Advertisement

Chopped bob explained: this throwback volumized style is set to be a popular trim

  • <p> <strong>The chopped bob is the latest hairstyle taking the beauty world by storm and is only set to grow in popularity. A loose, tousled take on the classic cropped trim, this trendy and flattering look is adored by celebrities.</strong> </p> <p> It is no secret that bob hairstyles are having a bit of a moment right now, and we couldn't be happier. Low maintenance and extremely chic, there is almost no one that a bob won't work for. But if you have always found the shorter trim to be too refined for your tastes, the chopped bob could be the more relaxed, edgier cut you've been hoping for.  </p> <p> When it comes to short hairstyles, the worry can be that there's less room for experimenting and individuality. However, the number of trendy bobs we have come across recently proves otherwise. From the timeless French bob to the softer boyfriend bob, the possibilities are endless. We break down what you need to know about the chopped bob, including advice from the experts to get this cool, stylish look yourself. </p> <p> <em>Click through to read the full story…<br> BY AMELIA YEOMANS</em> </p>
    1/12

    The chopped bob is the latest flattering haircut that can totally transform all hair types

    The chopped bob is the latest hairstyle taking the beauty world by storm and is only set to grow in popularity. A loose, tousled take on the classic cropped trim, this trendy and flattering look is adored by celebrities.

    It is no secret that bob hairstyles are having a bit of a moment right now, and we couldn't be happier. Low maintenance and extremely chic, there is almost no one that a bob won't work for. But if you have always found the shorter trim to be too refined for your tastes, the chopped bob could be the more relaxed, edgier cut you've been hoping for. 

    When it comes to short hairstyles, the worry can be that there's less room for experimenting and individuality. However, the number of trendy bobs we have come across recently proves otherwise. From the timeless French bob to the softer boyfriend bob, the possibilities are endless. We break down what you need to know about the chopped bob, including advice from the experts to get this cool, stylish look yourself.

    Click through to read the full story…
    BY AMELIA YEOMANS

    Getty/Future
  • <p> "The chopped bob is a more lived-in bob style with texture, movement, and versatility, but at the same time it's ultra-low maintenance," explains Jonathan Andrew, Fudge Professional Global Ambassador. "It isn't your traditional blunt bob - it uses layers and texture to make it chic and sexy." </p> <p> This style is perfect for those who have naturally wavy hairstyles, or those who like their hair to have more texture and body. The style lends itself to an 'undone' look, so it is a bob for those who want a short style that isn't too straight or uniform.  </p> <p> So who does it suit? "Anyone! The chopped bob is bespoke and tailored to the individual," says Andrew. "The one thing is that it isn't blunt or over-styled - its layers and textures make it a versatile and laid-back style." This is one of our favorite things about the chopped bob, as it can really be changed to suit anyone's taste without losing the edgy look, much like the bixie haircut. </p> <p> With this look, one of the only bob mistakes you can make it not consulting with your hairdresser first. "Talk with your stylist to tailor it to your face shape - teetering between the chin to just above the shoulders, and then discuss the best hair styling and washing routine to ensure it has maximum staying power, and doesn't look lank or weighed down at any point," advises Andrew. </p>
    2/12

    What is it and who does the chopped bob suit?

    "The chopped bob is a more lived-in bob style with texture, movement, and versatility, but at the same time it's ultra-low maintenance," explains Jonathan Andrew, Fudge Professional Global Ambassador. "It isn't your traditional blunt bob - it uses layers and texture to make it chic and sexy."

    This style is perfect for those who have naturally wavy hairstyles, or those who like their hair to have more texture and body. The style lends itself to an 'undone' look, so it is a bob for those who want a short style that isn't too straight or uniform. 

    So who does it suit? "Anyone! The chopped bob is bespoke and tailored to the individual," says Andrew. "The one thing is that it isn't blunt or over-styled - its layers and textures make it a versatile and laid-back style." This is one of our favorite things about the chopped bob, as it can really be changed to suit anyone's taste without losing the edgy look, much like the bixie haircut.

    With this look, one of the only bob mistakes you can make it not consulting with your hairdresser first. "Talk with your stylist to tailor it to your face shape - teetering between the chin to just above the shoulders, and then discuss the best hair styling and washing routine to ensure it has maximum staying power, and doesn't look lank or weighed down at any point," advises Andrew.

    Getty
  • <p> As we've said, this is a versatile style. But there's one thing every hair type should aim for, according to Andrew, "Volume! Texturizing products or a mousse to help create natural texture without weighing it down." The key to mastering how to style layered hair in a cool 90s blowout hair look like Rosie's is all in the products you use after washing, and choosing the right ones to support this choppy look is key.  </p> <p> Read on to see the chopped bob hairstyles we love... </p>
    3/12

    How do you style the chopped bob?

