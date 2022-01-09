Celebrities Turning 40 in 2022, Including Royals, Athletes, Actors and More!

    Celebrities Turning 40 in 2022, Including Royals, Athletes, Actors and More!

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eddie-redmayne/?page=3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them</i> actor</a> turned 40 on Jan. 6. </p>
    Eddie Redmayne

    The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor turned 40 on Jan. 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Duchess of Cambridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Duchess of Cambridge</a> and <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-photos-kids-through-the-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother of three" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother of three</a> turns 40 on Jan. 9. </p>
    Kate Middleton

    The Duchess of Cambridge and mother of three turns 40 on Jan. 9.

  • <p>A few months after <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-10th-wedding-anniversary-new-portraits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his wife</a> turns 40, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the British royal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the British royal</a> will celebrate his 40th on June 21. </p>
    Prince William

    A few months after his wife turns 40, the British royal will celebrate his 40th on June 21.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dwyane-wade/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The former NBA player" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The former NBA player</a> turns 40 on Jan. 17 (but <a href="https://people.com/sports/dwyane-wade-changes-40th-birthday-celebration-omicron-and-flurona-has-other-plans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he's already announced his big planned celebration is off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he's already announced his big planned celebration is off</a>).</p>
    Dwyane Wade

    The former NBA player turns 40 on Jan. 17 (but he's already announced his big planned celebration is off).

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-wayne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The rapper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The rapper</a> will be 40 on Sept. 27. </p>
    Lil Wayne

    The rapper will be 40 on Sept. 27.

  • <p>On Aug. 28, <a href="https://people.com/tag/leann-rimes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the singer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the singer</a> will be 40. </p>
    LeAnn Rimes

    On Aug. 28, the singer will be 40.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kirsten-dunst/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Spider-Man alum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The <i>Spider-Man</i> alum</a> will be 40 on April 30. </p>
    Kirsten Dunst

    The Spider-Man alum will be 40 on April 30.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/american-idol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Idol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>American Idol</i></a> alum celebrates turning 40 on Jan. 29. </p>
    Adam Lambert

    The American Idol alum celebrates turning 40 on Jan. 29.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/seth-rogen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The actor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The actor</a> celebrates the big 4-0 on April 15. </p>
    Seth Rogen

    The actor celebrates the big 4-0 on April 15.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anne-hathaway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Oscar-winning actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Oscar-winning actress</a> will be 40 on Nov. 12. </p>
    Anne Hathaway

    The Oscar-winning actress will be 40 on Nov. 12.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-crown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>The Crown</i></a> alum will be 40 on Oct. 28. </p>
    Matt Smith

    The Crown alum will be 40 on Oct. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jamie-dornan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fifty Shades of Grey actor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The<i> Fifty Shades of Grey</i> actor</a> turns 40 on May 1. </p>
    Jamie Dornan

    The Fifty Shades of Grey actor turns 40 on May 1.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The singer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The singer</a> will be 40 on April 24. </p>
    Kelly Clarkson

    The singer will be 40 on April 24.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/supernatural/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Supernatural" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Supernatural</i></a> alum celebrates 40 on July 19. </p>
    Jared Padalecki

    The Supernatural alum celebrates 40 on July 19.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-roddick/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The former tennis player" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The former tennis player</a> will be 40 on Aug. 30. </p>
    Andy Roddick

    The former tennis player will be 40 on Aug. 30.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicki-minaj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The rapper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The rapper</a> will be 40 on Dec. 8. </p>
    Nicki Minaj

    The rapper will be 40 on Dec. 8.

  • <p>The actress, who first stepped into the spotlight with her role in 1993's <a href="https://people.com/movies/hocus-pocus-turns-25-see-the-witches-and-the-rest-of-the-cast-then-and-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hocus Pocus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Hocus Pocus</i></a>, will be 40 on March 11. </p>
    Thora Birch

    The actress, who first stepped into the spotlight with her role in 1993's Hocus Pocus, will be 40 on March 11.

  • <p>The actress celebrates her 40th birthday on March 3, just a year after <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/celebrities-turning-40-in-2021/?slide=4d33b2f0-49a1-470a-adc9-c93c85122731#4d33b2f0-49a1-470a-adc9-c93c85122731" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her husband Justin Timberlake turned 40" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her husband Justin Timberlake turned 40</a>. </p>
    Jessica Biel

    The actress celebrates her 40th birthday on March 3, just a year after her husband Justin Timberlake turned 40.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sebastian-stan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Marvel star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Marvel star</a> turns 40 on Aug. 13. </p>
    Sebastian Stan

    The Marvel star turns 40 on Aug. 13.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/movies/shang-chi-and-the-legend-of-the-ten-rings-sequel-in-the-works-with-writer-director-returning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</i></a> star will be 40 on Feb. 24. </p>
    Fala Chen

    The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will be 40 on Feb. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-vampire-diaries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Vampire Diaries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>The Vampire Diaries</i></a> actor celebrates his 40th on July 23. </p>
    Paul Wesley

    The Vampire Diaries actor celebrates his 40th on July 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/priyanka-chopra/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The actress</a> will be 40 on July 18. </p>
    Priyanka Chopra

    The actress will be 40 on July 18.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/full-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Full House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Full House</i></a> actress turns 40 on Jan. 19. </p>
    Jodie Sweetin

    The Full House actress turns 40 on Jan. 19.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/vanessa-bryant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The former model" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The former model</a> will be 40 on May 5. </p>
    Vanessa Bryant

    The former model will be 40 on May 5.

