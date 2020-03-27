Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks are among the stars who have contracted the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19

<p>The British leader <a href="https://people.com/politics/u-k-prime-minister-boris-johnson-contracts-coronavirus-together-we-will-beat-this/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared his diagnosis on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared his diagnosis on Twitter</a> on March 27, <a href="https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1243496858095411200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1243496858095411200&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fpolitics%2Fu-k-prime-minister-boris-johnson-contracts-coronavirus-together-we-will-beat-this%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">writing</a>, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.”</p> <p>“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he continued. "Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”</p> <p>With the message, Johnson also posted a video of himself describing his symptoms of a fever and “persistent cough.” He also continued to thank first responders and citizens for working together during the pandemic.</p> <p>“I want to thank everyone who’s working to keep our country going … we will get through it, and the way we’re going to get through it is, of course, by applying the measures we’ve heard so much about,” he said in the clip. “The more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this [pandemic] and the faster we’ll bounce back.”</p>
<p>The <em>Top Chef Masters </em>winner, who was first admitted to the hospital with a fever on March 18 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, <a href="https://people.com/food/famed-chef-floyd-cardoz-reportedly-dies-of-coronavirus-at-59/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died on March 25" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">died on March 25</a>.</p> <p>The beloved chef died at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey as a result of complications from <a href="https://people.com/tag/coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coronavirus</a>, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 59.</p> <p>At the time, he posted an update on his <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B92S1FunVEX/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram page" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram page</a>, saying he sought medical help as a “precautionary measure.”</p> <p>“Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” he wrote, adding he “was hugely anxious about my state of health.”</p> <p>Cardoz is survived by his mother Beryl, his wife and business partner, Barkha, whom he met at hospitality school in India, and their two sons, Peter, 27, and Justin, 22.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Charles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince Charles</a> is the first member of the British royal family to <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-charles-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-has-mild-symptoms-but-in-good-health/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:test positive for coronavirus," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">test positive for coronavirus,</a> but is in "good health."</p> <p>A statement issued to PEOPLE on March 25 said he has continued working at home and his wife, <a href="https://people.com/tag/camilla-duchess-of-cornwall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall,</a> does not have the virus.</p> <p>A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis in a statement early Wednesday, saying, "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."</p> <p>"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the statement continued. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."</p> <p>The statement Clarence House added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”</p> <p>It's been nearly two weeks since Charles, 71, last saw his mother <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Elizabeth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Queen Elizabeth</a> briefly on March 12, Buckingham Palace added. "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. ... and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," a palace spokesman added.</p>
<p>"I have Corona Virus," the country singer and Broadway star <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KdhX9JTJc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote on Instagram on March 25" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote on Instagram on March 25</a>. Telling fans she'd address her symptoms and overall health later that day, she added, "Please please stay home, take care of yourselves. God Bless."</p>
<p>The former NBA star <a href="https://people.com/sports/former-nba-player-jason-collins-has-tested-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced his diagnosis on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced his diagnosis on Twitter</a> on March 24.</p> <p>"<a href="https://twitter.com/jasoncollins98/status/1242460267453149184" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I tested positive for COVID19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I tested positive for COVID19</a>. I believe I got it while on a trip to N.Y.C. at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough," Collins shared.</p> <p>"On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest," he wrote. "I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good."</p> <p>The former center, who became <a href="https://people.com/sports/jason-collins-gets-support-as-first-gay-nba-player/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the first openly gay player in the NBA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the first openly gay player in the NBA</a> in 2014, also urged people to continue social distancing to help "flatten the curve" and contain any further spread of the virus.</p>
<p>The "Running on Empty" singer, 71, announced his diagnosis to <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/jackson-browne-tests-positive-coronavirus-972713/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rolling Stone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Rolling Stone</em></a> in an interview published on March 24, explaining, "My symptoms are really pretty mild."</p> <p>After noticing a "small cough" and a "temperature," he decided to get tested, he told the magazine. </p> <p>The musician is now recovering at his home in Los Angeles, California and has been self isolating for about "10 days."</p> <p>"I quarantined immediately upon feeling sick. It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not. I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms. You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else,” Browne added.</p> <p>Browne urged his fans and particularly young people all over the world to stay at home, noting that even if "they don't have symptoms" that "they might have it and might be able to pass it on."</p> <p>"That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody,” Browne added.</p>
