These Celebrity Couples All Found Their Soulmate On A Reality Show

  • <p>By now, you know that reality shows aren't always the most...how do I put this...real. But some couples have found everlasting love on these television programs, proving that even if you don't walk away with a trophy or prize, you can still come out a winner. From dating shows to singing and cooking competitions, find out which of your favorite reality couples felt their first connection on set, and see what happened once the cameras stopped rolling.</p>
    These Celebrity Couples All Found Their Soulmate On A Reality Show

    By now, you know that reality shows aren't always the most...how do I put this...real. But some couples have found everlasting love on these television programs, proving that even if you don't walk away with a trophy or prize, you can still come out a winner. From dating shows to singing and cooking competitions, find out which of your favorite reality couples felt their first connection on set, and see what happened once the cameras stopped rolling.

  • <p>It isn't every day that a dancer/contestant relationship from <em>Dancing With The Stars</em> works out. Nikki Bella and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev first met as partners on season 25, when the <em>Total Bellas</em> star was engaged to John Cena. After the show and Nikki's breakup, the pair reunited in 2018, this time romantically. Artem popped the question in November 2019 and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDZoxn7lGa3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the couple welcomed their son" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the couple welcomed their son</a>, Matteo, on July 31, 2020.</p>
    'Dancing With The Stars': Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

    It isn't every day that a dancer/contestant relationship from Dancing With The Stars works out. Nikki Bella and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev first met as partners on season 25, when the Total Bellas star was engaged to John Cena. After the show and Nikki's breakup, the pair reunited in 2018, this time romantically. Artem popped the question in November 2019 and the couple welcomed their son, Matteo, on July 31, 2020.

  • <p>Speidi provided seasons worth of drama on MTV's <em>The Hills</em>. The couple met in 2007 at a Hollywood nightclub, while Heidi was filming season 2 of the hit show. They started dating, despite Heidi's best friend, Lauren Conrad, thinking Spencer was "shady." Their relationship blew up Heidi's friendship with Lauren, sparked many storylines, and ultimately led to a 10-years-and-counting marriage and a son, Gunner. </p>
    'The Hills': Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

    Speidi provided seasons worth of drama on MTV's The Hills. The couple met in 2007 at a Hollywood nightclub, while Heidi was filming season 2 of the hit show. They started dating, despite Heidi's best friend, Lauren Conrad, thinking Spencer was "shady." Their relationship blew up Heidi's friendship with Lauren, sparked many storylines, and ultimately led to a 10-years-and-counting marriage and a son, Gunner.

  • <p>Things can get tense in the <em>Big Brother </em>house—but love can flourish, too! Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder met on season 11 and formed a close friendship that turned into a romance <a href="https://www.insider.com/jeff-and-jordan-big-brother-relationship-timeline-2019-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:after the cameras stopped rolling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">after the cameras stopped rolling</a>. While visiting contestants on season 14<em>, </em>Jeff proposed to Jordan at the house. They got married in 2016 and have two children. </p>
    'Big Brother': Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder

    Things can get tense in the Big Brother house—but love can flourish, too! Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder met on season 11 and formed a close friendship that turned into a romance after the cameras stopped rolling. While visiting contestants on season 14, Jeff proposed to Jordan at the house. They got married in 2016 and have two children.

  • <p>Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss both had a season of <em>So You Think You Can Dance </em>under their belts when they returned in season 7 as all-stars and first felt a connection. "I didn't just make one move—I made, like, <em>10</em> moves and he wasn't seeing them, so I had to put myself out there even more," Allison told <a href="https://www.dancespirit.com/it-takes-two-twitch-and-allisons-love-story-2326129273.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dance Spirit in 2012" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Dance Spirit </em>in 2012</a>. "From the first week of <em>SYTYCD</em> as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever. His personality was so fun." The couple got married in 2013, have two children together, and tWitch adopted Allison's daughter from a previous relationship.</p>
    'So You Think You Can Dance': Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker

    Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss both had a season of So You Think You Can Dance under their belts when they returned in season 7 as all-stars and first felt a connection. "I didn't just make one move—I made, like, 10 moves and he wasn't seeing them, so I had to put myself out there even more," Allison told Dance Spirit in 2012. "From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever. His personality was so fun." The couple got married in 2013, have two children together, and tWitch adopted Allison's daughter from a previous relationship.

