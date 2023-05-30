Succession's Sarah Snook Announces She Has Given Birth With Touching Tribute To The Show

Whether it’s Blake Lively keeping news of her third child’s arrival a secret for three months, Beyoncé's floral announcement revealing her twins Sir and Rumi for the first time, or Meghan Markle showing baby Archie to the world days after giving birth, there’s nothing quite like a celebrity baby announcement to warm the cockles of our hearts.

In recent years several A-listers, from Ashley Graham to Jenna Dewan, have welcomed the pitter patter of tiny feet into their lives and shared their journeys of being a new parent with their doting fans on social media.

Last year we enjoyed some of the best pregnancy announcements, from Kylie Jenner's son Aire to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's daughter Isabella. So, we can't wait to see what celebrity baby news we'll have coming up in 2023!

Here are all the most recent celebrity baby announcements :

1) Sarah Snook

Actor Sarah Snook has announced that she has welcomed her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

The star revealed the news by sharing a photograph of herself with her newborn on Instagram while sitting down to watch the final episode of the hit show on Sunday night. 'I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,’ she captioned the sweet snap.

'It's hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.

'We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. It's the people I will miss most of all,' she noted. 'I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.'

The actor announced that she was pregnant while filming the fourth season of the show. The star proposed to her husband in October 2020, and the pair married in Brooklyn, New York, in February 2021.

2) Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have officially welcomed baby number three, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The model and Maroon Five frontman married in 2014, and already have two daugthers: Gio Grace, aged 4, and Dusty Rose, who is six years old. The duo are yet to confirm the birth of their third child, but a recent Instagram photo shows a heavily pregnant Prinsloo eagerly awaiting her latest child's arrival, with the caption 'TICK tock..🌱'.

News of Prinsloo's pregnancy was marred by rumours that Levine had been cheating on her, and screenshots of the singer talking to various women went viral. One woman even alleged that he had said he wanted to name his third child after her... We await further news with bated breath.

3) Rihanna

Rihanna and her rapper beau A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on May 13.

According to TMZ, the singer gave birth to a baby boy, but no name has been revealed.

The first-time mum, who has embraced maternity style with her burgeoning bump since her shock pregnancy reveal last January, has previously opened up about dressing for pregnancy.

In April 2022, she told American Vogue: 'When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.

'I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.'

She added: 'I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered "decent" for pregnant women.'

4) Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth to her first child with her art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney.

She is understood to have welcomed her child in Los Angeles County.

At the time of being pregnant, she spoke about wanting to protect the privacy of her soon-to-be child.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: 'Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.'

Prior to this, a source discussed Lawrence's feeling about becoming a first-time mum with Maroney.

The insider said to People: 'She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mum.'

5) Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

The couple have privately welcomed their first child together, earlier this year, the actress confirmed in a recent interview.

The Oscar-winning actor confirmed the news to People on September 8 and said of motherhood: 'I now have a whole new understanding of life in general. That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.'

Asked how much her life has changed since having a baby, the private star declined to speak about specifics, saying: 'No, I think I'll wait with that one. I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything.'

Fassbender and Vikander married in Ibiza in 2017 after working together on their film The Light Between Oceans.

