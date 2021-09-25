Brooke Shields, Olivia Palermo And Ashley Benson All Turn Up For Milan Fashion Week's Front Rows

  • <p>While whatever is on the runway can be totally awe-inspiring, it's often the front row- or the FROW as we like to call it - that catches our eye. Though all physical shows aren't back yet, there's enough to have a snoop at the who's who of the fashionable right now.</p>
    1/65

    While whatever is on the runway can be totally awe-inspiring, it's often the front row- or the FROW as we like to call it - that catches our eye. Though all physical shows aren't back yet, there's enough to have a snoop at the who's who of the fashionable right now.

    Brooke Shields at Salvatore Ferragamo SS22, MFW

    Ashley Benson at Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2022, MFW

    Barbara Palvin is seen on the front row of the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, MFW

    Giovanna Battaglia is seen on the front row of the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini at Milan Fashion Week

    Jaime Xie is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion

    Addison Rae is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion show

    Claire Foy attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion show

    Nancy Anderson attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Chiara Ferragni is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion show at Milan Fashion Week

    Erin O'Conner attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW

    Golda Rosheuvel attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Francesca Hayward attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Camille Charriere attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW

    Faye Wei Wei attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Jourdan Dunn attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW

    Greta Bellamacina attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Rashida Jones attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW

    Dina Asher-Smith attends KNWLS SS22, LFW

    Caroline Daur attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW

    Bimini Bon-Boulash attends KNWLS SS22, LFW

    Susie Lau attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Alexa Chung attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW

    Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends KNWLS SS22, LFW

    Charli Howard attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW

    Jade Thirlwall attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW

    Lady Amelia Windsor attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW

    Clara Amfo attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW

    Greta Bellamacina attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW

    Jourdan Dunn attends Fashion East SS22, LFW

    Greta Bellamacina attends Paul & Joe SS22, LFW

    Susie Lau attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW

    Maxim Magnus and Camille Charriere attend Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW

    Caroline Issa attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW

    Deborah Ababio and Dina Asher-Smith attend Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW

    Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW

    Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW

    Maisie Williams and Dan Levy attend Thom Browne SS22, NYFW

    Rosalía attends Thom Browne SS22, NYFW

    Sam Hine and Ella Emhoff attend Thom Browne SS22, NYFW

    Hailee Steinfeld attends Thom Browne SS22, NYFW

    Halle Bailey attends Rodarte SS22, NYFW

    Tavi Gevinson attends Rodarte SS22, NYFW

    Kid Cudi and Rosario Dawson attend Studio 189 SS22, NYFW

    Lourdes Leon attends Luar SS22, NYFW

    Barbie Ferreira attends Jonathan Simkhai SS22, NYFW

    Kehlani attends Jonathan Simkhai SS22, NYFW

    Hari Nef attends Rachel Comey SS22, NYFW

    Lori Harvey attends Coach SS22, NYFW

    Stella Maxwell attends Coach SS22, NYFW

    Paris Hilton attends Monse Resort SS22, NYFW

    Megan Fox attends Moschino SS22, NYFW

    Taraji P. Henson attends Moschino SS22, NYFW

    Ciara, La La and Lori Harvey attend Laquan Smith SS22, NYFW

    Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone attend Christian Siriano SS22, NYFW

    Christine Quinn attends Christian Siriano SS22, NYFW

    Lil' Kim attends Christian Siriano SS22, NYFW

    Nicky Hilton attends Prabal Gurung SS22, NYFW

    Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara and Lala Anthony attend Dundas X Revolve, NYFW

    Alessandra Ambrosio attends Dundas X Revolve, NYFW

    Barbara Palvin, Elizabeth Sulcer and Elsa Hosk attend Dundas X Revolve, NYFW

    Amelia Hamlin attends Dundas X Revolve, NYFW

    Kate Young, Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker and Busy Philipps attend Ulla Johnson SS22, NYFW.

The FROW must go on

Latest Stories