Celebs at Home: Raelynn Gets 'Ready for Bed' With Newborn Daughter Daisy Rae & More!

  • <p>"Ready for bed with my bestie," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUrAsNjsHJ6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a> the country star and new mom, who welcomed daughter Daisy Rae with husband Josh Davis last month. </p>
  • <p>Spooky season has arrived at Bluestone Manor! "My Happy Place," the former <em>Real Housewives of New York</em> star captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CU4905rgOS-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a video</a> in front of <a href="https://people.com/home/dorinda-medley-is-listing-her-berkshires-mansion-on-airbnb-the-disneyland-of-housewives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her Massachusetts mansion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her Massachusetts mansion</a>, which has been decorated for Halloween. </p>
  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haack-engaged-to-joshua-hall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:newly engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">newly engaged</a> HGTV star <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUoRVhzlthb/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smiled wide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">smiled wide</a> while hanging out on her new back patio with her two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, her dog Cash, and her fiancé Joshua Hall's pup Stella.</p> <p>"Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog," she wrote. </p>
  • <p>"If u need me I'll be at my house battling social anxiety," the <em>Bachelor in Paradise</em> star captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUYTkf0BWd9/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this shot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this shot</a> from her dining room table. </p>
  • <p>The newly engaged actress gave her followers a glimpse of her daughter Rani Rose's nursery when she shared this cute <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUGcSQQvMYq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother-daughter snapshot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother-daughter snapshot</a>.</p>
  • <p>"Nap time but make it fashion," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CULhZUUvfyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a> the former <em>Bachelorette</em>, showing off her newly made-over bedroom in L.A. </p>
  • <p>The actor celebrated his youngest son Brendan's 13th birthday at home, sharing this photo from the kitchen. </p> <p>"Happy B day buddy! We now have 3 teenagers in the house," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CT5WUjAhwcE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote the father of four" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote the father of four</a>. </p>
  • <p>The <em>My Unorthodox Life</em> star, who recently announced that her family's hit Netflix reality show has been renewed for <a href="https://people.com/tv/my-unorthodox-life-renewed-season-2-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a second season" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a second season</a>, shared this glamorous shot in front of her family's home in the Hamptons. "Summer is officially over," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUDeF7Kr_Hs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she wrote</a>. </p>
  • <p>The interior designer and his son Oskar, 3, look adorable in this shot from their kitchen. </p> <p>"The happiest home. Thankful everyday," Jeremiah Brent, Berkus's husband of seven years — with whom he shares Oskar and daughter Poppy, 6 — captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTum65RrDNY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this photo." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this photo.</a></p>
  • <p>"Where it all began," the <em>Christina on the Coast</em> star captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTagoTMrhW-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this photo</a> with boyfriend Joshua Hall in front of the farmhouse in Tennessee she purchased earlier this year.</p> <p>"It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more," Haack<a href="https://people.com/home/photos-all-about-christina-haacks-new-tennessee-family-farmhouse-i-immediately-fell-in-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> told PEOPLE</a> exclusively of the vacation home back in May. </p>
