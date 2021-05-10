Celebrity Moms Who Celebrated Their First Mother's Day This Year

  • 1/22

    Celebrity Moms Who Celebrated Their First Mother's Day This Year

  • <p>Hadid shared adorable photos with her daughter, Khai — whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik — on Instagram in honor of her very first Mother's Day.</p> <p>She <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COp5Gywn-Tb/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned her pos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned her pos</a>t, "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕." </p>
    2/22

    Gigi Hadid

    Hadid shared adorable photos with her daughter, Khai — whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik — on Instagram in honor of her very first Mother's Day.

    She captioned her post, "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕."

  • <p>Joe Jonas marked his wife Sophie Turner's first Mother's Day with a throwback photo from her pregnancy and a photo with his mother. He captioned the post, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums 🥰." </p>
    3/22

    Sophie Turner

    Joe Jonas marked his wife Sophie Turner's first Mother's Day with a throwback photo from her pregnancy and a photo with his mother. He captioned the post, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums 🥰."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood," Moore <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqOLb0Af6q/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared on Instagram</a> on Sunday in honor of her first Mother's Day as a mama. "It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey," she wrote, addressing her 11-week-old son August. "The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible."</p>
    4/22

    Mandy Moore

    "I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood," Moore shared on Instagram on Sunday in honor of her first Mother's Day as a mama. "It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey," she wrote, addressing her 11-week-old son August. "The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible."

  • <p>Bryan celebrated her first Mother's Day with her <a href="https://people.com/parents/sabrina-bryan-daughter-comillia-monroe-first-photo-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Comillia Monroe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daughter Comillia Monroe</a>, who she shares with husband <a href="https://people.com/music/sabrina-bryan-marries-jordan-lundberg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Lundberg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jordan Lundberg</a>. </p> <p>Bryan <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrKjEcHFRO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a photo</a> with her family of three celebrating on Instagram, captioning the sweet post, "First Mother’s Day with my lil family!! So grateful God picked me to be this little ones Mommy! Monroe you have filled my life with so much love, you are truly my greatest gift. You have already shown the world how strong you are! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will do and be right by your side every step of the way! Thank you hubs for the perfect day! 💗"</p>
    5/22

    Sabrina Bryan

    Bryan celebrated her first Mother's Day with her daughter Comillia Monroe, who she shares with husband Jordan Lundberg.

    Bryan posted a photo with her family of three celebrating on Instagram, captioning the sweet post, "First Mother’s Day with my lil family!! So grateful God picked me to be this little ones Mommy! Monroe you have filled my life with so much love, you are truly my greatest gift. You have already shown the world how strong you are! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will do and be right by your side every step of the way! Thank you hubs for the perfect day! 💗"

  • <p>"Happy Mother’s Day 🌼," Roberts captioned a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqS5Jhg4V6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:snuggly snap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">snuggly snap</a> with her son, Rhodes.</p>
    6/22

    Emma Roberts

    "Happy Mother’s Day 🌼," Roberts captioned a snuggly snap with her son, Rhodes.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>On her first Mother's Day, Kloss celebrated her own mother, Tracy, posting a touching video of the new grandma feeding Kloss's son, Levi Joseph. </p> <p>The model <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqlVNIhWlL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a>, "Happy mother’s day to my best friend and my greatest teacher @tlkloss ❤️ I have always had infinite love and admiration for you, but I’ve never been so grateful for you as I am this mother’s day❤️ we love you." </p>
    7/22

    Karlie Kloss

    On her first Mother's Day, Kloss celebrated her own mother, Tracy, posting a touching video of the new grandma feeding Kloss's son, Levi Joseph.

    The model wrote, "Happy mother’s day to my best friend and my greatest teacher @tlkloss ❤️ I have always had infinite love and admiration for you, but I’ve never been so grateful for you as I am this mother’s day❤️ we love you."

