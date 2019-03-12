Celebrities Who Were College Athletes

He might have played former Polk High School quarterback Al Bundy on ‘Married With Children,’ but actor Ed O’Neill was a real life football athlete. He won a scholarship to play for Ohio State, but transferred after his sophomore year for allegedly feuding with his coach and focusing on partying rather than studies. O’Neill ended up as defensive lineman at Youngstown and eventually signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 1969.