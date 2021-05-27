Celebrities Who've Won The Masked Singer

The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.
Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto Blue Jays veteran infielder Joe Panik has seen a lot over his career, but he's never witnessed the type of offensive fireworks Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is providing.
Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.
Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.
It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.
Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.
A 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card was sold for a record-breaking $3.75 million.
Tiger Woods calls his injuries from a February wreck "more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
In a perfect world, Callaway's suspension would just be a formality and he'd never work for another baseball team again, though history tells us differently.
After years of drug abuse, Lamar Odom is opening up and hoping it helps others in the process.
The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.
Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The news comes a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.
Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.
Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland's Shane Bieber has a no-hitter through six innings against the Detroit Tigers. The Indians lead Thursday's game 4-0. Bieber is trying to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the major leagues this season, which would tie for the most since 1900 and be one shy of the mark set in 1884. It would be Cleveland's first since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981. The Indians have the longest current no-hitter drought in the majors, although Cleveland has been on the other end of two of them this season — by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox and Wade Miley of the Cincinnati Reds. Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has nine strikeouts and three walks through six innings. He's at 83 pitches. The Indians have kept an eye on his pitch count since he threw a career-high 121 on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs. The 25-year-old Bieber has induced eight groundouts and one flyout so far. ___ Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press
The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.