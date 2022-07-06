These $10 'Star Wars' Chopsticks Are a Mega Fan Must-Have on Amazon

  • <p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a> is one of the only places you can browse <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016I98LMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arm-shaped pillows" class="link ">arm-shaped pillows</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WCXS141?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:car dip clips" class="link ">car dip clips</a> while getting the rest of your everyday must-haves. The mega retailer houses a breadth of one-of-a-kind, strange products that really catch people's attention. It's the perfect sorting hat for friends who enjoy gifting each other unusual products such as a fun <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4593/funny-gag-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gag gift" class="link ">gag gift</a> or a cheap <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g227/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffer" class="link ">stocking stuffer</a>. In fact, according to a <em>Good Housekeeping</em> poll, most readers prefer to gift novelty items as opposed to everyday, practical items.</p><p>Still need convincing? <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a40093124/best-amazon-prime-day-deals-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day" class="link ">Amazon Prime Day</a> starts soon and surely means a ton of deals, including sales on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g26327540/best-selling-amazon-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the coolest things on Amazon" class="link ">the coolest things on Amazon</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40435301/amazon-holiday-toys-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top-rated holiday toys" class="link ">top-rated holiday toys</a> and more. If you're shopping around for some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4711/funny-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:funny gifts" class="link ">funny gifts</a> or just love finding the absolutely weirdest things to buy on the internet, here are <strong>40 of the weirdest things on Amazon that actually exist:</strong><strong><br></strong></p>
    1/41

    These $10 'Star Wars' Chopsticks Are a Mega Fan Must-Have on Amazon

    Amazon is one of the only places you can browse arm-shaped pillows and car dip clips while getting the rest of your everyday must-haves. The mega retailer houses a breadth of one-of-a-kind, strange products that really catch people's attention. It's the perfect sorting hat for friends who enjoy gifting each other unusual products such as a fun gag gift or a cheap stocking stuffer. In fact, according to a Good Housekeeping poll, most readers prefer to gift novelty items as opposed to everyday, practical items.

    Still need convincing? Amazon Prime Day starts soon and surely means a ton of deals, including sales on the coolest things on Amazon, top-rated holiday toys and more. If you're shopping around for some funny gifts or just love finding the absolutely weirdest things to buy on the internet, here are 40 of the weirdest things on Amazon that actually exist:

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>OSTRICH PILLOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00B4S6SLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter your preferred sleep position, this Ostrich pillow's got you covered, literally. Use it for a power nap at your desk or for lounging at home. </p>
    2/41

    1) Original Ostrich Pillow

    OSTRICH PILLOW

    amazon.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    No matter your preferred sleep position, this Ostrich pillow's got you covered, literally. Use it for a power nap at your desk or for lounging at home.

    Ostrich
  • <p><strong>Bakell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HPVQSK6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a twinkling touch to your toast with this glittering mixture. Don't worry, the brand ensures it's non-toxic and perfectly edible.</p>
    3/41

    2) Black Shimmer Edible Glitter

    Bakell

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    Add a twinkling touch to your toast with this glittering mixture. Don't worry, the brand ensures it's non-toxic and perfectly edible.

    Bakell
  • <p><strong>Party City</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQ7XBZH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of well, yourself. This seller just asks that you send an image and height specifications, and they'll send you a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of yourself. </p>
    4/41

    3) Personalised Cardboard Cutout

    Party City

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of well, yourself. This seller just asks that you send an image and height specifications, and they'll send you a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of yourself.

    Party City
  • <p><strong>Jet Creations</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H8X2JST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try to toss a hula hoop over the trunk of the 19-inch tall inflatable elephant, because why not? </p>
    5/41

    4) Inflatable Baby Elephant Pool Party Decoration

    Jet Creations

    amazon.com

    $19.50

    Shop Now

    Try to toss a hula hoop over the trunk of the 19-inch tall inflatable elephant, because why not?

    Jet Creations
  • <p><strong>ChipFingers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M4LF75T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't like leftover cheese dust on your fingers (even though that's the best part), you could always try these dishwasher-safe finger guards. </p>
    6/41

    5) Finger Covers for Cheesy Food

    ChipFingers

    amazon.com

    19.99

    Shop Now

    If you don't like leftover cheese dust on your fingers (even though that's the best part), you could always try these dishwasher-safe finger guards.