  • <p>Lourd, who welcomed her first child, <a href="https://people.com/parents/billie-lourd-welcomes-first-child-austen-rydell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kingston Fisher" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kingston Fisher</a>, with fiancé <a href="https://people.com/movies/billie-lourd-posts-romantic-photo-with-boyfriend-austen-rydell-during-japan-vacation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austen Rydell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Austen Rydell</a> in September 2020, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COp_zeQr-mu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a sweet tribute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a sweet tribute</a> to her late mother, Carrie Fisher on her first Mother's Day. </p> <p>"♏️🅾️♏️ I’ve dreamed of having a baby since I was a baby myself," Lourd began the post, "And the reality of becoming a Mom is infinitely dreamier than any dream I could have ever had." </p> <p>She continued, "But Mother’s Day still isn’t solely the classic hallmark 'happy' - but unlike this picture, Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be black and white. It can be all things - happy Mother’s Day but also sad / grief-y (petition to make that a real word!) / angry / frustrated / lonely / ET f------ C Mother’s Day! Sending my love to everyone out there who needs it. ❤️." </p>
    8/22

    Billie Lourd

    Lourd, who welcomed her first child, Kingston Fisher, with fiancé Austen Rydell in September 2020, posted a sweet tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher on her first Mother's Day.

    "♏️🅾️♏️ I’ve dreamed of having a baby since I was a baby myself," Lourd began the post, "And the reality of becoming a Mom is infinitely dreamier than any dream I could have ever had."

    She continued, "But Mother’s Day still isn’t solely the classic hallmark 'happy' - but unlike this picture, Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be black and white. It can be all things - happy Mother’s Day but also sad / grief-y (petition to make that a real word!) / angry / frustrated / lonely / ET f------ C Mother’s Day! Sending my love to everyone out there who needs it. ❤️."

  • <p>Henry Golding <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqbKdkBBv2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a tribute to his wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a tribute to his wife</a>, Liv Lo, on her first Mother's Day since welcoming their daughter. </p> <p>"We've both grown tremendously the past few years. Changed professions, moved countries and travelled the world together," the actor began his post. "But nothing has been so transformative, then when @livlogolding became a mother. She has been a natural and completely submitted to loving our daughter and putting her before anything else. A mother's sacrifice that we all know, yet only a woman can understand. All we can be is in awe of these powerful beings around the world.<br>Happy first mother's day lover ♥️." </p>
    9/22

    Liv Lo Golding

    Henry Golding posted a tribute to his wife, Liv Lo, on her first Mother's Day since welcoming their daughter.

    "We've both grown tremendously the past few years. Changed professions, moved countries and travelled the world together," the actor began his post. "But nothing has been so transformative, then when @livlogolding became a mother. She has been a natural and completely submitted to loving our daughter and putting her before anything else. A mother's sacrifice that we all know, yet only a woman can understand. All we can be is in awe of these powerful beings around the world.
    Happy first mother's day lover ♥️."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Tisdale celebrated her first Mother's Day with 6-week-old Jupiter, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COp94RrF5H5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sharing a series of photos and videos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sharing a series of photos and videos</a> of her daughter. </p> <p>"This little lady made me a momma," Tisdale wrote. "I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️ . To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."</p> <p>Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, posted a tribute to the mama saying, "Happy First Mother’s Day to the love of my life! It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom. Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly 💘 you’re an inspiration x." </p>
    10/22

    Ashley Tisdale

    Tisdale celebrated her first Mother's Day with 6-week-old Jupiter, sharing a series of photos and videos of her daughter.

    "This little lady made me a momma," Tisdale wrote. "I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️ . To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

    Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, posted a tribute to the mama saying, "Happy First Mother’s Day to the love of my life! It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom. Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly 💘 you’re an inspiration x."

  • <p>The singer got a sweet serenade from her son, Riley! "My first Mother’s Day!😭 ," Trainor <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqFZcXCZr-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned a video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned a video</a> of her baby boy cooing at the camera. "Riley’s tryin to say it to me🥰🤣 becoming a mom is the greatest gift in the world. I love you so much sweet boy." </p>
    11/22

    Meghan Trainor

    The singer got a sweet serenade from her son, Riley! "My first Mother’s Day!😭 ," Trainor captioned a video of her baby boy cooing at the camera. "Riley’s tryin to say it to me🥰🤣 becoming a mom is the greatest gift in the world. I love you so much sweet boy."

