captain America in a whopping 10 films, beginning with 2011's The First Avenger and stretching to 2019's Avengers: Endgame. (If you count that Loki impersonation scene in Thor: The Dark World, that brings the total up to 11.) Evans' version of Steve Rogers is kind, charming, and fiercely principled, the kind of guy who will defend you from alien invaders and never, ever be late for your dates. He is and always will be America's ass.

  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/person/chris-evans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Evans" class="link ">Chris Evans</a> may be best known for playing superheroes, movie stars, and the occasional murderer, but now, he's got a new role: <a href="https://ew.com/celebrity/chris-evans-people-sexiest-man-alive-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive" class="link ">PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive</a>. To celebrate the actor's official induction into the sexy pantheon, EW has rounded up some of his hottest roles — both figuratively and literally. (No, really. Remember that time he played a superhero who was literally on fire?)</p>
    Chris Evans' hottest roles

    Chris Evans may be best known for playing superheroes, movie stars, and the occasional murderer, but now, he's got a new role: PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. To celebrate the actor's official induction into the sexy pantheon, EW has rounded up some of his hottest roles — both figuratively and literally. (No, really. Remember that time he played a superhero who was literally on fire?)

  • <p><span><em>Not Another Teen Movie</em></span> may be a <a href="https://ew.com/article/2001/12/14/not-another-teen-movie-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:forgettable parody" class="link ">forgettable parody</a> of the '90s teen movie genre, but it's notable for being the movie where Evans appears nude, except for some whipped cream and strategically placed maraschino cherries.</p>
    <em>Not Another Teen Movie</em> (2001)

    Not Another Teen Movie may be a forgettable parody of the '90s teen movie genre, but it's notable for being the movie where Evans appears nude, except for some whipped cream and strategically placed maraschino cherries.

  • <p>Before he was a shield-slinging captain, Evans played a very different kind of Marvel superhero. The actor made his comic book movie debut in<a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/fantastic-four-2005/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2005's Fantastic Four" class="link "> 2005's <em>Fantastic Four</em></a>, literally lighting up the screen as Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch.</p>
    <em>Fantastic Four</em> (2005)

    Before he was a shield-slinging captain, Evans played a very different kind of Marvel superhero. The actor made his comic book movie debut in 2005's Fantastic Four, literally lighting up the screen as Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch.

  • <p>Evans has starred in several films with <a href="https://ew.com/person/scarlett-johansson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scarlett Johansson" class="link ">Scarlett Johansson</a>, including multiple Marvel flicks and the 2004 SAT heist movie <em>The Perfect Score</em>. But he's particularly charming in 2007 rom-com <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/the-nanny-diaries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Nanny Diaries" class="link "><em>The Nanny Diaries</em></a>, where he plays a character literally named "Harvard Hottie."</p>
    <em>The Nanny Diaries</em> (2007)

    Evans has starred in several films with Scarlett Johansson, including multiple Marvel flicks and the 2004 SAT heist movie The Perfect Score. But he's particularly charming in 2007 rom-com The Nanny Diaries, where he plays a character literally named "Harvard Hottie."

  • <p>Evans has a minor but memorable role in Edgar Wright's 2010 classic <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/scott-pilgrim-vs-the-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" class="link "><em>Scott Pilgrim vs. the World</em></a><em>,</em> playing asshole skater-turned-movie-star Lucas Lee. When he's not starring in films like <em>Action Doctor </em>or <em>You Just Don't Exist, </em>Lee likes to spend his time getting blazed back in his Winnie. He's the kind of guy who makes you <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgzeF3hdYOY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:want to have his adopted babies" class="link ">want to have his adopted babies</a>.</p>
    <em>Scott Pilgrim vs. the World</em> (2010)

    Evans has a minor but memorable role in Edgar Wright's 2010 classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, playing asshole skater-turned-movie-star Lucas Lee. When he's not starring in films like Action Doctor or You Just Don't Exist, Lee likes to spend his time getting blazed back in his Winnie. He's the kind of guy who makes you want to have his adopted babies.