<p>On March 24, the rapper, 39, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-H9XcEJNNx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:revealed in a video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">revealed in a video</a> he shared on Instagram that he <a href="https://people.com/music/slim-thug-tests-positive-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested positive for the illness." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tested positive for the illness.</a></p> <p>“So check this out, no games being played alright,” he began in the clip. “The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive,” he revealed. “As careful as I have been self-quarantined and staying home. I might’ve went and got something to eat or something, did some stuff like that, simple stuff like that, nothing crazy.”</p> <p>“Stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so ya’ll gotta take this stuff seriously,” he said explaining just how easily the condition can be incurred. “Sit at home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they sayin’. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever.”</p>
<p>On March 24, the Broadway actor and former <em>Gossip Girl</em> star shared on his Instagram stories that he and boyfriend Max Clayton, also a Broadway actor, have coronavirus.</p> <p>"We're positive for COVID-19 here," he wrote. "In good spirits and cooking dinner. Glad I stayed home! I didn't infect others!"</p>
<p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> star opened up about his diagnosis in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FnY-OglLT/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram post</a> on March 23, <a href="https://people.com/health/young-and-the-restless-star-greg-rikaart-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">writing</a>, “I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life.”</p> <p>Rikaart — who shares 4-year-old son <a href="https://people.com/parents/grek-rikaart-welcomes-son-montgomery-argo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Montgomery Argo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Montgomery Argo</a> with husband Robert Sudduth — explained that he and his family first started showing symptoms of the highly contagious respiratory virus more than two weeks ago. </p> <p>Confident that he’s “finally turned the proverbial corner,” the star said Monday is the first day he’s been “fever-free” since becoming sick.</p> <p>“I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family,” he wrote. “So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys.”</p>
<p>The Broadway star announced the news on March 23 on his <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FHsJCngXm/?igshid=hpzoix2vz9sm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram account" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram account</a>, writing, "I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better."</p> <p>He also expressed that he considers himself "extremely lucky" that his symptoms have been "very mild" but is still "taking this situation extremely seriously."</p> <p>"I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone," he said. "And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/health/harvey-weinstein-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weinstein has tested positive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Weinstein has tested positive</a> in New York's Wende Correctional Facility, according to multiple reports.</p> <p>On March 22, law enforcement officials confirmed the news to <em><a href="https://deadline.com/2020/03/coronavirus-harvey-weinstein-positive-test-prision-1202889800/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Deadline</a> and <a href="https://pagesix.com/2020/03/22/harvey-weinstein-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-report-says/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Page Six" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Page Six</a>, </em>telling the outlets that the disgraced producer and convicted rapist contracted the virus. <em><a href="https://www.niagara-gazette.com/covid-19/at-new-york-prison-harvey-weinstein-put-in-isolation-after/article_26e38374-6c7d-11ea-9f8a-3b2c09e7817d.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niagara Gazette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Niagara Gazette</a> </em>was first to report the news.</p> <p>Weinstein’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, told PEOPLE: “Our team that has HIPAA consent has not heard anything like that yet. I can’t tell you what I don’t know.”</p> <p>News of his diagnosis comes days after he was <a href="https://people.com/movies/harvey-weinstein-sent-maximum-security-prison-new-york/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility</a> from New York City’s Rikers Island.</p> <p>Weinstein is reportedly being kept in isolation, along with one other inmate who also tested positive for the virus at Wende.</p> <p>Officials told <em><a href="https://www.niagara-gazette.com/covid-19/at-new-york-prison-harvey-weinstein-put-in-isolation-after/article_26e38374-6c7d-11ea-9f8a-3b2c09e7817d.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niagara Gazette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Niagara Gazette</a> </em>they believed Weinstein, who celebrated his 68th birthday last week, was already positive for COVID-19 when he entered the facility. Prior to his transfer, Weinstein had been alternating between Rikers Island and a N.Y.C. hospital, where he was reportedly being treated for high blood pressure and chest pains.</p>
<p>The politician's coronavirus diagnosis was announced on March 22. "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," his staff <a href="https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1241780756617273345" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeted</a>.</p> <p>"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul," a follow-up tweet read. </p>