  • <p>The <em>American Beauty </em>star and husband Michael Hope <a href="https://people.com/parents/mena-suvari-birth-first-baby-son-christopher-alexander-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed their first baby together" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcomed their first baby together</a>, son Christopher Alexander Hope, in April 2021. Suvari celebrated her first Mother's Day with "Baby Hope," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrC19yJGvB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sharing on Instagram," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sharing on Instagram,</a> "To all my Mamas, I see you❣️<br>I feel you, now, deep within. I am grateful for the knowledge, the guidance, the community, the family. The opportunity for the greatest, most important role ever: MOTHER ❣️"</p>
    12/22

    Mena Suvari

    The American Beauty star and husband Michael Hope welcomed their first baby together, son Christopher Alexander Hope, in April 2021. Suvari celebrated her first Mother's Day with "Baby Hope," sharing on Instagram, "To all my Mamas, I see you❣️
    I feel you, now, deep within. I am grateful for the knowledge, the guidance, the community, the family. The opportunity for the greatest, most important role ever: MOTHER ❣️"

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"My little love. Thank you for making me a Mommy 💙," the <em>Vanderpump Rules </em>star wrote on Instagram. </p> <p>Cartwright celebrated her first Mother's Day after <a href="https://people.com/parents/brittany-cartwright-jax-taylor-welcome-son/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcoming son Cruz Michael" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcoming son Cruz Michael</a> with husband Jax Taylor. </p>
    13/22

    Brittany Cartwright

    "My little love. Thank you for making me a Mommy 💙," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote on Instagram.

    Cartwright celebrated her first Mother's Day after welcoming son Cruz Michael with husband Jax Taylor.

  • <p>Her fellow <em>Vanderpump Rules </em>star wrote on Instagram, "We are such a vibe right now, O." Kent welcomed <span>daughter Ocean</span> with fiancé <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-denies-split-randall-emmett-archiving-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Randall Emmett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Randall Emmett</a> in March 2021. </p>
    14/22

    Lala Kent

    Her fellow Vanderpump Rules star wrote on Instagram, "We are such a vibe right now, O." Kent welcomed daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021.

  • <p>"My first Mother’s Day," McCain <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrQNn2NAsN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote on Instagram</a> alongside a photo with her daughter, <a href="https://people.com/parents/meghan-mccain-welcomes-baby-girl-with-husband-ben-domenech/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liberty Sage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liberty Sage</a>, shortly after her birth.</p> <p><em>"</em>The greatest joy and unfathomable bliss of life is being her mother," she added, concluding, "~ 'where Liberty dwells, there is my country'🗽♥️." </p>
    15/22

    Meghan McCain

    "My first Mother’s Day," McCain wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her daughter, Liberty Sage, shortly after her birth.

    "The greatest joy and unfathomable bliss of life is being her mother," she added, concluding, "~ 'where Liberty dwells, there is my country'🗽♥️."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The country singer spent some quality time with 3-month-old Grayson Clark and husband Grant Savoy, sharing some <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrII7rsdQm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet moments" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet moments</a> on Instagram, "Because I cannot keep this to myself." </p>
    16/22

    Mickey Guyton

    The country singer spent some quality time with 3-month-old Grayson Clark and husband Grant Savoy, sharing some sweet moments on Instagram, "Because I cannot keep this to myself."

  • <p>The <em>Riverdale </em>star spent her first Mother's Day with her son, River Dante, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqLfNBNNgR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing a sweet tribute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">writing a sweet tribute</a> on Instagram. "</p> <p>"To the boy who made me a momma. River Dante 🕊Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me. Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me," the mom shared. </p> <p>"To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, i SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌷🌺 Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light."</p>
    17/22

    Vanessa Morgan

    The Riverdale star spent her first Mother's Day with her son, River Dante, writing a sweet tribute on Instagram. "

    "To the boy who made me a momma. River Dante 🕊Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me. Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me," the mom shared.

    "To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, i SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌷🌺 Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light."

