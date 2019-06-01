Champions League final: All the best pictures from Europe's showpiece event in Madrid

The Champions League final has come and gone.

Liverpool triumphed 2-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, but the final was less than worthy of the climax this European season deserved.

Tottenham might have thought they had a fairytale ending coming after Lucas Moura’s last-gasp goal sealed a stunning win in Amsterdam in the semi-finals.

Liverpool, though, had other ideas at the Wanda Metropolitano- making amends for last season’s capitulation in the final to Real Madrid.

This victory, particularly, will help heal the scars of their Premier League campaign, in which accumulating 97 points was insufficient to win the top flight trophy.