<p>The<em> Younger</em> actress, 55, announced her coronavirus diagnosis on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-AiNNbJqyv/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>, writing: "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different."</p> <p>First she was tested for the flu, but those test results were negative. After five days of waiting for her coronavirus test results, she shared her diagnosis with fans on March 21.</p> <p>"I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona? I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends," she wrote. "I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO, I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country & I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food etc."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cohen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cohen</a> tested positive for the <a href="https://people.com/health/coronavirus-difference-between-social-distancing-self-quarantining-lockdown-shelter-in-place/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:novel coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">novel coronavirus</a> (COVID-19).</p> <p>“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Bravo host <a href="https://people.com/health/andy-cohen-says-he-has-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-and-urges-people-to-stay-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared on Instagram on March 20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared on Instagram on March 20</a>.</p> <p>Cohen said that <a href="https://people.com/tag/watch-what-happens-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen</em></a> will be going on hiatus while he recovers. It was previously announced that the Bravo talk show would film <a href="https://people.com/tv/all-new-york-city-based-late-night-shows-join-other-tv-productions-filming-without-audience/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:without a live audience" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">without a live audience</a> in an effort to protect against the rapidly spreading respiratory virus.</p> <p>“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he continued. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”</p>
<p>On March 20, the former Bachelor shared his diagnosis<a href="https://people.com/health/bachelor-colton-underwood-tested-positive-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on Instagram." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> on Instagram.</a></p> <p>"I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week," he wrote alongside a video. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all."</p>
<p>Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart <a href="https://twitter.com/smart_MS3/status/1240786953924214793" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced on Twitter</a> on March 19 that <a href="https://people.com/sports/celtics-marcus-smart-2-lakers-nba-players-test-positive-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he tested positive for the respiratory virus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he tested positive for the respiratory virus</a>, urging his fans and followers to practice <a href="https://people.com/health/coronavirus-difference-between-social-distancing-self-quarantining-lockdown-shelter-in-place/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:social distancing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">social distancing</a> to stall the spread.</p> <p>“I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive,” the athlete wrote alongside a video. “I’ve been self-quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.”</p> <p>Smart said that he has “had no symptoms” and that he feels “great.”</p> <p>“But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance,” he added in <a href="https://twitter.com/smart_MS3/status/1240786956579192834" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:another tweet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">another tweet</a>. “This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!”</p> <p>On the same day, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that two unidentified players tested positive, as well.</p>
<p>The <em>Lost</em> star, 51, said he <a href="https://people.com/health/how-to-tell-between-coronavirus-flu-cold/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:started developing symptoms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">started developing symptoms</a> on his flight back to his home in Hawaii after spending several weeks <a href="https://people.com/health/daniel-dae-kim-tests-positive-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:filming in New York City." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">filming in New York City.</a></p> <p>In a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B97DQshgJIN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lengthy video message to his fans on March 19," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lengthy video message to his fans on March 19,</a> Kim said he was on his way home after production closed down on <em>New Amsterdam </em>due to the virus and was “asymptomatic” during that time.</p> <p>“But as the flight was close to landing, I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat, which is unlike how I usually get sick,” he said on Instagram. “So when I landed, I called my family doctor in Hawaii and he told me to monitor my symptoms. To be safe, when I got home, I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own. But later that night, I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise. So he then told me to get tested.”</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/daniel-dae-kim-left-hawaii-five-0-sense-of-self-worth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hawaii Five-O star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The <em>Hawaii Five-O</em> star</a> also offered to help with <a href="https://people.com/health/fda-test-malaria-drug-possible-coronavirus-treatment-chloroquine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:efforts to create a vaccine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">efforts to create a vaccine</a> for COVID-19.</p> <p>“With any luck, I will have actually built up an immunity to this virus when all of this is said and done. So I may not actually need the vaccine when it comes out. I hope it does soon though, and I will gladly contribute in any way I can, including donating antibodies in the pursuit of finding a vaccine for everyone,” he said.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-albert-of-monaco-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-first-head-of-state-to-do-so/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monaco’s Prince Albert II tested positive for coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monaco’s Prince Albert II tested positive for coronavirus</a>, the Palace announced on Thursday, March 19. </p> <p>The 62-year-old Prince is the first head of state to test positive for COVID-19. He was tested on Monday, March 16, according to palace sources, and results were confirmed on Wednesday, March 18. </p> <p>The father of 5-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s state of health is not a source of concern, according to a statement from the palace.</p> <p>The Prince of Monaco is being closely followed by his attending physician and specialists from the Princess Grace Hospital Center, and continues to work from his private apartments in the palace and remains in permanent contact with his cabinet.</p>