  • <p>Chris Pratt <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqNeJLpELN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a photo</a> of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her first Mother's Day since welcoming their daughter, Lyla Maria. "Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/katherineschwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@katherineschwarzenegger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@katherineschwarzenegger</a>," Pratt wrote alongside a photo of his wife. "This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"</p>
    18/22

    Katherine Schwarzenegger

    Chris Pratt posted a photo of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her first Mother's Day since welcoming their daughter, Lyla Maria. "Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger," Pratt wrote alongside a photo of his wife. "This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The <em>Pretty Little Liars </em>actress was all smiles on her first Mother's Day, which she celebrated alongside family. </p> <p>"I am honored to be a mom," Pieterse <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrEVq4FM6l/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a>. "Every since I was a little girl I had dreamed of having babies. I am so thankful to have such a beautiful soul for a son."</p> <p>She added a <a href="https://people.com/parents/sasha-pieterse-welcomes-first-child-baby-son-husband-hudson-sheaffer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thank you to her husband" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thank you to her husband</a>, Hudson Sheaffer, "For making me a mama and being the dream father to our baby boy."</p> <p>She also thanked her own mama, saying, "Thank you mom, I have always known my value and worth thanks to you." </p>
    19/22

    Sasha Pieterse

    The Pretty Little Liars actress was all smiles on her first Mother's Day, which she celebrated alongside family.

    "I am honored to be a mom," Pieterse wrote. "Every since I was a little girl I had dreamed of having babies. I am so thankful to have such a beautiful soul for a son."

    She added a thank you to her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, "For making me a mama and being the dream father to our baby boy."

    She also thanked her own mama, saying, "Thank you mom, I have always known my value and worth thanks to you."

  • <p>"First Mother’s Day but forever in love!! ❤️," tennis pro Townsend <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqIs6FAlcC/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned a photo</a> with her son, Adyn Aubrey. </p>
    20/22

    Taylor Townsend

    "First Mother’s Day but forever in love!! ❤️," tennis pro Townsend captioned a photo with her son, Adyn Aubrey.

  • <p>The <em>Orange Is the New Black </em>actress and her wife Lauren Morrelli, shared their first Mother's Day together after welcoming their daughter George last month. </p> <p>"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley captioned an adorable <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrhXIKB3Xt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:photo of their newborn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">photo of their newborn</a> grasping both her moms' fingers.</p> <p>"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued. </p>
    21/22

    Samira Wiley

    The Orange Is the New Black actress and her wife Lauren Morrelli, shared their first Mother's Day together after welcoming their daughter George last month.

    "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley captioned an adorable photo of their newborn grasping both her moms' fingers.

    "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The new mom spent her first Mother's Day with her family, sharing photos with her husband, Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mom, Terri Irwin to her Instagram story. Bindi also posted an illustration of her family, including late dad Steve Irwin, writing <a href="http://instagram.com/p/COoMyg5h0h1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:alongside the pictures" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">alongside the pictures</a>, "Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family." </p> <p>She added, to her daughter Grace Warrior, "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."</p>
    22/22

    Bindi Irwin

    The new mom spent her first Mother's Day with her family, sharing photos with her husband, Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mom, Terri Irwin to her Instagram story. Bindi also posted an illustration of her family, including late dad Steve Irwin, writing alongside the pictures, "Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family."

    She added, to her daughter Grace Warrior, "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

