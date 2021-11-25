The celebrities living with ADHD

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood didn’t know you could have ADHD as an adult.
Olivia told a Loose Women panel in June that it was a ‘stroke of luck’ she got the diagnosis from a psychiatrist who specialised in ADHD. She has ‘combined’ ADHD, where you have six or more symptoms of each category: inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity. When it was unmanaged, during her 20s, she says that it caused “a lot of stress” for everyone around her.
Opening up about the revelation on ITVBe show Olivia Attwood Meets Her Match, the 30-year-old said: “Pre-Love Island, I just kind of hit this point where everything came to a head. My anxiety was through the roof, I was fluctuating in and out of mild depression, and I had to actually get some help for it.”
On seeing a specialist, she continued: “When I was with [the doctor] for a couple of hours she was like, 'Have you ever been diagnosed with ADHD?' and I was like, 'Yeah, as a child, but you can't have it as an adult, can you?'
"And she was like, 'You absolutely can. I think not being aware of your ADHD tendencies has led you to be really hyperactive and then you're dealing with anxiety and that's brought on depression'. It's like a big chicken and egg situation."