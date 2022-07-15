Kate Moss Hits the Town in Zara’s Latest Collection

  • <p>“Summertime, and the livin’s easy.” The fashion set is taking Sublime’s iconic lyrics to heart this season with fun, vacation-ready launches from all over, including, of course, <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/travel-food/a40406155/elle-escapes-the-hamptons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Hamptons" class="link ">the Hamptons</a>. And just like every month, we’re rounding up everything and anything you may need to know about, from store openings to the buzziest of the buzzy collaborations, so make sure to check back as July continues.</p>
    “Summertime, and the livin’s easy.” The fashion set is taking Sublime’s iconic lyrics to heart this season with fun, vacation-ready launches from all over, including, of course, the Hamptons. And just like every month, we’re rounding up everything and anything you may need to know about, from store openings to the buzziest of the buzzy collaborations, so make sure to check back as July continues.

    David Sims
  • <p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Frhinestone-dress-limited-edition-p04043279.html%3Fv1%3D183948961%26v2%3D2111785&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Zara</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Into the Night collection</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwoman-new-in-l1180.html%3Fv1%3D2111785&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zara.com" class="link ">zara.com</a> and in select Zara locations worldwide</p><p><strong>Why:</strong> There's something about a Parisian summer that we can't get enough of. The sweltering days lead to brisk nights full of romance, which is captured in Zara's latest capsule Into the Night. Former editor of Vogue Paris and Zara creative consultant Emmanuelle Alt brought her signature French girl flair to a collection brimming with cocktail party options. Lamé slip dresses and rhinestone black separates pair with crystal jewelry and embellished sandals, or in non-fashion speak, a French girl's nighttime arsenal. Kate Moss stars in a sultry campaign out on the town. <em>Santé </em>to that!</p>
    Who: Zara

    What: Into the Night collection

    Where: Online at zara.com and in select Zara locations worldwide

    Why: There's something about a Parisian summer that we can't get enough of. The sweltering days lead to brisk nights full of romance, which is captured in Zara's latest capsule Into the Night. Former editor of Vogue Paris and Zara creative consultant Emmanuelle Alt brought her signature French girl flair to a collection brimming with cocktail party options. Lamé slip dresses and rhinestone black separates pair with crystal jewelry and embellished sandals, or in non-fashion speak, a French girl's nighttime arsenal. Kate Moss stars in a sultry campaign out on the town. Santé to that!

    David Sims
  • <p><strong>Who: </strong>Chanel and Lincoln Center</p><p><strong>What: </strong>The BAAND Together Dance Festival</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Lincoln Center, NYC</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Chanel wants you to dance like nobody’s watching this summer. The French luxury house is once again teaming up with Lincoln Center to bring the BAAND Together Dance Festival to New York City in August. This time around, five of the most iconic dance companies—Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City Ballet—will come together for a (free) dance festival, an art form that has been a central part of Chanel’s history for over a century. “Last year’s BAAND Together Festival was a resounding success, proof that New York audiences are excited for their beloved dance companies to return to the stage,” the artistic directors of the companies said in a joint statement to ELLE.com. “This year, we will go beyond performing side by side and do so together, as a unified dance family, through an exciting new work by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. This is a testament to our commitment for building new avenues of cultural innovation, dialogue, and accessibility for our incredible city.”</p>
    Who: Chanel and Lincoln Center

    What: The BAAND Together Dance Festival

    Where: Lincoln Center, NYC

    Why: Chanel wants you to dance like nobody’s watching this summer. The French luxury house is once again teaming up with Lincoln Center to bring the BAAND Together Dance Festival to New York City in August. This time around, five of the most iconic dance companies—Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City Ballet—will come together for a (free) dance festival, an art form that has been a central part of Chanel’s history for over a century. “Last year’s BAAND Together Festival was a resounding success, proof that New York audiences are excited for their beloved dance companies to return to the stage,” the artistic directors of the companies said in a joint statement to ELLE.com. “This year, we will go beyond performing side by side and do so together, as a unified dance family, through an exciting new work by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. This is a testament to our commitment for building new avenues of cultural innovation, dialogue, and accessibility for our incredible city.”