<p>Hadid shared adorable photos with her daughter, Khai — whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik — on Instagram in honor of her very first Mother's Day.</p> <p>She <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COp5Gywn-Tb/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned her pos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned her pos</a>t, "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕." </p>
<p>Joe Jonas marked his wife Sophie Turner's first Mother's Day with a throwback photo from her pregnancy and a photo with his mother. He captioned the post, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums 🥰." </p>
<p>"I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood," Moore <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqOLb0Af6q/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared on Instagram</a> on Sunday in honor of her first Mother's Day as a mama. "It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey," she wrote, addressing her 11-week-old son August. "The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible."</p>
<p>Bryan celebrated her first Mother's Day with her <a href="https://people.com/parents/sabrina-bryan-daughter-comillia-monroe-first-photo-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Comillia Monroe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daughter Comillia Monroe</a>, who she shares with husband <a href="https://people.com/music/sabrina-bryan-marries-jordan-lundberg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Lundberg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jordan Lundberg</a>. </p> <p>Bryan <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrKjEcHFRO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a photo</a> with her family of three celebrating on Instagram, captioning the sweet post, "First Mother’s Day with my lil family!! So grateful God picked me to be this little ones Mommy! Monroe you have filled my life with so much love, you are truly my greatest gift. You have already shown the world how strong you are! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will do and be right by your side every step of the way! Thank you hubs for the perfect day! 💗"</p>
<p>"Happy Mother’s Day 🌼," Roberts captioned a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqS5Jhg4V6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:snuggly snap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">snuggly snap</a> with her son, Rhodes.</p>
<p>On her first Mother's Day, Kloss celebrated her own mother, Tracy, posting a touching video of the new grandma feeding Kloss's son, Levi Joseph. </p> <p>The model <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqlVNIhWlL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a>, "Happy mother’s day to my best friend and my greatest teacher @tlkloss ❤️ I have always had infinite love and admiration for you, but I’ve never been so grateful for you as I am this mother’s day❤️ we love you." </p>
<p>Lourd, who welcomed her first child, <a href="https://people.com/parents/billie-lourd-welcomes-first-child-austen-rydell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kingston Fisher" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kingston Fisher</a>, with fiancé <a href="https://people.com/movies/billie-lourd-posts-romantic-photo-with-boyfriend-austen-rydell-during-japan-vacation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austen Rydell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Austen Rydell</a> in September 2020, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COp_zeQr-mu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a sweet tribute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a sweet tribute</a> to her late mother, Carrie Fisher on her first Mother's Day. </p> <p>"♏️🅾️♏️ I’ve dreamed of having a baby since I was a baby myself," Lourd began the post, "And the reality of becoming a Mom is infinitely dreamier than any dream I could have ever had." </p> <p>She continued, "But Mother’s Day still isn’t solely the classic hallmark 'happy' - but unlike this picture, Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be black and white. It can be all things - happy Mother’s Day but also sad / grief-y (petition to make that a real word!) / angry / frustrated / lonely / ET f------ C Mother’s Day! Sending my love to everyone out there who needs it. ❤️." </p>
<p>Henry Golding <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqbKdkBBv2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a tribute to his wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a tribute to his wife</a>, Liv Lo, on her first Mother's Day since welcoming their daughter. </p> <p>"We've both grown tremendously the past few years. Changed professions, moved countries and travelled the world together," the actor began his post. "But nothing has been so transformative, then when @livlogolding became a mother. She has been a natural and completely submitted to loving our daughter and putting her before anything else. A mother's sacrifice that we all know, yet only a woman can understand. All we can be is in awe of these powerful beings around the world.<br>Happy first mother's day lover ♥️." </p>
<p>Tisdale celebrated her first Mother's Day with 6-week-old Jupiter, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COp94RrF5H5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sharing a series of photos and videos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sharing a series of photos and videos</a> of her daughter. </p> <p>"This little lady made me a momma," Tisdale wrote. "I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️ . To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."</p> <p>Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, posted a tribute to the mama saying, "Happy First Mother’s Day to the love of my life! It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom. Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly 💘 you’re an inspiration x." </p>
<p>The singer got a sweet serenade from her son, Riley! "My first Mother’s Day!😭 ," Trainor <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqFZcXCZr-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned a video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned a video</a> of her baby boy cooing at the camera. "Riley’s tryin to say it to me🥰🤣 becoming a mom is the greatest gift in the world. I love you so much sweet boy." </p>