<p>ABC News reporter Hartung has tested positive for the <a href="https://people.com/tag/coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:novel coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">novel coronavirus</a> (COVID-19) <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/abc-news-kaylee-hartung-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:days after traveling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">days after traveling</a> from Los Angeles to <a href="https://people.com/music/ciara-russell-wilson-donating-million-meals-to-seattle-food-bank-coronavirus-pandemic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seattle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Seattle</a> to cover the outbreak there.</p> <p>Hartung shared her experience on <a href="https://people.com/tag/good-morning-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Morning America" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Good Morning America</em></a> on March 18, revealing that she received her positive test on March 16 after first experiencing symptoms last March 12.</p> <p>While the reporter said that the virus “was something that really knocked me off my feet for a day,” she said that her symptoms were ones that she’d normally try to power through. </p> <p>Hartung’s health care provider initially told her that she wouldn’t be able to get tested because her symptoms were too mild.</p> <p>“I was defeated, confused, I didn’t know where to turn and what to do, and my healthcare provider actually called me back, and said ‘upon review of your case, because of where you’ve been, we do want you to get tested,' ” Hartung explained. </p> <p>In the caption for a post sharing her <em>GMA </em>interview, Hartung said that she hopes people can <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B94QlT0Jglo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:learn from her experience" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">learn from her experience</a>.</p> <p>“The quicker we get serious about social distance, the quicker we’ll all get through this. ❤️” she added.</p>
<p>The New Orleans Saints coach, 56,<a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28927492/saints-sean-payton-says-tested-positive-coronavirus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told ESPN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> told ESPN</a> he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. He is seemingly the first NFL-adjacent person to have the virus.</p> <p>Payton told ESPN he didn't have a fever or cough, but was feeling ill the previous Sunday and took a test. </p> <p>"This is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it."</p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/sports/kevin-durant-tests-positive-coronavirus-3-brooklyn-nets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklyn Nets star and three of his teammates have contracted COVID-19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklyn Nets star and three of his teammates have contracted COVID-19</a>, the team and Durant announced on March 17.</p> <p>“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told reporter <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1240026314180083720" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shams Charania of The Athletic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shams Charania of <em>The Athletic</em></a> after the news broke. “We’re going to get through this.”</p> <p>The Nets have not identified the three other players who tested positive.</p> <p>In their statement, the team said of the players who were diagnosed, three were asymptomatic while the fourth is currently exhibiting symptoms.</p> <p>“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team said in a <a href="https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1240004255093870592" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:statement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">statement</a> posted by multiple <a href="https://twitter.com/sam_amick/status/1240004440662274048" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reporters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reporters</a>. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”</p> <p>“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” their statement continued.</p>
<p>The fashion influencer and designer behind the lifestyle brand Something Navy, <a href="https://people.com/style/something-navys-arielle-charnas-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-says-body-aches-are-debilitating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced her positive status" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced her positive status</a> on Instagram on March 18.</p> <p>Charnas received the diagnosis after telling fans earlier this week that she was “<a href="https://people.com/style/arielle-charnas-freaking-out-wait-coronavirus-test-results/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:freaking out" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">freaking out</a>” while awaiting results from the test. She began the health update by acknowledging the fact that many <a href="https://people.com/health/us-doesnt-have-enough-coronavirus-tests-says-pence/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:don’t have immediate medical access" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">don’t have immediate medical access</a> when they first notice symptoms.</p> <p>“… Like many of you, this pandemic has me on heightened alert and I took what I believed to be the quick precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of my family and now ultimately the people around me,” <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B94B-PAA25Y/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:read the post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">read the post</a>. “This morning, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19.”</p> <p>Since getting confirmation that she has <a href="https://people.com/tag/coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coronavirus</a>, she explained that she has an entirely different perspective on the outbreak.</p> <p>“While this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn, it’s meaning and importance completely changes when it affects you personally,” wrote Charnas.</p> <p>Per her doctors’ orders, the designer said she will continue to quarantine and self-isolate, rest, drink fluids and contact friends and family she was in contact with the past two weeks so they can “be even more diligent in their own self-quarantine and look out for any symptoms.”</p> <p>The mom of two added that her young daughters, Ruby and Esme, haven’t shown any symptoms, but that she and husband Brandon are “watching them super closely.”</p>
<p>"A couple days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19," the singer announced on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B93KrJoFEOq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a> on March 17.</p> <p>Lawrence went on to say that she is going to "be completely fine" but "many who get it won't be if too many people get sick too quickly." She urged her followers to stay inside and and think of others because "we have the power to slow this down."</p> <p>She concluded her note, writing, "And for the love of god, self f------ quarantine or you'll be on my s--- list," before adding <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/prepare/prevention.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a link to the CDC" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a link to the CDC</a> on how to prepare and prevent the disease.</p>
