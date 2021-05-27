Celebrities Who've Won The Masked Singer

  • <p>The 98 Degrees member won as Piglet and shared that he went on the show for his kids, sons Camden, 8, and Phoenix, 4, and daughter Brooklyn 6.</p> <p>"Daddy's coming home with a little hardware!" Lachey said as he was crowned the <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-masked-singer-season-5-finale-winner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winner of season 5" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winner of season 5</a>.</p> <p>The star may have fooled the judges during his time on the show, but his kids knew right away that their dad was disguised as Piglet.</p> <p>"We watched the premiere episode together and I was holding Brooklyn and I think I got two or three notes out of my mouth and she pointed to me, she goes, 'Daddy,' " Lachey told PEOPLE following the season 5 finale. "They recognized my voice immediately."</p>
    Season 5: Nick Lachey

    The 98 Degrees member won as Piglet and shared that he went on the show for his kids, sons Camden, 8, and Phoenix, 4, and daughter Brooklyn 6.

    "Daddy's coming home with a little hardware!" Lachey said as he was crowned the winner of season 5.

    The star may have fooled the judges during his time on the show, but his kids knew right away that their dad was disguised as Piglet.

    "We watched the premiere episode together and I was holding Brooklyn and I think I got two or three notes out of my mouth and she pointed to me, she goes, 'Daddy,' " Lachey told PEOPLE following the season 5 finale. "They recognized my voice immediately."

    Season 4: LeAnn Rimes

    The fourth installment of the show ended with the Grammy winner on top. Rimes, who was disguised as the Sun, later talked about how her experience wasn't what she expected.

    "This has been an overwhelming experience," Rimes said. "I didn’t expect this to be this much work. I have to say. I was thinking like, I'll come on, this will be easy. This will be fun. And it was a blast.”

    Season 3: Kandi Burruss

    The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made history as the first female winner of the competition. She couldn't help but shriek when host Nick Cannon noted her achievement as Night Angel.

    "For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head," Burruss told the judges after removing her purple mask. "But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back."

    Season 2: Wanye Brady

    The Let's Make a Deal host and former Hamilton star had a hard time keeping his secret as the Fox from host Nick Cannon, but when he won, he let everyone know how much fun he had on the show.

    “I wanted to tell you so much,” Brady told Cannon after being the last celebrity revealed on season 2.

    “This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging weirdest, this is the weirdest — and I host Let’s Make a Deal,” said Brady, who denied earlier in his season to PEOPLE that he was Thingamajig. “But really, I’m going to take this with me forever.”

    Season 1: T-Pain

    The Grammy winner set the tone for all winners when he won the very first season of the competition. He beat out the Bee (Gladys Knight) and Peacock (Donny Osmond) before taking home the Golden Mask.

    “I didn’t have a chance to come into the game with my natural voice and a lot of my peers did and they get accepted. This helped me get my voice out there,” T-Pain said of why he chose to be on the show.

