Celebrity Couples From 50 Years Ago Who You Completely Forgot About

The Canadian Press

The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both were extremely high scoring. Both went down to the wire. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game. And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns — forever tied together after Milwaukee won a 1969 coin flip after the teams' first seasons for Lew Alcindor — in the NB