<p>"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," the <em>Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw</em> actor announced on Twitter on March 16. "I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," <a href="https://twitter.com/idriselba/status/1239617034901524481" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he captioned a video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he captioned a video </a>alongside wife Sabrina Dhowre. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."</p> <p>He explained in the video that he "got a test immediately" and began to self-quarantine after learning that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive. </p> <p>"It sucks," he said, before encouraging fans to take precautions. "Looks, this is serious. Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands."</p> <p>Then, a week later, <a href="https://people.com/health/idris-elba-wife-sabrina-tested-positive-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dhowre revealed she had also contracted the virus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dhowre revealed she had also contracted the virus</a>.</p> <p>The couple gave fans an update on their health while sitting down remotely with <a href="https://people.com/tag/oprah-winfrey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oprah Winfrey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oprah Winfrey</a> for the first episode of her new series “<a href="http://apple.co/-oprahtalks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oprah Talks COVID-19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oprah Talks COVID-19</a>,” which is available to watch for free on Apple TV+.</p> <p>“I tested positive,” she said, noting that she wasn’t “surprised” by the news.</p> <p>Dhowre went on to share that even after learning her husband had potentially been exposed to the virus, she made the decision to fly out to be with him.</p> <p>“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on the my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”</p> <p>“We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she added. “I could have made a decision to <a href="https://people.com/parents/kristen-bell-daughters-dance-dax-shepard-window-coronavirus-social-distancing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away</a>, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”</p> <p>Elba explained that on the day he may have been exposed to the virus, he and his wife had been together — and they continued to spend time together until he left for New Mexico for work.</p> <p>“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period as well,” he said.</p> <p>The actor went on to point out that while social distancing is very important, he and his wife “made a calculated decision as a family to <a href="https://people.com/movies/idris-elba-says-wife-sabrina-was-tested-for-coronavirus-after-he-was-diagnosed-shes-nervous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stick together through this" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stick together through this</a>.”</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/health/frozen-2-star-rachel-matthews-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:On March 16" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">On March 16</a>, <em>Frozen 2</em>'s Matthews opened up about the diagnosis and shared a timeline of her symptoms in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, explaining that she “only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case.”</p> <p>“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the Disney film, wrote.</p> <p>Matthews then went on to explain her symptoms, writing that on day one, she experienced a “sore throat, fatigue and headache.”</p> <p>By day two, the actress shared things took a turn as she had a “mild fever (100.3), horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite.”</p> <p>On day three, Matthews said her fever was gone, but she still had “minor body aches.”</p> <p>She wrote her “lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) shortness of breath, major fatigue, no appetite.”</p>
<p>The two government officials have been diagnosed, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/03/16/world/europe/16reuters-health-coronavirus-spain-catalonia.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The New York Times</em></a> reported the morning of March 16.</p> <p>Torra is said to have gone into self-isolation in a government building, according to the <em>Times</em>.</p>
<p>The Archduke of Austria has been quarantined since March 12 after <a href="https://people.com/royals/the-first-royal-with-coronavirus-revealed-i-thought-it-was-the-usual-flu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:testing positive for the virus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">testing positive for the virus</a>. </p> <p>The 59-year-old head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine called into Austrian TV channel oe24, revealing he experienced flu-like symptoms.</p> <p>“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” von Habsburg said. “I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”</p> <p>He added, “I have to expressly praise the Austrian authorities because they act with measure and aim. Panic mood is not appropriate.”</p>
<p>The actor, who played Tormund on <em>Game of Thrones</em>, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zvkEHBRjf/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:revealed on March 16 that he is self-isolating in Norway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">revealed on March 16 that he is self-isolating in Norway</a> after testing positive for COVID-19, and he said he'd stay in quarantine for "as long as it takes."</p> <p>"We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms ... There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis," he wrote. "I urge all of you to be extremely careful ... Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals."</p>