    Dan Jackson
  • <p><strong>Puma x Dua Lipa</strong></p><p>us.puma.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.puma.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fpd%2Fpuma-x-dua-lipa-t7-womens-jacket%2F536628%3Fswatch%3D90&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Puma</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Second collection with Dua Lipa, Flutur 2</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>First drop is available online at <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/go.puma.com/flutur2__;!!Ivohdkk!m8J5XdNfYgPDFhrnuyL47z2arWSP2j9udYHF_UGTXcXsboYM3YJdwI4xxSLfOjs5mEKlsL8sH5rDQ6uYOTjcdBek_va3$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puma.com" class="link ">puma.com</a>, the Puma NYC flagship store, and select retailers, with a second drop arriving on Thursday, July 28</p><p><strong>Why:</strong> Dua Lipa is a master of transformation, constantly redefining trends with her one-of-a-kind style. Her first collection made in partnership with Puma, Flutur, was such a success that she’s back for more with a rave-ready set of clothes and footwear that expand on her retro-leaning yet futuristic aesthetic. The butterfly is a recurring theme throughout, representing Lipa’s metamorphosis as a musician (and style icon). Come out of your chrysalis decked out in holographic sneakers and a ’90s purple tracksuit—you’ll be sure to turn heads.</p>
    Who: Puma

    What: Second collection with Dua Lipa, Flutur 2

    Where: First drop is available online at puma.com, the Puma NYC flagship store, and select retailers, with a second drop arriving on Thursday, July 28

    Why: Dua Lipa is a master of transformation, constantly redefining trends with her one-of-a-kind style. Her first collection made in partnership with Puma, Flutur, was such a success that she’s back for more with a rave-ready set of clothes and footwear that expand on her retro-leaning yet futuristic aesthetic. The butterfly is a recurring theme throughout, representing Lipa’s metamorphosis as a musician (and style icon). Come out of your chrysalis decked out in holographic sneakers and a ’90s purple tracksuit—you’ll be sure to turn heads.

    Jordan Hemingway
  • <p><strong>Presley Oldham</strong></p><p>presleyoldham.com</p><p><strong>$380.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.presleyoldham.com/shopmain/p/bur-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Presley Oldham</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Summer collection</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://www.presleyoldham.com/shop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:presleyoldham.com" class="link ">presleyoldham.com</a></p><p><strong>Why:</strong> Presley Oldham is in a summer state of mind as he ventures upstate to cherish the slower pace of life and his natural surroundings. The designer’s latest collection took inspiration from his early memories of collecting rocks on hikes, inspiring the mishmashed feel of the 45-piece range, which includes Murano beads from Sante Fe, Japanese glass from the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and, of course, his signature freshwater pearls. The pieces have a universal feel and play best with each other, allowing for endless ways to wear. </p>
    Who: Presley Oldham

    What: Summer collection

    Where: Available online at presleyoldham.com

    Why: Presley Oldham is in a summer state of mind as he ventures upstate to cherish the slower pace of life and his natural surroundings. The designer’s latest collection took inspiration from his early memories of collecting rocks on hikes, inspiring the mishmashed feel of the 45-piece range, which includes Murano beads from Sante Fe, Japanese glass from the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and, of course, his signature freshwater pearls. The pieces have a universal feel and play best with each other, allowing for endless ways to wear.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Madewell x La Réunion</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$348.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell-x-lareunion.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Madewell and La Réunion</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Upcycled capsule</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell-x-lareunion.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:madewell.com" class="link ">madewell.com</a> on Friday, July 15</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Madewell is focusing more and more on circular and sustainable fashion, and its creative partnership with Brooklyn-based design label La Réunion is the perfect manifestation of the brand’s renewed interest. Since the first collection of two pieces sold out in less than 30 minutes, this time, the collab will have six pieces, all created with Madewell deadstock fabrics. The collection is uniquely Madewell; we’re particularly fond of the midi dress (pictured here), which strikes the perfect balance between preppy and bohemian.</p>
    Who: Madewell and La Réunion

    What: Upcycled capsule

    Where: Available online at madewell.com on Friday, July 15

    Why: Madewell is focusing more and more on circular and sustainable fashion, and its creative partnership with Brooklyn-based design label La Réunion is the perfect manifestation of the brand’s renewed interest. Since the first collection of two pieces sold out in less than 30 minutes, this time, the collab will have six pieces, all created with Madewell deadstock fabrics. The collection is uniquely Madewell; we’re particularly fond of the midi dress (pictured here), which strikes the perfect balance between preppy and bohemian.

