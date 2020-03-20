All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020

The reality star and mechanic, best known as the host of Monster Garage, announced his split from the professional drag racer after 7 years together on Instagram on March 17.

"I know a lot of you have been asking if I will be attending the NHRA races this year to work on Alexis’ funny car," wrote James, 50. "Its [sic] with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage."

"We spent close to seven amazing years together," he continued.

"Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions ... I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life," he added. "I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time. Thank you."

DeJoria, 42, is James’ fourth wife. He was previously married to Karla James, Janine Lindemulder and Sandra Bullock. He was also engaged to Kat Von D.