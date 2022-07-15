Kate Moss Hits the Town in Zara’s Latest Collection

Yahoo Entertainment

There were some hilariously wrong answers on Generation Gap, Thursday. And while all the wrong answers earned big laughs, no contestant stole the show quite like Daniel. He guessed that Lizzo was former The View host Rosie O’Donnell and Tyler Perry’s Madea was Anne Ramsey’s character from Throw Momma From the Train. But his most talked about answer came (pic) when he was asked a question about the Transformer, Bumblebee. “Which Transformer was a yellow Volkswagen Beetle discovered in a scrapyard?” host Kelly Ripa asked. Daniel replied, “Paul McCartney.” Even though from a phonetic perspective, the legendary singer Sir Paul McCartney and the imaginary Bumblebee are both technically Beatles/beetles, viewers were understandably amused by the incorrect answer. And as for host Kelly Ripa, she thought the funny answer deserved special consideration. “Can we just put an asterisk next to that as my favorite answer ever?” she asked. “I do so hope, though, that they make a Transformers movie starring only Beatles now.”