    Courtesy of Madewell
  • <p><strong>Attersee</strong></p><p>shopattersee.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shopattersee.com/collections/accessories/products/drogheria-crivellini-for-attersee-the-mary-janes-cypress-stripe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Attersee and Drogheria Crivellini</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Collaborative shoe collection</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://shopattersee.com/collections/accessories" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shopattersee.com" class="link ">shopattersee.com</a></p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Attersee, known for its relaxed, put-together basics, has called upon Italian shoe company Drogheria Crivellini to create an exclusive line of footwear for its legion of chic followers. For the uninitiated, Drogheria Crivellini is a family-run business founded in 1955 that specializes in classic furlane shoes. Since relaunching in 2014, Drogheria Crivellini has achieved cult status, including the attention of Attersee founder Isabel Wilkinson Schor. Now, she’s spreading the joy with two limited-edition styles—a Mary Jane and a slip-on—woven in five of Attersee’s signature fabrics, including classic navy and stripes (pictured here). Each pair is sewn by hand with soles made from recycled rubber, so you can feel good about every step you take in them.<br></p>
    Who: Attersee and Drogheria Crivellini

    What: Collaborative shoe collection

    Where: Available online at shopattersee.com

    Why: Attersee, known for its relaxed, put-together basics, has called upon Italian shoe company Drogheria Crivellini to create an exclusive line of footwear for its legion of chic followers. For the uninitiated, Drogheria Crivellini is a family-run business founded in 1955 that specializes in classic furlane shoes. Since relaunching in 2014, Drogheria Crivellini has achieved cult status, including the attention of Attersee founder Isabel Wilkinson Schor. Now, she’s spreading the joy with two limited-edition styles—a Mary Jane and a slip-on—woven in five of Attersee’s signature fabrics, including classic navy and stripes (pictured here). Each pair is sewn by hand with soles made from recycled rubber, so you can feel good about every step you take in them.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Teva x Coco and Breezy</strong></p><p>teva.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teva.com%2Fsandals%2Fteva-x-coco-and-breezy-hurricane-xlt2%2F1132311.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Teva and Coco and Breezy</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Collaboration</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fteva.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teva.com" class="link ">teva.com</a>, <a href="https://cocoandbreezy.com/collections/teva" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cocoandbreezy.com" class="link ">cocoandbreezy.com</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fnordstrom.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nordstrom.com" class="link ">nordstrom.com</a> </p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Teva is getting into the eyewear game. The iconic brand, beloved for its sporty sandals (its pronounced teh-vah, by the way) is joining forces with eyewear designers and DJ twins Coco and Breezy on—you guessed it—sandals and sunglasses. The Teva x Coco and Breezy collection consists of limited-edition Hurricane XLT2 sandals (pictured here), made with mixed recycled materials, and shades with earth-conscious materials. Every piece is genderless, for adults and children, too. </p>
    Who: Teva and Coco and Breezy

    What: Collaboration

    Where: Available online at teva.com, cocoandbreezy.com, and nordstrom.com

    Why: Teva is getting into the eyewear game. The iconic brand, beloved for its sporty sandals (its pronounced teh-vah, by the way) is joining forces with eyewear designers and DJ twins Coco and Breezy on—you guessed it—sandals and sunglasses. The Teva x Coco and Breezy collection consists of limited-edition Hurricane XLT2 sandals (pictured here), made with mixed recycled materials, and shades with earth-conscious materials. Every piece is genderless, for adults and children, too.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Chufy x Rossy</strong></p><p>chufy.com</p><p><strong>$650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://chufy.com/collections/chufy-x-rossy/products/bianca-maxi-dress-9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Chufy and Rossy de Palma</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Collaborative collection with Rossy de Palma</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://chufy.com/collections/chufy-x-rossy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chufy.com" class="link ">chufy.com</a> and at select retailers worldwide</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Rossy de Palma has brought glamour to the big screen for decades. Her humanistic, vulnerable, and at times eccentric acting adds just the right amount of creative flair to Pedro Almodóvar films. So much so that her singular sense of style was the launching point for a special capsule with Chufy, which honors the Spanish actress’ colorful wardrobe and builds on it with Chinese motifs and bold colors. Everything is silky, loose, and flowing, and provides a Palma-approved dose of drama to your wardrobe. </p>
    Who: Chufy and Rossy de Palma

