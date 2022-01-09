Celebrities Turning 40 in 2022, Including Royals, Athletes, Actors and More!
Eddie Redmayne
Kate Middleton
Prince William
Dwyane Wade
Lil Wayne
LeAnn Rimes
Kirsten Dunst
Adam Lambert
Seth Rogen
Anne Hathaway
Matt Smith
Jamie Dornan
Kelly Clarkson
Jared Padalecki
Andy Roddick
Nicki Minaj
Thora Birch
Jessica Biel
Sebastian Stan
Fala Chen
Paul Wesley
Priyanka Chopra
Jodie Sweetin
Vanessa Bryant
John Mulaney
Charlie Cox
Daveed Diggs
Hilarie Burton
Sophia Bush
Misty Copeland
Taran Killam
Cobie Smulders
Ali Wong
Ruth Negga
Gemma Chan
Kieran Culkin
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Lizzy Caplan
Lacey Chabert
Constance Wu
Alison Brie
Anna Camp
Pete Buttigieg
Elisabeth Moss
Chloé Zhao
Alexandra Breckenridge