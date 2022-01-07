The Celebrity Engagements of 2022

  • <p>The former <em>Counting On</em> star announced on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Wissmann, and "She said YES!!!!"</p> <p>"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you," he captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYZU9p3rJ8l/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his slideshow of images from the stunning proposal on Jan. 6" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his slideshow of images from the stunning proposal on Jan. 6</a>. "I love you!!" he added.</p> <p>Duggar first introduced Wissmann as his girlfriend in October 2021 on Instagram, saying that he's "never been so happy."</p> <p>"<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CViZIJYr62Z/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Never felt so blessed!!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Never felt so blessed!!</a>" Duggar continued in the post's caption before adding, "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann"</p>
    1/5

    Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann

    The former Counting On star announced on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Wissmann, and "She said YES!!!!"

    "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you," he captioned his slideshow of images from the stunning proposal on Jan. 6. "I love you!!" he added.

    Duggar first introduced Wissmann as his girlfriend in October 2021 on Instagram, saying that he's "never been so happy."

    "Never felt so blessed!!" Duggar continued in the post's caption before adding, "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann"

  • <p>Steven Spielberg's daughter<a href="https://people.com/movies/steven-spielberg-daughter-sasha-spielberg-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sasha is engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Sasha is engaged</a> to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry, an artist/designer based in New York City. Keith announced the news <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSBSOZPdA3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on Instagram</a> on Jan. 3, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"</p> <p>The Oscar-winning director shares Sasha, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, with his actress wife, Kate Capshaw.</p> <p>Back in July, Sasha <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRmSFy6lH4F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared a photo</a> on Instagram cozied up to Harry, joking in the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)." </p>
    2/5

    Sasha Spielberg & Harry McNally

    Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha is engaged to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry, an artist/designer based in New York City. Keith announced the news on Instagram on Jan. 3, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"

    The Oscar-winning director shares Sasha, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, with his actress wife, Kate Capshaw.

    Back in July, Sasha shared a photo on Instagram cozied up to Harry, joking in the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."

  • <p>D'Agostino got down on one knee on New Year's Eve. </p> <p>The reality regular <a href="https://people.com/tv/tom-dagostino-engaged-to-danielle-rollins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:proposed to" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">proposed to </a>girlfriend Rollins at their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on his birthday. Rollins celebrated the engagement news <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYMlLZFJxVl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on Instagram</a>, sharing a photo of her massive new ring. The couple has been dating for four years.</p> <p>"Woke up like this," the interior designer captioned the picture, which featured her emerald-cut Ceylon sapphire ring flanked by two diamonds.</p> <p>"I have been waiting my entire life to meet someone like Danielle and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," D'Agostino, <em>Real Housewives of New York</em> star Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband, said in a statement.</p> <p>The engagement occurred exactly five years after his New Year's Eve wedding to <a href="https://people.com/tag/luann-de-lesseps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:de Lesseps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">de Lesseps</a>. The former couple wed in 2016 and <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/luann-dagostino-tom-dagostino-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:called it quits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">called it quits</a> in August 2017, after seven months of marriage. </p>
    3/5

    Tom D'Agostino & Danielle Rollins

    D'Agostino got down on one knee on New Year's Eve.

    The reality regular proposed to girlfriend Rollins at their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on his birthday. Rollins celebrated the engagement news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her massive new ring. The couple has been dating for four years.

    "Woke up like this," the interior designer captioned the picture, which featured her emerald-cut Ceylon sapphire ring flanked by two diamonds.

    "I have been waiting my entire life to meet someone like Danielle and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," D'Agostino, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband, said in a statement.

    The engagement occurred exactly five years after his New Year's Eve wedding to de Lesseps. The former couple wed in 2016 and called it quits in August 2017, after seven months of marriage.

  • <p>The ABC News chief medical correspondent and doctor <a href="https://people.com/tv/abc-news-jennifer-ashton-engaged-to-tom-werner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">got engaged</a> to television producer and businessman Werner on New Year's Eve. The couple has been dating for a year. </p> <p>"From the moment they met they were soulmates," a close friend of the couple told PEOPLE on Jan. 3. Ashton and Werner were first introduced in 2021 by a mutual friend and hit it off immediately. </p> <p>On Dec. 31, the pair were waiting to hail a cab on their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date, when Werner suddenly popped the question. </p> <p>"I said yes!" Ashton shared on Instagram along with a photo of the happy couple. </p> <p>The physician, author and TV correspondent is a mother to her two children, son Alex and daughter Chloe, whom she shared with late ex-husband Robert C. Ashton. Werner is a father to three adult children from a previous marriage. </p>
    4/5

    Jennifer Ashton & Tom Werner

    The ABC News chief medical correspondent and doctor got engaged to television producer and businessman Werner on New Year's Eve. The couple has been dating for a year.

    "From the moment they met they were soulmates," a close friend of the couple told PEOPLE on Jan. 3. Ashton and Werner were first introduced in 2021 by a mutual friend and hit it off immediately.

    On Dec. 31, the pair were waiting to hail a cab on their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date, when Werner suddenly popped the question.

    "I said yes!" Ashton shared on Instagram along with a photo of the happy couple.

    The physician, author and TV correspondent is a mother to her two children, son Alex and daughter Chloe, whom she shared with late ex-husband Robert C. Ashton. Werner is a father to three adult children from a previous marriage.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/steve-lodge-engaged-a-year-after-vicki-gunvalson-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lodge is an engaged man" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lodge is an engaged man</a> again, this time to girlfriend Carlson. The retired police officer, who <a href="https://people.com/politics/rhoc-alum-vicki-gunvalsons-fiance-steve-lodge-is-running-for-governor-of-california/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ran for governor of California in the Gavin Newsom recall election" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ran for governor of California in the Gavin Newsom recall election</a> this past September, popped the question to Carlson in December, PEOPLE exclusively reported on Jan. 3.</p> <p>Their engagement came just three months after news broke that Lodge and his former fiancée <a href="http://people.com/tag/vicki-gunvalson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vicki Gunvalson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vicki Gunvalson</a>, of <em><a href="http://people.comt/ag/real-housewives-of-orange-county" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Real Housewives of Orange County" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Real Housewives of Orange County</a></em> fame, <a href="https://people.com/tv/vicki-gunvalson-steve-lodge-split-after-2-year-engagement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had split" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">had split</a>. The two <a href="https://people.com/tv/vicki-gunvalson-engaged-steve-lodge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">got engaged</a> in April 2019 after three years together.</p> <p>"I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed," Lodge said in a statement. "We will be married in April 2022."</p> <p>"We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together," he added.</p> <p>Janis is a third grade school teacher in Orange County. The two have been dating since September, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CX1dmAKJ8HR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas Day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas Day.</a> This will be his fourth marriage and her first.</p>
    5/5

    Steve Lodge & Janis Carlson

    Lodge is an engaged man again, this time to girlfriend Carlson. The retired police officer, who ran for governor of California in the Gavin Newsom recall election this past September, popped the question to Carlson in December, PEOPLE exclusively reported on Jan. 3.

    Their engagement came just three months after news broke that Lodge and his former fiancée Vicki Gunvalson, of Real Housewives of Orange County fame, had split. The two got engaged in April 2019 after three years together.

    "I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed," Lodge said in a statement. "We will be married in April 2022."

    "We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together," he added.

    Janis is a third grade school teacher in Orange County. The two have been dating since September, and went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas Day. This will be his fourth marriage and her first.

