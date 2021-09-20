Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards

    Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

    Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

The couple, who starred in The Americans together from 2014 to 2018, channeled Old Hollywood glamour with their red carpet looks. Rhys wore a classic black tux, which Russell pulled out all the stops in a sheer, sequined gown including feather sleeves.

    Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

    Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Douglas, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for The Kominsky Method, arrived with Zeta-Jones, who said she is a "very proud wife."

    Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson

    Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson

The Hamilton star and his wife looked ready to be in "The Room Where It Happens" as they hit the red carpet. Odom wore a white, sequined suit, while Robinson opted for a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder blue gown.

  • <p>Raver-Lampman and Diggs, who met while starring in <em>Hamilton </em>on Broadway, coordinated in eye-catching pink 'fits. </p>
    Emmy Raver-Lampman & Daveed Diggs

    Emmy Raver-Lampman & Daveed Diggs

Raver-Lampman and Diggs, who met while starring in Hamilton on Broadway, coordinated in eye-catching pink 'fits.

    Ken & Tran Jeong

    Ken & Tran Jeong

Actor Ken Jeong and wife Tran cleaned up well for the red carpet, with Ken looking dapper in a velvet tux and Tran shimmering in silver.

    Lorna Wells & Cedric the Entertainer

    Lorna Wells & Cedric the Entertainer

The night's host and his wife brought some fun pops of color to the red carpet.

    Chris & Rachel Sullivan

    Chris & Rachel Sullivan

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel made a statement on the red carpet in their flashy suits.

    Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell

    Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell

Stewart looked handsome in his navy tux while Ozell was pretty in pink.

<p>The couple, who starred in <em>The Americans </em>together from 2014 to 2018, channeled Old Hollywood glamour with their red carpet looks. Rhys wore a classic black tux, which Russell pulled out all the stops in a sheer, sequined gown including feather sleeves. </p>
<p>Douglas, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for <em>The Kominsky Method, </em>arrived with Zeta-Jones, who said she is a "very proud wife."</p>
<p>The <em>Hamilton </em>star and his wife looked ready to be in "The Room Where It Happens" as they hit the red carpet. Odom wore a white, sequined suit, while Robinson opted for a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder blue gown. </p>
<p>Raver-Lampman and Diggs, who met while starring in <em>Hamilton </em>on Broadway, coordinated in eye-catching pink 'fits. </p>
<p>Actor Ken Jeong and wife Tran cleaned up well for the red carpet, with Ken looking dapper in a velvet tux and Tran shimmering in silver. </p>
<p>The night's host and his wife brought some fun pops of color to the red carpet. </p>
<p><em>This Is Us </em>star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel made a statement on the red carpet in their flashy suits.</p>
<p>Stewart looked handsome in his navy tux while Ozell was pretty in pink. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

These couples prove that the Emmys red carpet is the perfect place for a date night

Latest Stories