  • <p>Another <em>DWTS </em>team who fell in love while competing for the mirrorball trophy? Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec. It all started when the <em>Shark Tank </em>star was paired with pro dancer Kym on the show in 2015. After being eliminated in week 8, the couple continued to see each other and <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/dwts-kym-johnson-and-robert-herjavec-get-married/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot in July 2016" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tied the knot in July 2016</a>. In 2018, they welcomed twins Hudson and Haven. </p>
    'Dancing With The Stars': Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

    Another DWTS team who fell in love while competing for the mirrorball trophy? Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec. It all started when the Shark Tank star was paired with pro dancer Kym on the show in 2015. After being eliminated in week 8, the couple continued to see each other and tied the knot in July 2016. In 2018, they welcomed twins Hudson and Haven.

  • <p>Trista Sutter was unlucky in love on the very first season of <em>The Bachelor, </em>when she was the runner-up. But she was tapped to star as the network's first <em>Bachelorette,</em> which is where she met and fell in love with her husband, Ryan Sutter. The duo got married in a televised ceremony in 2003 and have two children.</p>
    'The Bachelorette': Trista and Ryan Sutter

    Trista Sutter was unlucky in love on the very first season of The Bachelor, when she was the runner-up. But she was tapped to star as the network's first Bachelorette, which is where she met and fell in love with her husband, Ryan Sutter. The duo got married in a televised ceremony in 2003 and have two children.

  • <p>As singletons who were ready to take the leap into marriage, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton decided to take part in the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g31101722/love-is-blind-cast-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:experimental reality show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">experimental reality show</a> <em>Love Is Blind</em>. They both felt an instant connection and were one of the first couples of the season to get engaged (without ever seeing one another first!). They got married on the show in 2018 and are still going strong.</p>
    'Love Is Blind': Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

    As singletons who were ready to take the leap into marriage, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton decided to take part in the experimental reality show Love Is Blind. They both felt an instant connection and were one of the first couples of the season to get engaged (without ever seeing one another first!). They got married on the show in 2018 and are still going strong.

  • <p>Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas both appeared on season 12 of <em>Big Brother</em> in 2010. The competitors formed an alliance, but were eventually evicted from the house. However, they continued to date in the outside world. They got married in 2012 and announced that they were expecting <a href="https://people.com/parents/big-brother-rachel-reilly-pregnant-brendon-villegas-sex-reveal-son/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their second child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">their second child</a> in 2020. </p>
    'Big Brother': Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

    Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas both appeared on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010. The competitors formed an alliance, but were eventually evicted from the house. However, they continued to date in the outside world. They got married in 2012 and announced that they were expecting their second child in 2020.

  • <p>Rachel Campos was in season 3 of <em>The</em> <em>Real World, </em>while her future-husband, Sean Duffy, was on season 6. It wasn't until competing in <a href="https://www.eonline.com/photos/28216/where-are-your-favorite-real-world-stars-now" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Road Rules: All Stars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Road Rules: All Stars</em></a> that the two met and fell in love. They got married in 1999, shortly after their time on the show, and have since made careers as Republican TV personalities, while also parenting nine children. </p>
    'Road Rules: All Stars': Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy

    Rachel Campos was in season 3 of The Real World, while her future-husband, Sean Duffy, was on season 6. It wasn't until competing in Road Rules: All Stars that the two met and fell in love. They got married in 1999, shortly after their time on the show, and have since made careers as Republican TV personalities, while also parenting nine children.

  • <p>While competing on season 16 of <em>American Idol</em>, singers Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner were also falling in love. Neither of them won the competition, but both have rising careers in country music. The couple got married in October 2019, shortly after their 2018 stint on the show, and are <a href="https://people.com/parents/gabby-barrett-pregnant-expecting-daughter-cade-foehner-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expecting a daughter in 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">expecting a daughter in 2021</a>. </p>
    'American Idol': Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

    While competing on season 16 of American Idol, singers Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner were also falling in love. Neither of them won the competition, but both have rising careers in country music. The couple got married in October 2019, shortly after their 2018 stint on the show, and are expecting a daughter in 2021.

  • <p>Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met when they were housemates on season 18 of <em>Big Brother. </em>They didn't date on the show, but their relationship evolved after the season wrapped. Victor <a href="https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/nicole-franzel-victor-arroyos-wedding-updates-show-they-have-some-tough-choices-to-make-17043439" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:proposed to Nicole" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">proposed to Nicole</a> during a guest appearance on season 20. Since then, they competed as a team on <em>The Amazing Race</em>.</p>
    'Big Brother': Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

    Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met when they were housemates on season 18 of Big Brother. They didn't date on the show, but their relationship evolved after the season wrapped. Victor proposed to Nicole during a guest appearance on season 20. Since then, they competed as a team on The Amazing Race.