<p>The actor announced his <a href="https://people.com/health/tom-hanks-rita-wilson-test-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:positive results" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">positive results</a> on Instagram on March 11.</p> <p>“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9nVasnBNF5/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hanks wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hanks wrote</a>.</p> <p>“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”</p> <p>He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”</p> <p>Hanks is currently in Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of <a href="https://people.com/movies/baz-luhrmann-casting-role-elvis-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baz Luhrmann'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baz Luhrmann'</a>s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted.</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/tom-hanks-rita-wilson-have-left-hospital-in-australia-5-days-after-revealing-coronavirus-diagnoses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:On March 16, the two were able to leave the hospital." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">On March 16, the two were able to leave the hospital.</a></p>
<p>Dorries has announced that she and her 84-year-old mother have both tested positive, <a href="https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/nadine-dorries-coronavirus-diagnosis-health-minister-a4387561.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Evening Standard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Evening Standard</em></a> reported on March 15. She also opened up about her experience in an essay she wrote for <a href="https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/nadine-dorries-the-doctor-broke-the-news-i-had-the-coronavirus-and-i-gave-it-to-mum-hkx2hjpbd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sunday Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Sunday Times</em></a>, writing that her diagnosis was a “game-changer” and that she worries for her mother who “is not in the best of health.”</p> <p>“I stopped listening for a second as the thought flew through my mind: my mum is going to get it and it’s my fault. I had brought Covid-19 home from Westminster and had unwittingly passed it on to her,” Dorries wrote in her essay. “It felt as though the clocks had stopped. I knew that everything was about to change and I wanted to hold time where it stood.”</p> <p>Dorries said her symptoms included persistent cough, achy muscles and intermittent night sweats, according to <em>The Evening Standard, </em>and she advises people to act as though everything is already contaminated as a safety precaution.</p> <p>She said: “Every lift button, shopping-trolley handle, wait-button on a zebra crossing – and every cup in a cafe.</p> <p>“Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Carry hand-sanitiser and use it over and over. Resist the urge to hug or shake hands with anyone.”</p>
<p>The wife of Prime Minister Sánchez has tested positive for coronavirus, <a href="https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/15/begona-gomez-wife-spains-prime-minister-tests-posi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Washington Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Washington Times</em> </a>reported on March 15.</p> <p>The outlet says that both Gómez and Sánchez are in good health and have been following instructions from medical authorities at their home in La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Additionally, two ministers of Sánchez’s cabinet have also tested positive but are also in good health.</p> <p>Gómez’s health status was first announced shortly after Sánchez addressed the people of Spain to announce the measures his government plans to take to combat the pandemic.</p>
<p>The former Bond girl announced on Instagram that she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9w1fGQhllp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested positive for COVID-19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tested positive for COVID-19</a> on March 15.</p> <p>Kurylenko, who played Camille Montes in 2008's <em>Quantum of Solace, </em>shared a photo of her balcony, writing, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus." She added that she's "actually been ill for almost a week now," noting that she's mainly suffering from "fever and fatigue."</p> <p>"Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she added. </p> <p>In a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zax0vhn6R/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:follow-up post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">follow-up post</a>, the Ukrainian-born French actress thanked fans for their support and answered some questions about her condition.</p> <p>"Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance," she wrote. </p> <p>"Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39," she wrote, which converts to more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit.</p> <p>"How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat," she continued. </p> <p>"Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!"</p> <p>She noted that after a week of a fever, her temperature is beginning to break. </p> <p>Then a week later, the actress <a href="https://people.com/movies/bond-girl-olga-kurylenko-says-shes-completely-recovered-from-coronavirus-im-fine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:revealed that she has &quot;completely recovered&quot; from the virus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">revealed that she has "completely recovered" from the virus</a>.</p> <p>Kurylenko gave the update on March 22, when the U.K. and its commonwealth celebrated Mother’s Day. She revealed the news in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-DPRf1ha-q/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram post</a> alongside a shot of her holding her son Alexander.</p>
<p>The senior member of the Australian government immediately contacted his local health department in Queensland after waking up with a “temperature and sore throat,” <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-51866343" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBC reported on March 13" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BBC reported on March 13</a>. Dutton is now in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.</p> <p>Prior to contracting the virus, Dutton had traveled to Washington, D.C., for a meeting, where he met with President <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donald Trump" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Donald Trump</a>‘s daughter <a href="https://people.com/tag/ivanka-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ivanka Trump" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ivanka Trump</a> on March 5. (The White House said on March 13 that Ivanka was not symptomatic and did not need to quarantine but chose to work from home that day as a precautionary measure.)</p> <p>There are currently 156 confirmed cases in Australia, according to BBC. That number includes actor <a href="https://people.com/health/tom-hanks-rita-wilson-test-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson</a>, who are both in <a href="https://people.com/health/tom-hanks-shares-photo-from-quarantine-with-rita-wilson-after-coronavirus-diagnosis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queensland and quarantined" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Queensland and quarantined</a> as they take the time to get better.</p>