  • <p>Released just two years after the first <em>Avengers,</em> Bong Joon-ho apocalyptic thriller <a href="https://ew.com/article/2014/07/09/snowpiercer-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snowpiercer" class="link "><em>Snowpiercer</em></a> allowed Evans to show off his grittier side, playing a reluctant revolutionary named Curtis. It's a bleak and brutal role, but Evans brings a weary humanity to his tragic hero, resulting in one of his best performances to date.</p>
    <em>Snowpiercer</em> (2014)

    Released just two years after the first Avengers, Bong Joon-ho apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer allowed Evans to show off his grittier side, playing a reluctant revolutionary named Curtis. It's a bleak and brutal role, but Evans brings a weary humanity to his tragic hero, resulting in one of his best performances to date.

  • <p><em><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/gifted/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifted" class="link ">Gifted</a>,</em> the drama directed by Marc Webb, casts Evans as a charming father figure, who cares for his child prodigy niece (Mckenna Grace) after her mother dies. </p>
    <em>Gifted</em> (2017)

    Gifted, the drama directed by Marc Webb, casts Evans as a charming father figure, who cares for his child prodigy niece (Mckenna Grace) after her mother dies.

  • <p>Yeah, we already covered Captain America. But Steve Rogers deserves a special shout-out for his appearance in <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/avengers-infinity-war/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avengers: Infinity War," class="link "><em>Avengers: Infinity War,</em></a> where he shows up rocking one hell of a beard.</p>
    <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> (2018)

    Yeah, we already covered Captain America. But Steve Rogers deserves a special shout-out for his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, where he shows up rocking one hell of a beard.

  • <p>The sweater that launched a thousand memes! Sure, Evans' <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/knives-out/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knives Out" class="link "><em>Knives Out</em></a> character Ransom Drysdale is <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2019/10/21/chris-evans-knives-out-character/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an all-around awful human being" class="link ">an all-around awful human being</a>, the kind of charming criminal who orchestrates murder plots and gleefully tells his family to "eat s---." But damn, cream-colored knitwear has never looked so good.</p>
    <em>Knives Out</em> (2019)

    The sweater that launched a thousand memes! Sure, Evans' Knives Out character Ransom Drysdale is an all-around awful human being, the kind of charming criminal who orchestrates murder plots and gleefully tells his family to "eat s---." But damn, cream-colored knitwear has never looked so good.

  • <p>Inspired by a true story, Evans stars in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2019/07/16/chris-evans-red-sea-diving-resort-trailer-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this 2019 Netflix spy thriller" class="link ">this 2019 Netflix spy thriller</a> as a Mossad agent named Ari Levinson. Joined by a crew of fellow undercover operatives, he helps evacuate Jewish-Ethopian refugees to Israel.</p>
    <em>The Red Sea Diving Resort</em> (2019)

    Inspired by a true story, Evans stars in this 2019 Netflix spy thriller as a Mossad agent named Ari Levinson. Joined by a crew of fellow undercover operatives, he helps evacuate Jewish-Ethopian refugees to Israel.

  • <p>Okay, so the mustache is a divisive look. And that haircut is definitely a choice. But Evans brings a sort of sociopathic charm to <a href="https://ew.com/movies/movie-reviews/the-gray-man-netflix-ryan-gosling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this spy thriller" class="link ">this spy thriller</a>, reteaming with his <em>Avengers </em>directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Plus, it's very fun to watch Evans face off against Ryan Gosling, who is also an extremely handsome man.</p>
    <em>The Gray Man</em> (2022)

    Okay, so the mustache is a divisive look. And that haircut is definitely a choice. But Evans brings a sort of sociopathic charm to this spy thriller, reteaming with his Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Plus, it's very fun to watch Evans face off against Ryan Gosling, who is also an extremely handsome man.

  • <p>Leave it to Evans to take <a href="https://ew.com/movies/movie-reviews/lightyear-pixar-chris-evans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an animated film" class="link ">an animated film</a> about a plastic-toy-turned-interstellar-astronaut and make him hot.</p>
    <em>Lightyear</em> (2022)

    Leave it to Evans to take an animated film about a plastic-toy-turned-interstellar-astronaut and make him hot.