    ChipFingers
  • <p><strong>Lightning Reaction</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076C5YVCK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take the classic party game to the next level. This shock hot potato makes for an electrifying round. </p>
    7/41

    6) Shocktato Party Game

    Lightning Reaction

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    Take the classic party game to the next level. This shock hot potato makes for an electrifying round.

    Lightning Reaction
  • <p><strong>What on Earth</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B018MPT3PW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tissue box makes the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g225/hostess-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect gift for a good hostess" class="link ">perfect gift for a good hostess</a> friend or someone who just loves cats. </p>
    8/41

    7) Cat Butt Tissue Holder

    What on Earth

    amazon.com

    $43.99

    Shop Now

    This tissue box makes the perfect gift for a good hostess friend or someone who just loves cats.

    What on Earth
  • <p><strong>Charcoal Companion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5U14FA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This surprisingly efficient way of shredding your meat has the added-in bonus of making you feel like Wolverine. </p>
    9/41

    8) Meat Shredder Claws

    Charcoal Companion

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    This surprisingly efficient way of shredding your meat has the added-in bonus of making you feel like Wolverine.

    Charcoal Companion
  • <p><strong>ChopSabers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CA2HOZ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>May the force be with you ... at dinner time. Fans of the sci-fi franchise are bound to take great pride in these light-up utensils.</p>
    10/41

    9) Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks

    ChopSabers

    amazon.com

    $10.97

    Shop Now

    May the force be with you ... at dinner time. Fans of the sci-fi franchise are bound to take great pride in these light-up utensils.

    Chop Sabers
  • <p><strong>The Sarut Group</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001G8N95I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is that the latest Hermès bag straight off the runway? No, it's a rubber chicken purse from Amazon.</p>
    11/41

    10) The Hen Bag Handbag

    The Sarut Group

    amazon.com

    $32.95

    Shop Now

    Is that the latest Hermès bag straight off the runway? No, it's a rubber chicken purse from Amazon.

    The Sarut Group
  • <p><strong>OTOTO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DHUJAKU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tea time doesn't get any cuter than this. The adorable tea infuser modeled after the Loch Ness monster lets you steep loose tea leaves inside.</p>
    12/41

    11) Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser

    OTOTO

    amazon.com

    $16.95

    Shop Now

    Tea time doesn't get any cuter than this. The adorable tea infuser modeled after the Loch Ness monster lets you steep loose tea leaves inside.

    OTOTO
  • <p><strong>Gorgerous</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SJ77C8V/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dressing up as the ultimate <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g29023076/marvel-movies-mcu-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marvel movie" class="link ">Marvel movie</a> villain will give you all the confidence come beach day. </p>
    13/41

    12) Thanos One-Piece Swimsuit for Men and Boys

    Gorgerous

    amazon.com

    $32.99

    Shop Now

    Dressing up as the ultimate Marvel movie villain will give you all the confidence come beach day.

    Gorgerous
  • <p><strong>AIFUSI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QZQ31F8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll never have to hold an umbrella again with this hands-free hat that keeps you dry.</p>
    14/41

    13) Umbrella Hat

    AIFUSI

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    You'll never have to hold an umbrella again with this hands-free hat that keeps you dry.

    AIFUSI
  • <p><strong>Lester's Fixins </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.09</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5DJ6PZ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever wanted to liquefy your favorite flavors? This six-pack bottles up the craziest carbonated drinks. Challenge your senses by sipping on flavors like buffalo wing soda, corn soda, bacon soda, or pumpkin pie soda. </p>
    15/41

    14) Outrageous & Unique Flavored Soda, 6-Pack

    Lester's Fixins

    amazon.com

    $28.09

    Shop Now

    Ever wanted to liquefy your favorite flavors? This six-pack bottles up the craziest carbonated drinks. Challenge your senses by sipping on flavors like buffalo wing soda, corn soda, bacon soda, or pumpkin pie soda.

    Lester's Fixins
  • <p><strong>Accoutrements</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000SSV8AA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each tin contains 25 bacon-themed bandages. If a beautiful bacon strip isn't enough to treat your wounds, the pack comes with a bonus trinket inside. </p>
    16/41

    15) Bacon Strips Bandages

    Accoutrements

    amazon.com

    $6.95

    Shop Now

    Each tin contains 25 bacon-themed bandages. If a beautiful bacon strip isn't enough to treat your wounds, the pack comes with a bonus trinket inside.

