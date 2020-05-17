Celebrity Kids Who Virtually Celebrated as Class of 2020 Graduates

The 22-year-old son of actress Julianne Moore graduated from Davidson College.

"My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honors , playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school," Moore wrote on Instagram.

"We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#graduation2020," the Oscar winner said.