Succession's Sarah Snook Announces She Has Given Birth With Touching Tribute To The Show

Actor Sarah Snook has announced that she has welcomed her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

The star revealed the news by sharing a photograph of herself with her newborn on Instagram while sitting down to watch the final episode of the hit show on Sunday night. 'I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,’ she captioned the sweet snap.

'It's hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.

'We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. It's the people I will miss most of all,' she noted. 'I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.'

The actor announced that she was pregnant while filming the fourth season of the show. The star proposed to her husband in October 2020, and the pair married in Brooklyn, New York, in February 2021.

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images)