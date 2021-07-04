Celebrity Couples From 50 Years Ago Who You Completely Forgot About

  • <p>The tabloids today are filled with the latest details on the the dating lives of Jennifer Aniston and the Kardashians, and are always happy to catch young starlets canoodling. But this isn't a new trend; the gossip mags have long filled their pages with celebrity romances. Seeing the ups and downs of the relationship rollercoaster has always been fascinating fodder for the fans who love to get a glimpse into the personal lives of their favorite stars. Plus, there's just something magical to seeing romance unfold between stars like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a24267645/gwen-stefani-blake-shelton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a41996/carrie-underwood-mike-fisher-love-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher</a>, and <em>Blue Bloods</em> star <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a35291961/bridget-moynahan-husband-andrew-frankel-love-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridget Moynahan and husband Andrew Frankel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bridget Moynahan and husband Andrew Frankel</a>. Public love stories like theirs give the rest of us a little something to hope for. </p><p>And even back before social media, fans were hooked and wondering which handsome man would be Elizabeth Taylor's next beau, and if he'd be the one to stick. Even if you are up on your celebrity marriage history, here are a few couples from the 1970s who you may not remember had romantic ties. </p>
  • <p>Warren Beatty dated a lot of famous women including Madonna, Melanie Griffith, Mary Tyler Moore, Jane Fonda, and Natalie Wood, before settling down with <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a40548/warren-beatty-and-annette-benings-real-life-love-story-will-make-you-swoon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wife Annette Bening" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wife Annette Bening</a>. But you might not remember that in the late 1970s he dated actress Diane Keaton, who later went on to co-star with him in the movie <em>Reds</em>.</p>
  • <p>Funny man Steve Martin and actress and Broadway powerhouse Bernadette Peters met in the late 70s while filming <em>The Jerk</em>, and the duo dated for a few years afterwards. </p>
  • <p>Long before Britney Spears wowed us with her 55 hour marriage to Jason Alexander, actor Dennis Hopper and Mamas and the Papas singer Michelle Phillips were married for six short days. </p>
  • <p>While estranged from her husband Sonny Bono in the mid-70s, Cher started dating music producer David Geffen. The two dated for two years before splitting, and Cher went on to become a mega-star and solo act and Geffen (who has since come out as gay) went on to create a recording empire and is co-founder of DreamWorks. </p>
  • <p>When you think of Mia Farrow's romantic life, Woody Allen probably jumps to mind. But the actress tied the knot with Frank Sinatra in 1966 when she was 21 and he was 50. The pair were married for two years before splitting.</p>
  • <p>After her relationship with Geffen ended, singer and actress Cher dated KISS frontman Gene Simmons in the late 1970s. Until...</p>
  • <p>Reportedly, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/gene-simmons-fell-for-diana-ross-while-dating-cher/2015/06/01/78e33fc8-081b-11e5-951e-8e15090d64ae_story.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cher introduced her then boyfriend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cher introduced her then boyfriend</a> Gene Simmons to her close friend Diana Ross. When the pair hit if off, it marred the friendship between Cher and Ross forever. Definitely a breech of girl code! </p>
  • <p>You may only know Mikhail Baryshnikov as Carrie's boyfriend Aleksandr on <em>Sex and the City</em>, but in the early days of his career he was a renowned ballet dancer. He and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange were together from 1976 and 1982, and the couple had a child together in 1981. </p>
  • <p><em>Godfather</em> filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been wed four times, including to Italian actress Isabella Rossellini. They were married from 1979-1982.</p>
  • <p>Actor Jack Nicholson and actress Anjelica Huston met at his birthday party in 1973 and started dating. <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2014/11/anjelica-huston-jack-nicholson-watch-me-memoir" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship</a> for more than a decade. </p>
  • <p>You may be better acquainted with the current Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau, but his father was also Prime Minister. In 1969 and 1970, the Canadian bachelor dated singer Barbra Streisand.</p>
  • <p>You can practically see the sparks flying between these two in this still from the film Smokey and the Bandit where they met. It is no surprise that they fell in love and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a30188809/sally-field-burt-reynolds-relationship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:were together for five years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">were together for five years</a>. </p>