    Accoutrements
  • <p><strong>Thenice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H5CQCRG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Well, this is certainly the most ... anatomically correct bathing suit we've ever seen. A diagram of human internal organs is printed on the one-piece bodysuit, you know, in case you forget.</p>
    17/41

    16) Anatomy Bathing Suit

    Thenice

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Well, this is certainly the most ... anatomically correct bathing suit we've ever seen. A diagram of human internal organs is printed on the one-piece bodysuit, you know, in case you forget.

    Thenice
  • <p><strong>Yesito</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D1CRSM3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some cities nationwide actually do let you keep chickens as pets. This leash boasts a durable, breathable leash that won't hurt your clucking friend.</p>
    18/41

    17) Chicken Harness and Leash

    Yesito

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Some cities nationwide actually do let you keep chickens as pets. This leash boasts a durable, breathable leash that won't hurt your clucking friend.

    Yesito
  • <p><strong>Merrycolor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WTVQ171?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No words for this one. <em>But</em>, if you prefer other faces, there's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sequin-Pillowcase-Styles-Decorative-Champagne/dp/B08LB1HY6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Custom-Pillows-Picture-Personalized-Mermaid/dp/B0992NHYJV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:custom pillow" class="link ">custom pillow</a> option.</p>
    19/41

    18) Nicolas Cage Pillow

    Merrycolor

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    No words for this one. But, if you prefer other faces, there's Harry Styles and a custom pillow option.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>SANIDIKA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M9W1WM1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Break a bad habit: You need a key to open up the lock on this cell phone-holding cell. </p>
    20/41

    19) Mobile Phone Jail Cell

    SANIDIKA

    amazon.com

    $11.98

    Shop Now

    Break a bad habit: You need a key to open up the lock on this cell phone-holding cell.

    SANIDIKA
  • <p><strong>Matney</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.49</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01184U1EQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This funny little kitty bank can motivate kids into saving money. You just need two AA batteries (not included) to power it up. </p>
    21/41

    20) Kitty Thief Piggy Bank

    Matney

    amazon.com

    $19.49

    Shop Now

    This funny little kitty bank can motivate kids into saving money. You just need two AA batteries (not included) to power it up.

    Matney
  • <p><strong>Gilbins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RPZZ867?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This plush polyester-fleece sleeping bag actually seems pretty comfy if we're being honest.</p>
    22/41

    21) Taco Sleeping Bag

    Gilbins

    amazon.com

    $34.95

    Shop Now

    This plush polyester-fleece sleeping bag actually seems pretty comfy if we're being honest.

    Gilbins
  • <p><strong>The Buttress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MDL64GD/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The funniest thing about this pillow is that reviewers are <em>actually</em> saying it's quite comfy and makes for great neck support.</p>
    23/41

    22) Sleep Pillow

    The Buttress

    amazon.com

    $119.00

    Shop Now

    The funniest thing about this pillow is that reviewers are actually saying it's quite comfy and makes for great neck support.

    The Buttress
  • <p><strong>Chia Pet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RJTC2LM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Gremlins </em>fans, you <em>can</em> water this Chia Pet after midnight.</p>
    24/41

    23) Gremlins Gizmo Handmade Decorative Planter

    Chia Pet

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Gremlins fans, you can water this Chia Pet after midnight.

    Chia Pet
  • <p><strong>MyPupSocks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M7VFRJC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pet lovers, take your pooch with you everywhere thanks to these socks that you can get customized with their face.</p>
    25/41

    24) Custom Dog Socks

    MyPupSocks

    amazon.com

    $15.59

    Shop Now

    Pet lovers, take your pooch with you everywhere thanks to these socks that you can get customized with their face.

    MyPupSocks
  • <p><strong>Poolmaster</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$92.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0007PKYUE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This realistic, life-sized croc is sure to scare everyone out of the water when they see it.</p>
    26/41

    25) Floating Crocodile Decoy

    Poolmaster

    amazon.com

    $92.94

    Shop Now

    This realistic, life-sized croc is sure to scare everyone out of the water when they see it.

