Chopped bob explained: this throwback volumized style is set to be a popular trim

"The chopped bob is a more lived-in bob style with texture, movement, and versatility, but at the same time it's ultra-low maintenance," explains Jonathan Andrew, Fudge Professional Global Ambassador. "It isn't your traditional blunt bob - it uses layers and texture to make it chic and sexy."
This style is perfect for those who have naturally wavy hairstyles, or those who like their hair to have more texture and body. The style lends itself to an 'undone' look, so it is a bob for those who want a short style that isn't too straight or uniform.
So who does it suit? "Anyone! The chopped bob is bespoke and tailored to the individual," says Andrew. "The one thing is that it isn't blunt or over-styled - its layers and textures make it a versatile and laid-back style." This is one of our favorite things about the chopped bob, as it can really be changed to suit anyone's taste without losing the edgy look, much like the bixie haircut.
With this look, one of the only bob mistakes you can make it not consulting with your hairdresser first. "Talk with your stylist to tailor it to your face shape - teetering between the chin to just above the shoulders, and then discuss the best hair styling and washing routine to ensure it has maximum staying power, and doesn't look lank or weighed down at any point," advises Andrew.