    What: Collaborative collection with Rossy de Palma

    Where: Available online at chufy.com and at select retailers worldwide

    Why: Rossy de Palma has brought glamour to the big screen for decades. Her humanistic, vulnerable, and at times eccentric acting adds just the right amount of creative flair to Pedro Almodóvar films. So much so that her singular sense of style was the launching point for a special capsule with Chufy, which honors the Spanish actress’ colorful wardrobe and builds on it with Chinese motifs and bold colors. Everything is silky, loose, and flowing, and provides a Palma-approved dose of drama to your wardrobe.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Breitling</strong></p><p>breitling.com</p><p><strong>$4600.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.breitling.com/us-en/watches/superocean/superocean-automatic-36-iii/A17377211A1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Breitling</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Global launch of new Superocean watch</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://www.breitling.com/us-en/watches/superocean/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breitling.com" class="link ">breitling.com</a></p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Afraid to take your new watch into the water this summer? If you’re rocking Breitling’s new Superocean timepiece, there’s no need to fear. The new models, based on the Swiss watchmaker’s iconic Slow Motion styles from the ’60s and ’70s, are water-resistant up to 1,000 feet, as well as shock-, sand-, and saltwater-resistant. Made to be extremely durable, they are built to surf, swim...or just look really good on your wrist.</p>
    Who: Breitling

    What: Global launch of new Superocean watch

    Where: Available online at breitling.com

    Why: Afraid to take your new watch into the water this summer? If you’re rocking Breitling’s new Superocean timepiece, there’s no need to fear. The new models, based on the Swiss watchmaker’s iconic Slow Motion styles from the ’60s and ’70s, are water-resistant up to 1,000 feet, as well as shock-, sand-, and saltwater-resistant. Made to be extremely durable, they are built to surf, swim...or just look really good on your wrist.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Luar x Opening Ceremony</strong></p><p>Opening Ceremony</p><p><strong>$265.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openingceremony.com%2Fen-us%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Luar x Opening Ceremony</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Collaborative capsule</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openingceremony.com%2Fen-us%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:openingceremony.com" class="link ">openingceremony.com</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffarfetch.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Though Opening Ceremony is no longer on Howard Street (RIP), the brand is still finding ways to celebrate 20 years of breaking the design and retail mold. Case in point: It’s teamed up with Brooklyn-born and raised designer Raul Lopez who’s been close to OC co-founders Humberto Leon and Carol Kim for over 15 years, primarily through his work as co-founder of Hood By Air and creative director and founder of Luar. Lopez’s ability to capture the energy of both New York streets and his Dominican heritage through innovative, inclusive designs has made him a fashion force to be reckoned with. The capsule includes two editions of his now-iconic mini Ana bag—one in brown faux-pony hair and another in cookies-n-cream faux-snakeskin—and a sweatshirt emblazoned with artwork by Dominican-American artist Bony Ramirez. Here’s to 20 more years of OC fostering the talent of tomorrow.<strong><br></strong></p>
    Who: Luar x Opening Ceremony

    What: Collaborative capsule

    Where: Available online at openingceremony.com and farfetch.com

    Why: Though Opening Ceremony is no longer on Howard Street (RIP), the brand is still finding ways to celebrate 20 years of breaking the design and retail mold. Case in point: It’s teamed up with Brooklyn-born and raised designer Raul Lopez who’s been close to OC co-founders Humberto Leon and Carol Kim for over 15 years, primarily through his work as co-founder of Hood By Air and creative director and founder of Luar. Lopez’s ability to capture the energy of both New York streets and his Dominican heritage through innovative, inclusive designs has made him a fashion force to be reckoned with. The capsule includes two editions of his now-iconic mini Ana bag—one in brown faux-pony hair and another in cookies-n-cream faux-snakeskin—and a sweatshirt emblazoned with artwork by Dominican-American artist Bony Ramirez. Here’s to 20 more years of OC fostering the talent of tomorrow.

    Luca Khouri / Courtesy of Opening Ceremony
  • <p><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></p><p>louisvuitton.com</p><p><strong>$3250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/lv-diamonds-pendant-lv-monogram-star-cut-nvprod3740074v/Q03018" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Louis Vuitton</p><p><strong>What: </strong>LV Diamonds fine jewelry collection</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/stories/lv-diamonds-collection" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:louisvuitton.com" class="link ">louisvuitton.com</a> and at Louis Vuitton stores globally</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Diamonds are forever, and so is Louis Vuitton. The house’s latest high jewelry collection reimagines the iconic Monogram Diamond with a modern flair (think: world-class cuts and simple presentation that lets the iconography speak for itself). The new LV Monogram Star diamond comes to life in earrings, rings, and pendants that will definitely play well with the rest of your jewelry case, and last for a lifetime.<strong><br></strong></p>
    Who: Louis Vuitton