    Poolmaster
  • <p><strong>Gears Out</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XFBRJJW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Makes quite a dill-icious stocking stuffer for pickle lovers.</p>
    27/41

    26) Dill Pickle Lip Balm

    Gears Out

    amazon.com

    $10.95

    Shop Now

    Makes quite a dill-icious stocking stuffer for pickle lovers.

    Gears Out
  • <p><strong>Dellukee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F36CG3Z/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, this might not be your first choice pair of undies in the AM, but it makes a hilarious <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/g283/bridal-shower-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bridal shower gift" class="link ">bridal shower gift</a>. You can also choose from dinosaur, kitten, shark and horse panties. </p>
    28/41

    27) Alpaca Print Breathable Panties

    Dellukee

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Okay, this might not be your first choice pair of undies in the AM, but it makes a hilarious bridal shower gift. You can also choose from dinosaur, kitten, shark and horse panties.

    Dellukee
  • <p><strong>Prepworks from Progressive</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0001V45PO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Why not celebrate our favorite healthy fat and fiber-packed fruit with this avocado-shaped Guacamole bowl. </p>
    29/41

    28) Guacamole Bowl

    Prepworks from Progressive

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    Why not celebrate our favorite healthy fat and fiber-packed fruit with this avocado-shaped Guacamole bowl.

    Prepworks from Progressive
  • <p><strong>Accoutrements</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OACD9CU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Next time someone asks you to give them a hand with something, you know what to do. This package has a set of 10 tiny hands for each of your left and right hands.</p>
    30/41

    29) Finger Hands Finger Puppets

    Accoutrements

    amazon.com

    $13.47

    Shop Now

    Next time someone asks you to give them a hand with something, you know what to do. This package has a set of 10 tiny hands for each of your left and right hands.

    Accoutrements
  • <p><strong>Hashtag Collectibles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00Q1HBFAK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The gelatinous blobfish won 2013's "<a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-24040130" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World's Ugliest Animal" class="link ">World's Ugliest Animal</a>" award. But somehow, these mini plush dolls make them seem kind of adorable.</p>
    31/41

    30) Stuffed Blobfish Plush

    Hashtag Collectibles

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    The gelatinous blobfish won 2013's "World's Ugliest Animal" award. But somehow, these mini plush dolls make them seem kind of adorable.

    Hashtag Collectibles
  • <p><strong>Boyfriend Pillow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016I98LMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the sleepers who always like to count sheep snuggled up next to someone. </p>
    32/41

    31) The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow

    Boyfriend Pillow

    amazon.com

    $54.35

    Shop Now

    For the sleepers who always like to count sheep snuggled up next to someone.

    Boyfriend Pillow
  • <p><strong>THE ORIGINAL TACO TOASTER CRISPY, HEALTHY TACOS RIGHT FROM YOUR TOASTER, ALL OTHERS ARE KNOCKOFFS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081K8F7W2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just what every taco and burrito lover needs: A tool made to toast two corn or wheat tortillas at a time in your toaster. </p>
    33/41

    32) Taco Toaster

    THE ORIGINAL TACO TOASTER CRISPY, HEALTHY TACOS RIGHT FROM YOUR TOASTER, ALL OTHERS ARE KNOCKOFFS

    amazon.com

    $21.72

    Shop Now

    Just what every taco and burrito lover needs: A tool made to toast two corn or wheat tortillas at a time in your toaster.

    The Original Taco Toaster
  • <p><strong>Potato Parcel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GKRGZWM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, you can buy a real Idaho potato with your custom image on it (as seen on <em>Shark Tank</em>). All you have to do is hit "Customize Now" to upload a photo before adding it to your cart. </p>
    34/41

    33) Real Life Potato Head

    Potato Parcel

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    Shop Now

    Yes, you can buy a real Idaho potato with your custom image on it (as seen on Shark Tank). All you have to do is hit "Customize Now" to upload a photo before adding it to your cart.

    Potato Parcel
  • <p><strong>Maad</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076DJY2G1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tray slides into your cup holder to secure french fry cartons that normally don't fit properly. Respect where respect is due. </p>
    35/41

    34) Car French Fry Holder

    Maad

    amazon.com

    $8.95

    Shop Now

    This tray slides into your cup holder to secure french fry cartons that normally don't fit properly. Respect where respect is due.

