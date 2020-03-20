All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020

All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020PeopleMarch 20, 2020, 12:45 p.m. UTCEvery celebrity couple calling it quits this year, from Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin to Pamela Anderson and Jon PetersLana Del Rey & Sean 'Sticks' LarkinThe singer and her police officer boyfriend called it quits recently, Larkin recently confirmed. The duo were first spotted together in September and made a very public appearance at the Grammys in January, but by March Larkin told the New York Times they were now "just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."Jesse James & Alexis DejoriaThe reality star and mechanic, best known as the host of Monster Garage, announced his split from the professional drag racer after 7 years together on Instagram on March 17. "I know a lot of you have been asking if I will be attending the NHRA races this year to work on Alexis’ funny car," wrote James, 50. "Its [sic] with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage." "We spent close to seven amazing years together," he continued. "Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions ... I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life," he added. "I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time. Thank you." DeJoria, 42, is James’ fourth wife. He was previously married to Karla James, Janine Lindemulder and Sandra Bullock. He was also engaged to Kat Von D.Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael The star and her finacé have split after sharing their engagement news in a Valentine's Day post weeks earlier, PEOPLE confirmed on March 9. Bynes has since deleted all photos of her and Michael from her Instagram page, as well as her engagement post which was captioned, “Engaged to tha love of my life.” A source confirmed to PEOPLE in February that the two met at the end of 2019. On March 8, Michael confirmed their split, telling In Touch, “I love her though, she’s my best friend.” Bynes is currently staying in a sober living house, seven months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019. She had been attending the Los Angeles-based school since 2014.Scroll to continue with contentAdCurtis Pritchard & Maura HigginsThe Love Island couple announced their split on March 2. The pair initially fell for each other on season 5 of the U.K. version of the dating competition series. Announcing their split on her Instagram Stories, Higgins wrote, "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate." "We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship," Higgins continued. The reality star added that while it didn't work out between them, there's no bad blood between the former flames: "We tried to make it work, but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”Whitney Cummings & Miles SkinnerIn February, the comedian ended things with her fiancé (who stayed out of the spotlight) after about a year of engagement. "I am no longer engaged,” she said during the Feb. 5 episode of her podcast Good For You. “Nothing nasty, no drama ... I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me.”NE-YO & Crystal RenayThe singer and World of Dance judge confirmed on a February episode of Private Talk with Alexis Texas that he and his wife, with whom he has two kids, were getting divorced. He went on to say the split was not acrimonious. "That’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death," he said. "We’re going to be family forever.”Madelaine Petsch & Travis MillsAfter three years together, the Riverdale actress and her boyfriend have split. Mills, 30, announced the news with a heartfelt caption on Instagram, sharing how profoundly their relationship had shaped his life. "Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life," Mills wrote in part. "While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything."Al Pacino & Meital DohanThe Irishman star and his girlfriend of nearly two years have gone their separate ways. Dohan, an Israeli actress, told a local magazine that she recently ended things with the 79-year-old actor after an argument — and that it was partly due to their large age gap. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," Dohan, 43, told Israel's LaIsha magazine, according to The Times of Israel. "The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last." She added, "I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends."Kehlani & YGJust days after releasing their love song "Konclusions" together on Valentine's Day, the "Good Thing" singer dropped a new track referencing her breakup from YG in the song "Valentine's Day (Shameful)." The poignant lyrics hint at their split: "I am making amends with myself / Forgive me for loving you/I took a risk loving loudly / Defended you proudly." The singer also wrote "i'm single luv" in a since-deleted response to a fan discussing her new track on Twitter. Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters12 days after their secret wedding, the actress and activist and her movie mogul husband are calling it quits. Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter that the pair are taking "some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another," and that they have "decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate." "Life is a journey and love is a process," Anderson added. The pair first met at the Playboy mansion in the mid-'80s and dated for a period of time before reuniting late last year. Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and to Rick Solomon, twice. Joe Amabile & Kendall LongAfter over a year of dating, the fan-favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their split on Jan. 29. "We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," Long, 27, and Amabile, 33, told BachelorNation.com. "Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship." "Grocery Store Joe" and the taxidermy enthusiast first met on BIP season 5, and while they didn't leave the beach together, they began dating off-screen and eventually moved in together in Los Angeles. Jesse Metcalfe & Cara SantanaAfter more than a decade together, the Desperate Housewives actor and his actress-fashion blogger fiancée have split. While a source told PEOPLE that the pair broke up in early January, another source close to Santana insisted the couple only separated after photos leaked of Metcalfe getting cozy with two other women in the same day. Over five years into their relationship, the John Tucker Must Die star popped the question in August 2016, but the pair slowly pulled back from wedding planning. They were last seen together at an event in early January in Los Angeles, after spending Christmas 2019 on a romantic trip to Belgium. Lena Waithe & Alana MayoJust two months after announcing their surprise under-the-radar wedding, the Queen & Slim writer announced that she and Mayo had split on Jan. 22. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the pair said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time." The couple dated for three years before tying the knot last year at a courthouse in San Francisco, two years after Waithe first proposed during a trip to Tokyo. Vanessa Hudgens & Austin ButlerIt's time for the High School Musical actress to go her own way: after eight years together, she and boyfriend Austin Butler split. News of their breakup broke in early January, after fans noticed that neither Hudgens nor the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actor had posted photos celebrating the holidays together. The couple, who first began dating in 2011, had been long-distance recently as they each worked on films in different countries. Rihanna & Hassan JameelRihanna's ready to shine bright on her own after splitting from her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Jameel. A source told PEOPLE that the couple decided to end things as they were not a good fit. "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship," the insider said. The "Diamonds" singer has been notoriously private about her relationship with the Saudi businessman ever since they were first spotted on vacation together in Spain in June 2017. Jeffree Star & Nathan SchwandtMakeup mogul Star revealed on Jan. 11 that he and his boyfriend of five years had called it quits "a few weeks ago." "There’s no easy way to say this," Star said in a YouTube video titled "We Broke Up." He added, "We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated. I’m so sad." Star spoke lovingly of his ex in the emotional video, sharing, "I’m grateful for him, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die, because this was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed to full-on — he never cared about any of it, he just loved me for me." He clarified that there was no drama surrounding their split, but a number of stressors and losses (including the death of two of their dogs last year) that pulled them apart.