Brooke Shields, Olivia Palermo And Ashley Benson All Turn Up For Milan Fashion Week's Front Rows
Brooke Shields at Salvatore Ferragamo SS22, MFW
Ashley Benson at Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2022, MFW
Barbara Palvin is seen on the front row of the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, MFW
Giovanna Battaglia is seen on the front row of the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini at Milan Fashion Week
Jaime Xie is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion
Addison Rae is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion show
Claire Foy attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion show
Nancy Anderson attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Chiara Ferragni is seen on the front row of the Versace fashion show at Milan Fashion Week
Erin O'Conner attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW
Golda Rosheuvel attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Francesca Hayward attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Camille Charriere attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW
Faye Wei Wei attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Jourdan Dunn attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW
Greta Bellamacina attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Rashida Jones attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW
Dina Asher-Smith attends KNWLS SS22, LFW
Caroline Daur attends Cos at The Roundhouse, LFW
Bimini Bon-Boulash attends KNWLS SS22, LFW
Susie Lau attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Alexa Chung attends Simone Rocha SS22, LFW
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends KNWLS SS22, LFW
Charli Howard attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW
Jade Thirlwall attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW
Lady Amelia Windsor attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW
Clara Amfo attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW
Greta Bellamacina attends Richard Malone SS22, LFW
Jourdan Dunn attends Fashion East SS22, LFW
Greta Bellamacina attends Paul & Joe SS22, LFW
Susie Lau attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW
Maxim Magnus and Camille Charriere attend Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW
Caroline Issa attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW
Deborah Ababio and Dina Asher-Smith attend Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends Nensi Dojaka SS22, LFW
Maisie Williams and Dan Levy attend Thom Browne SS22, NYFW
Rosalía attends Thom Browne SS22, NYFW
Sam Hine and Ella Emhoff attend Thom Browne SS22, NYFW
Hailee Steinfeld attends Thom Browne SS22, NYFW
Halle Bailey attends Rodarte SS22, NYFW
Tavi Gevinson attends Rodarte SS22, NYFW
Kid Cudi and Rosario Dawson attend Studio 189 SS22, NYFW
Lourdes Leon attends Luar SS22, NYFW
Barbie Ferreira attends Jonathan Simkhai SS22, NYFW
Kehlani attends Jonathan Simkhai SS22, NYFW
Hari Nef attends Rachel Comey SS22, NYFW
Lori Harvey attends Coach SS22, NYFW
Stella Maxwell attends Coach SS22, NYFW
Paris Hilton attends Monse Resort SS22, NYFW
Megan Fox attends Moschino SS22, NYFW
Taraji P. Henson attends Moschino SS22, NYFW
Ciara, La La and Lori Harvey attend Laquan Smith SS22, NYFW
Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone attend Christian Siriano SS22, NYFW
Christine Quinn attends Christian Siriano SS22, NYFW
Lil' Kim attends Christian Siriano SS22, NYFW
Nicky Hilton attends Prabal Gurung SS22, NYFW
Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara and Lala Anthony attend Dundas X Revolve, NYFW
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Dundas X Revolve, NYFW
Barbara Palvin, Elizabeth Sulcer and Elsa Hosk attend Dundas X Revolve, NYFW
Amelia Hamlin attends Dundas X Revolve, NYFW
Kate Young, Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker and Busy Philipps attend Ulla Johnson SS22, NYFW.