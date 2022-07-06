These $10 'Star Wars' Chopsticks Are a Mega Fan Must-Have on Amazon
1) Original Ostrich PillowOstrich
2) Black Shimmer Edible GlitterBakell
3) Personalised Cardboard CutoutParty City
4) Inflatable Baby Elephant Pool Party DecorationJet Creations
5) Finger Covers for Cheesy FoodChipFingers
6) Shocktato Party GameLightning Reaction
7) Cat Butt Tissue HolderWhat on Earth
8) Meat Shredder ClawsCharcoal Companion
9) Light Up LightSaber ChopsticksChop Sabers
10) The Hen Bag HandbagThe Sarut Group
11) Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea InfuserOTOTO
12) Thanos One-Piece Swimsuit for Men and BoysGorgerous
13) Umbrella HatAIFUSI
14) Outrageous & Unique Flavored Soda, 6-PackLester's Fixins
15) Bacon Strips BandagesAccoutrements
16) Anatomy Bathing SuitThenice
17) Chicken Harness and LeashYesito
18) Nicolas Cage Pillowamazon.com
19) Mobile Phone Jail CellSANIDIKA
20) Kitty Thief Piggy BankMatney
21) Taco Sleeping BagGilbins
22) Sleep PillowThe Buttress
23) Gremlins Gizmo Handmade Decorative PlanterChia Pet
24) Custom Dog SocksMyPupSocks
25) Floating Crocodile DecoyPoolmaster
26) Dill Pickle Lip BalmGears Out
27) Alpaca Print Breathable PantiesDellukee
28) Guacamole BowlPrepworks from Progressive
29) Finger Hands Finger PuppetsAccoutrements
30) Stuffed Blobfish PlushHashtag Collectibles
31) The Original Boyfriend Body PillowBoyfriend Pillow
32) Taco ToasterThe Original Taco Toaster
33) Real Life Potato HeadPotato Parcel
34) Car French Fry HolderMaad
35) Chicken Legs Knee-High Novelty SocksTheFound
36) In-Car Sauce Holder Dip ClipSaucemoto
37) LOL Cow Inflatable Pool FloatSwimline
38) Frog Eye MaskFxaelian
39) The Official 'A Game of Thrones' Coloring BookPenguin Random House LLC
40) Selfie Sisters Garden GnomeBigMouth Inc.