    Maad
  • <p><strong>TheFound</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCKWIFH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One thing's for sure with these socks: You're bound to get some quizzical stares.</p>
    36/41

    35) Chicken Legs Knee-High Novelty Socks

    TheFound

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    One thing's for sure with these socks: You're bound to get some quizzical stares.

    TheFound
  • <p><strong>Saucemoto</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WCXS141?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can now dip those mouthwatering fries into your sauce of choice without hassle while driving. Oh, what an invention. </p>
    37/41

    36) In-Car Sauce Holder Dip Clip

    Saucemoto

    amazon.com

    $14.95

    Shop Now

    You can now dip those mouthwatering fries into your sauce of choice without hassle while driving. Oh, what an invention.

    Saucemoto
  • <p><strong>Swimline</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00INBRGUA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've ever dreamed of floating on an inflatable cow, that's a weird dream, but it can come true with this pool float.</p>
    38/41

    37) LOL Cow Inflatable Pool Float

    Swimline

    amazon.com

    $30.80

    Shop Now

    If you've ever dreamed of floating on an inflatable cow, that's a weird dream, but it can come true with this pool float.

    Swimline
  • <p><strong>Fxaelian</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QMFXN6Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This frog sleeping mask will scare everyone away from interrupting your beauty sleep.</p>
    39/41

    38) Frog Eye Mask

    Fxaelian

    amazon.com

    $8.89

    Shop Now

    This frog sleeping mask will scare everyone away from interrupting your beauty sleep.

    Fxaelian
  • <p><strong>Penguin Random House LLC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.86</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1101965762?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's usually safe to assume that most coloring books are okay for children, but this one is the exception.<em> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g4613/game-of-thrones-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Game of Thrones" class="link ">Game of Thrones</a> </em>fans can tell you why.</p>
    40/41

    39) The Official 'A Game of Thrones' Coloring Book

    Penguin Random House LLC

    amazon.com

    $11.86

    Shop Now

    It's usually safe to assume that most coloring books are okay for children, but this one is the exception. Game of Thrones fans can tell you why.

    Penguin Random House LLC
  • <p><strong>BigMouth Inc</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AAQVNNG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This statue brings garden gnomes into the 21st century with two duck-lipped gnomes taking a selfie. Why? We're not sure, but it can be yours for under $25.</p>
    41/41

    40) Selfie Sisters Garden Gnome

    BigMouth Inc

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    This statue brings garden gnomes into the 21st century with two duck-lipped gnomes taking a selfie. Why? We're not sure, but it can be yours for under $25.

