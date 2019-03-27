Championship odds for every Sweet 16 team

By Kelsey Driscoll

How sweet it is to be in the third round.

Your bracket may not have been completely busted, but Saturday’s and Sunday’s second-round games did finally bring some excitement to this year’s NCAA tournament, including Duke nearly being eliminated, a record-setting overtime battle and No. 12 Oregon standing tall as the only double-digit seed left.

Now, things are bound to heat up as only 16 teams remain. Of the teams still standing, all but two are seeded fourth or higher — with the aforementioned Oregon and No. 5 Auburn being the outliers.

After showing some weaknesses against UCF, is Duke still the favorite to win it all? Can Oregon continue its winning streak? And which top seed is most likely to go down first?