    What: LV Diamonds fine jewelry collection

    Where: Available online at louisvuitton.com and at Louis Vuitton stores globally

    Why: Diamonds are forever, and so is Louis Vuitton. The house’s latest high jewelry collection reimagines the iconic Monogram Diamond with a modern flair (think: world-class cuts and simple presentation that lets the iconography speak for itself). The new LV Monogram Star diamond comes to life in earrings, rings, and pendants that will definitely play well with the rest of your jewelry case, and last for a lifetime.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Who: </strong>SIR.</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Pop-up store</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>61 Crosby Street, NYC</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Our favorite Aussies over at SIR. have posted up in New York’s Soho once again for a pop-up guaranteed to carry you through a summer’s worth of festivities. The brand has become an industry insider favorite thanks in no small part to its pitch-perfect resort wear, from swim to cocktail dresses and everything in between. It will be in town through August, so don’t miss a chance to refresh your sundress rotation.<strong><br></strong></p>
    Who: SIR.

    What: Pop-up store

    Where: 61 Crosby Street, NYC

    Why: Our favorite Aussies over at SIR. have posted up in New York’s Soho once again for a pop-up guaranteed to carry you through a summer’s worth of festivities. The brand has become an industry insider favorite thanks in no small part to its pitch-perfect resort wear, from swim to cocktail dresses and everything in between. It will be in town through August, so don’t miss a chance to refresh your sundress rotation.

    Courtesy of SIR.
  • <p><strong>AERON</strong></p><p>aeron.com</p><p><strong>$465.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Faeron.com%2Fproducts%2Ffinesse-top-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>AERON<br><strong><br>What: </strong>Rebrand and Zero collection</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Faeron.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aeron.com" class="link ">aeron.com</a></p><p><strong>Why: </strong>AERON is a sustainable fashion brand that is overhauling its operations to focus on what its customers want and need, from start to finish. The Zero collection marks a new beginning, featuring zero-waste knits that are meant to play well with the rest of your wardrobe. Regarding the rebrand, creative director Eszter Áron asks a question: “How can we be more mindful of our production? This quest to become part of the change in fashion is what fuels our aesthetic lift, our shift to do more knitwear, to commit to close-to-home production, to a transparent supply chain. It is interesting for me to open up to new directions. This moment gives us the chance.” Well said.</p>
    Who: AERON

    What:     Rebrand and Zero collection

    Where: Available online at aeron.com

    Why: AERON is a sustainable fashion brand that is overhauling its operations to focus on what its customers want and need, from start to finish. The Zero collection marks a new beginning, featuring zero-waste knits that are meant to play well with the rest of your wardrobe. Regarding the rebrand, creative director Eszter Áron asks a question: “How can we be more mindful of our production? This quest to become part of the change in fashion is what fuels our aesthetic lift, our shift to do more knitwear, to commit to close-to-home production, to a transparent supply chain. It is interesting for me to open up to new directions. This moment gives us the chance.” Well said.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Wandler</strong></p><p>Wandler.com</p><p><strong>$480.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://wandler.com/products/june-platform-lumos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who: </strong>Wandler</p><p><strong>What: </strong>June sandal</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Available online at <a href="https://wandler.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wandler.com" class="link ">wandler.com</a> and in select retailers globally</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>We may be late to sharing the news about this June Sandal, but it’s too good to not mention. Wandler has created the ultimate summer sandal, for all your wedding, party, and vacation needs. What’s more, the brand brought the anonymous duo Checking Invoices to Hydra, Greece to celebrate the launch, because, well, why not add a little more sparkle to everyone’s favorite season?<strong><br></strong></p>
    Who: Wandler

    What: June sandal

    Where: Available online at wandler.com and in select retailers globally

    Why: We may be late to sharing the news about this June Sandal, but it’s too good to not mention. Wandler has created the ultimate summer sandal, for all your wedding, party, and vacation needs. What’s more, the brand brought the anonymous duo Checking Invoices to Hydra, Greece to celebrate the launch, because, well, why not add a little more sparkle to everyone’s favorite season?