    BigMouth Inc.
<p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a> is one of the only places you can browse <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016I98LMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arm-shaped pillows" class="link ">arm-shaped pillows</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WCXS141?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:car dip clips" class="link ">car dip clips</a> while getting the rest of your everyday must-haves. The mega retailer houses a breadth of one-of-a-kind, strange products that really catch people's attention. It's the perfect sorting hat for friends who enjoy gifting each other unusual products such as a fun <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4593/funny-gag-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gag gift" class="link ">gag gift</a> or a cheap <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g227/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffer" class="link ">stocking stuffer</a>. In fact, according to a <em>Good Housekeeping</em> poll, most readers prefer to gift novelty items as opposed to everyday, practical items.</p><p>Still need convincing? <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a40093124/best-amazon-prime-day-deals-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day" class="link ">Amazon Prime Day</a> starts soon and surely means a ton of deals, including sales on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g26327540/best-selling-amazon-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the coolest things on Amazon" class="link ">the coolest things on Amazon</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40435301/amazon-holiday-toys-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top-rated holiday toys" class="link ">top-rated holiday toys</a> and more. If you're shopping around for some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4711/funny-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:funny gifts" class="link ">funny gifts</a> or just love finding the absolutely weirdest things to buy on the internet, here are <strong>40 of the weirdest things on Amazon that actually exist:</strong><strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>OSTRICH PILLOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00B4S6SLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter your preferred sleep position, this Ostrich pillow's got you covered, literally. Use it for a power nap at your desk or for lounging at home. </p>
<p><strong>Bakell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HPVQSK6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a twinkling touch to your toast with this glittering mixture. Don't worry, the brand ensures it's non-toxic and perfectly edible.</p>
<p><strong>Party City</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQ7XBZH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of well, yourself. This seller just asks that you send an image and height specifications, and they'll send you a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of yourself. </p>
<p><strong>Jet Creations</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H8X2JST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try to toss a hula hoop over the trunk of the 19-inch tall inflatable elephant, because why not? </p>
<p><strong>ChipFingers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M4LF75T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't like leftover cheese dust on your fingers (even though that's the best part), you could always try these dishwasher-safe finger guards. </p>
<p><strong>Lightning Reaction</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076C5YVCK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take the classic party game to the next level. This shock hot potato makes for an electrifying round. </p>
<p><strong>What on Earth</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B018MPT3PW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tissue box makes the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g225/hostess-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect gift for a good hostess" class="link ">perfect gift for a good hostess</a> friend or someone who just loves cats. </p>
<p><strong>Charcoal Companion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5U14FA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This surprisingly efficient way of shredding your meat has the added-in bonus of making you feel like Wolverine. </p>
<p><strong>ChopSabers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CA2HOZ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>May the force be with you ... at dinner time. Fans of the sci-fi franchise are bound to take great pride in these light-up utensils.</p>
<p><strong>The Sarut Group</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001G8N95I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is that the latest Hermès bag straight off the runway? No, it's a rubber chicken purse from Amazon.</p>
<p><strong>OTOTO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DHUJAKU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tea time doesn't get any cuter than this. The adorable tea infuser modeled after the Loch Ness monster lets you steep loose tea leaves inside.</p>
<p><strong>Gorgerous</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SJ77C8V/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dressing up as the ultimate <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g29023076/marvel-movies-mcu-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marvel movie" class="link ">Marvel movie</a> villain will give you all the confidence come beach day. </p>
<p><strong>AIFUSI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QZQ31F8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll never have to hold an umbrella again with this hands-free hat that keeps you dry.</p>
<p><strong>Lester's Fixins </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.09</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5DJ6PZ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever wanted to liquefy your favorite flavors? This six-pack bottles up the craziest carbonated drinks. Challenge your senses by sipping on flavors like buffalo wing soda, corn soda, bacon soda, or pumpkin pie soda. </p>
<p><strong>Accoutrements</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000SSV8AA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each tin contains 25 bacon-themed bandages. If a beautiful bacon strip isn't enough to treat your wounds, the pack comes with a bonus trinket inside. </p>
<p><strong>Thenice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H5CQCRG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Well, this is certainly the most ... anatomically correct bathing suit we've ever seen. A diagram of human internal organs is printed on the one-piece bodysuit, you know, in case you forget.</p>
<p><strong>Yesito</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D1CRSM3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some cities nationwide actually do let you keep chickens as pets. This leash boasts a durable, breathable leash that won't hurt your clucking friend.</p>
<p><strong>Merrycolor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WTVQ171?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No words for this one. <em>But</em>, if you prefer other faces, there's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sequin-Pillowcase-Styles-Decorative-Champagne/dp/B08LB1HY6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Custom-Pillows-Picture-Personalized-Mermaid/dp/B0992NHYJV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:custom pillow" class="link ">custom pillow</a> option.</p>
