Celebrity Kids Who Virtually Celebrated as Class of 2020 Graduates

Celebrity Kids Who Virtually Celebrated as Class of 2020 GraduatesPeopleMay 17, 2020, 8:45 p.m. UTCThese famous children are celebrating major milestones at home with their moms and dads amid the coronavirus pandemicCelebrity Kids Who Virtually Celebrated as Class of 2020 GraduatesCal FreundlichThe 22-year-old son of actress Julianne Moore graduated from Davidson College. "My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honors , playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school," Moore wrote on Instagram. "We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#graduation2020," the Oscar winner said.Michael ConsuelosThe 22-year-old son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got his diploma from New York University. "#fbf 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU," Ripa raved.Scroll to continue with contentAdAva SamboraThe 22-year-old daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora celebrated her graduation at home. "Tomorrow is the big LMU graduation at home for my baby," the actress wrote.Karma BridgesRapper Ludacris' daughter is headed to college after graduating from high school.