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Christian Siriano x Bleusalt</strong></p><p>bleusalt.com</p><p><strong>$240.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleusalt.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-carbon-dress%3Fvariant%3D39804164636785&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who:</strong> Christian Siriano and Bleusalt</p><p><strong>What:</strong> Capsule collection</p><p><strong>Where:</strong> Available exclusively online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleusalt.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-new-arrivals&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bleusalt.com" class="link ">bleusalt.com</a>, Bleusalt’s HQ shop in Malibu, and on <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fbleusalt%2Fid1618014255&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bleusalt’s app" class="link ">Bleusalt’s app</a></p><p><strong>Why: </strong>To shoot the campaign for his new collab with Malibu-based brand Bleusalt, Christian Siriano headed to the beach—naturally. And who better to model his wares than longtime friend and muse—not to mention the ultimate Cali girl—Alicia Silverstone? Comprised of eight curated pieces, including fitted dresses and draped tops with ruching in the designer’s choice shades of black, white, and hot pink, the Christian Siriano x Bleusalt collection, made sustainably from Tencel fibers and offered in sizes up to 3X, is polished, comfortable, and can take you from day to night (maybe even the Val party).</p>
    Who: Christian Siriano and Bleusalt

    What: Capsule collection

    Where: Available exclusively online at bleusalt.com, Bleusalt’s HQ shop in Malibu, and on Bleusalt’s app

    Why: To shoot the campaign for his new collab with Malibu-based brand Bleusalt, Christian Siriano headed to the beach—naturally. And who better to model his wares than longtime friend and muse—not to mention the ultimate Cali girl—Alicia Silverstone? Comprised of eight curated pieces, including fitted dresses and draped tops with ruching in the designer’s choice shades of black, white, and hot pink, the Christian Siriano x Bleusalt collection, made sustainably from Tencel fibers and offered in sizes up to 3X, is polished, comfortable, and can take you from day to night (maybe even the Val party).

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Skims</strong></p><p>skims.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fmetallic-swim-cut-out-monokini-champagne&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who:</strong> Skims</p><p><strong>What:</strong> Metallic swim collection</p><p><strong>Where:</strong> Available online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fcollections%2Fswim&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skims.com" class="link ">skims.com</a></p><p><strong>Why:</strong> Kim Kardashian remains the ultimate shapeshifter, defying trends and logic with her business acumen and myriad of looks. Now, the jack-of-all-trades is starring as an Orange County Barbie (or Jennifer Coolidge, if you’re in the know) in a series of photos celebrating her new metallic swim collection for Skims, shot by artist Nadia Lee Cohen, known for creating bizarrely chic characters in her photographs. Kardashian’s take on swim has already received rave reviews, and we think this drop will be no different. </p>
    Who: Skims

    What: Metallic swim collection

    Where: Available online at skims.com

    Why: Kim Kardashian remains the ultimate shapeshifter, defying trends and logic with her business acumen and myriad of looks. Now, the jack-of-all-trades is starring as an Orange County Barbie (or Jennifer Coolidge, if you’re in the know) in a series of photos celebrating her new metallic swim collection for Skims, shot by artist Nadia Lee Cohen, known for creating bizarrely chic characters in her photographs. Kardashian’s take on swim has already received rave reviews, and we think this drop will be no different.

    Nadia Lee Cohen
  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$5300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fus%2Ffashion%2Fp%2FAS3261B0803794305%2Fchanel-22-handbag-shiny-calfskin-gold-tone-metal%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who:</strong> Chanel</p><p><strong>What:</strong> Summer pop-up boutique</p><p><strong>Where:</strong> East Hampton, New York</p><p><strong>Why:</strong> It’s no secret that the Hamptons is a retreat for the New York elite, and Chanel is moving out east with the pack for the summer. The brand’s boutique in East Hampton marries the beachside flavor of the East End with its unmistakable Parisian flair. Inside the classic cedar-shingled facade you’ll find pieces from the Métiers d'Art 2021-2022 collection alongside Coco Beach offerings, so you’re covered from day to night. Our pick? Chanel’s newest handbag, the CHANEL 22, which works as a beach tote just as well as an everyday carryall (you know, for your morning schlep to the Barn).<br></p>
    Who: Chanel

    What: Summer pop-up boutique

    Where: East Hampton, New York

    Why: It’s no secret that the Hamptons is a retreat for the New York elite, and Chanel is moving out east with the pack for the summer. The brand’s boutique in East Hampton marries the beachside flavor of the East End with its unmistakable Parisian flair. Inside the classic cedar-shingled facade you’ll find pieces from the Métiers d'Art 2021-2022 collection alongside Coco Beach offerings, so you’re covered from day to night. Our pick? Chanel’s newest handbag, the CHANEL 22, which works as a beach tote just as well as an everyday carryall (you know, for your morning schlep to the Barn).