  • <p>It was the summer of 2010, the cabs were there and Snooki was living with her housemates on season 3 of <em>Jersey Shore</em>. The reality star met Jionni LaValle at a nightclub and the rest is <em>amore</em>. The couple welcomed their first son, Lorenzo, in 2012 and married two years later. Since then, they've had two more little meatballs, Giovanna and Angelo.</p>
    'Jersey Shore': Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle

    It was the summer of 2010, the cabs were there and Snooki was living with her housemates on season 3 of Jersey Shore. The reality star met Jionni LaValle at a nightclub and the rest is amore. The couple welcomed their first son, Lorenzo, in 2012 and married two years later. Since then, they've had two more little meatballs, Giovanna and Angelo.

  • <p>"Boston" Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich both appeared on <em>Survivor </em>in the past, but didn't meet until the first all-star season. The contestants instantly hit it off and teamed up for the remainder of the competition, which <a href="https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/heres-the-story-behind-boston-rob-and-ambers-survivor-romance/ar-AAB5imK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:concluded with Rob proposing to Amber in the finale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">concluded with Rob proposing to Amber in the finale</a>. They got married in 2005, have four children together, and even returned to the island together in 2019 for the show's 40th season, <em>Survivor: Winners At War</em>.</p>
    'Survivor': Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano

    "Boston" Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich both appeared on Survivor in the past, but didn't meet until the first all-star season. The contestants instantly hit it off and teamed up for the remainder of the competition, which concluded with Rob proposing to Amber in the finale. They got married in 2005, have four children together, and even returned to the island together in 2019 for the show's 40th season, Survivor: Winners At War.

  • <p>Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones met as cast members on <em>Big Brother </em>in season 13. The two were close friends in the house, but it wasn't until after the finale that they became an item. The couple got married in 2013 and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm10_b6hNPk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed their daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcomed their daughter</a>, Tennessee Autumn, in 2018.</p>
    'Big Brother': Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones

    Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones met as cast members on Big Brother in season 13. The two were close friends in the house, but it wasn't until after the finale that they became an item. The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Tennessee Autumn, in 2018.

  • <p>While Amber and Barnett shared an instant connection on <em>Love Is Blind</em>, their relationship was a little rocky getting to the altar. But, alas, they ended up getting married at the end of the dating show in 2018 and are currently <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a31024431/love-is-blind-amber-barnett-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:planning a second wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">planning a second wedding</a>. </p>
    'Love Is Blind': Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

    While Amber and Barnett shared an instant connection on Love Is Blind, their relationship was a little rocky getting to the altar. But, alas, they ended up getting married at the end of the dating show in 2018 and are currently planning a second wedding.

  • <p>Jenna Johnson skyrocketed to fame on <em>So You Think You Can Dance.</em> In 2016, she joined <em>DWTS </em>as one of the dance pros and met fellow pro, Val Chmerkovskiy. The two began an <a href="https://people.com/tv/val-chmerkovskiy-jenna-johnson-love-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on again, off again romance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on again, off again romance</a>, finally tying the knot in April 2019. </p>
    'Dancing With The Stars': Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy

    Jenna Johnson skyrocketed to fame on So You Think You Can Dance. In 2016, she joined DWTS as one of the dance pros and met fellow pro, Val Chmerkovskiy. The two began an on again, off again romance, finally tying the knot in April 2019.

  • <p>Sam Poueu and Stephanie Anderson met while shedding pounds on <em>The Biggest Loser </em>in 2010. They bonded over the intense program and got married just two years later. Sadly, they <a href="https://people.com/tv/sam-poueu-cheated-on-stephanie-anderson-biggest-loser-couple-divorcing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:divorced while they were expecting their first child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">divorced while they were expecting their first child</a>, after Sam's infidelity was revealed. </p>
    'The Biggest Loser': Stephanie Anderson and Sam Poueu

    Sam Poueu and Stephanie Anderson met while shedding pounds on The Biggest Loser in 2010. They bonded over the intense program and got married just two years later. Sadly, they divorced while they were expecting their first child, after Sam's infidelity was revealed.

