Champions League final: All the best pictures from Europe's showpiece event in Madrid

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK

The Champions League final has come and gone.

Liverpool triumphed 2-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, but the final was less than worthy of the climax this European season deserved.

Tottenham might have thought they had a fairytale ending coming after Lucas Moura’s last-gasp goal sealed a stunning win in Amsterdam in the semi-finals.

READ MORE: All the action from the Champions League final as it happens

Liverpool, though, had other ideas at the Wanda Metropolitano- making amends for last season’s capitulation in the final to Real Madrid.

This victory, particularly, will help heal the scars of their Premier League campaign, in which accumulating 97 points was insufficient to win the top flight trophy.

But flick through the gallery above to see the best of the images from Madrid.

Liverpool supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)
Liverpool supporters light flares at a fan zone in Madrid. (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool supporters light flares at a fan zone in Madrid. (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)
Liverpool supporters at the team's fanzone at Plaza Salvador Dali in Madrid, ahead of the Champions League final. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool supporters at the team's fanzone at Plaza Salvador Dali in Madrid, ahead of the Champions League final. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
Tottenham supporters in the streets of Madrid. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham supporters in the streets of Madrid. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
A Tottenham supporter lets of a flare in the streets of Madrid. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
A Tottenham supporter lets of a flare in the streets of Madrid. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
A fan with a half and half shirt before the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
A fan with a half and half shirt before the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur's players observe a moments applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes who died earlier today during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's players observe a moments applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes who died earlier today during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid. (Photo by Loli San Jose / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid. (Photo by Loli San Jose / AFP)
Liverpool fans enjoying a drink next to a banner before the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans enjoying a drink next to a banner before the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
A supporter of Liverpool with a supporter of Tottenham before the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
A supporter of Liverpool with a supporter of Tottenham before the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
A Liverpool fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Final (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
A Liverpool fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Final (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Liverpool fans hang a banner before the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans hang a banner before the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool fans in the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final (Photo By Brendan Moran - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile) via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans in the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final (Photo By Brendan Moran - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile) via Getty Images)
Two Liverpool fans hang a banner remembering former Liverpool's manager Bill Shankly (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Two Liverpool fans hang a banner remembering former Liverpool's manager Bill Shankly (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Tottenham fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the UEFA Champions League final (Photo By Brendan Moran - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the UEFA Champions League final (Photo By Brendan Moran - UEFA/UEFA via Sportsfile)
Tottenham Hotspur fans ahead of watching the UEFA Champions League Final at The Bricklayers Pub, London. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur fans ahead of watching the UEFA Champions League Final at The Bricklayers Pub, London. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)
Chris Kamara challenges fans to a game of foosball at the Hotels.com Champions Retreat in Plaza Mayor ahead of the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images for Hotels.com)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Chris Kamara challenges fans to a game of foosball at the Hotels.com Champions Retreat in Plaza Mayor ahead of the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images for Hotels.com)
Liverpool fans during the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans during the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Liverpool fans cheer before the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans cheer before the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
The UEFA Champions League trophy is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League Final. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
The UEFA Champions League trophy is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League Final. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Liverpool fans prior to the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans prior to the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher talks before the UEFA Champions League Final (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher talks before the UEFA Champions League Final (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the warm up (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the warm up (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Left to right, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah warming up before the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Left to right, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah warming up before the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur's English forward Harry Kane (C) and teammates warm up (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's English forward Harry Kane (C) and teammates warm up (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Slovenian referee Damir Skomina (C) gives a penalty kick (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Slovenian referee Damir Skomina (C) gives a penalty kick (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Tottenham supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react to Liverpool being given an early penalty kick (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react to Liverpool being given an early penalty kick (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores the opening goal (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores the opening goal (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's first goal of the game. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's first goal of the game. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring a goal (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring a goal (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Liverpool supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react to their early opening goal (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react to their early opening goal (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
A Tottenham Hotspur shirt during the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
A Tottenham Hotspur shirt during the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in a tangle. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in a tangle. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Mauricio Pochettino (R) talks to Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kieran Trippier (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino (R) talks to Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kieran Trippier (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Andy Robertson clashes with Kieran Trippier (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Andy Robertson clashes with Kieran Trippier (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Dele Alli reacts (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Dele Alli reacts (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur is left with an injury (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur is left with an injury (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur is crowded out by Joel Matip (r), Trent Alexander-Arnold (c), Fabinho (c) and Georginio Wijnaldum (bottom) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur is crowded out by Joel Matip (r), Trent Alexander-Arnold (c), Fabinho (c) and Georginio Wijnaldum (bottom) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Andy Robertson vyes for possession with Dele Alli (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Andy Robertson vyes for possession with Dele Alli (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Moussa Sissoko (L) vies with Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Moussa Sissoko (L) vies with Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Harry Winks shakes hands with Mauricio Pochettino after being substituted off (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Harry Winks shakes hands with Mauricio Pochettino after being substituted off (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Tottenham's Lucas Moura prepares to enter the pitch (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham's Lucas Moura prepares to enter the pitch (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-Min controls the ball (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-Min controls the ball (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is replaced as a substitute by teammate Divock Origi (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is replaced as a substitute by teammate Divock Origi (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner kicks the ball past Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner kicks the ball past Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur fans look dejected (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur fans look dejected (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool reacts (Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool reacts (Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Danny Rose shepherds the ball out of play under pressure from Divock Origi. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Danny Rose shepherds the ball out of play under pressure from Divock Origi. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)
Tottenham supporters watch the UEFA Champions League final in a restaurant in Madrid on June 1, 2019. (Photo by Loli San Jose / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham supporters watch the UEFA Champions League final in a restaurant in Madrid on June 1, 2019. (Photo by Loli San Jose / AFP)
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren celebrate. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren celebrate. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur players, lead by Harry Kane, are applauded by Liverpool players. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur players, lead by Harry Kane, are applauded by Liverpool players. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane commiserates with team-mate Kieran Trippier (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane commiserates with team-mate Kieran Trippier (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Liverpool lift the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool lift the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur walks past the Champions League Trophy (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur walks past the Champions League Trophy (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur look dejected following the UEFA Champions League final defeat (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur look dejected following the UEFA Champions League final defeat (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy (Photo by Matthew Lewis - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy (Photo by Matthew Lewis - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) raises the trophy (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) raises the trophy (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
In pictures: All the best snaps from the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

What to Read Next