<p>“It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” Suarez <span>told the <em>Miami Herald </em>on March 13</span>. “I did test positive for it.”</p> <p>The mayor said that he felt healthy and strong, according to the <em>Herald</em>, and was now quarantining at home while his wife and children live with extended family.</p> <p>His main concern, he said, was for the people who he had come in contact with over the last few days.</p> <p>“If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever,” he said. “If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested.”</p> <p>“After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely,” he continued.</p>
<p>Canadian Prime Minister <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-trudeau/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Trudeau'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Justin Trudeau'</a>s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau <a href="https://people.com/health/canadian-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-wife-sophie-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested positive for coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tested positive for coronavirus</a> on March 12.</p> <p>In a <a href="https://twitter.com/MariekeWalsh/status/1238283640670478336" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:statement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">statement</a> obtained by local outlet<em> The Globe and Mail </em>reporter Marieke Walsh, government officials said, “Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”</p> <p>“Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”</p> <p>Officials revealed that the prime minister is “in good health with no symptoms.”</p> <p>Officials added, “As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.”</p> <p>The statement explained that the prime minister “will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms.”</p> <p>As of March 13, Sophie's <a href="https://people.com/politics/justin-trudeau-says-wife-sophie-coronavirus-symptoms-remain-mild-after-testing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:symptoms remained" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">symptoms remained</a> "mild."</p>
<p>The Brazilian government official received a positive test just days after meeting with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/815022706/brazilian-official-who-met-trump-last-weekend-tests-positive-for-coronavirus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NPR reported on March 12" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NPR reported on March 12</a>.</p> <p>Wajngarten <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9c_wc3nFKT/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted an Instagram photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted an Instagram photo</a> during his trip to the U.S., where he can be seen standing to the right of the president, wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.</p> <p>According to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/12/americas/brazil-bolsonaro-coronavirus-aide-scli-intl/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CNN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CNN</a>, Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s health is now being monitored as well.</p> <p>“Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” the White House said.</p>
<p>Matthew Broderick's sister is being treated after her parish announced on March 11 that she was <a href="https://people.com/health/matthew-broderick-sister-janet-hospitalized-after-testing-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diagnosed with the virus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diagnosed with the virus</a>.</p> <p>Janet, a rector, fell ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky — the same event at which another attendee was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, <a href="https://www.allsaintsbh.org/coronavirus-and-our-parish-health/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her church spokesperson said" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her church spokesperson said</a>.</p> <p>Though Janet initially received treatment for what doctors believed was a viral syndrome, she was admitted into the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills following a medical assessment, according to the parish. There, Janet <a href="https://people.com/health/tom-hanks-and-rita-wilson-son-chet-talks-parents-coronavirus-diagnosis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested positive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tested positive</a> for the coronavirus.</p> <p>The church said Broderick is currently in stable condition as she remains in isolation, and is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia.</p>
<p>Juventus Football Club <a href="https://people.com/health/top-italian-soccer-player-daniele-rugani-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared the news" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared the news</a> about the Italian soccer player on the team website on March 11.</p> <p>Club staff shared that at this time, Rugani is not showing any symptoms.</p> <p>“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” Juventus staff added.</p> <p>The announcement came after Juventus held practice earlier on March 11, the <a href="https://apnews.com/6659dab0d60bcf5ec7c19e4ec5f78f18" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Associated Press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Associated Press</a> reported. Rugani is the first player in the country’s top soccer division to test positive. The club’s other star, forward <a href="https://people.com/tag/cristiano-ronaldo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cristiano Ronaldo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>, was not at the practice and has not been around Rugani since his diagnosis.</p>
<p>Riester has been doing well and resting at home after he contracted the virus, <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-france/french-minister-caught-coronavirus-after-parliament-visit-idUSKBN20W2SM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reuters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Reuters</em></a> reported on March 9.</p> <p>Five other French members of parliament have been diagnosed, as well as an employee in the National Assembly cafeteria where, according to the outlet, some of the lawmakers may have been infected.</p> <p>Health Minister Olivier Veran said that no other government officials have been diagnosed and “nobody has been shaking hands in cabinet meetings for the last two weeks.”</p>