  • <p>The comedian, <a href="https://people.com/parents/olivia-munn-john-mulaney-introduce-baby-boy-malcolm-hiep-mulaney-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who became a dad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who became a dad</a> at the end of last year, will turn 40 on Aug. 26. </p>
    John Mulaney

    The comedian, who became a dad at the end of last year, will turn 40 on Aug. 26.

  • <p>The<i> Daredevil</i> actor will be 40 on Dec. 15. </p>
    Charlie Cox

    The Daredevil actor will be 40 on Dec. 15.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/hamilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Hamilton</i></a> actor turns 40 on Jan. 24.</p>
    Daveed Diggs

    The Hamilton actor turns 40 on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/hilarie-burton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The One Tree Hill alum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The <i>One Tree Hill</i> alum</a> will be 40 on July 1. </p>
    Hilarie Burton

    The One Tree Hill alum will be 40 on July 1.

  • <p>Just a few days after her <i>One Tree Hill</i> costar Hilarie Burton turns 40, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sophia-bush/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bush</a> will celebrate her birthday on July 8. </p>
    Sophia Bush

    Just a few days after her One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton turns 40, Bush will celebrate her birthday on July 8.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/misty-copeland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ballet dancer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ballet dancer</a> celebrates her 40th on Sept. 10. </p>
    Misty Copeland

    The ballet dancer celebrates her 40th on Sept. 10.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/saturday-night-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saturday Night Live" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Saturday Night Live</i></a> alum turns 40 on April 1. </p>
    Taran Killam

    The Saturday Night Live alum turns 40 on April 1.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tv/how-i-met-your-mother-cast-where-are-they-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How I Met Your Mother" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>How I Met Your Mother</i></a> actress will be 40 on April 3, just a few days after <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/cobie-smulders-married-to-taran-killam/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her husband Taran Killam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her husband Taran Killam</a>. </p>
    Cobie Smulders

    The How I Met Your Mother actress will be 40 on April 3, just a few days after her husband Taran Killam.

  • <p>The comedian celebrates her 40th on April 19. </p>
    Ali Wong

    The comedian celebrates her 40th on April 19.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ruth-negga/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Loving actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The <i>Loving</i> actress</a> turns 40 on Jan. 7. </p>
    Ruth Negga

    The Loving actress turns 40 on Jan. 7.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/movies/marvel-eternals-disney-plus-release-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eternals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Eternals</i></a> actress will be 40 on Nov. 29. </p>
    Gemma Chan

    The Eternals actress will be 40 on Nov. 29.

  • <p>The <i>Succession</i> star, who first stepped into the spotlight with 1990's <a href="https://people.com/movies/25-things-you-may-not-know-about-home-alone-25-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Alone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Home Alone</i></a>, celebrates his 40th on Sept. 30. </p>
    Kieran Culkin

    The Succession star, who first stepped into the spotlight with 1990's Home Alone, celebrates his 40th on Sept. 30.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/joseph-gordon-levitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 10 Things I Hate About You actor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The <i>10 Things I Hate About You</i> actor</a> celebrates his 40th on Feb. 17. </p>
    Joseph Gordon-Levitt

    The 10 Things I Hate About You actor celebrates his 40th on Feb. 17.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/mean-girls-cast-where-are-they-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Mean Girls alum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The<i> Mean Girls</i> alum</a> turns 40 on June 30. </p>
    Lizzy Caplan

    The Mean Girls alum turns 40 on June 30.

  • <p>So fetch! <a href="https://people.com/tag/lacey-chabert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chabert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chabert</a> will join her former <i>Mean Girls </i>costar Lizzy Caplan in the 40 club on Sept. 30. </p>
    Lacey Chabert

    So fetch! Chabert will join her former Mean Girls costar Lizzy Caplan in the 40 club on Sept. 30.

  • <p>On March 22, the <i>Crazy Rich Asians </i>actress will be 40. </p>
    Constance Wu

    On March 22, the Crazy Rich Asians actress will be 40.

  • <p>The <i>GLOW</i> actress turns 40 right at the end of the year on Dec. 29. </p>
    Alison Brie

    The GLOW actress turns 40 right at the end of the year on Dec. 29.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/pitch-perfect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pitch Perfect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Pitch Perfect</i></a> actress celebrates her 40th on Sept. 27. </p>
    Anna Camp

    The Pitch Perfect actress celebrates her 40th on Sept. 27.

  • <p>The politician turns 40 on Jan. 19. </p>
    Pete Buttigieg

    The politician turns 40 on Jan. 19.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-handmaids-tale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Handmaid's Tale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>The Handmaid's Tale</i></a> actress will be 40 on July 24. </p>
    Elisabeth Moss

    The Handmaid's Tale actress will be 40 on July 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/chloe-zhao-career-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Eternals director" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The <i>Eternals</i> director</a>'s 40th birthday is on March 31. </p>
    Chloé Zhao

    The Eternals director's 40th birthday is on March 31.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tv/virgin-river-renewed-for-season-4-and-season-5-on-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Virgin River" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Virgin River</i></a> actress turns 40 on May 15. </p>
    Alexandra Breckenridge

    The Virgin River actress turns 40 on May 15.

Kelsie Gibson

These stars are ringing in the big 4-0 this year, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Dwyane Wade, and more