    As we've said, this is a versatile style. But there's one thing every hair type should aim for, according to Andrew, "Volume! Texturizing products or a mousse to help create natural texture without weighing it down." The key to mastering how to style layered hair in a cool 90s blowout hair look like Rosie's is all in the products you use after washing, and choosing the right ones to support this choppy look is key. 

    Read on to see the chopped bob hairstyles we love...

    Getty
  • <p> Sienna Miller always gives us major hair envy, and her take on the chopped bob is one of our favorites. To channel this look, create subtle waves in your hair using  hair straighteners, with some layers curling in towards your face and others pointing away to create extra movement and depth.  </p>
    4/12

    1. The tousled chopped bob

    Sienna Miller always gives us major hair envy, and her take on the chopped bob is one of our favorites. To channel this look, create subtle waves in your hair using  hair straighteners, with some layers curling in towards your face and others pointing away to create extra movement and depth. 

    Getty
  • <p> We love this brunette color and timeless choppy cut that Cameron Diaz pulls off so well. Bangs make a perfect addition to any chopped bob look thanks to the extra definition they provide around the face. Apply some oil to your hair after styling to get a healthy, shiny finish. </p>
    5/12

    2. The chopped bob with bangs

    We love this brunette color and timeless choppy cut that Cameron Diaz pulls off so well. Bangs make a perfect addition to any chopped bob look thanks to the extra definition they provide around the face. Apply some oil to your hair after styling to get a healthy, shiny finish.

    Getty
  • <p> Don't be afraid to add even more volume to your chopped bob with the help of the best hair styling products. Use a blow-dry cream to get the most hold and lift from heat styling, and finish with a texture spray to keep your hair in place. </p>
    6/12

    3. The volumized chopped bob

    Don't be afraid to add even more volume to your chopped bob with the help of the best hair styling products. Use a blow-dry cream to get the most hold and lift from heat styling, and finish with a texture spray to keep your hair in place.

    Getty
  • <p> The key to nailing this look is all in the styling. Add some beachy waves to the hair using a texturizing spray and part the hair to the side to create more volume. A perfect everyday look, this can be done with any length of bob, from cropped to shoulder length. </p>
    7/12

    4. The side part chopped bob

    The key to nailing this look is all in the styling. Add some beachy waves to the hair using a texturizing spray and part the hair to the side to create more volume. A perfect everyday look, this can be done with any length of bob, from cropped to shoulder length.

    Getty
  • <p> The best part about this look (aside from Zendaya's beautiful chocolate balayage hair color) is that you will be left with a full, bouncy look even with minimal styling. To get a sleek finish that retains movement through subtly choppy ends like this, blow dry with the best hair dryer brushes and use the rounded shape to curl off your ends. </p>
    8/12

    5. The sleek chopped bob

    The best part about this look (aside from Zendaya's beautiful chocolate balayage hair color) is that you will be left with a full, bouncy look even with minimal styling. To get a sleek finish that retains movement through subtly choppy ends like this, blow dry with the best hair dryer brushes and use the rounded shape to curl off your ends.

    Getty
  • <p> The layers cut into a chopped bob mean that this is the perfect style for up-dos. Scrape the longer pieces of your hair back into a bun, and let the shorter tendrils fall to reveal gorgeous face-framing layers.  </p>
    9/12

    6. The chopped bob up-do

    The layers cut into a chopped bob mean that this is the perfect style for up-dos. Scrape the longer pieces of your hair back into a bun, and let the shorter tendrils fall to reveal gorgeous face-framing layers. 

    Getty
  • <p> This loose, relaxed style is ideal for low-maintenance lovers. Allow your hair's natural texture to shine by using your best hair dryer until hair is about 80% dry, then allow it to air dry to let some natural waves form. Or if your hair is poker straight naturally, try using a heated waver to recreate this look. </p>
    10/12

    7. The loose chopped bob

    This loose, relaxed style is ideal for low-maintenance lovers. Allow your hair's natural texture to shine by using your best hair dryer until hair is about 80% dry, then allow it to air dry to let some natural waves form. Or if your hair is poker straight naturally, try using a heated waver to recreate this look.

    Getty
  • <p> We love this vintage take on the chopped bob that uses the various layers to create movement and curl. Recreate this look by parting your hair to the side and using hot rollers to form a soft, natural curl. </p>
    11/12

    8. The vintage chopped bob

    We love this vintage take on the chopped bob that uses the various layers to create movement and curl. Recreate this look by parting your hair to the side and using hot rollers to form a soft, natural curl.

    Getty
  • <p> The beauty of shorter cuts like this is that they allow for layering in the back whilst keeping some length around the face. Chat to your hairdresser about how best to tailor this to you, and embrace the messier side of the chopped bob style by allowing hair to air dry. </p>
    12/12

    9. The cropped chopped bob

    The beauty of shorter cuts like this is that they allow for layering in the back whilst keeping some length around the face. Chat to your hairdresser about how best to tailor this to you, and embrace the messier side of the chopped bob style by allowing hair to air dry.