<p><strong>SANIDIKA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M9W1WM1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Break a bad habit: You need a key to open up the lock on this cell phone-holding cell. </p>
<p><strong>Matney</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.49</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01184U1EQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This funny little kitty bank can motivate kids into saving money. You just need two AA batteries (not included) to power it up. </p>
<p><strong>Gilbins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RPZZ867?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This plush polyester-fleece sleeping bag actually seems pretty comfy if we're being honest.</p>
<p><strong>The Buttress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MDL64GD/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The funniest thing about this pillow is that reviewers are <em>actually</em> saying it's quite comfy and makes for great neck support.</p>
<p><strong>Chia Pet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RJTC2LM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Gremlins </em>fans, you <em>can</em> water this Chia Pet after midnight.</p>
<p><strong>MyPupSocks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M7VFRJC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pet lovers, take your pooch with you everywhere thanks to these socks that you can get customized with their face.</p>
<p><strong>Poolmaster</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$92.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0007PKYUE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This realistic, life-sized croc is sure to scare everyone out of the water when they see it.</p>
<p><strong>Gears Out</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XFBRJJW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Makes quite a dill-icious stocking stuffer for pickle lovers.</p>
<p><strong>Dellukee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F36CG3Z/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, this might not be your first choice pair of undies in the AM, but it makes a hilarious <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/g283/bridal-shower-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bridal shower gift" class="link ">bridal shower gift</a>. You can also choose from dinosaur, kitten, shark and horse panties. </p>
<p><strong>Prepworks from Progressive</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0001V45PO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Why not celebrate our favorite healthy fat and fiber-packed fruit with this avocado-shaped Guacamole bowl. </p>
<p><strong>Accoutrements</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OACD9CU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Next time someone asks you to give them a hand with something, you know what to do. This package has a set of 10 tiny hands for each of your left and right hands.</p>
<p><strong>Hashtag Collectibles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00Q1HBFAK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The gelatinous blobfish won 2013's "<a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-24040130" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World's Ugliest Animal" class="link ">World's Ugliest Animal</a>" award. But somehow, these mini plush dolls make them seem kind of adorable.</p>
<p><strong>Boyfriend Pillow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016I98LMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the sleepers who always like to count sheep snuggled up next to someone. </p>
<p><strong>THE ORIGINAL TACO TOASTER CRISPY, HEALTHY TACOS RIGHT FROM YOUR TOASTER, ALL OTHERS ARE KNOCKOFFS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081K8F7W2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just what every taco and burrito lover needs: A tool made to toast two corn or wheat tortillas at a time in your toaster. </p>
<p><strong>Potato Parcel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GKRGZWM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, you can buy a real Idaho potato with your custom image on it (as seen on <em>Shark Tank</em>). All you have to do is hit "Customize Now" to upload a photo before adding it to your cart. </p>
<p><strong>Maad</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076DJY2G1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tray slides into your cup holder to secure french fry cartons that normally don't fit properly. Respect where respect is due. </p>
<p><strong>TheFound</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCKWIFH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One thing's for sure with these socks: You're bound to get some quizzical stares.</p>
<p><strong>Saucemoto</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WCXS141?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can now dip those mouthwatering fries into your sauce of choice without hassle while driving. Oh, what an invention. </p>
<p><strong>Swimline</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00INBRGUA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've ever dreamed of floating on an inflatable cow, that's a weird dream, but it can come true with this pool float.</p>
<p><strong>Fxaelian</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QMFXN6Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This frog sleeping mask will scare everyone away from interrupting your beauty sleep.</p>
<p><strong>Penguin Random House LLC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.86</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1101965762?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's usually safe to assume that most coloring books are okay for children, but this one is the exception.<em> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g4613/game-of-thrones-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Game of Thrones" class="link ">Game of Thrones</a> </em>fans can tell you why.</p>
<p><strong>BigMouth Inc</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AAQVNNG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28649116%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This statue brings garden gnomes into the 21st century with two duck-lipped gnomes taking a selfie. Why? We're not sure, but it can be yours for under $25.</p>

These funny, weirdest things to buy on Amazon make great novelty or gag gifts. Honestly, we all have a friend who would appreciate these unusual gifts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Massage Gun Has More Than 5,000 Reviews on Amazon– And It’s Nearly Half Off Right Now

    It isn’t Prime Day quite yet but the retail behemoth is already churning out hard-to-pass deals. The best Amazon sale we found today is on this popular Darkiron Massage Gun, which boasts more than 5,000 rave reviews. Darkiron’s percussive tool is currently 46% off, bringing down the price to an unbeatable $69.99 — and the […]

  • Amazon Has All Your Favorite Makeup Products In One Place

    Shot girl summer means you can wear lipstick again.

  • Victims of the Highland Park mass shooting: What we know so far

    The first details have begun to emerge about the victims killed in the July 4 massacre at Highland Park

  • Kim Kardashian and North West Are Fashion Week Besties in Paris

    Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have undeniably influenced the fashion world in the past decade,...

  • Jennifer Garner Eats The Same Breakfast Every Morning And It Looks Delish

    It'll take you three minutes to make.

  • What the Hell Happened to Justin Timberlake?

    The one-time triple threat is turning into the king of cringe

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed