These Celebrity Couples All Found Their Soulmate On A Reality Show
- 1/34
- 2/34
'Dancing With The Stars': Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
- 3/34
'The Hills': Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
- 4/34
'Big Brother': Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder
- 5/34
'So You Think You Can Dance': Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker
- 6/34
'Dancing With The Stars': Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec
- 7/34
'The Bachelorette': Trista and Ryan Sutter
- 8/34
'Love Is Blind': Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton
- 9/34
'Big Brother': Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas
- 10/34
'Road Rules: All Stars': Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy
- 11/34
'American Idol': Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner
- 12/34
'Big Brother': Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo
- 13/34
'Jersey Shore': Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle
- 14/34
'Survivor': Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano
- 15/34
'Big Brother': Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones
- 16/34
'Love Is Blind': Amber Pike and Matt Barnett
- 17/34
'Dancing With The Stars': Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy
- 18/34
'The Biggest Loser': Stephanie Anderson and Sam Poueu
- 19/34
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
- 20/34
'The X Factor': Cheryl and Liam Payne
- 21/34
'Dancing With The Stars': Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- 22/34
'Married At First Sight': Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner
- 23/34
'Bachelor In Paradise': Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
- 24/34
'Big Brother': Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson
- 25/34
'The Biggest Loser': Suzy Preston and Matt Hoover
- 26/34
'Good Morning America': Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
- 27/34
'The Amazing Race': Christina Hsu and Azaria Azene
- 28/34
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
- 29/34
'Survivor': Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson
- 30/34
'Dancing With The Stars': Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
- 31/34
'The Voice': Olivia Henken and Josh Logan
- 32/34
'The Bachelor': Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe
- 33/34
'Dancing With The Stars': Emma Slater and Sasha Farber
- 34/34
'Chopped': Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon