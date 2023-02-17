Celebrities Turning 60 in 2023

<p>NBA legend <a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Jordan" class="link ">Michael Jordan</a> turns 60 on Feb. 17 — and celebrated early by <a href="https://people.com/sports/michael-jordan-make-a-wish-10-million-donation-60th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donating $10 million" class="link ">donating $10 million</a> to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/seal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seal" class="link ">Seal</a> has been waiting for you ... to wish him a happy birthday on Feb. 19.</p>
<p>On March 15, Poison rocker <a href="https://people.com/tag/bret-michaels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bret Michaels" class="link ">Bret Michaels</a> turns 60.</p>
<p>Multi-hyphenate <a href="https://people.com/tag/vanessa-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanessa Williams" class="link ">Vanessa Williams</a> celebrates her 60th on March 18.</p>
<p>Academy Award-winning director <a href="https://people.com/tag/quentin-tarantino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quentin Tarantino" class="link ">Quentin Tarantino</a> blows out the candles on March 27.</p>
<p>Get ready for some laughs when <a href="https://people.com/tag/conan-obrien/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Conan O'Brien" class="link ">Conan O'Brien</a> toasts his 60th on April 18.</p>
<p><em>Will & Grace</em>'s <a href="https://people.com/tag/eric-mccormack/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eric McCormack" class="link ">Eric McCormack</a> is 60 on April 18. </p>
<p>Longtime movie star <a href="https://people.com/movies/jet-li-manager-says-actor-is-doing-ok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jet Li" class="link ">Jet Li</a> turns 60 on April 26. </p>
<p>The actor behind everyone's favorite green ogre (and international man of mystery!), <a href="https://people.com/tag/mike-myers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mike Myers" class="link ">Mike Myers</a> marks the milestone on May 25. </p>
<p>Actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/johnny-depp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Johnny Depp" class="link ">Johnny Depp</a> turns 60 on June 9. </p>
<p>Sixty isn't even as good as it gets for <a href="https://people.com/tag/helen-hunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Hunt," class="link ">Helen Hunt,</a> whose birthday is June 15. </p>
<p>Academy Award nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/greg-kinnear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greg Kinnear" class="link ">Greg Kinnear</a> toasts his birthday on June 17.</p>
<p>Emmy winner <a href="https://people.com/tag/edie-falco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edie Falco" class="link ">Edie Falco</a> celebrates her 60th on July 5. </p>
<p>Former soap star and <em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills </em>castmate <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Rinna" class="link ">Lisa Rinna</a> blows out her candles on July 11.</p>
<p>We bet the <em>Friends </em>will get together for <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-kudrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Kudrow" class="link ">Lisa Kudrow</a>'s July 30 celebration. </p>
<p>Have mercy! <a href="https://people.com/tag/john-stamos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Stamos" class="link ">John Stamos</a> turns the big 6-0 on Aug. 19.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rob-schneider/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rob Schneider" class="link ">Rob Schneider</a> has much to celebrate on Oct. 31: both Halloween <em>and </em>his birthday. </p>
<p>Another Halloween baby, <a href="https://people.com/tag/dermot-mulroney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dermot Mulroney" class="link ">Dermot Mulroney</a> also has an Oct. 31 birthday.</p>
<p><em>Mulan</em>! Marvel! <em>Mandalorian</em>! Prolific actress <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-book-of-boba-fett-star-ming-na-wen-says-facing-adversity-made-her-fearless/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ming-Na Wen" class="link ">Ming-Na Wen</a> marks her 60th on Nov. 20.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> will close out the year in a big way: his 60th is on Dec. 18.</p>
Kate Hogan

From NBA legend Michael Jordan and actor Brad Pitt to Friends star Lisa Kudrow, 22 stars who are turning 60 in 2023