<p>The <em>American Beauty </em>star and husband Michael Hope <a href="https://people.com/parents/mena-suvari-birth-first-baby-son-christopher-alexander-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed their first baby together" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcomed their first baby together</a>, son Christopher Alexander Hope, in April 2021. Suvari celebrated her first Mother's Day with "Baby Hope," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrC19yJGvB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sharing on Instagram," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sharing on Instagram,</a> "To all my Mamas, I see you❣️<br>I feel you, now, deep within. I am grateful for the knowledge, the guidance, the community, the family. The opportunity for the greatest, most important role ever: MOTHER ❣️"</p>
<p>"My little love. Thank you for making me a Mommy 💙," the <em>Vanderpump Rules </em>star wrote on Instagram. </p> <p>Cartwright celebrated her first Mother's Day after <a href="https://people.com/parents/brittany-cartwright-jax-taylor-welcome-son/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcoming son Cruz Michael" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcoming son Cruz Michael</a> with husband Jax Taylor. </p>
<p>Her fellow <em>Vanderpump Rules </em>star wrote on Instagram, "We are such a vibe right now, O." Kent welcomed <span>daughter Ocean</span> with fiancé <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-denies-split-randall-emmett-archiving-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Randall Emmett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Randall Emmett</a> in March 2021. </p>
<p>"My first Mother’s Day," McCain <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrQNn2NAsN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote on Instagram</a> alongside a photo with her daughter, <a href="https://people.com/parents/meghan-mccain-welcomes-baby-girl-with-husband-ben-domenech/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liberty Sage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liberty Sage</a>, shortly after her birth.</p> <p><em>"</em>The greatest joy and unfathomable bliss of life is being her mother," she added, concluding, "~ 'where Liberty dwells, there is my country'🗽♥️." </p>
<p>The country singer spent some quality time with 3-month-old Grayson Clark and husband Grant Savoy, sharing some <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrII7rsdQm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet moments" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet moments</a> on Instagram, "Because I cannot keep this to myself." </p>
<p>The <em>Riverdale </em>star spent her first Mother's Day with her son, River Dante, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqLfNBNNgR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing a sweet tribute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">writing a sweet tribute</a> on Instagram. "</p> <p>"To the boy who made me a momma. River Dante 🕊Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me. Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me," the mom shared. </p> <p>"To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, i SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌷🌺 Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light."</p>
<p>Chris Pratt <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqNeJLpELN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted a photo</a> of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her first Mother's Day since welcoming their daughter, Lyla Maria. "Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/katherineschwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@katherineschwarzenegger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@katherineschwarzenegger</a>," Pratt wrote alongside a photo of his wife. "This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"</p>
<p>The <em>Pretty Little Liars </em>actress was all smiles on her first Mother's Day, which she celebrated alongside family. </p> <p>"I am honored to be a mom," Pieterse <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrEVq4FM6l/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a>. "Every since I was a little girl I had dreamed of having babies. I am so thankful to have such a beautiful soul for a son."</p> <p>She added a <a href="https://people.com/parents/sasha-pieterse-welcomes-first-child-baby-son-husband-hudson-sheaffer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thank you to her husband" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thank you to her husband</a>, Hudson Sheaffer, "For making me a mama and being the dream father to our baby boy."</p> <p>She also thanked her own mama, saying, "Thank you mom, I have always known my value and worth thanks to you." </p>
<p>"First Mother’s Day but forever in love!! ❤️," tennis pro Townsend <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COqIs6FAlcC/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned a photo</a> with her son, Adyn Aubrey. </p>
<p>The <em>Orange Is the New Black </em>actress and her wife Lauren Morrelli, shared their first Mother's Day together after welcoming their daughter George last month. </p> <p>"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley captioned an adorable <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrhXIKB3Xt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:photo of their newborn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">photo of their newborn</a> grasping both her moms' fingers.</p> <p>"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued. </p>
<p>The new mom spent her first Mother's Day with her family, sharing photos with her husband, Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mom, Terri Irwin to her Instagram story. Bindi also posted an illustration of her family, including late dad Steve Irwin, writing <a href="http://instagram.com/p/COoMyg5h0h1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:alongside the pictures" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">alongside the pictures</a>, "Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family." </p> <p>She added, to her daughter Grace Warrior, "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."</p>
Andrea Wurzburger

From Bindi Irwin to Gigi Hadid, these stars celebrated their first Mother's Days with their little ones! See their sweet tributes

Latest Stories