  • <p>They weren't competing, but the A-listers met and fell in love sitting in their red judges' chairs on <em>The Voice. </em>Both were recently separated and going through divorces when Gwen joined the show in 2015. The couple <a href="https://people.com/music/gwen-stefani-blake-shelton-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced their engagement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced their engagement</a> in October 2020.</p>
    'The Voice': Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

    They weren't competing, but the A-listers met and fell in love sitting in their red judges' chairs on The Voice. Both were recently separated and going through divorces when Gwen joined the show in 2015. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

  • <p>Believe it or not, Cheryl met Liam Payne in 2008 when he was only 14 years old and <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/1151103/liam-payne-revisits-his-x-factor-audition-with-ex-cheryl-cole" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:auditioning for The X Factor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">auditioning for <em>The X Factor</em></a>. Liam joined One Direction on the show, while Cheryl was a judge. In 2016, when Liam was more age-appropriate, the two reunited and began dating. Their relationship lasted two and a half years and the couple share a son together.</p>
    'The X Factor': Cheryl and Liam Payne

    Believe it or not, Cheryl met Liam Payne in 2008 when he was only 14 years old and auditioning for The X Factor. Liam joined One Direction on the show, while Cheryl was a judge. In 2016, when Liam was more age-appropriate, the two reunited and began dating. Their relationship lasted two and a half years and the couple share a son together.

  • <p>Both <em>DWTS </em>pros have had their fair share of showmances. But in the end, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (not to be confused with his brother, Val, who's also married to a <em>DWTS</em> pro) were the relationship that lasted. The couple welcomed their son, Shai, in 2017 and got married six months later. </p>
    'Dancing With The Stars': Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

    Both DWTS pros have had their fair share of showmances. But in the end, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (not to be confused with his brother, Val, who's also married to a DWTS pro) were the relationship that lasted. The couple welcomed their son, Shai, in 2017 and got married six months later.

  • <p>Not only did Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner meet on a reality show, they were <em>married </em>on a reality show, as the two starred on <em>Married at First Sight's</em> first season. They are one of the few couples from the series to make it work, have been married since 2014, and have two children. </p>
    'Married At First Sight': Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

    Not only did Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner meet on a reality show, they were married on a reality show, as the two starred on Married at First Sight's first season. They are one of the few couples from the series to make it work, have been married since 2014, and have two children.

  • <p>After unsuccessfully finding love on <em>The Bachelor </em>and <em>The</em> <em>Bachelorette</em>, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert journeyed to <em>Paradise</em> to give love a second chance. The couple got engaged on the second season of <em>BIP</em> and got married in 2016. They now <a href="https://people.com/parents/jade-roper-tanner-tolbert-son-name-reed-harrison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:have three children together" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">have three children together</a>. </p>
    'Bachelor In Paradise': Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

    After unsuccessfully finding love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert journeyed to Paradise to give love a second chance. The couple got engaged on the second season of BIP and got married in 2016. They now have three children together.

  • <p>Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson fell in love in front of the cameras on season 17 of <em>Big Brother</em> in 2017. They were married the following year and have two children together. The duo even returned to reality television together, competing and winning <em>The Amazing Race </em>in season 30. </p>
    'Big Brother': Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

    Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson fell in love in front of the cameras on season 17 of Big Brother in 2017. They were married the following year and have two children together. The duo even returned to reality television together, competing and winning The Amazing Race in season 30.

  • <p>Suzy Preston and Matt Hoover didn't just lose a ton of weight on season 2 of <em>The Biggest Loser</em>, they found one another. The couple appeared on the show in 2005 and got married a year later. Suzy was a finalist, while Matt was crowned the winner.</p>
    'The Biggest Loser': Suzy Preston and Matt Hoover

    Suzy Preston and Matt Hoover didn't just lose a ton of weight on season 2 of The Biggest Loser, they found one another. The couple appeared on the show in 2005 and got married a year later. Suzy was a finalist, while Matt was crowned the winner.

  • <p>Miranda Lambert wasn't expecting to meet her second husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, when she arrived at <em>Good Morning America </em>to perform. However, her bandmates noticed Brendan working security for the show and invited him backstage. The couple hit it off and got <a href="https://people.com/country/miranda-lambert-pistol-annies-set-her-up-with-brendan-mcloughlin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married two months later" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">married two months later</a> in January 2019. </p>
    'Good Morning America': Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

    Miranda Lambert wasn't expecting to meet her second husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, when she arrived at Good Morning America to perform. However, her bandmates noticed Brendan working security for the show and invited him backstage. The couple hit it off and got married two months later in January 2019.

  • <p>Christina Hsu (bottom right) and Azaria Azene (top left) weren't competing with one another on <em>The Amazing Race </em>when they met and fell in love on season 12. At the time, Christina was competing with her father, while Azaria was partnered with his sister. But the contestants hit it off and decided to race to the altar to get <a href="https://people.com/tv/amazing-race-contestants-christina-hsu-and-azaria-azene-wed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married in 2011" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">married in 2011</a>. </p>
    'The Amazing Race': Christina Hsu and Azaria Azene

    Christina Hsu (bottom right) and Azaria Azene (top left) weren't competing with one another on The Amazing Race when they met and fell in love on season 12. At the time, Christina was competing with her father, while Azaria was partnered with his sister. But the contestants hit it off and decided to race to the altar to get married in 2011.

