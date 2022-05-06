Celebrity Moms Who Are Celebrating Their First Mother's Day This Year

    Celebrity Moms Who Are Celebrating Their First Mother's Day This Year

  • <p>The actress will be celebrating the holiday with son <a href="https://people.com/parents/olivia-munn-takes-baby-malcolm-to-his-first-restaurant-crazy-pho-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney" class="link ">Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney</a>, 5 months, by her side. Her little one <a href="https://people.com/parents/olivia-munn-takes-baby-malcolm-to-his-first-restaurant-crazy-pho-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loves Pho noodles" class="link ">loves Pho noodles</a> and <a href="https://people.com/parents/john-mulaney-sweetly-holds-his-and-olivia-munn-son-malcolm-in-adorable-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twinning with dad John Mulaney" class="link ">twinning with dad John Mulaney</a>.</p> <p>The actors <a href="https://people.com/parents/olivia-munn-john-mulaney-welcome-first-baby-boy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed Malcolm" class="link ">welcomed Malcolm</a> on Nov. 24, 2021.</p>
    Olivia Munn

    The actress will be celebrating the holiday with son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 5 months, by her side. Her little one loves Pho noodles and twinning with dad John Mulaney.

    The actors welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021.

  • <p>Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in April that actors Williams and Alexander Dreymon became <a href="https://people.com/parents/allison-williams-and-alexander-dreymon-welcome-baby-boy-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:parents to son Arlo" class="link ">parents to son Arlo</a> this past winter — just in time for Mother's Day! </p> <p>The family of three have already become a great traveling unit, as they were recently spotted on vacation with Williams' father, newsman Brian Williams, at a private resort in Abaco in the Bahamas.</p>
    Allison Williams

    Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in April that actors Williams and Alexander Dreymon became parents to son Arlo this past winter — just in time for Mother's Day!

    The family of three have already become a great traveling unit, as they were recently spotted on vacation with Williams' father, newsman Brian Williams, at a private resort in Abaco in the Bahamas.

  • <p>The actress will join the first-timers club this year, after welcoming <a href="https://people.com/parents/nick-jonas-and-priyanka-chopras-daughters-name-revealed-3-months-after-her-arrival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas" class="link ">daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas</a> with husband Nick Jonas on Jan. 15. She'll be in great company as her sister-in-laws, <a href="https://people.com/tv/sophie-turner-says-becoming-a-mother-has-made-her-a-better-actress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophie Turner" class="link ">Sophie Turner</a> (who is married to Joe Jonas) and <a href="https://people.com/parents/kevin-jonas-danielle-jonas-write-kids-book-inspired-by-their-rock-star-daughters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danielle Jonas" class="link ">Danielle Jonas</a> (who is married to Kevin Jonas), will be celebrating the holiday, too!</p>
    Priyanka Chopra

    The actress will join the first-timers club this year, after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas on Jan. 15. She'll be in great company as her sister-in-laws, Sophie Turner (who is married to Joe Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (who is married to Kevin Jonas), will be celebrating the holiday, too!

  • <p>Halsey can thank <a href="https://people.com/parents/halsey-shares-sweet-photos-of-son-ender-9-months/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:son Ender" class="link ">son Ender</a> for giving them a new day to be celebrated. The happy mama recently shared their"<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc6YtJRvRGE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pockets of happy" class="link ">pockets of happy</a>" on Instagram, which, of course, includes moments with 9-month-old son Ender, whom they share with partner Alev Aydin. The slideshow of snaps include Ender wearing Easter bunny ears, a smiley moment on the grass with mom Halsey and a cute art project featuring Ender's teeny hand and foot prints.</p>
    Halsey

    Halsey can thank son Ender for giving them a new day to be celebrated. The happy mama recently shared their"pockets of happy" on Instagram, which, of course, includes moments with 9-month-old son Ender, whom they share with partner Alev Aydin. The slideshow of snaps include Ender wearing Easter bunny ears, a smiley moment on the grass with mom Halsey and a cute art project featuring Ender's teeny hand and foot prints.

  • <p>The <em>Don't Look Up </em>star and husband <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lawrence-and-husband-cooke-maroney-step-out-in-style-in-n-y-c/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooke Maroney" class="link ">Cooke Maroney</a> were recently spotted out for a stroll with their newborn. Now that their baby has arrived, Lawrence will ring in her first Mother's Day this year!</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/parents/jennifer-lawrence-pregnant-expecting-first-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE confirmed in September" class="link ">PEOPLE confirmed in September</a> that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot the following October.</p>
    Jennifer Lawrence

    The Don't Look Up star and husband Cooke Maroney were recently spotted out for a stroll with their newborn. Now that their baby has arrived, Lawrence will ring in her first Mother's Day this year!

    PEOPLE confirmed in September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot the following October.

