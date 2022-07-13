Celebrities Turning 80 in 2022

    Harrison Ford

    Paul McCartney

    Carole King

    Betsey Johnson

    Martin Scorsese

    Graham Nash

    President Joe Biden

    Ian McShane

    Bruce Johnston, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine

    Wayne Newton

    Joy Behar

    Judge Judy Sheindlin

    Calvin Klein

    Manolo Blahnik

<p>The superhero superstar <a href="https://people.com/movies/harrison-fords-life-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turned 80" class="link ">turned 80</a> on July 13. </p>
<p>The beloved Beatles frontman <a href="https://people.com/music/paul-mccartney-life-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:marked the milestone" class="link ">marked the milestone</a> on June 18.</p>
<p>The singer-songwriter was probably feeling extra "Beautiful" on Feb. 9 when she turned 80.</p>
<p>The designer, known for her bold prints and runway cartwheels, celebrates on Aug. 10.</p>
<p>The prolific director blows out the candles on Nov. 17.</p>
<p>Another musician with a big birthday this year, his on Feb. 2.</p>
<p>The oldest U.S. president, Biden turns 80 on Nov. 20.</p>
<p>English television actor McShane says hello to the next decade on Sept. 29.</p>
<p>Three founding members of the Beach Boys turn 80 this year! Johnston's birthday (left) was June 27, Wilson's (center) June 20 and Jardine's (second from right) Sept. 3.</p>
<p>The Vegas showman turned 80 on April 3. </p>
<p>The ladies of <em>The View</em> will have a lot to celebrate on Behar's birthday, Oct. 7.</p>
<p>The ever-quotable television judge turns 80 on Oct. 21. </p>
<p>The runway will be waiting when Klein toasts 8-0 on Nov. 19.</p>
<p>Another fashionable face, the well-known shoe designer celebrates on Nov. 27.</p>
Kate Hogan

A whole bunch of A-listers are meeting the milestone this year