  • <p>Workplace romances aren't exactly frowned upon at SUR<em>—</em>in fact, it's the norm on <em><em>Vanderpump Rules</em></em>. So when Ariana Madix joined the restaurant staff in season 2, it was only natural that the two bartenders would strike up a romance. The couple have been <a href="https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/tom-sandoval-ariana-madix-together-5-years-anniversary" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:going strong for almost six years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">going strong for almost six years</a>—and many seasons of dramatic reality TV. </p>
    'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

    Workplace romances aren't exactly frowned upon at SURin fact, it's the norm on Vanderpump Rules. So when Ariana Madix joined the restaurant staff in season 2, it was only natural that the two bartenders would strike up a romance. The couple have been going strong for almost six years—and many seasons of dramatic reality TV.

  • <p>Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson met on <em>Survivor: South Pacific</em> in 2011 and continued their romance after returning home. They decided to try reality TV a second time, appearing on <em>The Amazing Race </em>during their engagement. They got married shortly afterwards in 2014. </p>
    'Survivor': Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson

    Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson met on Survivor: South Pacific in 2011 and continued their romance after returning home. They decided to try reality TV a second time, appearing on The Amazing Race during their engagement. They got married shortly afterwards in 2014.

  • <p><em>DWTS </em>pro dancer Cheryl Burke first met actor Matthew Lawrence on the set of the reality show—but he wasn't competing. Nope, Cheryl was paired up with Matthew's older brother, Joey Lawrence. Cheryl and Matthew began dating in 2006 and got married in 2019. </p>
    'Dancing With The Stars': Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

    DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke first met actor Matthew Lawrence on the set of the reality show—but he wasn't competing. Nope, Cheryl was paired up with Matthew's older brother, Joey Lawrence. Cheryl and Matthew began dating in 2006 and got married in 2019.

  • <p>Olivia Henken and Josh Logan were both members of Christina Aguilera's team on <em>The Voice </em>in season 5. That's where the couple first worked together and fell in love, while competing for a record deal. Neither of them took home the grand prize, but they did get married in 2018. </p>
    'The Voice': Olivia Henken and Josh Logan

    Olivia Henken and Josh Logan were both members of Christina Aguilera's team on The Voice in season 5. That's where the couple first worked together and fell in love, while competing for a record deal. Neither of them took home the grand prize, but they did get married in 2018.

  • <p>Although Sean Lowe didn't win Emily Maynard's heart on <em>The Bachelorette</em>, he did become <em>The Bachelor </em>in season 17<em>. </em>Enter: Catherine Guidici. The two dated (while Sean dated several other women...) and fell in love with Sean proposing at the end. They got married in 2014 and have three children. </p>
    'The Bachelor': Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe

    Although Sean Lowe didn't win Emily Maynard's heart on The Bachelorette, he did become The Bachelor in season 17. Enter: Catherine Guidici. The two dated (while Sean dated several other women...) and fell in love with Sean proposing at the end. They got married in 2014 and have three children.

  • <p>Another set of professional dancers from <em>DWTS</em> partnered up in real life when Emma Slater and Sasha Farber tied the knot in 2018. The couple met on set of the show after Emma joined the cast as a pro in 2013. </p>
    'Dancing With The Stars': Emma Slater and Sasha Farber

    Another set of professional dancers from DWTS partnered up in real life when Emma Slater and Sasha Farber tied the knot in 2018. The couple met on set of the show after Emma joined the cast as a pro in 2013.

  • <p>While Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon didn't <em>technically </em>meet on <em>Chopped</em>, they met at Michael's restaurant in 2016, and he happens to be a <em>Chopped </em>winner. He and Alex, a regular <em>Chopped </em>judge, hit it off immediately and in 2020 they <a href="https://people.com/food/alex-guarnaschelli-engaged/#:~:text=Guarnaschelli%20and%20Castellon%2C%20a%20fellow,good%2C'%20%22%20she%20recalls." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced that they were engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced that they were engaged</a><em>. </em></p>
    'Chopped': Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon

    While Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon didn't technically meet on Chopped, they met at Michael's restaurant in 2016, and he happens to be a Chopped winner. He and Alex, a regular Chopped judge, hit it off immediately and in 2020 they announced that they were engaged.