  • <p>The rapper has '<a href="https://people.com/parents/eve-never-been-this-happy-cuddles-son-wilde-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:never been this happy" class="link ">never been this happy</a>' since the arrival of son, <a href="https://people.com/parents/eve-welcomes-first-baby-with-husband-maximillion-cooper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wilde Wolf" class="link ">Wilde Wolf</a>, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper. She posted a heartwarming shot to her Instagram Story in April, which features herself sitting up in bed while Wilde rests on her chest.</p> <p>"Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️," Eve captioned the heartwarming pic.</p>
    Eve

    The rapper has 'never been this happy' since the arrival of son, Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper. She posted a heartwarming shot to her Instagram Story in April, which features herself sitting up in bed while Wilde rests on her chest.

    "Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️," Eve captioned the heartwarming pic.

  • <p>Baby girl <a href="https://people.com/parents/barbara-bush-welcomes-first-daughter-with-husband-craig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cora Georgia" class="link ">Cora Georgia</a> is the newest member of the Bush family, making mom Barbara the newest member of the Mother's Day club. Barbara and husband Craig Coyne welcomed Cora on Sept. 27, 2021.</p> <p>The former president and first lady — who happen to be Cora's grandpa and grandma — George and Laura Bush shared the exciting news with PEOPLE in a statement.</p> <p>"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce <a href="https://people.com/parents/jenna-bush-last-minute-diaper-run-after-barbara-baby-came-early-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the birth of our new granddaughter" class="link ">the birth of our new granddaughter</a>," the Bushes said in the statement. </p> <p>"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," the Bushes added. The little girl joins Barbara's sister <a href="https://people.com/tag/jenna-bush-hager/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Bush Hager" class="link ">Jenna Bush Hager</a>'s three children — son Hal and daughters Mila and Poppy — and multiple cousins.</p>
    Barbara Bush

    Baby girl Cora Georgia is the newest member of the Bush family, making mom Barbara the newest member of the Mother's Day club. Barbara and husband Craig Coyne welcomed Cora on Sept. 27, 2021.

    The former president and first lady — who happen to be Cora's grandpa and grandma — George and Laura Bush shared the exciting news with PEOPLE in a statement.

    "With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the Bushes said in the statement.

    "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," the Bushes added. The little girl joins Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager's three children — son Hal and daughters Mila and Poppy — and multiple cousins.

  • <p>The actress became mom to not one, but two baby boys back in October 2021. Chung's husband, actor Bryan Greenberg, shared the news that they <a href="https://people.com/parents/jamie-chung-and-bryan-greenberg-welcome-twins-we-got-double-the-trouble-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed their twin boys" class="link ">welcomed their twin boys</a> last fall, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CVbWR-bABE6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f213b054-e004-46d1-b7d2-845aff118054" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing on Instagram that" class="link ">writing on Instagram that</a> "we got double the trouble now <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jamiejchung/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@jamiejchung" class="link ">@jamiejchung</a> 👶🏻👶🏻"</p> <p>While <a href="https://people.com/parents/jamie-chung-bryan-greenberg-twin-babies-video-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:raising young twins hasn't been easy" class="link ">raising young twins hasn't been easy</a> for the couple, we're anticipating twice the presents for mom this holiday.</p>
    Jamie Chung

    The actress became mom to not one, but two baby boys back in October 2021. Chung's husband, actor Bryan Greenberg, shared the news that they welcomed their twin boys last fall, writing on Instagram that "we got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻"

    While raising young twins hasn't been easy for the couple, we're anticipating twice the presents for mom this holiday.

  • <p>The <a href="http://people.com/runaway-june" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Runaway June" class="link ">Runaway June</a> band member and husband Austin Moody <a href="https://people.com/parents/runaway-june-jennifer-wayne-welcomes-first-baby-daughter-lily-maria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed their first baby together" class="link ">welcomed their first baby together</a>, daughter Lily Maria Moody, on April 18. Wayne shared several photos of the couple's newborn, including adorable shots of the infant at the hospital, as well as some of her first moments at home.</p> <p>"Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much. 💕💕💕," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcpvutYrwLa/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=76c0e05b-1609-4416-af24-9a66bc3a503c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayne captioned the post" class="link ">Wayne captioned the post</a>.</p> <p>She later posted a cute selfie on her Instagram Story while holding her baby girl in the hospital, writing, "I'm a Mommy💜"</p>
    Jennifer Wayne

    The Runaway June band member and husband Austin Moody welcomed their first baby together, daughter Lily Maria Moody, on April 18. Wayne shared several photos of the couple's newborn, including adorable shots of the infant at the hospital, as well as some of her first moments at home.

    "Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much. 💕💕💕," Wayne captioned the post.

    She later posted a cute selfie on her Instagram Story while holding her baby girl in the hospital, writing, "I'm a Mommy💜"

Diane J. Cho

These new mamas are joining the Mother's Day club, thanks to their adorable little ones