    Getty
<p> <strong>The chopped bob is the latest hairstyle taking the beauty world by storm and is only set to grow in popularity. A loose, tousled take on the classic cropped trim, this trendy and flattering look is adored by celebrities.</strong> </p> <p> It is no secret that bob hairstyles are having a bit of a moment right now, and we couldn't be happier. Low maintenance and extremely chic, there is almost no one that a bob won't work for. But if you have always found the shorter trim to be too refined for your tastes, the chopped bob could be the more relaxed, edgier cut you've been hoping for.  </p> <p> When it comes to short hairstyles, the worry can be that there's less room for experimenting and individuality. However, the number of trendy bobs we have come across recently proves otherwise. From the timeless French bob to the softer boyfriend bob, the possibilities are endless. We break down what you need to know about the chopped bob, including advice from the experts to get this cool, stylish look yourself. </p> <p> <em>Click through to read the full story…<br> BY AMELIA YEOMANS</em> </p>
<p> "The chopped bob is a more lived-in bob style with texture, movement, and versatility, but at the same time it's ultra-low maintenance," explains Jonathan Andrew, Fudge Professional Global Ambassador. "It isn't your traditional blunt bob - it uses layers and texture to make it chic and sexy." </p> <p> This style is perfect for those who have naturally wavy hairstyles, or those who like their hair to have more texture and body. The style lends itself to an 'undone' look, so it is a bob for those who want a short style that isn't too straight or uniform.  </p> <p> So who does it suit? "Anyone! The chopped bob is bespoke and tailored to the individual," says Andrew. "The one thing is that it isn't blunt or over-styled - its layers and textures make it a versatile and laid-back style." This is one of our favorite things about the chopped bob, as it can really be changed to suit anyone's taste without losing the edgy look, much like the bixie haircut. </p> <p> With this look, one of the only bob mistakes you can make it not consulting with your hairdresser first. "Talk with your stylist to tailor it to your face shape - teetering between the chin to just above the shoulders, and then discuss the best hair styling and washing routine to ensure it has maximum staying power, and doesn't look lank or weighed down at any point," advises Andrew. </p>
<p> As we've said, this is a versatile style. But there's one thing every hair type should aim for, according to Andrew, "Volume! Texturizing products or a mousse to help create natural texture without weighing it down." The key to mastering how to style layered hair in a cool 90s blowout hair look like Rosie's is all in the products you use after washing, and choosing the right ones to support this choppy look is key.  </p> <p> Read on to see the chopped bob hairstyles we love... </p>
<p> Sienna Miller always gives us major hair envy, and her take on the chopped bob is one of our favorites. To channel this look, create subtle waves in your hair using  hair straighteners, with some layers curling in towards your face and others pointing away to create extra movement and depth.  </p>
<p> We love this brunette color and timeless choppy cut that Cameron Diaz pulls off so well. Bangs make a perfect addition to any chopped bob look thanks to the extra definition they provide around the face. Apply some oil to your hair after styling to get a healthy, shiny finish. </p>
<p> Don't be afraid to add even more volume to your chopped bob with the help of the best hair styling products. Use a blow-dry cream to get the most hold and lift from heat styling, and finish with a texture spray to keep your hair in place. </p>
<p> The key to nailing this look is all in the styling. Add some beachy waves to the hair using a texturizing spray and part the hair to the side to create more volume. A perfect everyday look, this can be done with any length of bob, from cropped to shoulder length. </p>
<p> The best part about this look (aside from Zendaya's beautiful chocolate balayage hair color) is that you will be left with a full, bouncy look even with minimal styling. To get a sleek finish that retains movement through subtly choppy ends like this, blow dry with the best hair dryer brushes and use the rounded shape to curl off your ends. </p>
<p> The layers cut into a chopped bob mean that this is the perfect style for up-dos. Scrape the longer pieces of your hair back into a bun, and let the shorter tendrils fall to reveal gorgeous face-framing layers.  </p>
<p> This loose, relaxed style is ideal for low-maintenance lovers. Allow your hair's natural texture to shine by using your best hair dryer until hair is about 80% dry, then allow it to air dry to let some natural waves form. Or if your hair is poker straight naturally, try using a heated waver to recreate this look. </p>
<p> We love this vintage take on the chopped bob that uses the various layers to create movement and curl. Recreate this look by parting your hair to the side and using hot rollers to form a soft, natural curl. </p>
<p> The beauty of shorter cuts like this is that they allow for layering in the back whilst keeping some length around the face. Chat to your hairdresser about how best to tailor this to you, and embrace the messier side of the chopped bob style by allowing hair to air dry. </p>
Originally published on Woman & Home

The chopped bob is the latest flattering haircut that can totally transform all hair types