    Sam Frost
  • <p><strong>Who:</strong> Max Mara</p><p><strong>What:</strong> Resort 2023 runway show</p><p><strong>Where:</strong> Calouste Gulbenkian Museum, Lisbon, Portugal</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Max Mara brought its latest destination runway show to Lisbon, home to innovative and romantic ideas of art, fashion, and culture. But mainly, the brand is committed to supporting the beautiful Calouste Gulbenkian Museum by helping with renovations of its 18th-century French art galleries. The stunning Brutalist architecture and lush gardens of the museum provided the perfect backdrop for the designs, which drew inspiration from a Nikias Skapinakis painting found in revolutionary poet Natália Correia’s collection. Correia’s modern version of femininity was a huge influence throughout, seen especially in colorful and flouncy floor-length skirts. The accessories pay homage to <em>lenços dos namorados, </em>or “sweetheart handkerchiefs,” which Portuguese lovers used to sew for their significant others. These affectionate embroideries are reimagined as crystal brooches and prints; local artisans will also work alongside the brand to create T-shirts emblazoned with Max Mara’s take on love notes. These efforts all illustrate the overall message of the collection: <em>vai lenço feliz</em>. Translation: go scarf happy (and do it in style).</p>
    Who: Max Mara

    What: Resort 2023 runway show

    Where: Calouste Gulbenkian Museum, Lisbon, Portugal

    Why: Max Mara brought its latest destination runway show to Lisbon, home to innovative and romantic ideas of art, fashion, and culture. But mainly, the brand is committed to supporting the beautiful Calouste Gulbenkian Museum by helping with renovations of its 18th-century French art galleries. The stunning Brutalist architecture and lush gardens of the museum provided the perfect backdrop for the designs, which drew inspiration from a Nikias Skapinakis painting found in revolutionary poet Natália Correia’s collection. Correia’s modern version of femininity was a huge influence throughout, seen especially in colorful and flouncy floor-length skirts. The accessories pay homage to lenços dos namorados, or “sweetheart handkerchiefs,” which Portuguese lovers used to sew for their significant others. These affectionate embroideries are reimagined as crystal brooches and prints; local artisans will also work alongside the brand to create T-shirts emblazoned with Max Mara’s take on love notes. These efforts all illustrate the overall message of the collection: vai lenço feliz. Translation: go scarf happy (and do it in style).

    Noemi Belotti / Gorunway.com
  • <p><strong>Salvatore Ferragamo</strong></p><p>Ferragamo.com</p><p><strong>$750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ferragamo.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fen%2Fspecial-collections%2Fferragamo-nomadic-stories-women%2Fanteo-756624&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Who:</strong> Salvatore Ferragamo</p><p><strong>What:</strong> Nomadic Stories footwear collection</p><p><strong>Where:</strong> Available online at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ferragamo.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fen%2Fspecial-collections%2Fferragamo-nomadic-stories-women%3FfromPdp%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40517191%2Fthe-launch-julys-hottest-fashion-drops-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ferragamo.com" class="link ">ferragamo.com</a> and in Salvatore Ferragamo stores</p><p><strong>Why:</strong> Salvatore Ferragamo knows that we’re itching to get back on the road, and the brand, as is its wont, wants to ensure that we do so in style. The latest collection of flats and sandals are expertly made in Italy with your comfort and suitcase in mind. Each pair is super flexible, ready for a day’s worth of sightseeing without worrying about blisters, and is ergonomically designed to take up as little space as possible when packing. Here’s to making room for an extra dress (or three) for your next summer getaway.</p>
    Who: Salvatore Ferragamo

    What: Nomadic Stories footwear collection

    Where: Available online at ferragamo.com and in Salvatore Ferragamo stores

    Why: Salvatore Ferragamo knows that we’re itching to get back on the road, and the brand, as is its wont, wants to ensure that we do so in style. The latest collection of flats and sandals are expertly made in Italy with your comfort and suitcase in mind. Each pair is super flexible, ready for a day’s worth of sightseeing without worrying about blisters, and is ergonomically designed to take up as little space as possible when packing. Here’s to making room for an extra dress (or three) for your next summer getaway.

    Courtesy