<p>Prior to his <a href="https://people.com/sports/rudy-gobert-touched-reporters-recorders-before-testing-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:positive diagnosis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">positive diagnosis</a>, the Utah Jazz player was seen wiping his hands on the mouthpiece of several microphones attached to a podium before leaving a press conference. </p> <p>“As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him,” <em>Salt Lake Tribune</em>‘s Eric Walden <a href="https://twitter.com/tribjazz/status/1237077216661360650" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reported" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reported</a>.</p> <p>After <a href="https://people.com/health/nba-suspends-season-after-utah-jazz-player-rudy-gobert-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gobert tested positive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gobert tested positive</a>, the NBA announced the league will be suspending the remainder of the season until further notice.</p>
<p>The basketball player is the <a href="https://people.com/sports/second-utah-jazz-player-tests-positive-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second Utah Jazz player to have the virus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">second Utah Jazz player to have the virus</a>.</p> <p>On March 12, the NBA team announced in <a href="https://www.nba.com/jazz/news/statement-utah-jazz-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a press release" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a press release</a> that “all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party” had been tested for the virus after Rudy Gobert’s diagnosis. During the additional round of testing, a second player tested positive.</p> <p>The team did not initially identify the athlete who had tested positive, but sources identified the player to <a href="https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/28891354/donovan-mitchell-tests-positive-coronavirus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ESPN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ESPN</a> as 23-year-old Mitchell.</p> <p>The athlete confirmed the reports on Instagram later on Thursday.</p> <p>“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” he <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9pEkQOAOB0/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a>. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”</p> <p>“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”</p>
<p>Following Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Wood was the third NBA playing who tested positive for the virus in early March. But on March 25, the star's agent Adam Pensack told <a href="https://www.wxyz.com/sports/pistons-forward-christian-wood-fully-recovered-from-coronavirus-and-feeling-great-agent-says" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ABC affiliate WXYZ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ABC affiliate WXYZ</a> that Wood was “feeling great” and has “f<a href="https://people.com/sports/detroit-pistons-player-christian-wood-has-fully-recovered-from-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ully recovered" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ully recovered</a>.”</p> <p>Pensack previously told <a href="https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nba/pistons/2020/03/14/pistons-christian-wood-reportedly-tests-positive-coronavirus/5052641002/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Detroit News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Detroit News</em></a> that Wood was “100 percent fine” when he first tested positive for the virus. According to the <a href="https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Health Organization," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">World Health Organization,</a> the average recovery time for mild cases of COVID-19 is about two weeks. For severe or critical cases it can be longer — up to six weeks.</p>
<p>President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy for women’s affairs is Iran’s seventh official to test positive, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/27/world/middleeast/coronavirus-iran-vice-president.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The New York Times</em></a> reported on March 4. Out of the seven, one prominent cleric has died from the virus.</p> <p>Since contracting the disease, Ebtekar has been quarantined at home.</p> <p>According to the <em>Times</em>, Iran currently has the highest number of government officials infected. There are at least 245 people who have confirmed cases in Iran, along with 26 deaths.</p>
<p>The Vietnamese socialite <a href="https://people.com/style/socialite-nga-nguyen-diagnosed-with-coronavirus-after-attending-gucci-fashion-show-in-milan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and her sister tested positive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and her sister tested positive</a> just days after attending fashion shows in Milan and Paris.</p> <p>The two flew to Italy on Feb. 18 to attend the Gucci fall 2020 fashion show, and Nguyen told the <em>New York Times</em> that they both "felt totally fine the whole time" during their travels. But by March 2, Nguyen noticed a cough while on a work trip. She went to the doctor the next day, which is when both she and her sister were found positive.</p> <p>Following her diagnosis, Nguyen alerted her contacts at Gucci and Saint Laurent. She also informed her friends, family, makeup artist and photographer. As of March 11, none of the people she contacted have shown signs of the virus.</p> <p>A spokesperson for Gucci issued a statement obtained by PEOPLE saying, “Despite 21 days having passed since our show, once we were informed of Mrs. Nguyen’s coronavirus confirmation, we informed all guests that were seated alongside Mrs. Nguyen at the show. They have expressed their thanks and advised they are doing well.”</p> <p>Nguyen is scheduled to undergo another round of testing on March 16 and hopes that the lab work will reveal that she no longer has the virus, she told the <em>Times</em>.</p> <p>A rep for Saint Laurent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.</p>
<p>The coach of Arsenal Football Club — one of the most popular soccer teams in the English Premier League — <a href="https://people.com/sports/arsenal-coach-mikel-arteta-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-team-placed-in-lockdown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested positive for coronavirus this week" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tested positive for coronavirus this week</a>.</p> <p>Coach Arteta was diagnosed with COVID-19 late Thursday night, prompting Arsenal’s full first-team squad, coaching staff and other personnel to immediately go into self-isolation for 14 days, according to a <a href="https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-statement-covid-19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:statement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">statement</a> released by the franchise.</p> <p>As of now, the 37-year-old coach is remaining optimistic and is expected to make a full recovery.</p> <p>“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly,” Arteta said in the team’s statement. “I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”</p>
